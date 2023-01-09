Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cracked Egg Cafe

No reviews yet

3110 Whipple Avenue Northwest

Canton, OH 44718

Popular Items

Patty Melt
Hashbrowns
Mushroom Swiss Burger & Fries

Same Day Breakfast Catering

Big Bundle Breakfast

$180.00

Serves 15 People 30 eggs, 25 Bacon, 25 Sausage, Hashbrowns, 15 Pancakes & 10 Biscuits and gravy

Original Breakfast

$95.00

30 eggs, 25 Bacon or Sausage Links, hashbrowns, 10 Biscuits and gravy

Classic Breakfast

$80.00

30 eggs, 25 Bacon or Sausage Links and Hashbrowns

96oz Coffee

$25.00

Custom Catering

custom catering available call 234-360-3099 or email brunchcanton@gmail.com

Starters

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

5 breaded Italian mozzarella sticks with marinara sauce

Onion Rings

$5.99

Loaded Fries

$8.99

1 pound of fresh cut fries, topped with nacho cheese, bacon and jalapenos

Hot Pretzel Rods (3)

Hot Pretzel Rods (3)

$7.95

3 large pretzel sticks with nacho cheese

Fried Pickles

$5.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$7.99

fajita style chicken seasoned just right with mixed Mexican cheese, onions and jalapenos

Chicken Tenders

$5.99

5 crispy chicken tenders with your choice of sauce

Wings

6 Boneless

$7.99

12 Boneless

$13.99

6 Regular wings

$8.99

12 Regular wings

$14.99

DAWG Time

All American Dog

$4.00

Topped with diced onions, relish & tomato

Slaw Dog

$4.00

Topped with slaw

Bacon Cheddar Dog

$5.00

Topped with cheddar cheese & bacon

Chili Cheese Dog

$5.00

Topped with homemade sauce & cheddar cheese

Entrees

Steak Dinner

$16.99

10oz. strip steak with choice of two sides

Pork Chop Dinner

$14.99

Two chops with choice of two sides

Chicken Dinner

Chicken Dinner

$11.99

Chicken topped with onions, green peppers, onions, mushrooms & mozzarella cheese, with choice of two sides

Diablo Sausage & Chicken

$10.99

Sausage and chicken, sliced & sauteed with onions, sun-dried tomatoes, red pepper flakes & our secret white sauce over penne pasta

Kids Menu

Kids Crilled Cheese

$5.00

with fries or apple sauce and a drink

Kids Cheese Burger

$6.00

with fries or apple sauce and a drink

Kids Tender

$6.00

with fries or apple sauce and a drink

Kids Hot Dog

$5.00

with fries or apple sauce and a drink

Sides

side salad

$3.99

fresh cut fries

$3.99

baked potato

$3.99

loaded baked potato

$4.99

mixed vegetables

$3.99

bowl chili

$3.99

daily bowl soup

$3.99

cole slaw

$2.99

apple sauce

$2.99

Cup Chili

$2.99

Cup Daily

$2.99

Salad & Wraps

Eden Salad

$11.99

Bed of lettuce topped with cherry tomatoes, cranberries, almonds & grilled chicken

Chef Salad

$10.99

Lettuce, ham, bacon, pepper, onion, cucumber, tomato, egg croutons & cheese

Steak Salad

$13.49

Lettuce, steak, pepper, onion, cucumber, tomato, egg croutons & cheese

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.25

Lettuce, grilled chicken, tomato, onion & cucumber

Chicken Wrap

Chicken Wrap

$7.49

Chicken, with lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Served with your choice of dressing

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.29

Tossed in buffalo sauce with cheddar, bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce & tomato.

Sandwiches

BLT

BLT

$6.75

5 pieces of Bacon, fresh tomato and lettuce on your choice of bread

Philly Cheese Steak

Philly Cheese Steak

$8.99

Shaved Ribeye made with grilled onions & peppers, and fresh mozzarella cheese

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$6.99

made with rye bread, grilled onions, swiss and american cheese

Grilled Cheese

$3.49

1/2 Burgers with Fries

All American & Fries

$10.99

The works includes mustard, ketchup, relish, pickle, onion, lettuce & tomato

BBQ Bacon & Fries

$10.99

Mushroom Swiss Burger & Fries

$10.99

Cracked Egg Burger & Fries

$10.99

Breakfast Specials

#1) 2 eggs & toast

$4.99

Classic 2 eggs and toast

#2) 2 eggs, meat, toast

$6.99

2 eggs, choice of ham, bacon, sausage, or turkey sausage & toast

#3) 2 eggs, meat, hashbrowns, toast

#3) 2 eggs, meat, hashbrowns, toast

$8.99

2 eggs, choice of ham, bacon, sausage, or turkey sausage, hash browns & toast

#4) Steak, eggs, hash browns, toast

#4) Steak, eggs, hash browns, toast

$12.95

2 eggs made to order, fresh Sirloin, hashbrowns & toast

#5) Coutry Fried, eggs, hashbrowns, toast

#5) Coutry Fried, eggs, hashbrowns, toast

$9.99

6oz Country Fried Steak, topped with homemade Sausage Gravy, 2 eggs, hash browns & toast

#6) Cornbeef Hash, eggs, meat, toast

$9.99

8 oz of Corn Beef Hash Grilled to a crispy with 2 eggs, choice of ham, bacon, sausage or turkey sausage & toast

#7) Biscuits & Gravey (half)

#7) Biscuits & Gravey (half)

$5.00

2 half pieces of buttermilk biscuits topped with homemade sausage gravy

#7) Biscuits & Gravey (full)

#7) Biscuits & Gravey (full)

$7.50

4 half pieces of buttermilk biscuits topped with homemade sausage gravy

#8) Stuffed French toast

$7.99

2 peices of hand battered Artisan Sourdough bread, stuffed with homemade filling. Flavors change daily. Strawberry, Apple, Banana, Blueberry, Apple, Smores etc

Something Different

Steak & Egg Potato

$11.95

A massive baked potato filled with chucked ribeye, sauteed onions and peppers, scrambled egg, sausage gravy @ mozzarella cheese

Breakfast Bowl

Breakfast Bowl

$9.75

Hash browns topped with 3 scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage gravy & cheddar cheese

Scrambler

Scrambler

$10.25

Three eggs scrambled with sausage or bacon, green and red pepper & cheddar cheese. Served with a side of hash browns

Big Breakfast

Big Breakfast

$14.95

Three eggs, two choices of meat, toast, hash browns. Served with 2 pancakes or 2 french toast & a side of sausage gravy

German Fries

German Fries

$9.99

3 eggs mix with your choice of meat, green peppers, onions, cheese, hash browns & toast.

Honey Cin. Fench Toast

Honey Cin. Fench Toast

$10.50

3 pieces of french toast, toasted in honey cinnamon batter

Omelette

All 3 egg Omelet's are made with fresh produce and meat. Comes with hash browns and toast

Meat Lovers Omelette

$9.99

Bacon, sausage, ham, & choice of cheese

Philly Omelette

$9.99

Shaved steak with onions, peppers & mozzarella cheese

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$8.99

Veggie Omelette

$8.99

Peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, choice of cheese

Western Omelette

$8.99

Ham, mushrooms, onion, pepper & choice of cheese

Build Your Own

$6.99

Ala Cart

1 Egg

$1.99

Egg Beaters

$3.99

Ham (1 piece)

$3.99

Bacon (3)

$3.99

Sausage Links (3)

$3.99

Sauasge Patties(1)

$2.99

Turkey Sausage(2)

$3.99

Pancakes

$2.49

French Toast

$2.49

Grits

$3.99

Sausage Gravy

$2.49

Hashbrowns

$3.99

Corn Beef Hash

$4.99

Bisuits (2)

$2.49

Oatmeal

$3.99

Toast

$1.99

Toppings

$0.99

Egg Sandwich

$5.99

Kids Menu

Kids 1 egg, 1 bacon or sausage, toast

$5.00

Kids pancake, 1 bacon or sausage

$6.00

Drinks

Coke

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Rootbeer

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Ice Tea

$2.89

Hot Tea

$2.49

Milk

$2.89

Choc Milk

$2.89

Coffee

$1.99

Orange juice

$2.89

Hot Chocolate

$2.49

Iced Coffee

$3.00
All hours
Sunday6:45 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:45 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:45 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:45 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:45 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:45 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:45 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family friendly restaurant

Location

3110 Whipple Avenue Northwest, Canton, OH 44718

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

