Craft Eats & Drinks

Popular Items

Hawaiian Burger
Frisco Melt Smash Burger
Loaded Fries (HH DISCOUNT DOES NOT APPLY)

Appetizers

PARTY WING SPECIAL 10 WINGS (HH DISCOUNT DOES NOT APPLY)

$4.00

PARTY WING SPECIAL 20 WINGS (HH DISCOUNT DOES NOT APPLY)

$7.00

PARTY WING SPECIAL 50 WINGS (HH DISCOUNT DOES NOT APPLY)

$16.00

Cheese Curds

$14.00

1 Shrimp Skewer App

$11.00

One shrimp skewer with 5 delicious shrimp served with cocktail sauce.

2 Shrimp Skewer App

$19.00

Two shrimp skewers with 5 shrimp each served with cocktail sauce.

Beef Tenderloin Sliders (HH DISCOUNT DOES NOT APPLY)

$21.00

3-1 1/2 oz hand cut pieces of tenderloin on slider buns with a scallion cream cheese spread and served with a side of horsey mayo.

Bruschetta

$14.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Craft Pretzel

$18.00

Choose between everything seasoning or salt and choose two sauces

Egg Rolls

$16.00

Chicken, Island Slaw, and Sweet Chili Sauce

Flash Fried Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

Red Peppers, Parm Cheese, Spicy Aoili, and Lime Mayo

Fried Pickles

$11.00

served with spicy aioli

Frosted Flake Chicken Strips

$14.00

Breaded in Frosted Flakes. Served with honey mustard.

Goat Cheese Medallions (HH DISCOUNT DOES NOT APPLY)

$14.00

Served with Sweet Thai Chili

Loaded Fries (HH DISCOUNT DOES NOT APPLY)

$14.00

A double portion of fries topped with shredded cheddar, bacon bits and topped w/sour cream

Loaded Skins (6) (HH DISCOUNT DOES NOT APPLY)

$14.00

Seasoned deep fried potato boats overflowing with cheddar, bacon bits and scallion cream cheese, served with a side of sour cream.

Pick 3 Sliders

$14.00

Served on French Bread

Steak Quesadilla

$16.00

Toasted Ravioli (8)

$8.00

Parm, Ranch and Marinara

Wings Bone-In

$16.00

Wings Boneless

$16.00

Pizzas & Flatbreads

Choose one of our flatbreads or pizzas or choose to craft your own. most of our pizzas have no substitutions, so if you would like to try something different than on menu, the craft your own option is the best choice for you.

Avocado Goat Cheese Flatbread

$18.00

Roasted Garlic Puree, Avocado, Goat Cheese, and Sauteed Onions

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$17.00

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Red Onions, Cheddar, and Mozz

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$17.00

Buffalo Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, and Mozz

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$17.00

Ranch, bacon, chicken, red peppers, and Mozzarella

Margherita Flatbread

$17.00

Marinara, Tomatos, Burrata, Basil, and Parm

Craft your own Flatbread

$14.00

Craft your own Pizza

$14.00

Choose Thick or Cauliflower Crust add$2

Craft Classic PIZZA

$17.00

Double Pepperoni - one layer under the cheese and one on top of the cheese. NO SUBSTITUTIONS.

Hot Clucking Pizza

$26.00

Buffalo sauce, chicken, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, cheddar, mozzarella, with a ranch drizzle on top.

Italian Trio PIZZA

$20.00

pepperoni, sausage, bacon and mozzarella. NO SUBSTITUTIONS

Philly Pizza

$28.00

roasted garlic puree as sauce, onions, peppers, prime rib, provel, mozzarella and scallion cream cheese

Sailor Jerry pizza

$27.00

chicken, bacon, red pepper, jalapeno, mozzarella, pineapple with Hawaiian bourbon sauce.

STL 3 Cheese Pizza

$17.00

double mozzarella, provel, Parmesan and marinara sauce. additional cheese and toppings extra cost.

Veggie Pizza

$18.00

onion, red pepper, tomato, mushroom, black olives, broccoli. NO SUBSTITUTIONS

Just Cauliflower Crust

$6.00

Salad & Soup

Blackened Mahi Mahi Caesar

$14.00

Fresh romaine lettuce, house made croutons, Parmesan cheese and red onion, all tossed in Caesar dressing and topped with blackened Mahi.

Buffalo Chicken Salad w/Ranch Dressing

$15.00

Fried chicken, bacon, blue cheese, tomato, cheddar, served with a side of ranch dressing

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parm cheese and red onions, tossed in Caesar Dressing

Craft Cobb Salad w/Lemon Vin Dressing

$14.00

Mixed greens, bacon, grilled or fried chicken, 2 hard boiled eggs, bleu cheese crumbles, avocado and cheddar, served with a side of lemon vinaigrette.

Fire Roasted Steak Caesar

$22.00

2 Tenderloins served on a romaine wedge topped w/roasted red peppers, parmesan cheese and served with a side of caesar dressing.

Grilled Mahi Salad w/Lemon Vin Dressing

$14.00

Grilled Mahi Mahi served on a bed of romaine lettuce with tomatoes, avocado and 3 fried goat cheese medallions, served with a side of lemon vinaigrette.

House Salad

$10.00

Mixed Greens, olives, tomatos and mozz

Lemon Pepper Salmon Salad w/Lemon Vin Dressing

$14.00

Lemon pepper salmon served on a bed of romaine lettuce with tomatoes, avocado and served with a side of lemon vinaigrette.

Shaved Brussel Sprouts Salad w/Italian Dressing

$13.00

Grilled chicken, brussel sprouts, bacon, red onions, blue cheese crumbles, and Italian dressing

Southwest Chicken Salad w/Ranch Dressing

$14.00

Blackened chicken, black bean and corn salsa, guacamole, pico, romaine, and served with a side of ranch

Wedge Salad w/Bleu Cheese Dressing

$14.00

Iceberg Wedge topped with bleu cheese crumbles, tomato, onion, bacon bits served with a side of bleu cheese dressing.

Soup of the Day - BOWL

$8.00

Housemade soup of the day

Chili - BOWL

$8.00

House made chili

Burger Bar & Handhelds

Beef Tenderloin Sandwich

$26.00

3 tenderloin steaka medallions, sauteed onion, served on cheese bread and a side of horseradish mayo.

Black & Bleu Burger

$19.00

8 oz burger with cajun seasoning, sauteed onions and bleu cheese crumbles served on a brioche bun.

Breakfast Burger

$17.00

8oz patty, bacon, Cheddar, tater tots, and a sunny side up egg.

California Turkey Burger

$19.00

Avocado spread, Cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$19.00

Breaded or grilled chicken, bacon, american cheese, lettuce and tomato with a side of Ranch dressing.

Craft Chicken Philly

$22.00

Marinated chicken, bell peppers, provel, scallion cream cheese served on housemade bread

Craft Grilled Cheese

$20.00

Bacon, tomato, cheddar cheese, goat cheese served on sourdough with a side of horseradish mayo.

Craft Your Own Burger

$14.00

Can't decide on any of our burgers, Craft your own and put what you want on it!

Frisco Melt Smash Burger

$18.00

Two 4 oz burgers topped with cheddar cheese, swiss cheese and tomato served on Sourdough bread with our house made 1,000 island on top

Hawaiian Burger

$19.00

8 oz burger in a hawaiian bourbon sauce, topped with provel cheese, pineapple, bacon and lettuce on a brioche bun.

Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Crispy or grilled chicken in Hawaiian bourbon sauce, topped with bacon, provel cheese, pineapple and lettuce served on a brioche bun.

Little Italy Smashburger

$19.00

Plain Grilled Chicken on a Bun

$14.00

Prime Philly

$23.00

Thin sliced prime rib, sauteed onions, red & green peppers and provel cheese on a hoagie bun with scallion cream cheese spread.

Prime Rib Dip

$20.00

Sauteeed mushrooms, provel, horseradish mayo served on housemade bread and au jus

Salmon BLT

$22.00

Ray's Crafted BLT is a traditional BLT with a twist that includes a piece of salmon and a sunny side up egg on top w/mayo served on the side.

Smashburger

$18.00

Two 4oz patties cheese, bacon, with ketchup on top.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Breaded or grilled chicken breast covered with buffalo sauce, topped with cheese and bacon and pickles with ranch dressing on the side.

Tenderloin Smashburger (WHEN AVAILABLE)

$20.00

Ultimate Chicken

$19.00

Breaded or grilled chicken, bacon, gouda, lettuce, tomato, and spicy mayo served on a broiche bun

Entrees and Bowls

8 oz Bacon wrapped Beef Tenderloin Filet

$30.00

Beef & Broccoli

$18.00

Big Island Poke Bowl

$21.00

Ahi Tuna, Veggies, Avocado, white rice, and served with light soy sauce, teriyaki sauce, wasabi, ginger, and soy sauce

Blackened Shrimp Skewers Entree

$24.00

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$21.00

Blackened Chicken, tomato, onion, bell peppers, and cajun cream sauce

Chicken Fried Rice

$20.00

Comes with a spring roll

Chicken Korean Bowl

$21.00

Chicken, Veggies, korean glaze, and a spring roll

Parmesan Encrusted Chicken

$22.00

2 chicken breast baked with Parmesan cheese, topped w/a garlic cream sauce and served w/side of broccoli

Pasta Con Broccoli w/ Chicken

$21.00

Shrimp Fried Rice

$22.00

Comes with a spring roll

Steak Korean Stir Fry

$23.00

Sweet n' Spicy Turkey

$20.00

Teriyaki Salmon

$24.00

Wasabi Filet

$31.00

veggie fried rice, demi glaze, and wasabi butter

KIDS

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.00

Kids Cheese Flatbread Pizza

$7.00

KIds Grilled Cheese

$7.00

KIds Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Kids Hamburger

$7.00

KIds Hot Dog

$7.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Spaghetti and Meatballs

$7.00

Desserts

1 scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

2 scoops Ice Cream

$4.00

Bananas Foster

$10.00

Molten Lava Cake

$7.00

Skillet Brownie w/banana ice cream

$8.00

Skillet Cookie

$7.00

Sides

Side Broccoli

$3.00

Side Chips

$3.00

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Onion Rings

$4.00

Side Seasoned Fries

$3.00

Side Caesar

$4.00

Side Chili

$5.00

Side House Salad

$4.00

Side Soup of the Day

$5.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Side Tater Tots

$4.00

Side Veggies

$6.00

Side White Rice

$3.00

Side Wild Rice

$3.00

Side Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Side Fruit Bowl

$6.00

Sauces

$$1000 Island $$

$0.50+

$$Balsamic Vin$$

$0.50+

$$BBQ$$

$0.50+

$$Blue Cheese Dressing$$

$0.50+

$$Buffalo$$

$0.50+

$$Caesar$$

$0.50+

$$Gaucamole$$

$2.00

$$Honey Mustard$$

$0.50+

$$Horseradish Mayo$$

$0.50+

$$House Italian$$

$0.50+

$$Lemon Vin$$

$0.50+

$$Lime Mayo$$

$0.50+

$$Mayo$$

$0.50+

$$Pico$$

$2.00

$$Quart of Ranch$$

$10.00

$$Queso$$

$2.00

$$Ranch$$

$0.50+

$$Scallion Cream Cheese$$

$0.50+

$$Sour Cream$$

$2.00

$$Soy Sauce$$

$0.50+

$$Spicy Aioli$$

$0.50+

$$Sweet Thai Chili$$

$0.50+

$$Teriyaki$$

$0.50+

$$Wasabi Mayo$$

$0.50+

DINNER SPECIAL 11/11 5PM-8PM

Pan Seared Sea Bass over a bed of Bruschetta Pasta

$18.00

Wraps 11am-3pm ONLY

BGLT Wrap

$18.00

Bacon, Goat Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato in a Tortilla wrap served with Horsey Mayo on the side.

Blackened Salmon Caesar Wrap

$19.00

Blackened salmon, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese all tossed in Caesar dressing and served in a tortilla wrap.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$18.00

Buffalo chicken. lettuce, tomato, bacon, provel, and ranch

Chicken Club Wrap

$17.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, toamto, lettuce, avocado, and honey mustard

Cobb Wrap

$17.00

Fried chicken, lettuce, bacon, blue cheese, hardboiled egg, and avocado spread

Prime Gouda Wrap

$19.00

Sliced prime rib, bacon, lettuce, gouda, and horsey sauce

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$18.00

Blackened chicken, lettuce, cheddar cheese, black beans and corn salsa, and ranch

Veggie Wrap

$14.00

Boursin cheese, veggie burger, lettuce, tomato, bell peppers, onions, and artichokes

