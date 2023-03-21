Main picView gallery

Craft|One|Half

review star

No reviews yet

112 north Main Street

Mishawaka, IN 46544

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Dinner

Apps & Small Plates

Sriracha Carrots

$10.00

Baked Baguette

$6.00

PEI MUSSELS

$12.00

Soups & Salads

Caramelized Mushroom Gratinee

$7.00

Turkey & Black Eyed Pea

$8.00

Beet & Blue Salad

$10.00

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Main Courses

Seafood feature

$30.00

Grilled pork tenderloin

$29.00

Beef Pot Roast

$34.00

Special Menu

Chicken & Gnocchi

$26.00

Wild Mushroom Ragu

$21.00

Vegetable lasagna

$23.00

Dessert

Toffee Bread

$8.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$9.00

Zucchini Cake

$10.00

Sides

Side Salad

$7.00

Danish Blue Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Whipped Potatoes

$6.00

Sauteed Vegetable

$7.00

Extra Toast

$1.00

Specials

Blueberry Cheesecake

$7.00

Pate

$10.00

Stuffed Peps

$10.00

Andouille Mac

$16.00

Broc Cheddar Soup

$7.00

irish Menu

Corned Beef Cabbage Mac

$13.00

Beef & Guinness Pie

$16.00

Corned Beef Coddle

$18.00

Shepards Pie

$20.00

Bar

Craft Cocktails

Diamond of the Water

$13.00

Pleasant Countenance

$13.00

Promenade

$12.00

Don't Trust the Rake

$13.00

The Dark Walk

$12.00

Secret Teller

$11.00

Bartenders Choice

$13.00

Classic Cocktails

Boulevardier

$12.00

Corpse Reviver #2

$11.00

Fifty-Fifty

$10.00

French 75

$9.00

Long Island

$9.00

Manhatten

$11.00

Margarita

$9.00

Martini

$10.00

Negroni

$11.00

NY Sour

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Sazerac

$11.00

Whiskey Sour

$11.00

Draft

Kahn Mans Cure All

$7.50

Stout Rockne

$7.50

Hazy Hearted

$7.50

Champagne Velvet

$7.00

Guiness

$7.00

Bottles/Cans

Coors Banquet 16oz

$4.50

Miller High Life 16 oz

$4.50

Wine

Sterling Cab

$10.00+

Fleur Pinot Noir

$10.00+

Banfi Pinot Grigio

$10.00+

Story Point Chard

$10.00+

Chloe Rose

$9.00+

Prosecco

$7.50

N/A

Mocktail

$7.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

N/A Red Dress Lady

N/A B.B.B.

N/A Three/Five

N/A Man w/ G. Carrot

N/A Bartender Choice

Spirits

Four Roses

$3.50+

Rittenhouse Rye

$3.50+

Wild Turkey 101

$4.50+

Woodford

$5.00+

Woodford Rye

$6.00+

Keepers Heart Irish Whiskey

$6.00+

Keepers Heart Irish Bourbon

$6.00+

Four Roses Single Barrel

$6.00+

Libelula Joven

$3.50+

Banhez Mezcal

$4.50+

Hi & Mighty Big Fuss

$5.00+

Hi & Mighty Big Heart

$5.00+

Citadelle

$7.00+

Citadelle Jardin

$4.00+

American Vodka

$3.50+

Plantation 3 Star

$3.00+

Cafe Amaro

$4.00+

Montenegro

$5.00+

Campari

$4.50+

Aperol

$4.50+

Fernet

$5.00+

Songbird Coffee Liqueur

$3.50+

Mata Hari Absinthe

$6.00+

Fiorente Elderflower

$4.00+

Specials

Orange Ginger

$9.00

Orange Toddy

$9.00

Irish Cocktails

The Ginger

$9.00

Irish Hammer

$11.00

Irish Whiskey Sour

$10.00

Iced Irish

$11.00

Irish Handshake

$10.00

Beverage

Soda

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Coffee/Tea

Coffee

$2.00

Tea

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Offering an upscale menu of unique food and cocktails, and a welcoming, comfortable place to sit and chat with friends and family. Our full service restaurant and bar strives to be the space that you want to be at.

Location

112 north Main Street, Mishawaka, IN 46544

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Doc Pierces -
orange starNo Reviews
120 North Main Street Mishawaka, IN 46544
View restaurantnext
The Prized Pig
orange star4.0 • 65
114 Lincolnway E Mishawaka, IN 46544
View restaurantnext
R Bar
orange starNo Reviews
2427 Mishawaka Avenue South Bend, IN 46615
View restaurantnext
Allie's Cafe & Catering
orange star4.5 • 1,050
2323 Mishawaka Ave South Bend, IN 46615
View restaurantnext
The Bucket
orange starNo Reviews
1212 S Ironwood Dr South Bend, IN 46615
View restaurantnext
Hall's Kitchen Pizza and Subs - Mishawaka/ Osceola
orange starNo Reviews
2000 Lincolnway East Mishawaka, IN 46544
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Mishawaka

Nedderman's Steak Place
orange star4.8 • 1,293
3223 Grape Rd Mishawaka, IN 46545
View restaurantnext
Wooden Shoe - 822 west 6th. street mishawaka
orange star4.5 • 355
822 W 6th St Mishawaka, IN 46544
View restaurantnext
The Prized Pig
orange star4.0 • 65
114 Lincolnway E Mishawaka, IN 46544
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Mishawaka
Granger
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
South Bend
review star
Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)
Elkhart
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Niles
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Buchanan
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
La Porte
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Saint Joseph
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Stevensville
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
New Buffalo
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston