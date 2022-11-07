Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crackle Mi





5605 22nd Avenue Northwest

Seattle, WA 98107

Popular Items

The Smokey Bowl (contains gluten)
The Crackle Mi
Crispy pork Eggrolls (4rolls)

Banh mi

Your choice of proteins stuffed with pickled daikon carrot, scallions, cucumber, jalapenos, cilantro, and homemade garlic Mayo spread in a toasted baguette.
The Crackle Mi

The Crackle Mi

$11.98

Grilled Pork , braised pork belly and a fried egg stuffed with pickled daikon carrot, scallions, cucumber, jalapenos, cilantro, and homemade mayo spread in a toasted baguette.

BEEF - Spicy Lemongrass BEEF banh mi (contains onions/ scallions)BEEF!!!

BEEF - Spicy Lemongrass BEEF banh mi (contains onions/ scallions)BEEF!!!

$9.88

Wok fried lemongrass beef with onion stuffed with pickled daikon carrot, scallions, cucumber, jalapenos, cilantro, and homemade garlic Mayo spread in a toasted baguette.

The Smokey Banh Mi

The Smokey Banh Mi

$9.88

Your choice of proteins stuffed with pickled daikon carrot, scallions, cucumber, jalapenos, cilantro, and homemade garlic Mayo spread in a toasted baguette.

Sweet Dark Soy Tofu Banh Mi

Sweet Dark Soy Tofu Banh Mi

$9.88

Sweet Dark soy sauce glazed tofu stuffed with pickled daikon carrot, scallions, cucumber, jalapeños, cilantro and homemade garlic Mayo spread in a toasted baguette.

TOFU - Savory Spicy Lemongrass Tofu Banh Mi(contains onions/scallions)

TOFU - Savory Spicy Lemongrass Tofu Banh Mi(contains onions/scallions)

$9.88

Wok fried white onion lemongrass tofu stuffed with pickled daikon carrot, scallions, cucumber, jalapeños, cilantro and homemade garlic Mayo spread in a toasted baguette.

Soy Braised Pork Belly Banh Mi

Soy Braised Pork Belly Banh Mi

$11.48

Soy braised pork belly stuffed with pickled daikon carrot, scallions, cucumber, jalapeños, cilantro and homemade garlic Mayo spread in a toasted baguette.

The Eggcited Banh Mi

The Eggcited Banh Mi

$6.48

3 fried eggs stuffed with pickled daikon carrot, scallions, cucumber, jalapeños, cilantro and homemade garlic Mayo spread in a toasted baguette.

Grilled Short Ribs Banh Mi

Grilled Short Ribs Banh Mi

$11.98

Grilled boneless short ribs stuffed with pickled daikon carrot, scallions, cucumber, jalapenos, cilantro, and homemade garlic Mayo spread in a toasted baguette.

Broken Rice/ salad bowl

Your choice of proteins served with lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions, cucumber, jalapeños, tomatoes, cilantro on hot broken rice or salad. (NUT ALLERGY WARNING )
The Bussin Bowl ( contains gluten)

The Bussin Bowl ( contains gluten)

$13.88

Grilled pork chop, braised pork belly and a sunny side egg served with lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions, cucumber, jalapeños, tomatoes, cilantro on hot broken rice.

The Cookout (contains gluten)

The Cookout (contains gluten)

$14.88

Grilled marinated boneless short ribs, grilled chicken and a dark-soy hardboiled egg served with lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions, cucumber, jalapeños, tomatoes, cilantro on hot broken rice.

The Smokey Bowl (contains gluten)

The Smokey Bowl (contains gluten)

$12.98

Your choice of proteins served with lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions, cucumber, jalapeños, tomatoes, cilantro on hot broken rice.

Grilled Short Ribs Bowl (contains gluten)

Grilled Short Ribs Bowl (contains gluten)

$16.88

Grilled marinated boneless short ribs served with lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions , cucumber, jalapeños, tomatoes, cilantro on hot broken rice.

BEEF - Spicy Lemongrass BEEF Bowl (contains onions/ scallions, gluten)

BEEF - Spicy Lemongrass BEEF Bowl (contains onions/ scallions, gluten)

$14.88

wok stir-fried lemongrass beef with onions served with lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions , cucumber, jalapeños, tomatoes, cilantro on hot broken rice.

TOFU - Savory Spicy Lemongrass Tofu Bowl( contains onions/ scallions, gluten)

TOFU - Savory Spicy Lemongrass Tofu Bowl( contains onions/ scallions, gluten)

$11.98

Wok fried white onion and lemongrass tofu served with lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions, cucumber, jalapeños, tomatoes, cilantro on hot broken rice.

Soy Braised Pork Belly Bowl ( contains gluten)

Soy Braised Pork Belly Bowl ( contains gluten)

$14.88

Soy sauce braised pork belly served with lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions , cucumber, jalapeños, tomatoes, cilantro on hot broken rice.

Sweet Dark Soy Tofu Bowl ( contains gluten)

Sweet Dark Soy Tofu Bowl ( contains gluten)

$11.98

Sweet Dark soy sauce glazed tofu served with lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions , cucumber, jalapeños, tomatoes, cilantro on hot broken rice.

Grilled Colossal shrimps Bowl

Grilled Colossal shrimps Bowl

$18.98

Grilled Shrimp skewers served with lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions, cucumber, jalapeños, tomatoes, cilantro on hot broken rice.

Vermicelli noodles

Your choice of proteins served with mint,lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions , cucumber, jalapeños, cilantro, bean sprout, roasted peanut, fried onions and sweet fish sauce or soy sauce dressing on vermicelli noodle. ( nut allergy warning)
The Bun ( contains gluten)

The Bun ( contains gluten)

$15.88

Your choice of proteins served with bean sprout, mint,lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions , cucumber, jalapeños, cilantro, roasted peanut, fried onion and sweet fish sauce or soy sauce dressing on vermicelli noodle.

The Cracken Vermicelli ( contains gluten )

The Cracken Vermicelli ( contains gluten )

$16.98

Grilled marinated boneless short ribs +Shrimp skewer and an eggroll served with mint, lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions , cucumber, jalapeños, cilantro, bean sprout, roasted peanut, fried onion and sweet fish sauce or soy sauce dressing on vermicelli noodle.

The Smokey Vermicelli (contains gluten)

The Smokey Vermicelli (contains gluten)

$12.98

Your choice of Grilled Chicken or Grilled Pork Chop served with mint,lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions , cucumber, jalapeños, cilantro, bean sprout, roasted peanut, fried onions and sweet fish sauce or soy sauce dressing on vermicelli noodle.

Grilled Short Ribs Vermicelli (contains gluten)

Grilled Short Ribs Vermicelli (contains gluten)

$16.98

Grilled marinated boneless short ribs served with mint, lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions , cucumber, jalapeños, cilantro, bean sprout, roasted peanut, fried onions and sweet fish sauce or soy sauce dressing on vermicelli noodle.

Spicy Lemongrass BEEF Vermicelli ( contains onions/ scallions, gluten)

Spicy Lemongrass BEEF Vermicelli ( contains onions/ scallions, gluten)

$14.98

Wok stir-fried Beef with onion served with mint, lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions , cucumber, jalapeños, cilantro, bean sprout, roasted peanut, fried onions and sweet fish sauce or soy sauce dressing on vermicelli noodle.

Savory Spicy Lemongrass Tofu Vermicelli ( contains onions/ scallions, gluten)

Savory Spicy Lemongrass Tofu Vermicelli ( contains onions/ scallions, gluten)

$11.98

Wokfried white onion and lemongrass tofu served with mint, lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions , cucumber, jalapeños, cilantro, bean sprout, roasted peanut, fried onions and sweet fish sauce or soy sauce dressing on vermicelli noodle.

Crispy Eggrolls Vermicelli (contains gluten)

Crispy Eggrolls Vermicelli (contains gluten)

$11.98

Crispy eggrolls served with mint lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions , cucumber, jalapeños, cilantro, bean sprout, roasted peanut, fried onions and sweet fish sauce or soy sauce dressing on vermicelli noodle.

Sweet Dark Soy Tofu Vermicelli ( contains gluten)

Sweet Dark Soy Tofu Vermicelli ( contains gluten)

$11.98

Sweet Dark soy sauce glazed tofu served with mint, lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions , cucumber, jalapeños, cilantro, bean sprout, roasted peanut, fried onions and sweet fish sauce or soy sauce dressing on vermicelli noodle.

Grilled Colossal Shrimp Vermicelli

Grilled Colossal Shrimp Vermicelli

$18.98

Marinated grilled shrimp skewers with onion served with mint, lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions , cucumber, jalapeños, cilantro, bean sprout, roasted peanut, fried onions and sweet fish sauce or soy sauce dressing on vermicelli noodle.

Sides

Small Daikon spareribs soup

Small Daikon spareribs soup

$3.88
Large Daikon spareribs soup

Large Daikon spareribs soup

$7.48
Fresh shrimp spring rolls (3 rolls)

Fresh shrimp spring rolls (3 rolls)

$5.48

Steamed Shrimp wrapped in rice paper with vermicelli, lettuce, mint, cucumber and bean sprouts served with peanut sauce or sweet fish sauce.

Grilled Short Ribs spring rolls (3 rolls)

Grilled Short Ribs spring rolls (3 rolls)

$6.98

Grilled short ribs wrapped in rice paper with vermicelli, lettuce, mint,cucumber and bean sprouts served with peanut sauce or sweet fish sauce.

Grilled Meat Spring rolls (3rolls)

Grilled Meat Spring rolls (3rolls)

$5.98

Your choice of Grilled pork/chicken wrapped in rice paper with vermicelli, lettuce, mint ,cucumber and bean sprouts served with peanut sauce or sweet fish sauce.

Vegetarian Spring rolls (3rolls)

Vegetarian Spring rolls (3rolls)

$5.48

Crispy Tofu wrapped in rice paper with vermicelli, lettuce, mint,cucumber and bean sprouts served with peanut sauce or sweet fish sauce.

Crispy pork Eggrolls (4rolls)

Crispy pork Eggrolls (4rolls)

$6.98

Crispy rice paper rolls filled with grounded pork, wood ear mushroom, glass vermicelli, taro and vegetables served with sweet fish sauce.

Extra side of rice

Extra side of rice

$3.00
Extra vermicelli noodle

Extra vermicelli noodle

$3.00
Grilled Colossal shrimp skewers

Grilled Colossal shrimp skewers

$13.98

3 shrimp skewers

Soy braised egg

Soy braised egg

$2.98

Sunny Side Egg

$1.88

Drinks

Iced Vietnamese coffee

Iced Vietnamese coffee

$4.98+

Phin filtered Vietnamese coffee with condensed milk ( contained dairy )

Iced dark Viet coffee (no daries)

Iced dark Viet coffee (no daries)

$4.68+

Phin filtered Vietnamese coffee

Thai iced tea ( contains dairy)

Thai iced tea ( contains dairy)

$4.98+
Mungbean Milk

Mungbean Milk

$5.28Out of stock

Vegan, Dairy free

Coke (can)

Coke (can)

$1.98
Diet Coke (can)

Diet Coke (can)

$1.98
Coke Zero (can)

Coke Zero (can)

$1.98
Sprite (can)

Sprite (can)

$1.98
Dr. Pepper (can)

Dr. Pepper (can)

$1.98
Mug Root Beer (can)

Mug Root Beer (can)

$2.08
Mexican coke ( glass bottle )

Mexican coke ( glass bottle )

$3.28
Sprite of Mexico ( glass bottle )

Sprite of Mexico ( glass bottle )

$3.28
Fanta ( glass bottle)

Fanta ( glass bottle)

$3.28
Martinelli's Sparkling Apple Juice

Martinelli's Sparkling Apple Juice

$3.18
S. Pellegrino sparkling fruit

S. Pellegrino sparkling fruit

$2.38
La Croix Pamplemousse

La Croix Pamplemousse

$1.98
Lacroix Lime

Lacroix Lime

$1.98
Lacroix Lemon

Lacroix Lemon

$1.98
Sprite ( plastic bottle)

Sprite ( plastic bottle)

$2.98
Water bottles

Water bottles

$1.88

Catering

Shrimp Springroll platter

Shrimp Springroll platter

$50.00

serve 12-15 people. 30 half rolls . Shrimps wrapped in rice paper with vermicelli, lettuce, mint, cucumber and bean sprouts served with peanut sauce or sweet fish sauce. (Please allow 2 hours lead time)

Tofu rolls platter( Vegetarian)

Tofu rolls platter( Vegetarian)

$48.00

serve 12-15 people. 30 half rolls . tofu wrapped in rice paper with vermicelli, lettuce, mint, cucumber and bean sprouts served with peanut sauce or sweet fish sauce. (Please allow 2 hours lead time )

Mixed Springroll plater

Mixed Springroll plater

$53.00

serve 12-15 people. 30 half rolls . 6 Shrimps rolls, 6 tofu rolls, 6 Pork chop rolls, 6 Chicken rolls,6 grilled short ribs rolls. (Please allow us 2 hours lead time )

Grilled Meat Springroll platter

Grilled Meat Springroll platter

$55.00

serve 12-15 people. 30 half rolls . Grilled Pork or Chicken wrapped in rice paper with vermicelli, lettuce, mint, cucumber and bean sprouts served with peanut sauce or sweet fish sauce. (Please allow 2 hours lead time )

Grilled Short rib Springroll platter

Grilled Short rib Springroll platter

$65.00

serve 12-15 people. 30 half rolls . Grilled short ribs wrapped in rice paper with vermicelli, lettuce, mint, cucumber and bean sprouts served with peanut sauce or sweet fish sauce. (Please allow 2 hours lead time )

Crispy Pork Eggroll Platter

Crispy Pork Eggroll Platter

$75.00

50 rolls. Crispy rice paper rolls filled with ground pork, wood ear mushroom, glass vermicelli, taro and vegetables served with sweet fish sauce. (Please allow 2 hours lead time )

Banh mi Slider Platter

Banh mi Slider Platter

$45.00

serve 5-7 people 5 banh mi . Each banh mi is cut into 3 pieces (slider size). The listed protein only (Please allow 2 hours lead time )

Group Order Banh Mi

Group Order Banh Mi

$90.00

11 Banh Mi. Special group order Buy 10 get 1 free. The listed proteins only (Please allow 2 hours lead time )

Colossal Shrimp Skewers Platter

$92.00

20 Grilled shrimp skewers. (Please allow 2 hours lead time )

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Vietnamese cuisine.

Location

5605 22nd Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98107

Directions

Gallery
Crackle Mi - Ballard image
Crackle Mi - Ballard image
Crackle Mi - Ballard image
Main pic

