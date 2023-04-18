Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Cracker Barrel Pub

338 Reviews

$$

30 Main St

Tariffville, CT 06081

FOOD

APPETIZERS

WINGS

$10.00+

QUESADILLA

$9.00

NACHOS

$10.00

COOL RANCH NACHOS

$11.00

BLEU CHIPS

$10.00

BACON CHEESE FRIES

$10.00

CHICKEN TENDERS

$10.00

PRETZEL STICKS

$9.00

CAULIFLOWER WINGS

$10.00

MACBITES

$11.00

************

SOUPS

FOS

$6.00

IPA CHILI

$8.00

Bread & Butter

$1.50

***********

SALADS

BUFFALO WEDGE

$13.00

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$4.00

CAESAR SALAD

$7.00

SIDE GARDEN SALAD

$4.00

GARDEN SALAD

$7.00

BACON CHZBURGER SALAD

$14.00

MEATBALL SALAD

$14.00

BIG SALAD

$13.00

MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

$12.00

***********

BREAD/BUTTER

$1.50

SANDWICHES

CB CHIX SANDWICH

$11.00

ALLY BIRD

$13.00

TURKEY CLUB

$13.00

CB REUBEN

$13.00

CHEESE STEAK

$13.00

FISH SANDWICH

$13.00

BUFFALO CHIX WRAP

$13.00

MEATBALL GRINDER

$13.00

CHIX FAJITA WRAP

$13.00

GYRO

$13.00

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$13.00

***********

GRILLED CHEESE

$11.00

BLT

$12.00

BURGERS

CB CLASSIC BURGER

$11.00

SMOKEHOUSE BURGER

$13.00

BLACK N BLEU BURGER

$13.00

KAHUNA BURGER

$13.00

5 ALARM BURGER

$13.00

DOUBLE DOG DARE YA

$11.00

***********

CHZ BURG CLUB

$14.00

PIZZA

SM Build Your Own Pizza

$10.00

LG Build Your Own Pizza

$15.00

PIZZA SLICE

$3.00

SM CHEESE PIZZA

$10.00

SM MEAT LOVERS

$16.00

SM MARGHERITA

$16.00

SM CHIX BACON RANCH

$16.00

SM MEATBALL RICOTTA PIZZA

$16.00

SM WEST COAST WHITE

$14.00

SM THE GREEK

$14.00

SM GLUTEN FREE CHEESE

$12.00

LG CHEESE PIZZA

$15.00

LG BEER & BBQ

$23.00

LG MEAT LOVERS

$23.00

LG MARGHERITA

$23.00

LG CHIX BACON RANCH

$23.00

LG MEATBALL RICOTTA PIZZA

$23.00

LG WEST COAST WHITE

$21.00

Lrg The Greek

$21.00

EXTRA CHEESE

$2.50

FAVORITES

FISH & CHIPS

$16.00

MAC N CHEESE

$14.00

BACON MAC N CHEESE

$18.00

SAUSAGE MAC N CHEESE

$19.00

BUFF MAC N CHEESE

$20.00

"CRACK" FREDO

$19.00

TACOS

$13.00Out of stock

NO CARB CARBONARA

$17.00Out of stock

THE TORI

$14.00

PIZZA-NACHOS-WINGS

$10.00

***********

SIDES

Basket Of Kettle Chips

$3.00

SIDE FRIES

$2.00

Basket of Fries

$4.00

Side of Sweet Fries

$3.00

Basket of Sweet Fries

$5.00

SIDE RINGS

$3.00

Basket of Onion Rings

$5.00

Side of Coleslaw

$2.00

Bread & Butter

$1.50

Side Of Kettle Chips

$2.00

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

SIDE CARROTS & CELERY

$3.50

SIDE POTATO SALAD

$2.00

SIDE VEGGIES

$2.00

CORN ON THE COB

$3.00

Side Curly Fries

$2.50

Bskt Curly Fries

Bskt Curly Fries

$4.00

Side Of Pickles

$1.00

Extra Bleu Cheese

$0.50

DESSERT/TO GO BAG/Do Not Make

Limoncello Cake

$5.95

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$5.95

Carrot Cake

$5.95

Mudslide

$5.95

Ice Cream Sundae

$5.95Out of stock

Cookies Martini Combo

$12.00Out of stock

Pistachio Ricotta Cake

$5.95Out of stock

Vanilla Bean Gelato

$5.95Out of stock

Banana Foster Cake

$5.95Out of stock

Grasshopper

$5.95Out of stock

Brownie

$5.95Out of stock

Choc Peanut Butter Pie

$5.95Out of stock

Reese's Pie

$5.95Out of stock

Lemon Italian Cream Cake

$5.95Out of stock

Chocolate Cake

$5.95Out of stock

Mud Ice Cream Pie

$5.95Out of stock

Churro

$5.95Out of stock

FRIED OREOS

$5.95Out of stock

Icecream Sandwich

$6.00Out of stock

Fried Honey Bun

$5.95Out of stock

TO GO BAG

$0.10

Dont Make

Fried Dough

$7.95Out of stock

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$5.95Out of stock

FOOD SPECIALS

MONDAY

Chick Parm Dilla

$11.00

Turkey Bac Melt

$13.00

Sausage Burger

$14.00

Flatbread

$12.00

Cod

$17.00

Clams

$22.00

TUESDAY

Steak Tacos

$15.00

Hot Lobster Roll

$25.00

Salmon Wrap

$14.00

Barrata

$11.00

Salmon

$20.00

Pork Belly

$18.00

Hot Lobster

$25.00

WEDNESDAY

Steak N Cheese Special

$15.00

Lobster Roll

$25.00

Flatbread

$14.00

Pork Belly

$10.00

Fried Shrimp

$19.00

Beef Tips

$22.00

Lobster Fra Diavolo

$25.00

THURSDAY

Veggie Melt

$13.00

Lobster Roll

$25.00

Steck N Cheese

$15.00

Pork Belly

$10.00

Fried Shrimp

$19.00

Beef Tips

$22.00

Lobster Fra

$25.00

FRIDAY

Flatbread And Salad

$14.00

Pork Belly Tacos

$13.00

Lobsta Roll

$25.00

Flatbread

$11.00

Beef Tips

$22.00Out of stock

Whole Belly

$24.00

Nan Cod

$19.00

SATURDAY

Flatbread

$11.00

Whole Belly

$24.00

Lobster Rav

$18.00

Flatbread

$11.00

Belly Clams

$24.00

Lobster Ravioli

$18.00

Cod

$19.00

SUNDAY

Fried Clams

$24.00

Fish Tacos

$13.00

Chix Penne

$16.00

Fried Whole Belly Clams

$24.00

Fish Tacos

$13.00

Baked Chix Penne

$16.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS BURGER

$7.00

KIDS CHIX TENDERS

$7.00

KIDS PIZZA

$7.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$7.00

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$7.00

KIDS PASTA

$8.00

KIDS HOT DOG

$7.00

Kelsies Favs

Food

Dog Burger

$5.00

Woof Woof Platter

$5.00Out of stock

Pup Cup

$3.00

Dogs Dog

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:50 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:50 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:50 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:50 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:50 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:50 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:50 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Website

Location

30 Main St, Tariffville, CT 06081

Directions

Gallery
Cracker Barrel Pub image
Cracker Barrel Pub image

