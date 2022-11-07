Crackle Mi
No reviews yet
5605 22nd Avenue Northwest
Seattle, WA 98107
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Banh mi
The Crackle Mi
Grilled Pork , braised pork belly and a fried egg stuffed with pickled daikon carrot, scallions, cucumber, jalapenos, cilantro, and homemade mayo spread in a toasted baguette.
BEEF - Spicy Lemongrass BEEF banh mi (contains onions/ scallions)BEEF!!!
Wok fried lemongrass beef with onion stuffed with pickled daikon carrot, scallions, cucumber, jalapenos, cilantro, and homemade garlic Mayo spread in a toasted baguette.
The Smokey Banh Mi
Your choice of proteins stuffed with pickled daikon carrot, scallions, cucumber, jalapenos, cilantro, and homemade garlic Mayo spread in a toasted baguette.
Sweet Dark Soy Tofu Banh Mi
Sweet Dark soy sauce glazed tofu stuffed with pickled daikon carrot, scallions, cucumber, jalapeños, cilantro and homemade garlic Mayo spread in a toasted baguette.
TOFU - Savory Spicy Lemongrass Tofu Banh Mi(contains onions/scallions)
Wok fried white onion lemongrass tofu stuffed with pickled daikon carrot, scallions, cucumber, jalapeños, cilantro and homemade garlic Mayo spread in a toasted baguette.
Soy Braised Pork Belly Banh Mi
Soy braised pork belly stuffed with pickled daikon carrot, scallions, cucumber, jalapeños, cilantro and homemade garlic Mayo spread in a toasted baguette.
The Eggcited Banh Mi
3 fried eggs stuffed with pickled daikon carrot, scallions, cucumber, jalapeños, cilantro and homemade garlic Mayo spread in a toasted baguette.
Grilled Short Ribs Banh Mi
Grilled boneless short ribs stuffed with pickled daikon carrot, scallions, cucumber, jalapenos, cilantro, and homemade garlic Mayo spread in a toasted baguette.
Broken Rice/ salad bowl
The Bussin Bowl ( contains gluten)
Grilled pork chop, braised pork belly and a sunny side egg served with lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions, cucumber, jalapeños, tomatoes, cilantro on hot broken rice.
The Cookout (contains gluten)
Grilled marinated boneless short ribs, grilled chicken and a dark-soy hardboiled egg served with lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions, cucumber, jalapeños, tomatoes, cilantro on hot broken rice.
The Smokey Bowl (contains gluten)
Your choice of proteins served with lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions, cucumber, jalapeños, tomatoes, cilantro on hot broken rice.
Grilled Short Ribs Bowl (contains gluten)
Grilled marinated boneless short ribs served with lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions , cucumber, jalapeños, tomatoes, cilantro on hot broken rice.
BEEF - Spicy Lemongrass BEEF Bowl (contains onions/ scallions, gluten)
wok stir-fried lemongrass beef with onions served with lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions , cucumber, jalapeños, tomatoes, cilantro on hot broken rice.
TOFU - Savory Spicy Lemongrass Tofu Bowl( contains onions/ scallions, gluten)
Wok fried white onion and lemongrass tofu served with lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions, cucumber, jalapeños, tomatoes, cilantro on hot broken rice.
Soy Braised Pork Belly Bowl ( contains gluten)
Soy sauce braised pork belly served with lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions , cucumber, jalapeños, tomatoes, cilantro on hot broken rice.
Sweet Dark Soy Tofu Bowl ( contains gluten)
Sweet Dark soy sauce glazed tofu served with lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions , cucumber, jalapeños, tomatoes, cilantro on hot broken rice.
Grilled Colossal shrimps Bowl
Grilled Shrimp skewers served with lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions, cucumber, jalapeños, tomatoes, cilantro on hot broken rice.
Vermicelli noodles
The Bun ( contains gluten)
Your choice of proteins served with bean sprout, mint,lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions , cucumber, jalapeños, cilantro, roasted peanut, fried onion and sweet fish sauce or soy sauce dressing on vermicelli noodle.
The Cracken Vermicelli ( contains gluten )
Grilled marinated boneless short ribs +Shrimp skewer and an eggroll served with mint, lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions , cucumber, jalapeños, cilantro, bean sprout, roasted peanut, fried onion and sweet fish sauce or soy sauce dressing on vermicelli noodle.
The Smokey Vermicelli (contains gluten)
Your choice of Grilled Chicken or Grilled Pork Chop served with mint,lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions , cucumber, jalapeños, cilantro, bean sprout, roasted peanut, fried onions and sweet fish sauce or soy sauce dressing on vermicelli noodle.
Grilled Short Ribs Vermicelli (contains gluten)
Grilled marinated boneless short ribs served with mint, lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions , cucumber, jalapeños, cilantro, bean sprout, roasted peanut, fried onions and sweet fish sauce or soy sauce dressing on vermicelli noodle.
Spicy Lemongrass BEEF Vermicelli ( contains onions/ scallions, gluten)
Wok stir-fried Beef with onion served with mint, lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions , cucumber, jalapeños, cilantro, bean sprout, roasted peanut, fried onions and sweet fish sauce or soy sauce dressing on vermicelli noodle.
Savory Spicy Lemongrass Tofu Vermicelli ( contains onions/ scallions, gluten)
Wokfried white onion and lemongrass tofu served with mint, lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions , cucumber, jalapeños, cilantro, bean sprout, roasted peanut, fried onions and sweet fish sauce or soy sauce dressing on vermicelli noodle.
Crispy Eggrolls Vermicelli (contains gluten)
Crispy eggrolls served with mint lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions , cucumber, jalapeños, cilantro, bean sprout, roasted peanut, fried onions and sweet fish sauce or soy sauce dressing on vermicelli noodle.
Sweet Dark Soy Tofu Vermicelli ( contains gluten)
Sweet Dark soy sauce glazed tofu served with mint, lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions , cucumber, jalapeños, cilantro, bean sprout, roasted peanut, fried onions and sweet fish sauce or soy sauce dressing on vermicelli noodle.
Grilled Colossal Shrimp Vermicelli
Marinated grilled shrimp skewers with onion served with mint, lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions , cucumber, jalapeños, cilantro, bean sprout, roasted peanut, fried onions and sweet fish sauce or soy sauce dressing on vermicelli noodle.
Sides
Small Daikon spareribs soup
Large Daikon spareribs soup
Fresh shrimp spring rolls (3 rolls)
Steamed Shrimp wrapped in rice paper with vermicelli, lettuce, mint, cucumber and bean sprouts served with peanut sauce or sweet fish sauce.
Grilled Short Ribs spring rolls (3 rolls)
Grilled short ribs wrapped in rice paper with vermicelli, lettuce, mint,cucumber and bean sprouts served with peanut sauce or sweet fish sauce.
Grilled Meat Spring rolls (3rolls)
Your choice of Grilled pork/chicken wrapped in rice paper with vermicelli, lettuce, mint ,cucumber and bean sprouts served with peanut sauce or sweet fish sauce.
Vegetarian Spring rolls (3rolls)
Crispy Tofu wrapped in rice paper with vermicelli, lettuce, mint,cucumber and bean sprouts served with peanut sauce or sweet fish sauce.
Crispy pork Eggrolls (4rolls)
Crispy rice paper rolls filled with grounded pork, wood ear mushroom, glass vermicelli, taro and vegetables served with sweet fish sauce.
Extra side of rice
Extra vermicelli noodle
Grilled Colossal shrimp skewers
3 shrimp skewers
Soy braised egg
Sunny Side Egg
Drinks
Iced Vietnamese coffee
Phin filtered Vietnamese coffee with condensed milk ( contained dairy )
Iced dark Viet coffee (no daries)
Phin filtered Vietnamese coffee
Thai iced tea ( contains dairy)
Mungbean Milk
Vegan, Dairy free
Coke (can)
Diet Coke (can)
Coke Zero (can)
Sprite (can)
Dr. Pepper (can)
Mug Root Beer (can)
Mexican coke ( glass bottle )
Sprite of Mexico ( glass bottle )
Fanta ( glass bottle)
Martinelli's Sparkling Apple Juice
S. Pellegrino sparkling fruit
La Croix Pamplemousse
Lacroix Lime
Lacroix Lemon
Sprite ( plastic bottle)
Water bottles
Catering
Shrimp Springroll platter
serve 12-15 people. 30 half rolls . Shrimps wrapped in rice paper with vermicelli, lettuce, mint, cucumber and bean sprouts served with peanut sauce or sweet fish sauce. (Please allow 2 hours lead time)
Tofu rolls platter( Vegetarian)
serve 12-15 people. 30 half rolls . tofu wrapped in rice paper with vermicelli, lettuce, mint, cucumber and bean sprouts served with peanut sauce or sweet fish sauce. (Please allow 2 hours lead time )
Mixed Springroll plater
serve 12-15 people. 30 half rolls . 6 Shrimps rolls, 6 tofu rolls, 6 Pork chop rolls, 6 Chicken rolls,6 grilled short ribs rolls. (Please allow us 2 hours lead time )
Grilled Meat Springroll platter
serve 12-15 people. 30 half rolls . Grilled Pork or Chicken wrapped in rice paper with vermicelli, lettuce, mint, cucumber and bean sprouts served with peanut sauce or sweet fish sauce. (Please allow 2 hours lead time )
Grilled Short rib Springroll platter
serve 12-15 people. 30 half rolls . Grilled short ribs wrapped in rice paper with vermicelli, lettuce, mint, cucumber and bean sprouts served with peanut sauce or sweet fish sauce. (Please allow 2 hours lead time )
Crispy Pork Eggroll Platter
50 rolls. Crispy rice paper rolls filled with ground pork, wood ear mushroom, glass vermicelli, taro and vegetables served with sweet fish sauce. (Please allow 2 hours lead time )
Banh mi Slider Platter
serve 5-7 people 5 banh mi . Each banh mi is cut into 3 pieces (slider size). The listed protein only (Please allow 2 hours lead time )
Group Order Banh Mi
11 Banh Mi. Special group order Buy 10 get 1 free. The listed proteins only (Please allow 2 hours lead time )
Colossal Shrimp Skewers Platter
20 Grilled shrimp skewers. (Please allow 2 hours lead time )
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Authentic Vietnamese cuisine.
5605 22nd Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98107