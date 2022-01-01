Cracked on Green imageView gallery

Cracked on Green

294 Reviews

$

619 E Green st

Champaign, IL 61820

Order Again

Grilled Cheese & More

Plain Jane

$6.49

Ghostbuster

$8.49

Sweet Cheesus

$8.49

Tree Hugger

$8.99

Big Cheese

$9.99

Mother Clucker

$9.49

Plan B

$8.49

lil cheesie

$8.49

Homemade Soup

Tomato Basil Soup

$2.99

Breakfast Sandwiches & Burritos

Morning Bender

$7.49

Goy Vey

$8.49

Sloppy Jose

$9.49

Vegasm

$8.49

Salami Monster

$8.99

Hungry Chief

$8.49

Dr. Seuss

$8.49

Build Your Own Breakfast Bowl

BYO Breakfast Bowl

$8.49

Small Bites

Crispy Tots

$4.49+

Parmesan Truffle Tots

$5.49+

Cajun Tots

$5.49+

Sloppy Tots

$5.99+

White Cheddar Bacon Tots

$5.99+

Sweet Potato Tots

$5.49+

French Toast Bites

$5.49+

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.99+

Orange Juice

$3.99

Bottled Water

$1.99

Homemade Horchata

$2.50+

Hot Coffee

$2.99+

Iced Coffee

$2.99+

Latte

$3.99+

Mocha

$4.49+

Canned Pop

$1.00

Specials

Quesadilla

$7.49
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

619 E Green st, Champaign, IL 61820

Directions

