Cracked Eggery (Shaw)

review star

No reviews yet

1921 8th St NW

Washington, DC 20001

Popular Items

The Mayor
The Abe Froman
The Animal

Sandwiches

All sandwiches come on toasted challah bread.
The Mayor

The Mayor

$10.00

Cracked Bacon, scrambled egg, American & cheddar cheese, Cracked sauce.

The Abe Froman

The Abe Froman

$10.00

Sausage, scrambled egg, American & cheddar cheese, Cracked sauce.

The Animal

The Animal

$13.00

Cracked Bacon, Sausage, Scrambled Egg, Hash Brown Patty, American & Cheddar, Cracked Sauce.

Southern Charm

Southern Charm

$12.00

Fried green tomato, Cracked Bacon, fried egg, pimento cheese, arugula, lemon aioli

The Basic

The Basic

$8.00

Scrambled egg, American & cheddar cheese, Cracked sauce.

The Bubby

The Bubby

$12.00

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, Caper tapenade, red onion, everything seasoning, fried egg.

Cracked Burger

Cracked Burger

$13.00

2 Pat LaFrieda beef patties, American & cheddar cheese, Cracked bacon, pickles, diced onions, Cracked sauce, ketchup.

Green Eggs No Ham

Green Eggs No Ham

$10.00

Scrambled egg, chives, goat cheese, tomatillo salsa.

Inigo Montoya

Inigo Montoya

$11.00

Chorizo, fried egg, pepper jack cheese, lightly dressed arugula, lemon aioli.

The Green Jacket

The Green Jacket

$8.00

Cracked Egg salad, chives, arugula.

Mr. Briggs Stuff

Mr. Briggs Stuff

$11.00

Half-Smoke, Fried Egg, American & Cheddar Cheese, Onions, Mustard

Paulie Cicero

Paulie Cicero

$13.00

Prosciutto, Fried Egg, Ricotta, Sun Dried Tomato Pesto, Arugula, Parmesan, Mike's Hot Honey

Willie's Hash

Willie's Hash

$11.00

Corned Beef hash, fried egg, American & cheddar cheese, ketchup

Hamilton Porter

Hamilton Porter

$13.00

Pulled pork, cabbage slaw, crispy onions, BBQ sauce, pickles, fried egg.

Bowls

St. Elmo's Fire

St. Elmo's Fire

$12.00

Chicken Tenders, Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese, Shredded Cheddar, Fried Egg, Tots, Scallions

Everyday I'm Brusselin'

Everyday I'm Brusselin'

$11.00

Roasted Brussels sprouts, sweet potato, quinoa, arugula, fried egg, sunflower seeds, Balsamic vinaigrette.

Loaded tots

Loaded tots

$10.00

Cracked tots with Cracked bacon, cheddar cheese, fried egg, chives and Cracked Sauce.

Rancheros Cucamonga

Rancheros Cucamonga

$12.00

Black Beans, Tots, Fried Eggs, Avocado, Queso Fresco, Pico De Gallo, Ranchero Sauce, Lime Crema

The Seoul Mate Bowl

The Seoul Mate Bowl

$12.00

Sous vide pork belly, fried egg, sushi rice, kimchi, sriracha mayo, Hoisin, scallions, arugula, sesame seeds.

Bittersweet Symphony

Bittersweet Symphony

$10.00

Roasted butternut squash, fried egg, arugula, quinoa, peach jam, seasoned ricotta, Mike's Hot Honey

Tots

Salted tots

Salted tots

$5.00
Garlic Parm-Truffle tots

Garlic Parm-Truffle tots

$5.00
Old Bay tots

Old Bay tots

$5.00
Cinnamon Sugar tots

Cinnamon Sugar tots

$5.00
Honey BBQ tots

Honey BBQ tots

$5.00
Honey Butter tots

Honey Butter tots

$5.00
Plain tots (No seasoning)

Plain tots (No seasoning)

$5.00
Ranch Tots

Ranch Tots

$5.00
Sour Cream & Onion tots

Sour Cream & Onion tots

$5.00

Chili Lime Tots

$5.00

Served with a lime wedge and a side of Lime Crema.

Kid's Menu

Kid's Egg & Cheese

Kid's Egg & Cheese

$8.00

Scrambled Egg, American & Cheddar cheese, Fruit Cup, Hash Brown Patty

Kid's Cheeseburger

Kid's Cheeseburger

$8.00

Single patty, American & Cheddar cheese, Fruit Cup, Hash Brown Patty

Kid's Hamburger

Kid's Hamburger

$8.00

Single Patty, Fruit Cup, Hash Brown Patty

Kid's Grilled Cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Melty American cheese, Fruit Cup, Hash Brown Patty

Sides

Challah French Toast Sticks

$7.00

Served with side of Syrup.

Fried Pimento Balls

Fried Pimento Balls

$6.00

Breaded and fried Pimento cheese with a side of Sriracha Mayo.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.00

Arugula, Cherry Tomato, Parmesan, Lemon Vinaigrette.

Sauces & Utensils

Side of Cracked Sauce

$0.25

Side of Lemon Aioli

$0.50

Side of Sriracha Mayo

$0.50

Side of Ketchup

$0.50

Mike’s Hot Honey

$1.25

Extra Syrup

$0.50

Utensils

Coffee

We serve Compass Coffee!
Lg. Nitro Cold Brew

Lg. Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00
Sm. Nitro Cold Brew

Sm. Nitro Cold Brew

$4.50
Lg. Hot Coffee

Lg. Hot Coffee

$3.50
Sm. Hot Coffee

Sm. Hot Coffee

$3.00

Beverages

Open Water Still

Open Water Still

$3.00

Open Water Sparkling

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.00
Natalie's OJ

Natalie's OJ

$5.00
Arizona Iced Tea

Arizona Iced Tea

$2.50
La Croix Grapefruit

La Croix Grapefruit

$2.50
Gatorade Lemon Lime Can

Gatorade Lemon Lime Can

$2.50

Gatorade Fruit Punch Can

$2.50
Gatorade Orange Can

Gatorade Orange Can

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50
Kid's Milk

Kid's Milk

$2.00Out of stock
Kid's Chocolate Milk

Kid's Chocolate Milk

$2.00Out of stock
Kid's Apple Juice

Kid's Apple Juice

$2.00Out of stock

Shirts

Shirts

Shirts

Welcome to Cracked Eggery!

1921 8th St NW, Washington, DC 20001

