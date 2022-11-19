- Home
Craft 60 Taphouse
14346 Warwick Blvd Unit 348
Newport News, VA 23602
Popular Items
Appetizers
BBQ Chicken Bacon Flatbread
Lump crab meat infused in a lightly spiced & rich cream dip with onions & peppers, served with crostinis.
Calamari
Hand breaded tubes and tentacles, lightly fried, served with house remoulade and lemon wedge
Cheese Curds
Beer Battered Mozzarella, coated in pretzel dust, served with Southwest Ranch
Chicken Craft Fries
House cut french fries, smothered with melted cheese, bacon, & topped with tomatoes, scallions, sour cream, & chicken.
Coconut Shrimp
House beer battered shrimp, coated with shaved coconut, lightly fried & served with house marmalade
Crab Craft Fries
House cut french fries, smothered with melted cheese, bacon, tomatoes, scallions, topped with sour cream & crabmeat.
Crab Dip
Lump crab meat infused in a lightly spiced & rich cream dip with onions & peppers, served with crostinis.
Craft Fries
House cut french fries, smothered with melted cheese, bacon, tomatoes, scallions, topped with sour cream.
Mahi Bites
Hand cut Mahi, lightly blackened and sauteed, served atop a bed of mixed greens with garden aioli.
Pork Craft Fries
House cut french fries, smothered with melted cheese, bacon, tomatoes, scallions, topped with sour cream & shredded pork.
Portabella Wings
Buttermilk marinated Portabella mushroom strips hand breaded and flash fried, tossed in your choice of mild, hot or napalm sauce. served with blue cheese or ranch dipping sauce
Pretzel Mozzarella
Fresh hand cut mozzarella, coated in pretzel dust, deep fried & served with house beer honey mustard
Quesadilla
Crispy flour tortilla shells, filled with melted cheddar cack cheese, served with pico de gallo and sour cream
Quesadilla Chicken
Crispy flour tortilla shells, filled with melted cheddar cack cheese, served with pico de gallo and sour cream
Quesadilla Crab
Crispy flour tortilla shells, filled with melted cheddar cack cheese, served with pico de gallo and sour cream
Quesadilla Pork
Crispy flour tortilla shells, filled with melted cheddar cack cheese, served with pico de gallo and sour cream
Quesadilla Shrimp
Crispy flour tortilla shells, filled with melted cheddar cack cheese, served with pico de gallo and sour cream
Quesadilla Steak
Crispy flour tortilla shells, filled with melted cheddar cack cheese, served with pico de gallo and sour cream
Quesadilla Veggie
Crispy flour tortilla shells, filled with melted cheddar cack cheese, served with pico de gallo and sour cream
Sesame Tuna
Seared Tuna coated in Sesame, served chilled with Ponzu,pickled ginger, wasabi & sriracha.
Shrimp Craft Fries
House cut french fries, smothered with melted cheese, bacon, tomatoes, scallions, topped with sour cream
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Blend of fresh spinach, artichokes & creamy cheese blend, topped with parmesan & served with crostini
Steak Craft Fries
House cut french fries, smothered with melted cheese, bacon, tomatoes, scallions, topped with sour cream
Thai Shrimp
Latin shrimp peeled & deveined, lightly fried, tossed in our signature sweet & spicy thai sauce, topped with toasted sesame.
Veggie Flatbread
Blend of fresh spinach, artichokes & creamy cheese blend, topped with parmesan & served with crostini
Wings
Crispy fried wings, tossed in your choice of sauce or rub mild, hot, NAPALM, sweet and spicy Thai, honey bourbon BBQ, sweet and spicy BBQ or sweet sesame sriracha, lemon pepper rub, garlic & herb rub, or old bay dry rub. Add $1 for each additional sauce
Burgers
1# Belly Buster
2 1/2 lb patties, house beer cheese, sauteed mushrooms, onions,peppers, cheddar, 2 layers of bacon, beer battered onion rings and a sunny side up egg
Bacon Mushroom Swiss
Sauteed mushrooms, melted swiss and bacon
Bleu Moon
Bleu cheese cream sauce, American cheese, sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions and bacon.
Dark Abbey
Seared chorizo, cheddar cheese, bacon and sweet and spicy BBQ sauce.
Firehouse
House made Napalm(extremely hot), pepper jack cheese, sliced jalapenos, & bacon
Hamburger
House 80/20 blend, served on a toasted bun with fresh cut fries
Jalapeno Swiss
Sliced jalapenos, swiss cheese, bacon & southwest ranch.
My Sweet Sriracha
Blackened grilled shrimp, tossed in our sweet sriracha glaze, topped with bacon, shaved parmesan and scallions.
PB & J Burger
Bacon beer jam, peanut butter and bacon.
Southside Burger
Sauteed peppers and onions, pepper jack cheese, bacon, sunny side up egg and sriracha.
Surf-N-Turf
Fried mini crab cake served with a side of remoulade sauce
The Jam
Bacon, beer bacon jam, & more bacon, topped with provolone cheese
The Porter
House beer cheese, bacon, topped & beer battered onion rings
The Q
House braised pulled pork, cheddar cheese and our very own honey bourbon BBQ sauce.
Truffle Burger
Sauteed mushrooms, bacon, american cheese & truffle aioli on side
Desserts
Kids
Salads
Sandwiches/Presses
Beef & Cheddar Press
Crab Cake Sandwich
Craft Club
Craft Cristo
Cuban
Gold Leaf
Honey Bourbon BBQ Chicken Sand
Peoples Press
Philly
Pork BBQ Sandwich
Shrimp Po Boy
The Caprese
Hand sliced mozzarella, layered with tomatoes, & dressed with truffle aioli & balsamic glaze, topped with mixed greens & served on pressed fococia
Veggie Lover
Sides
$ Add Loaded Mash
$ Add Side Loaded Craft Style
$ Side Beer Cheese
$ Side loaded Fries Craft Style
$ Side loaded Fries Melted Cheese & Bacon
$ Side Napalm
$ Sub Side Caesar Salad
$ Sub Side House Salad
Ala Carte 4oz Crab Cake
Ala Carte Shrimp Skewer
Asparagus
Basket (FIRE) Fries
Basket Fries
Basket Onion Rings
Garlic Mash
Parmesan Risotto
Seasonal Fruit Cup
Seasonal Veggies
Side (FIRE) Fries
Side Caesar
Side Cider Slaw
Side Crostinis $$
Side Focaccia $$
Side Fries
Side House Salad
Side Onion Rings
Wild Rice
Entrees
Tacos
Soda & Tea
Cherry Coke
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Coke
Coke Zero
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Emp Red Bull No Discount
Fruit Punch
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Kid's Juice
Kid's Juice Refill
Kid's Milk
Kid's Milk Refill
Kid’s Soda
Mello Yellow
Milk
Mountain Blast
Mr. Pibb
Orange Juice
Orange Juice Fresh Squeezed
Perrier Sparkling
Pineapple Juice
Pink Lemonade
Red Bull
Soda Water
Sprite
Sweet Ice Tea
Unsweet Ice Tea
Voss Still Water
Water
Sauces Togo
VA
U.S. Craft
BTL 120 minute
BTL Abraxas 2019 750ml
BTL BB Old Rasp XXI
BTL Big Luscious
BTL Black Ops 2020
BTL Bourbon County 19
BTL Bourbon County 20
BTL Bourbon County 20 Caramella
BTL Bourbon County 20 Special 4
BTL Bourbon County 21
BTL Bourbon County 21 Cherry Wood
BTL Bourbon County 21 Cola
BTL Bourbon County 21 Fourteen
BTL CBS 19
BTL CBS 2018
BTL Hazel Mortalis
BTL Hershey's Porter
BTL Hoppy Refresher
BTL KBS Espresso 19
BTL Kentucky Mule
BTL Lagunitas IPNA
BTL Mas Agave Lime
BTL More Mango
BTL Old Rasputin
BTL Old Stock
BTL Sweet Splash
BTL Three Philosophers
CAN B.A. Baracus
CAN B.Z. Baracus
CAN BA Ten Fidy
CAN Blueberry Muffin
CAN Bourbon Biggie 21
CAN Brains Mango,Lemon,Lime
CAN Brains Prickly Pear, Mango
CAN Chonk PB&J Supreme
CAN Chonk Pineapple Whip
CAN Chonk White Chocolate, Peach
CAN Coastal Sunrise V5
CAN Coastal Sunshine V16
CAN Don't Brew It
CAN Framboise
CAN Frose
CAN Fruits of our Labor
CAN Hifi Nightmare
CAN Icarus
CAN Ice Ice Prrty
CAN Inflation Mitigation
CAN Inflation Mitigation
CAN Jelly not Jam (banana,pineapple,coconut)
CAN Jelly not Jam (Watermelon,Strawberry,coconut)
CAN Kriek Une Annee
CAN Mango Hill Whip
CAN Mangonificient
CAN Nashville Mule
CAN Nectar Collector
CAN Neon Phenom
CAN Or Xata
CAN Pineapple Upside Down IPA
CAN Propagation of Thoughts
CAN Purple Rain
CAN Repeater Blueberry
CAN Slang Du Jour Rasp Cheesecake
CAN Soft DK
CAN Ten-FIDY
CAN Tranquilo Y Tropical
CAN When In Rome
CAN White Chocolate 2021
CAN Xocoveza 2020
Import Craft
BTL ABT 12
BTL Andechs Doppelbock
BTL Bon-Chien 2015
BTL Bon-Chien 2016
BTL Celebrator
BTL Chimay Blue
BTL Corsendonk Agnus Tripel
BTL Cuvée Renee
BTL Duvel
BTL Girardin Limited (TOGO ONLY)
BTL Komes Raspberry
BTL La Chouffe
BTL Old Engine Oil
BTL Rochefort 10
BTL Rochefort 8
BTL Rochefort Triple
BTL Saison Dupont
BTL Schlenkerla Marzen
BTL Skull Splitter
BTL Tilquin Gueuze A L''Ancienne
BTL Tripel St. Bernardus
BTL Trois Pistoles
BTL Westmalle Tripel
CAN Saison 13
CAN Wit St. Bernardus
Cider/Seltzer/Kombucha
House White Bottle
White Wine Bottle
Mead
BTL $tax on Deck
BTL BA Aphrodisia
BTL Bam! PB & Grape Jam
BTL Berry White
BTL BlackBerry White
BTL Blue Berry White
BTL Bowling In Heaven
BTL Chocolate Varion
BTL Coffee Marion
BTL Coffee White
BTL Coral Coalescence
BTL Episode 13
BTL Flora
BTL Garagiste Black & Blue
BTL Garagiste Flavored Water
BTL Genevieve
BTL Hawiian Honeymoon
BTL La Sombrillia
BTL Lemonade In Retrograde
BTL Mon Reve
BTL Mulberry White
BTL Peanut Butter Jelly Crime
BTL Safeword BA
BTL Straw Berry White
BTL Sunburst Citrus
BTL Sunshine Daydream
BTL Vanilla Elliot
BTL Varion
BTL Vikings Blod
Sailing on Sunbeams
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
14346 Warwick Blvd Unit 348, Newport News, VA 23602