Come In And Satisfy Your Palate With Your Choice Of Lemon Pepper Or Our Famous Secret Recipe: Crackin' Sauce. Our Family Recipe Was Uniquely Designed with Flavorful Spices That Erupt Your Tastebuds. Customize Your Experience Further With Either Mild, Medium, or Hot Spice Levels. Whichever Savory Sauce You Choose To Cover Your Selection Of Seafood, It Will Amaze You. Come In Today To Your Local Crackin' Crab Seafood Boil Restaurant.