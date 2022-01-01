Cracklin' Jacks
2560 39th Street Southwest
Naples, FL 34117
Appetizers
8 Shrimp App
8 Golden fried Shrimp
Basket of Fries App
Crisp, hot, fresh.
Brisket Sliders
3 Little slaw, little brisket, little sauce, and a whole lot of flavor.
Catfish Nuggets
Farm-raised, hand-battered bites of southern fried catfish.
Cheese Burger Sliders
Three 2oz Mini-Cheese Burgers.
Cheese Sticks
Mozzerella sticks with Marinara for dipping
Chicken Bites
Hand-battered juicy Chicken tender bites.
Chicken Gizzards App
lightly battered and fried to perfection. Served with Homestyle cream gravy
Chicken Livers App
Served with a side of our homestyle white gravy.
Chicken Wings 8 Pc
Traditional non-battered chicken wings served with celery
Combo Platter
Little of this and little of that. Chicken bites, Cheese sticks and Onion rings.
Fried Green Tomatoes
Cornmeal battered and fried to golden perfection.
Fried Mushrooms
Fried to perfection and served with homemade spicy ranch.
Fried Okra
A delicious Southern Treat, Golden Fried to perfection
Fried Oysters
Lightly battered and fried until firm and delicious.
Frog Legs App
Succulent Hoppin' greatness.
Gator Bites
Lightly battered Everglades gator meat, deep fried until golden brown.
Grouper Nuggets
Little flaky bites of Gulf of Mexico Grouper.
6 Pc Hush Puppies
Made from scratch and fried to perfection.
Jalapeno Poppers
Jalapenos filled with cream cheese served with a side of Ranch.
Loaded Fries
Loaded with cheese, bacon, Pulled pork and a touch of BBQ
Onion Rings
Hand-battered goodness.
Pork Sliders
3 Working man's portion on slider buns with a side of BBQ
Shrimp Cocktail
Peeled Boiled and served with cocktail sauce and lemon
Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet, savory and crisp.
Salads
Small Garden Salad
Bed of lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, boiled egg with Jack and Cheddar cheeses and choice of Muffin.
Large Garden Salad
Chef's Salad
Bed of lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, boiled egg with Jack and Cheddar cheeses topped with ham, turkey and crumbled bacon. Choice of Muffin.
Small Cesar Salad
Crisp Romaine, seasoned crutons, parmesan cheese tossed in our savory Cesar dressing.
Large Cesar Salad
Crisp Romaine, seasoned crutons, parmesan cheese tossed in our savory Cesar dressing.
Tavern Salad
Soups
Cup Sausage Gumbo
Okra, tomatoes, Andouille Sausage, rice and a whole lot of flavor. Served with Oyster Crackers
Cup Clam Chowder
Homemade New England Style. Served with Oyster Crackers
Bowl Sausage Gumbo
Okra, tomatoes, Andouille Sausage, rice and a whole lot of flavor. Served with Oyster Crackers
Bowl Clam Chowder
Homemade New England Style. Served with Oyster Crackers
Sandwiches
Build your own Burger
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion and Pickle Spear
Pulled Pig Sandwich
Hickory smoked pulled pork shoulder piled high on a roasted bun
Pit Ham Sandwich
Fresh sliced ham with lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Smoked Turkey Sandwich
Fresh sliced Turkey with lettuce, tomato and mayo.
BLT Sandwich
Crisp bacon, Lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Boneless grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo on a toasted roll.
Famous Pork Tenderloin Sandwich
A Giant portion of pork tenderloin cut and tenderized in house, battered and fried. Served on a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato and red onion.
BBQ Beef Brisket Sandwich
Tender Brisket, sweet BBQ sauce and coleslaw piled on top of a hoagie roll.
Catfish Sandwich
Two fried catfish filets served on a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato, red onion, tartar sauce and a hush puppy.
French Dip Sandwich
Thin slices of lean roast beef on hoagie roll with Aju for dipping.
Grouper Sandwich
Filet of Gulf Grouper, lightly battered and deep fried until golden brown, served on a hoagie roll.
Cod Sandwich
Fresh Filet of Alaskan Cod, lightly battered and fried, grilled, or blackened, served on a hoagie roll with tarter sauce.
Crabcake Sandwich
Our handmade 5oz crabcake made with lump blue crab meat, served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, Bayou sauce and a Hush puppy.
Sides
Seafood Baskets
Catfish Basket
Largefarm-raised catfish fillets, battered and fried the Southern way.
Shrimp Basket
Tender and Delicious.
Clam Strips Basket
Tender strips of clams, fightly battered and deep fried.
Fish and Chips Basket
Alaskan Cod, lightly battered and done to a tender crisp.
Gulf Grouper Basket
From the Gulf of Mexico, our Grouper is a tender, flaky delight.
Scallops Basket
Plump and deliciously sweet.
Oysters Basket
Large, and deliciously battered and deep fried till firm and tender.
Frog Legs Basket
Succulent Hoppin' greatness.
Gator Tail Basket
Lightly battered Everglades gator meat, deep fried until golden brown.
From the Pit
Lunch Beef Brisket
Hickory smoked Beef Brisket served Aju
Lunch Pulled Pork
Hickory smoked Pork Butt, Fresh off the bone. So Moist and Juicy.
Lunch BBQ Spare Ribs
Hickory smoked Pork spare ribs, large and meaty.
Lunch 1/4 BBQ Chicken
Quarter Dark meat Chicken, Tender, juicy and smoked to perfection.
Lunch 1/2 BBQ Chicken
1/2 Chicken, Tender, juicy and smoked to perfection.
Dinner Pit Pick 2
Pick your Favorite 2 items from the Pit
Dinner Pit Pick 3
Pick your Favorite 3 from the Pit
Lunch 1/2 Rack Baby Back
Lunch Full Rack Baby Back
CJ's Favorites
Lunch Fried Chicken
Giant Marinated pieces of Chicken battered and fried until golden brown.
Lunch Chicken Tenders
Fresh chicken tenderloins hand-battered to order and deep fried
Lunch Grilled Chicken Breast
Marinated and grilled to perfection. Served over Dirty Rice.
Lunch Deep-Fried Chicken Livers
Lightly battered chicken livers, deep fried and served in our homemade white gravy.
Lunch 1 Country Fried Steak
Tenderized Sirloin, lightly breaded and deep fried, smothered in homemade white gravy.
Lunch Chopped Angus Steak
Grilled and topped with mushroom gravy
Lunch Country Fried Pork Tenderloin
Lightly Breaded and deep fried, smothered in homemade white gravy.
Lunch Pork Chop
Center cut chop, served grilled, blackened, or breaded and fried.
Lunch Liver & Onions
Beef Liver with savory sautéed onions.
Lunch Andouille Sausage
Louisiana-spiced sausage, sautéed with peppers, onions, mushrooms and garlic, Served with Dirty rice.
Lunch Chicken Gizzards
Little CJ's
Kids Grilled Cheese
Includes beverage, French fries and Oreo Cookies
Kids Chicken Tenders
Includes beverage, French fries and Oreo Cookies
Kids Catfish
Includes beverage, French fries and Oreo Cookies
Kids Fried Shrimp
Includes beverage, French fries and Oreo Cookies
Kids Gator Bites
Includes beverage, French fries and Oreo Cookies
Kids Mini-Corn Dogs
Includes beverage, French fries and Oreo Cookies
Kids Mini Cheese Burgers
Includes beverage, French fries and Oreo Cookies
CJ's Sweets
Sea and Pit Combo
Mods
Dont Make
1 Catfish
1 Breast Fried
Thigh
1 Leg
1 Wing
1 Piece Frog
Boiled Egg
Chips
Buffalo Sauce
Add Peppers
Light Spice
Lightly Fried
Crispy
Tarter Sauce
Cocktail Sauce
No Bread
No Croutons
No Cheese
No Rice
No Peppers
No Slaw
No Onion
No Sauce
No Spice
No Bacon
No Ham
No Turkey
No Mushrooms
No Garlic
Gravy on Side
On Side
Sauce on the Side
Rice on the side
1 Grilled Breast
No Mayo
Split plate Charge
1 Hushpuppy
Catering (MUST BE RECEIVED 24-48 HOURS IN ADVANCE)
Chicken Gizzards 1/2 Pan
lightly battered and fried to perfection. Served with Homestyle cream gravy
Chicken Wings 1/2 Pan
Traditional non-battered chicken wings served with celery
Fried Okra
A delicious Southern Treat, Golden Fried to perfection
Frog Legs 1/2 Pan
Succulent Hoppin' greatness.
Gator Bites 1/2 Pan
Lightly battered Everglades gator meat, deep fried until golden brown.
Grouper Nuggets per Pound
Little flaky bites of Gulf of Mexico Grouper.
Hush Puppies
Made from scratch and fried to perfection.
Pulled Pig Sandwich (Min order of 10)
Hickory smoked pulled pork shoulder piled high on a roasted bun with slaw and bag of chips.
BBQ Beef Brisket Sandwich (Min order of 10)
Tender Brisket, sweet BBQ sauce and coleslaw piled on top of a hoagie roll with slaw and bag of chips.
Garden Salad 1/2 Pan
Bed of lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, boiled egg with Jack and Cheddar cheeses and choice of Muffin.
Garden Salad Full Pan
Bed of lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, boiled egg with Jack and Cheddar cheeses and choice of Muffin.
Caesar Salad 1/2 Pan
Crisp Romaine, seasoned croutons, parmesan cheese tossed in our savory Cesar dressing.
Caesar Salad Full Pan
Crisp Romaine, seasoned croutons, parmesan cheese tossed in our savory Cesar dressing.
Sausage Gumbo
Clam Chowder
Vittles
Dozen Muffins
Fresh Baked and Ready for the taking
Catfish 10 Pc
Per 8 Pieces, (2 pc per person)
Shrimp Per Pound
Tender and Delicious.
Clam Strips Per Pound
Tender strips of clams, fightly battered and deep fried.
Frog Legs Per Pound
Succulent Hoppin' greatness.
Gator Tail Per Pound
Lightly battered Everglades gator meat, deep fried until golden brown.
Beef Brisket per pound
Hickory smoked Beef Brisket served Aju
Pulled Pork per Pound
Hickory smoked Pork Butt, Fresh off the bone. So Moist and Juicy.
BBQ Spare Ribs per Pound
Hickory smoked Pork spare ribs, large and meaty.
BBQ Chicken Per Half
1/2 Chicken, Tender, juicy and smoked to perfection.
Fried Chicken 8 Pieces
Giant Marinated pieces of Chicken battered and fried until golden brown.
Sawgrass Shrimp 1/2 Pan
Tender shrimp in lemon, butter, garlic, and white wine sauce, tossed in linguine pasta.
Sawgrass Shrimp Full Pan
Tender shrimp in lemon, butter, garlic, and white wine sauce, tossed in linguine pasta.
Sauteed Scallops Per Pound
Plump Scallops sauteed in lemon, butter, garlic and white wine sauce served over Dirty rice.
Cajun Shrimp 1/2 Pan
Sauteed Shrimp and Louisiana-spiced sausage, sauteed with peppers, onions, mushrooms and garlic, Served with Dirty rice.
Cajun Shrimp Full Pan
Sauteed Shrimp and Louisiana-spiced sausage, sauteed with peppers, onions, mushrooms and garlic, Served with Dirty rice.
Chicken Tenders Per 8 Pieces
Fresh chicken tenderloins hand-battered to order and deep fried
Grilled Chicken Breast 2 Pieces
Marinated and grilled to perfection. Served over Dirty Rice.
Deep-Fried Chicken Livers 1/2 Pan
Lightly battered chicken livers, deep fried and served in our homemade white gravy.
Country Fried Pork Tenderloin (2 Pc)
Lightly Breaded and deep fried, smothered in homemade white gravy.
Pork Chop per pound
Center cut chop, served grilled, blackened, or breaded and fried.
Liver & Onions Per Pound
Beef Liver with savory sauted onions.
Andouille Sausage 1/2 Pan
Louisiana-spiced sausage, sauteed with peppers, onions, mushrooms and garlic, Served with Dirty rice.
Andouille Sausage Full Pan
Louisiana-spiced sausage, sauteed with peppers, onions, mushrooms and garlic, Served with Dirty rice.
Roast Prime Rib Per Pound
Known for its rich flavor and juicy tenderness
Key Lime Pie
Our delicious pies are all made in house
Peanut Butter Pie
Our delicious pies are all made in house
Pecan Pie
Our delicious pies are all made in house
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Southern cooking in a casual, relaxed atmosphere!
2560 39th Street Southwest, Naples, FL 34117