Cracklin' Jacks

2560 39th Street Southwest

Naples, FL 34117

Appetizers

8 Shrimp App

$8.95

8 Golden fried Shrimp

Basket of Fries App

$3.99

Crisp, hot, fresh.

Brisket Sliders

$9.99

3 Little slaw, little brisket, little sauce, and a whole lot of flavor.

Catfish Nuggets

$8.99

Farm-raised, hand-battered bites of southern fried catfish.

Cheese Burger Sliders

$9.99

Three 2oz Mini-Cheese Burgers.

Cheese Sticks

$7.95

Mozzerella sticks with Marinara for dipping

Chicken Bites

$9.99

Hand-battered juicy Chicken tender bites.

Chicken Gizzards App

$10.99

lightly battered and fried to perfection. Served with Homestyle cream gravy

Chicken Livers App

$7.99

Served with a side of our homestyle white gravy.

Chicken Wings 8 Pc

$13.99

Traditional non-battered chicken wings served with celery

Combo Platter

$12.99

Little of this and little of that. Chicken bites, Cheese sticks and Onion rings.

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.99

Cornmeal battered and fried to golden perfection.

Fried Mushrooms

$6.99

Fried to perfection and served with homemade spicy ranch.

Fried Okra

$7.99

A delicious Southern Treat, Golden Fried to perfection

Fried Oysters

$10.99

Lightly battered and fried until firm and delicious.

Frog Legs App

$12.99

Succulent Hoppin' greatness.

Gator Bites

$14.99

Lightly battered Everglades gator meat, deep fried until golden brown.

Grouper Nuggets

$10.99

Little flaky bites of Gulf of Mexico Grouper.

6 Pc Hush Puppies

$5.99

Made from scratch and fried to perfection.

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.95

Jalapenos filled with cream cheese served with a side of Ranch.

Loaded Fries

$7.99

Loaded with cheese, bacon, Pulled pork and a touch of BBQ

Onion Rings

$6.99

Hand-battered goodness.

Pork Sliders

$8.99

3 Working man's portion on slider buns with a side of BBQ

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.99

Peeled Boiled and served with cocktail sauce and lemon

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95

Sweet, savory and crisp.

Salads

Small Garden Salad

$5.99

Bed of lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, boiled egg with Jack and Cheddar cheeses and choice of Muffin.

Large Garden Salad

$10.99

Chef's Salad

$11.99

Bed of lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, boiled egg with Jack and Cheddar cheeses topped with ham, turkey and crumbled bacon. Choice of Muffin.

Small Cesar Salad

$6.99

Crisp Romaine, seasoned crutons, parmesan cheese tossed in our savory Cesar dressing.

Large Cesar Salad

$10.99

Crisp Romaine, seasoned crutons, parmesan cheese tossed in our savory Cesar dressing.

Tavern Salad

$3.99

Soups

Cup Sausage Gumbo

$3.99

Okra, tomatoes, Andouille Sausage, rice and a whole lot of flavor. Served with Oyster Crackers

Cup Clam Chowder

$3.99

Homemade New England Style. Served with Oyster Crackers

Bowl Sausage Gumbo

$5.99

Okra, tomatoes, Andouille Sausage, rice and a whole lot of flavor. Served with Oyster Crackers

Bowl Clam Chowder

$5.99

Homemade New England Style. Served with Oyster Crackers

Sandwiches

Build your own Burger

$11.99

Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion and Pickle Spear

Pulled Pig Sandwich

$10.99

Hickory smoked pulled pork shoulder piled high on a roasted bun

Pit Ham Sandwich

$10.99

Fresh sliced ham with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$10.99

Fresh sliced Turkey with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

BLT Sandwich

$10.99

Crisp bacon, Lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Boneless grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo on a toasted roll.

Famous Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$12.99

A Giant portion of pork tenderloin cut and tenderized in house, battered and fried. Served on a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato and red onion.

BBQ Beef Brisket Sandwich

$12.99

Tender Brisket, sweet BBQ sauce and coleslaw piled on top of a hoagie roll.

Catfish Sandwich

$12.99

Two fried catfish filets served on a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato, red onion, tartar sauce and a hush puppy.

French Dip Sandwich

$13.99

Thin slices of lean roast beef on hoagie roll with Aju for dipping.

Grouper Sandwich

$17.99

Filet of Gulf Grouper, lightly battered and deep fried until golden brown, served on a hoagie roll.

Cod Sandwich

$15.99

Fresh Filet of Alaskan Cod, lightly battered and fried, grilled, or blackened, served on a hoagie roll with tarter sauce.

Crabcake Sandwich

$16.99

Our handmade 5oz crabcake made with lump blue crab meat, served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, Bayou sauce and a Hush puppy.

Sides

Vittles

Choice of Navy beans and ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, cole slaw, collard greens, or Vittle of the day

Vittles Platter

$8.99

Choice of 3 vittles with a Muffin

Muffin

$1.99

Corn or Zucchini

Basket of Fries

$3.99

Crisp, hot, fresh.

Hush Puppies Basket

$6.99

6 Homemade Hush Puppies.

Seafood Baskets

Catfish Basket

$11.99

Largefarm-raised catfish fillets, battered and fried the Southern way.

Shrimp Basket

$12.99

Tender and Delicious.

Clam Strips Basket

$12.99

Tender strips of clams, fightly battered and deep fried.

Fish and Chips Basket

$13.99

Alaskan Cod, lightly battered and done to a tender crisp.

Gulf Grouper Basket

$17.99

From the Gulf of Mexico, our Grouper is a tender, flaky delight.

Scallops Basket

$16.99

Plump and deliciously sweet.

Oysters Basket

$16.99

Large, and deliciously battered and deep fried till firm and tender.

Frog Legs Basket

$19.99

Succulent Hoppin' greatness.

Gator Tail Basket

$18.99

Lightly battered Everglades gator meat, deep fried until golden brown.

From the Pit

Lunch Beef Brisket

$14.99

Hickory smoked Beef Brisket served Aju

Lunch Pulled Pork

$12.99

Hickory smoked Pork Butt, Fresh off the bone. So Moist and Juicy.

Lunch BBQ Spare Ribs

$12.99

Hickory smoked Pork spare ribs, large and meaty.

Lunch 1/4 BBQ Chicken

$10.99

Quarter Dark meat Chicken, Tender, juicy and smoked to perfection.

Lunch 1/2 BBQ Chicken

$14.99

1/2 Chicken, Tender, juicy and smoked to perfection.

Dinner Pit Pick 2

$15.99

Pick your Favorite 2 items from the Pit

Dinner Pit Pick 3

$21.99

Pick your Favorite 3 from the Pit

Lunch 1/2 Rack Baby Back

$20.99

Lunch Full Rack Baby Back

$25.99

CJ's Favorites

Lunch Fried Chicken

$11.99

Giant Marinated pieces of Chicken battered and fried until golden brown.

Lunch Chicken Tenders

$11.99

Fresh chicken tenderloins hand-battered to order and deep fried

Lunch Grilled Chicken Breast

$11.99

Marinated and grilled to perfection. Served over Dirty Rice.

Lunch Deep-Fried Chicken Livers

$9.99

Lightly battered chicken livers, deep fried and served in our homemade white gravy.

Lunch 1 Country Fried Steak

$10.99

Tenderized Sirloin, lightly breaded and deep fried, smothered in homemade white gravy.

Lunch Chopped Angus Steak

$12.99

Grilled and topped with mushroom gravy

Lunch Country Fried Pork Tenderloin

$11.99

Lightly Breaded and deep fried, smothered in homemade white gravy.

Lunch Pork Chop

$10.99

Center cut chop, served grilled, blackened, or breaded and fried.

Lunch Liver & Onions

$10.99

Beef Liver with savory sautéed onions.

Lunch Andouille Sausage

$10.99

Louisiana-spiced sausage, sautéed with peppers, onions, mushrooms and garlic, Served with Dirty rice.

Lunch Chicken Gizzards

$8.99

Little CJ's

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Includes beverage, French fries and Oreo Cookies

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Includes beverage, French fries and Oreo Cookies

Kids Catfish

$8.99

Includes beverage, French fries and Oreo Cookies

Kids Fried Shrimp

$8.99

Includes beverage, French fries and Oreo Cookies

Kids Gator Bites

$8.99

Includes beverage, French fries and Oreo Cookies

Kids Mini-Corn Dogs

$8.99

Includes beverage, French fries and Oreo Cookies

Kids Mini Cheese Burgers

$8.99

Includes beverage, French fries and Oreo Cookies

CJ's Sweets

Key Lime Pie

$5.99

Our delicious pies are all made in house

Peanut Butter Pie

$5.99

Our delicious pies are all made in house

Pecan Pie

$5.99

Our delicious pies are all made in house

Brownie Sundae

$5.99

Our delicious pies are all made in house

Ice Cream Sundae

$5.99

Our delicious pies are all made in house

Specials

Sea and Pit Combo

Lunch Sea & Pit Pick 2

$16.99

Lunch Sea & Pit Pick 3

$21.99

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Mr. Pibb

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Orange Soda

$2.99

Water

Soda Water

$1.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Coffee

$2.99

Retail Items

Men's T-Shirt

$20.00

Women's Shirt

$20.00

Men's Tank Top

$17.00

Women's Tank Top

$17.00

Long-sleeved with Hood

$30.00

Kid's T-Shirt

$15.00

Souvenir Cup

$20.00

Hat

$15.00

Visor

$12.00

Frisbee

$5.00

CJ's Gator

$25.00

Catering (MUST BE RECEIVED 24-48 HOURS IN ADVANCE)

Chicken Gizzards 1/2 Pan

$30.00

lightly battered and fried to perfection. Served with Homestyle cream gravy

Chicken Wings 1/2 Pan

$50.00

Traditional non-battered chicken wings served with celery

Fried Okra

$20.99

A delicious Southern Treat, Golden Fried to perfection

Frog Legs 1/2 Pan

$50.00

Succulent Hoppin' greatness.

Gator Bites 1/2 Pan

$50.00

Lightly battered Everglades gator meat, deep fried until golden brown.

Grouper Nuggets per Pound

$26.99

Little flaky bites of Gulf of Mexico Grouper.

Hush Puppies

$30.00

Made from scratch and fried to perfection.

Pulled Pig Sandwich (Min order of 10)

$10.00

Hickory smoked pulled pork shoulder piled high on a roasted bun with slaw and bag of chips.

BBQ Beef Brisket Sandwich (Min order of 10)

$12.99

Tender Brisket, sweet BBQ sauce and coleslaw piled on top of a hoagie roll with slaw and bag of chips.

Garden Salad 1/2 Pan

$23.00

Bed of lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, boiled egg with Jack and Cheddar cheeses and choice of Muffin.

Garden Salad Full Pan

$42.00

Bed of lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, boiled egg with Jack and Cheddar cheeses and choice of Muffin.

Caesar Salad 1/2 Pan

$23.00

Crisp Romaine, seasoned croutons, parmesan cheese tossed in our savory Cesar dressing.

Caesar Salad Full Pan

$42.00

Crisp Romaine, seasoned croutons, parmesan cheese tossed in our savory Cesar dressing.

Sausage Gumbo

$4.50+

Clam Chowder

$4.50+

Vittles

$4.00+

Dozen Muffins

$12.99

Fresh Baked and Ready for the taking

Catfish 10 Pc

$20.99

Per 8 Pieces, (2 pc per person)

Shrimp Per Pound

$17.99

Tender and Delicious.

Clam Strips Per Pound

$18.99

Tender strips of clams, fightly battered and deep fried.

Frog Legs Per Pound

$24.99

Succulent Hoppin' greatness.

Gator Tail Per Pound

$24.99

Lightly battered Everglades gator meat, deep fried until golden brown.

Beef Brisket per pound

$18.99

Hickory smoked Beef Brisket served Aju

Pulled Pork per Pound

$15.99

Hickory smoked Pork Butt, Fresh off the bone. So Moist and Juicy.

BBQ Spare Ribs per Pound

$21.99

Hickory smoked Pork spare ribs, large and meaty.

BBQ Chicken Per Half

$18.99

1/2 Chicken, Tender, juicy and smoked to perfection.

Fried Chicken 8 Pieces

$25.99

Giant Marinated pieces of Chicken battered and fried until golden brown.

Sawgrass Shrimp 1/2 Pan

$35.00

Tender shrimp in lemon, butter, garlic, and white wine sauce, tossed in linguine pasta.

Sawgrass Shrimp Full Pan

$65.00

Tender shrimp in lemon, butter, garlic, and white wine sauce, tossed in linguine pasta.

Sauteed Scallops Per Pound

$24.99

Plump Scallops sauteed in lemon, butter, garlic and white wine sauce served over Dirty rice.

Cajun Shrimp 1/2 Pan

$35.00

Sauteed Shrimp and Louisiana-spiced sausage, sauteed with peppers, onions, mushrooms and garlic, Served with Dirty rice.

Cajun Shrimp Full Pan

$65.00

Sauteed Shrimp and Louisiana-spiced sausage, sauteed with peppers, onions, mushrooms and garlic, Served with Dirty rice.

Chicken Tenders Per 8 Pieces

$16.99

Fresh chicken tenderloins hand-battered to order and deep fried

Grilled Chicken Breast 2 Pieces

$17.99

Marinated and grilled to perfection. Served over Dirty Rice.

Deep-Fried Chicken Livers 1/2 Pan

$40.00

Lightly battered chicken livers, deep fried and served in our homemade white gravy.

Country Fried Pork Tenderloin (2 Pc)

$20.99

Lightly Breaded and deep fried, smothered in homemade white gravy.

Pork Chop per pound

$22.00

Center cut chop, served grilled, blackened, or breaded and fried.

Liver & Onions Per Pound

$15.99

Beef Liver with savory sauted onions.

Andouille Sausage 1/2 Pan

$35.00

Louisiana-spiced sausage, sauteed with peppers, onions, mushrooms and garlic, Served with Dirty rice.

Andouille Sausage Full Pan

$65.00

Louisiana-spiced sausage, sauteed with peppers, onions, mushrooms and garlic, Served with Dirty rice.

Roast Prime Rib Per Pound

$30.99

Known for its rich flavor and juicy tenderness

Key Lime Pie

$15.99

Our delicious pies are all made in house

Peanut Butter Pie

$15.99

Our delicious pies are all made in house

Pecan Pie

$15.99

Our delicious pies are all made in house

All hours
Sunday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Southern cooking in a casual, relaxed atmosphere!

