American
Bars & Lounges
Cracker Barrel Pub
338 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:50 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:50 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:50 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:50 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:50 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:50 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:50 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!!
Location
30 Main St, Tariffville, CT 06081
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Harvest Cafe & Bakery - 1390 Hopmeadow Street
4.6 • 441
1390 Hopmeadow Street Simsbury, CT 06070
View restaurant
Freshies Cafe - For the love of Good Food
4.1 • 176
83 Salmon Brook St Granby, CT 06035
View restaurant
More near Tariffville