Breakfast & Brunch
Burgers

Cracked Eggery Food Truck

17 Reviews

Food Truck

For today’s pickup location check on Instagram or Twitter (@crackedeggery)

Washington, DC 20001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

The Mayor
The Abe Froman
Southern Charm

Sandwiches

All sandwiches come on toasted challah bread.

The Mayor

$10.00

Cracked Bacon, scrambled egg, American & cheddar cheese, Cracked sauce.

The Abe Froman

$10.00

Sausage, scrambled egg, American & cheddar cheese, Cracked sauce.

Southern Charm

$12.00

Fried green tomato, Cracked Bacon, fried egg, pimento cheese, arugula, lemon aioli

Cracked Burger

$12.00

2 Pat LaFrieda beef patties, American & cheddar cheese, Cracked bacon, pickles, diced onions, Cracked sauce, ketchup.

Green Eggs No Ham

$10.00

Scrambled egg, chives, goat cheese, tomatillo salsa.

The Basic

$8.00

Scrambled egg, American & cheddar cheese, Cracked sauce.

Sides

Salted Tots

$5.00

Honey BBQ Tots

$5.00

Old Bay tots

$5.00

Garlic Parm-Truffle Tots

$5.00

Cinnamon Sugar tots

$5.00

Plain tots (No seasoning)

$5.00

Side of Cracked Bacon

$5.00

Sauces

Side of Cracked Sauce

$0.50

Beverages

We serve Compass Coffee!

Lg. Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00

We serve Compass Coffee!

Sm. Nitro Cold Brew

$4.50

We serve Compass Coffee!

Bottled Water

$3.00

OJ

$5.00

Natalie's OJ

Donation

Lilabean Foundation for Pediatric Brain Cancer

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday9:30 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 1:00 pm
Friday9:30 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 1:00 pm
Restaurant info

Check Instagram or Twitter (@crackedeggery) for today’s pickup location!

Website

Location

Food Truck, For today’s pickup location check on Instagram or Twitter (@crackedeggery), Washington, DC 20001

Directions

