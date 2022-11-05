Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Cracked by Chef Adrianne

664 Reviews

$$

7400 SW 57th Ct

Suite 101

South Miami, FL 33143

Order Again

Popular Items

Filet Mignon Steak Sandwich -
Royale with Cheese -
○ Elote Off The Cob

FAMILY MEALS TO-GO

It's Cluckin' Game Day! Wing Package

It's Cluckin' Game Day! Wing Package

Game Day? Check. Wings? CHECK! Cracked has you covered with delicious wing flavors for your next game day, or any other occasion you use as an excuse to eat wings!

"Cluckin' Good" Meal for (4) Choice of (2) Sides

"Cluckin' Good" Meal for (4) Choice of (2) Sides

$69.00

Family Meal Package featuring our outrageous Buttermilk-brined Crispy Chicken. This package includes: (8) - Piece Crispy Fried Chicken Your choice of (2) sides

"Royally Clucked" Meal for (4) Choice of (2) Sides

"Royally Clucked" Meal for (4) Choice of (2) Sides

$69.00

Family Meal Package featuring our most popular Royale and Crispy Chicken Sandwiches. This package includes (2) Crispy Chicken and (2) Royale Sandwiches with your choice of (2) sides.

"Hangry Hanger" Meal for (4) Choice of (2) Sides

"Hangry Hanger" Meal for (4) Choice of (2) Sides

$119.00

Family Meal Package featuring our delicious Hanger Steak! This package includes (4) Hanger Steaks and your choice of (2) sides.

"Oli, Moly, Ravioli" Meal for (4) Choice of (2) Sides

"Oli, Moly, Ravioli" Meal for (4) Choice of (2) Sides

$89.00

Family Meal Package featuring our smashed burrata cream Mushroom Ravioli! This package includes (4) servings of Mushroom Ravioli and your choice of (2) sides.

Maximum Flavor Gift Ideas

Maximum Flavor Social Cookbook

Maximum Flavor Social Cookbook

$25.00

Gift Includes: A signed copy of Chef Adrianne's Paperback Maximum Flavor Social Cookbook.

A-List Volume I Cookbook

A-List Volume I Cookbook

$50.00

Gift Includes: A signed copy of Chef Adrianne's A-List Vol. I Cookbook.

"A" Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley BTL -

"A" Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley BTL -

$109.00

To Start Or To Share -

○ Seasonal Soup

○ Seasonal Soup

Our scratch-made soups highlighting the season's most flavorful ingredients

○ Crispy Gouda

○ Crispy Gouda

$14.00

Raspberry Reduction, White Truffle Oil

○ Truffled Pepperoni Pizza Fries

○ Truffled Pepperoni Pizza Fries

$21.00

Marinara, Mornay Sauce

○ Bird-BQ Sweet Potato Fries

○ Bird-BQ Sweet Potato Fries

$15.00

BBQ Chicken, Pickle de Gallo, Shaved Jalapeño, BBQ sauce, Ranch, Honey Mustard

Sweet Potato Fries -

Sweet Potato Fries -

$11.00

Garlic Cilantro Aioli

Truffle Fries -

Truffle Fries -

$16.00

Parmesan, Parsley, White Truffle Oil

○ Sweet Chili-Glazed Chicken Wings

○ Sweet Chili-Glazed Chicken Wings

$16.00

Sweet Chili Glaze, Cucumber Ranch

○ New Mexican Cauliflower

○ New Mexican Cauliflower

$13.00

Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Pickled Onions, Chipotle Aioli

○ Greek Nachos

○ Greek Nachos

$14.00

Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumber, Kalamata Olives, Tzatziki, Roasted Bell Pepper Hummus

○ Elote Off The Cob

○ Elote Off The Cob

$11.00

Chipotle Mayo, Garlic Cilantro Aioli, Queso Blanco, Tajin, Fresh Cilantro

Crispy Brussels Sprouts - Side -

Crispy Brussels Sprouts - Side -

$13.00Out of stock

Asian Pear, Crushed Red Pepper, White Truffle Oil, Soy Sauce

○ Siuna Tartare

○ Siuna Tartare

$18.00

Ahi Tuna, Crispy Wonton, Truffled Caper Cream, Chives

○ Ahi Tuna Sashimi

○ Ahi Tuna Sashimi

$18.00

Crispy Shaved Brussels Sprouts, Pear, Ponzu Aioli, Soy Sauce, White Truffle Oil

○ Crispy Pork Belly

○ Crispy Pork Belly

$17.00

Pork Belly topped with Seasonal Ingredients

Salads -

Crispy Shaved Brussels Sprout and Green Bean Salad

Crispy Shaved Brussels Sprout and Green Bean Salad

$18.00

Candied Almonds, Cranberries, Red Wine Vinaigrette

Market Chopped Salad

Market Chopped Salad

$19.00

Romaine, Egg,Tomato, Bacon, Vermont Cheddar, Avocado, Onion, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Spinach and Pear Salad

Spinach and Pear Salad

$15.00

Green Apple, Walnut, Feta Cheese, Shaved Onion, Sesame Dressing

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$21.00

Avocado, Onion, Tomato, Bacon, Cucumber, Egg, Gorgonzola, Romaine

Grilled Lemon Chicken Caesar

Grilled Lemon Chicken Caesar

$22.00

Shaved Romaine, Kale, Parmesan, White Anchovy Caesar Dressing

Burrata Bar -

Spicy Honey Burrata Mozzarella -

Spicy Honey Burrata Mozzarella -

$20.00

Capicola, Balsamic, Basil, White Truffle Oil, Served with Grilled Bread

Pistachio Pesto and Olive Tapenade Burrata Mozzarella -

Pistachio Pesto and Olive Tapenade Burrata Mozzarella -

$16.00

Basil, Pistachio Pesto, Mediterranean Olives, Balsamic, Grilled Truccione Garlic Bread

Sandwiches -

Crispy Chicken Sandwich -

Crispy Chicken Sandwich -

$17.00

Cracked Sauce, House-made Slaw & Pickles, Handmade Brioche Bun

* Spicy Chicken Sandwich -

* Spicy Chicken Sandwich -

$17.00

Spicy Chicken, American Cheese, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch, Homemade Pickles, Jalapeños, Lettuce, Onions, Brioche Bun

Filet Mignon Steak Sandwich -

Filet Mignon Steak Sandwich -

$21.00

Provolone Cheese, Artisan Chimichurri, Caramelized Onions, Truffle, Cracked Sauce, Handmade Brioche Bun

Brioche Double-Grilled Cheese Sandwich & Tomato Soup -

Brioche Double-Grilled Cheese Sandwich & Tomato Soup -

$18.00Out of stock

American Cheese, Provolone Cheese, San Marzano Tomato Soup

Royale with Cheese -

Royale with Cheese -

$17.00

Double Grass-fed Patty, American Cheese, Special Sauce, House-made Pickles, Shaved Lettuce, Sesame Brioche Bun

B.A.E Sandwich -

B.A.E Sandwich -

$18.00

Bacon, Avocado, Egg, Alfalfa Sprouts, American Cheese, Cracked Sauce, Brioche Bun

* Grilled Fish Sandwich -

* Grilled Fish Sandwich -

$17.00

Shredded Romaine Lettuce, Red Onions, Honey, Sofrito, Grilled Mahi

Plates -

Local Fish of the Day -

Local Fish of the Day -

$27.00

Shaved Fennel, Green Apple, Onion, Arugula, Lemon Zest Aioli

Hangar Steak -

Hangar Steak -

$29.00

Artisan Chimichurri, Pickled Onions, Cilantro, Fries

Buttermilk-Brined Fried Chicken and Waffles -

Buttermilk-Brined Fried Chicken and Waffles -

$28.00

Vermont Maple, Cracked Sauce, Hot Honey

Wild Mushroom Ravioli -

Wild Mushroom Ravioli -

$28.00

Truffled Garlic Cream, Baby Spinach, Crushed Burrata, Crushed Red Pepper

Sides

Regular Fries -

$4.00

Seasoned Fries -

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries -

$4.00

Truffle Fries -

$7.00
Crispy Brussels Sprouts -

Crispy Brussels Sprouts -

$13.00

Asian Pear, Crushed Red Pepper, White Truffle Oil, Soy Sauce

Macaroni & Cheese -

Macaroni & Cheese -

$16.00

Roasted Fingerling Potatoes

$9.00

Desserts -

Candied Cornflake Ice Cream Pie -

Candied Cornflake Ice Cream Pie -

$15.00Out of stock

Candied Cornflakes, Triple Vanilla Ice Cream

Nutella Croissant Bread Pudding -

Nutella Croissant Bread Pudding -

$12.00

Dark Chocolate, Nutella, Chocolate Ganache, Vanilla Soft-serve

Tres Leches Croissant Bread Pudding -

Tres Leches Croissant Bread Pudding -

$12.00

White Chocolate, Tres Leches, Vanilla Soft-serve

Strawberry Fields Forever Sundae -

Strawberry Fields Forever Sundae -

$12.00

Strawberries, Cheesecake, Graham Cracker Crumbs, Vanilla Soft-serve

Chocolate, Toasted Marshmallow, Graham Cracker Dust

Chocolate, Toasted Marshmallow, Graham Cracker Dust

$9.00
Vanilla, Strawberry, & Shortbread Crumbs

Vanilla, Strawberry, & Shortbread Crumbs

$9.00
Candied Cornflake Vanilla

Candied Cornflake Vanilla

$9.00
Vanilla Malt, Salted Caramel, Corn Nuts

Vanilla Malt, Salted Caramel, Corn Nuts

$9.00
Vanilla Milkshake

Vanilla Milkshake

$7.00
Chocolate Milkshake

Chocolate Milkshake

$7.00

Extra Sauce

Cilantro Aioli -

$1.00

Chipotle Mayo -

$1.00

Ponzu Aioli -

$1.00

Royale Sauce -

$1.00

Cracked Sauce -

$1.00

Sofrito Aioli -

$1.00

Balsamic Vinaigrette -

$0.50

Sesame Dressing -

$0.50

Chimichurri -

$0.50

Cucumber Ranch -

$0.50

Spicy Cracked -

$1.00

Add On

Grilled Chicken

$10.00

Sangrias

Passion Fruit Sangria

$15.00

Pomegranate Sangria

$15.00

Róse

$15.00

Champagne

Veuve Cliquot

$100.00

Veuve Cliquot Rose

$120.00

House Select

$30.00

Wine

Whispering Angel

$16.00+

Aix "Cote De Aix"

$14.00+

Mondavi Sauvignon Blanc

$44.00

Charles Krug Sauvignon Blanc

$50.00Out of stock

King Estate (Pinot Gris) Sauvignon Blanc

$55.00

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio BTL

$60.00

Simi Chardonnay

$12.00+

Coppola Chardonnay

$46.00

Coppola Pinot Noir

$53.00

Kings Estate Pinot Noir

$60.00

Duckhorn Merlot

$110.00

Charles Krug Merlot

$50.00

Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon

$205.00

Stags Leap Cabernet Sauvignon

$125.00

Mondavi Cabernet Sauvignon

$45.00

Bottled beer

Modelo

$9.00Out of stock

Peroni

$9.00

Corona

$9.00

Yuengling Lager

$8.00

Miller Lite

$8.00

Heineken

$9.00

Lagunitas IPA

$9.00

Fat Tire

$9.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$9.00

Sparkling Waters

Limonata Pellegrino Can

$2.00

Orange Pellegrino Can

$2.00

Pellegrino Bottle

$5.00

Panna Bottle

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cracked was founded in 2018 with a simple goal in mind; deliver a Maximum Flavor-style menu that is composed of free-range and organic ingredients.

Website

Location

7400 SW 57th Ct, Suite 101, South Miami, FL 33143

Directions

