Craft Eats & Drinks
16524 Manchester Road
Wildwood, MO 63040
Appetizers
PARTY WING SPECIAL 10 WINGS (HH DISCOUNT DOES NOT APPLY)
PARTY WING SPECIAL 20 WINGS (HH DISCOUNT DOES NOT APPLY)
PARTY WING SPECIAL 50 WINGS (HH DISCOUNT DOES NOT APPLY)
Cheese Curds
1 Shrimp Skewer App
One shrimp skewer with 5 delicious shrimp served with cocktail sauce.
2 Shrimp Skewer App
Two shrimp skewers with 5 shrimp each served with cocktail sauce.
Beef Tenderloin Sliders (HH DISCOUNT DOES NOT APPLY)
3-1 1/2 oz hand cut pieces of tenderloin on slider buns with a scallion cream cheese spread and served with a side of horsey mayo.
Bruschetta
Chicken Quesadilla
Craft Pretzel
Choose between everything seasoning or salt and choose two sauces
Egg Rolls
Chicken, Island Slaw, and Sweet Chili Sauce
Flash Fried Brussel Sprouts
Red Peppers, Parm Cheese, Spicy Aoili, and Lime Mayo
Fried Pickles
served with spicy aioli
Frosted Flake Chicken Strips
Breaded in Frosted Flakes. Served with honey mustard.
Goat Cheese Medallions (HH DISCOUNT DOES NOT APPLY)
Served with Sweet Thai Chili
Loaded Fries (HH DISCOUNT DOES NOT APPLY)
A double portion of fries topped with shredded cheddar, bacon bits and topped w/sour cream
Loaded Skins (6) (HH DISCOUNT DOES NOT APPLY)
Seasoned deep fried potato boats overflowing with cheddar, bacon bits and scallion cream cheese, served with a side of sour cream.
Pick 3 Sliders
Served on French Bread
Steak Quesadilla
Toasted Ravioli (8)
Parm, Ranch and Marinara
Wings Bone-In
Wings Boneless
Pizzas & Flatbreads
Avocado Goat Cheese Flatbread
Roasted Garlic Puree, Avocado, Goat Cheese, and Sauteed Onions
BBQ Chicken Flatbread
BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Red Onions, Cheddar, and Mozz
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
Buffalo Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, and Mozz
Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread
Ranch, bacon, chicken, red peppers, and Mozzarella
Margherita Flatbread
Marinara, Tomatos, Burrata, Basil, and Parm
Craft your own Flatbread
Craft your own Pizza
Choose Thick or Cauliflower Crust add$2
Craft Classic PIZZA
Double Pepperoni - one layer under the cheese and one on top of the cheese. NO SUBSTITUTIONS.
Hot Clucking Pizza
Buffalo sauce, chicken, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, cheddar, mozzarella, with a ranch drizzle on top.
Italian Trio PIZZA
pepperoni, sausage, bacon and mozzarella. NO SUBSTITUTIONS
Philly Pizza
roasted garlic puree as sauce, onions, peppers, prime rib, provel, mozzarella and scallion cream cheese
Sailor Jerry pizza
chicken, bacon, red pepper, jalapeno, mozzarella, pineapple with Hawaiian bourbon sauce.
STL 3 Cheese Pizza
double mozzarella, provel, Parmesan and marinara sauce. additional cheese and toppings extra cost.
Veggie Pizza
onion, red pepper, tomato, mushroom, black olives, broccoli. NO SUBSTITUTIONS
Just Cauliflower Crust
Salad & Soup
Blackened Mahi Mahi Caesar
Fresh romaine lettuce, house made croutons, Parmesan cheese and red onion, all tossed in Caesar dressing and topped with blackened Mahi.
Buffalo Chicken Salad w/Ranch Dressing
Fried chicken, bacon, blue cheese, tomato, cheddar, served with a side of ranch dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parm cheese and red onions, tossed in Caesar Dressing
Craft Cobb Salad w/Lemon Vin Dressing
Mixed greens, bacon, grilled or fried chicken, 2 hard boiled eggs, bleu cheese crumbles, avocado and cheddar, served with a side of lemon vinaigrette.
Fire Roasted Steak Caesar
2 Tenderloins served on a romaine wedge topped w/roasted red peppers, parmesan cheese and served with a side of caesar dressing.
Grilled Mahi Salad w/Lemon Vin Dressing
Grilled Mahi Mahi served on a bed of romaine lettuce with tomatoes, avocado and 3 fried goat cheese medallions, served with a side of lemon vinaigrette.
House Salad
Mixed Greens, olives, tomatos and mozz
Lemon Pepper Salmon Salad w/Lemon Vin Dressing
Lemon pepper salmon served on a bed of romaine lettuce with tomatoes, avocado and served with a side of lemon vinaigrette.
Shaved Brussel Sprouts Salad w/Italian Dressing
Grilled chicken, brussel sprouts, bacon, red onions, blue cheese crumbles, and Italian dressing
Southwest Chicken Salad w/Ranch Dressing
Blackened chicken, black bean and corn salsa, guacamole, pico, romaine, and served with a side of ranch
Wedge Salad w/Bleu Cheese Dressing
Iceberg Wedge topped with bleu cheese crumbles, tomato, onion, bacon bits served with a side of bleu cheese dressing.
Soup of the Day - BOWL
Housemade soup of the day
Chili - BOWL
House made chili
Burger Bar & Handhelds
Beef Tenderloin Sandwich
3 tenderloin steaka medallions, sauteed onion, served on cheese bread and a side of horseradish mayo.
Black & Bleu Burger
8 oz burger with cajun seasoning, sauteed onions and bleu cheese crumbles served on a brioche bun.
Breakfast Burger
8oz patty, bacon, Cheddar, tater tots, and a sunny side up egg.
California Turkey Burger
Avocado spread, Cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Breaded or grilled chicken, bacon, american cheese, lettuce and tomato with a side of Ranch dressing.
Craft Chicken Philly
Marinated chicken, bell peppers, provel, scallion cream cheese served on housemade bread
Craft Grilled Cheese
Bacon, tomato, cheddar cheese, goat cheese served on sourdough with a side of horseradish mayo.
Craft Your Own Burger
Can't decide on any of our burgers, Craft your own and put what you want on it!
Frisco Melt Smash Burger
Two 4 oz burgers topped with cheddar cheese, swiss cheese and tomato served on Sourdough bread with our house made 1,000 island on top
Hawaiian Burger
8 oz burger in a hawaiian bourbon sauce, topped with provel cheese, pineapple, bacon and lettuce on a brioche bun.
Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich
Crispy or grilled chicken in Hawaiian bourbon sauce, topped with bacon, provel cheese, pineapple and lettuce served on a brioche bun.
Little Italy Smashburger
Plain Grilled Chicken on a Bun
Prime Philly
Thin sliced prime rib, sauteed onions, red & green peppers and provel cheese on a hoagie bun with scallion cream cheese spread.
Prime Rib Dip
Sauteeed mushrooms, provel, horseradish mayo served on housemade bread and au jus
Salmon BLT
Ray's Crafted BLT is a traditional BLT with a twist that includes a piece of salmon and a sunny side up egg on top w/mayo served on the side.
Smashburger
Two 4oz patties cheese, bacon, with ketchup on top.
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Breaded or grilled chicken breast covered with buffalo sauce, topped with cheese and bacon and pickles with ranch dressing on the side.
Tenderloin Smashburger (WHEN AVAILABLE)
Ultimate Chicken
Breaded or grilled chicken, bacon, gouda, lettuce, tomato, and spicy mayo served on a broiche bun
Entrees and Bowls
8 oz Bacon wrapped Beef Tenderloin Filet
Beef & Broccoli
Big Island Poke Bowl
Ahi Tuna, Veggies, Avocado, white rice, and served with light soy sauce, teriyaki sauce, wasabi, ginger, and soy sauce
Blackened Shrimp Skewers Entree
Cajun Chicken Pasta
Blackened Chicken, tomato, onion, bell peppers, and cajun cream sauce
Chicken Fried Rice
Comes with a spring roll
Chicken Korean Bowl
Chicken, Veggies, korean glaze, and a spring roll
Parmesan Encrusted Chicken
2 chicken breast baked with Parmesan cheese, topped w/a garlic cream sauce and served w/side of broccoli
Pasta Con Broccoli w/ Chicken
Shrimp Fried Rice
Comes with a spring roll
Steak Korean Stir Fry
Sweet n' Spicy Turkey
Teriyaki Salmon
Wasabi Filet
veggie fried rice, demi glaze, and wasabi butter
KIDS
Desserts
Sides
Side Broccoli
Side Chips
Side Fries
Side Onion Rings
Side Seasoned Fries
Side Caesar
Side Chili
Side House Salad
Side Soup of the Day
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Side Tater Tots
Side Veggies
Side White Rice
Side Wild Rice
Side Mac N Cheese
Side Fruit Bowl
Sauces
$$1000 Island $$
$$Balsamic Vin$$
$$BBQ$$
$$Blue Cheese Dressing$$
$$Buffalo$$
$$Caesar$$
$$Gaucamole$$
$$Honey Mustard$$
$$Horseradish Mayo$$
$$House Italian$$
$$Lemon Vin$$
$$Lime Mayo$$
$$Mayo$$
$$Pico$$
$$Quart of Ranch$$
$$Queso$$
$$Ranch$$
$$Scallion Cream Cheese$$
$$Sour Cream$$
$$Soy Sauce$$
$$Spicy Aioli$$
$$Sweet Thai Chili$$
$$Teriyaki$$
$$Wasabi Mayo$$
DINNER SPECIAL 11/11 5PM-8PM
Wraps 11am-3pm ONLY
BGLT Wrap
Bacon, Goat Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato in a Tortilla wrap served with Horsey Mayo on the side.
Blackened Salmon Caesar Wrap
Blackened salmon, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese all tossed in Caesar dressing and served in a tortilla wrap.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Buffalo chicken. lettuce, tomato, bacon, provel, and ranch
Chicken Club Wrap
Grilled chicken, bacon, toamto, lettuce, avocado, and honey mustard
Cobb Wrap
Fried chicken, lettuce, bacon, blue cheese, hardboiled egg, and avocado spread
Prime Gouda Wrap
Sliced prime rib, bacon, lettuce, gouda, and horsey sauce
Southwest Chicken Wrap
Blackened chicken, lettuce, cheddar cheese, black beans and corn salsa, and ranch
Veggie Wrap
Boursin cheese, veggie burger, lettuce, tomato, bell peppers, onions, and artichokes
Tacos
BBQ Short Rib
Served with shredded cabbage and a side of tortilla chips
Blackened Chicken Taco (Copy)
Served with shredded cabbage and a side of tortilla chips
Bulgogi Beef Taco
Served with shredded cabbage and a side of tortilla chips
Bulgogi Chicken Taco
Served with shredded cabbage and a side of tortilla chips
Grilled Chicken Taco
Served with shredded cabbage and a side of tortilla chips
Grilled Mahi Taco
Served with shredded cabbage and a side of tortilla chips
Prime Rib Taco
Served with shredded cabbage and a side of tortilla chips
Grilled Shrimp Taco
Served with shredded cabbage and a side of tortilla chips
Seared Tuna Taco
Served with shredded cabbage and a side of tortilla chips
KIDS
Desserts
16524 Manchester Road, Wildwood, MO 63040