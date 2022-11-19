Craft 60 imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Burgers

Craft 60 Taphouse

review star

No reviews yet

14346 Warwick Blvd Unit 348

Newport News, VA 23602

Popular Items

Wings
Cheese Curds
Hamburger

Appetizers

BBQ Chicken Bacon Flatbread

$17.50

Lump crab meat infused in a lightly spiced & rich cream dip with onions & peppers, served with crostinis.

Calamari

$11.50+

Hand breaded tubes and tentacles, lightly fried, served with house remoulade and lemon wedge

Cheese Curds

$11.50+

Beer Battered Mozzarella, coated in pretzel dust, served with Southwest Ranch

Chicken Craft Fries

$15.50

House cut french fries, smothered with melted cheese, bacon, & topped with tomatoes, scallions, sour cream, & chicken.

Coconut Shrimp

$10.50+

House beer battered shrimp, coated with shaved coconut, lightly fried & served with house marmalade

Crab Craft Fries

$21.50

House cut french fries, smothered with melted cheese, bacon, tomatoes, scallions, topped with sour cream & crabmeat.

Crab Dip

$16.00+

Lump crab meat infused in a lightly spiced & rich cream dip with onions & peppers, served with crostinis.

Craft Fries

$10.50

House cut french fries, smothered with melted cheese, bacon, tomatoes, scallions, topped with sour cream.

Mahi Bites

$12.50+

Hand cut Mahi, lightly blackened and sauteed, served atop a bed of mixed greens with garden aioli.

Pork Craft Fries

$15.00

House cut french fries, smothered with melted cheese, bacon, tomatoes, scallions, topped with sour cream & shredded pork.

Portabella Wings

$9.50+

Buttermilk marinated Portabella mushroom strips hand breaded and flash fried, tossed in your choice of mild, hot or napalm sauce. served with blue cheese or ranch dipping sauce

Pretzel Mozzarella

$9.50+

Fresh hand cut mozzarella, coated in pretzel dust, deep fried & served with house beer honey mustard

Quesadilla

$7.50

Crispy flour tortilla shells, filled with melted cheddar cack cheese, served with pico de gallo and sour cream

Quesadilla Chicken

$13.50

Crispy flour tortilla shells, filled with melted cheddar cack cheese, served with pico de gallo and sour cream

Quesadilla Crab

$19.50

Crispy flour tortilla shells, filled with melted cheddar cack cheese, served with pico de gallo and sour cream

Quesadilla Pork

$13.00

Crispy flour tortilla shells, filled with melted cheddar cack cheese, served with pico de gallo and sour cream

Quesadilla Shrimp

$13.00

Crispy flour tortilla shells, filled with melted cheddar cack cheese, served with pico de gallo and sour cream

Quesadilla Steak

$14.50

Crispy flour tortilla shells, filled with melted cheddar cack cheese, served with pico de gallo and sour cream

Quesadilla Veggie

$11.50

Crispy flour tortilla shells, filled with melted cheddar cack cheese, served with pico de gallo and sour cream

Sesame Tuna

$13.00+

Seared Tuna coated in Sesame, served chilled with Ponzu,pickled ginger, wasabi & sriracha.

Shrimp Craft Fries

$15.00

House cut french fries, smothered with melted cheese, bacon, tomatoes, scallions, topped with sour cream

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$13.00+

Blend of fresh spinach, artichokes & creamy cheese blend, topped with parmesan & served with crostini

Steak Craft Fries

$16.50

House cut french fries, smothered with melted cheese, bacon, tomatoes, scallions, topped with sour cream

Thai Shrimp

$9.50+

Latin shrimp peeled & deveined, lightly fried, tossed in our signature sweet & spicy thai sauce, topped with toasted sesame.

Veggie Flatbread

$13.50

Blend of fresh spinach, artichokes & creamy cheese blend, topped with parmesan & served with crostini

Wings

$13.50

Crispy fried wings, tossed in your choice of sauce or rub mild, hot, NAPALM, sweet and spicy Thai, honey bourbon BBQ, sweet and spicy BBQ or sweet sesame sriracha, lemon pepper rub, garlic & herb rub, or old bay dry rub. Add $1 for each additional sauce

Burgers

1# Belly Buster

$28.00

2 1/2 lb patties, house beer cheese, sauteed mushrooms, onions,peppers, cheddar, 2 layers of bacon, beer battered onion rings and a sunny side up egg

Bacon Mushroom Swiss

$15.00

Sauteed mushrooms, melted swiss and bacon

Bleu Moon

$15.50

Bleu cheese cream sauce, American cheese, sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions and bacon.

Dark Abbey

$16.00

Seared chorizo, cheddar cheese, bacon and sweet and spicy BBQ sauce.

Firehouse

$15.50

House made Napalm(extremely hot), pepper jack cheese, sliced jalapenos, & bacon

Hamburger

$11.50

House 80/20 blend, served on a toasted bun with fresh cut fries

Jalapeno Swiss

$15.00

Sliced jalapenos, swiss cheese, bacon & southwest ranch.

My Sweet Sriracha

$18.00

Blackened grilled shrimp, tossed in our sweet sriracha glaze, topped with bacon, shaved parmesan and scallions.

PB & J Burger

$15.50

Bacon beer jam, peanut butter and bacon.

Southside Burger

$16.00

Sauteed peppers and onions, pepper jack cheese, bacon, sunny side up egg and sriracha.

Surf-N-Turf

$18.50

Fried mini crab cake served with a side of remoulade sauce

The Jam

$16.00

Bacon, beer bacon jam, & more bacon, topped with provolone cheese

The Porter

$15.50

House beer cheese, bacon, topped & beer battered onion rings

The Q

$16.00

House braised pulled pork, cheddar cheese and our very own honey bourbon BBQ sauce.

Truffle Burger

$15.50

Sauteed mushrooms, bacon, american cheese & truffle aioli on side

Desserts

1 Scoop Vanilla

$2.00

2 Scoop Vanilla

$3.50

3 Scoop Vanilla

$4.75

Bourbon Barrel Bread Pudding

$8.00

Chocolate Brownie

$8.50

Cheesecake

$8.00

Fried Cheesecake

$8.50

Peanut Butter Pie

$8.50

Kids

Kids BBQ Chicken

$9.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Kids Fish-N-Chips

$9.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Kids Mini Burger

$7.50

Kids Mini CheeseBurger

$8.50

Kids PB&J Sandwich

$6.50

Kids Penne & Cheese

$8.00

Kids Shrimp

$9.50

Kids Steak

$12.50

Salads

Caesar Traditional

$9.00

Chef Salad

$13.00

Chop Salad

$11.50

Grilled Romaine

$10.50

House Salad

$8.50

Spinach Salad

$10.00

Asian Tuna Salad

$17.50

Sandwiches/Presses

Beef & Cheddar Press

$16.00

Crab Cake Sandwich

$18.50

Craft Club

$14.50

Craft Cristo

$16.00

Cuban

$15.50

Gold Leaf

$14.00

Honey Bourbon BBQ Chicken Sand

$14.50

Peoples Press

$14.50

Philly

$15.50

Pork BBQ Sandwich

$14.00

Shrimp Po Boy

$16.50

The Caprese

$13.50

Hand sliced mozzarella, layered with tomatoes, & dressed with truffle aioli & balsamic glaze, topped with mixed greens & served on pressed fococia

Veggie Lover

$13.50

Sides

$ Add Loaded Mash

$2.50

$ Add Side Loaded Craft Style

$4.00

$ Side Beer Cheese

$1.50

$ Side loaded Fries Craft Style

$7.50

$ Side loaded Fries Melted Cheese & Bacon

$6.50

$ Side Napalm

$1.50

$ Sub Side Caesar Salad

$2.00

$ Sub Side House Salad

$2.00

Ala Carte 4oz Crab Cake

$12.00

Ala Carte Shrimp Skewer

$7.00

Asparagus

$5.00

Basket (FIRE) Fries

$8.50

Basket Fries

$6.00

Basket Onion Rings

$8.00

Garlic Mash

$3.50

Parmesan Risotto

$5.00

Seasonal Fruit Cup

$5.00

Seasonal Veggies

$3.50

Side (FIRE) Fries

$5.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

Side Cider Slaw

$3.50

Side Crostinis $$

$1.50

Side Focaccia $$

$1.50

Side Fries

$3.50

Side House Salad

$5.00

Side Onion Rings

$5.00

Wild Rice

$3.50

Soups

Corn & Crab Chowder

$5.50+

Soup Of The Day

$4.50+

Entrees

Chicken & Shrimp Barbie

$21.00

Chicken Kabobs

$19.50

Chicken Tender Platter

$20.00

Crab Cake Entree

$31.00

Filet 7oz

$24.00

Fish & Chips

$22.00

Grilled Salmon

$26.00

Ribeye

$25.50

Smothered Chicken

$21.00

Southwest Chicken & Shrimp Pasta

$25.00

Southwest Pasta (No Proteins)

$17.50

Vegetable Kabobs

$17.00

Tacos

Bravo Tacos

$15.50

Mahi Tacos

$17.50

Pork Tacos

$15.00

Session Tacos

$16.00

SW Chicken Tacos

$15.50

SW Shrimp Tacos

$16.50

SW Steak Tacos

$16.50

Soda & Tea

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Emp Red Bull No Discount

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Kid's Juice

Kid's Juice Refill

Kid's Milk

$1.50

Kid's Milk Refill

$1.50

Kid’s Soda

$1.50

Mello Yellow

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Mountain Blast

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice Fresh Squeezed

$4.50

Perrier Sparkling

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Ice Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Ice Tea

$3.00

Voss Still Water

$4.00

Water

Sauces Togo

Pint of Thai Sauce

$8.50

Pint of Napalm

$12.50

Domestic

BTL Bud

$4.00

BTL Bud Light

$4.00

BTL Coors Light

$4.00

BTL Mich Ultra

$4.00

BTL Miller Lite

$4.00

Local

CAN Lime of the Party

$5.50

VA

BTL Bourbon Biggie S'mores

$6.00

BTL Caramel Mach OBH

$6.00

BTL Christmas Morning 2019

$11.00

BTL GBS 2019

$9.50

BTL Kentucky Christmas

$23.00

CAN Drop The Base

$4.50

CAN GBS 2022

$7.00

CAN How Now Brown Cow

$4.50

CAN Single Origin Coffee Stout

$6.50

U.S. Craft

BTL 120 minute

$15.00

BTL Abraxas 2019 750ml

$33.50

BTL BB Old Rasp XXI

$28.00

BTL Big Luscious

$6.50

BTL Black Ops 2020

$27.00

BTL Bourbon County 19

$18.00

BTL Bourbon County 20

$19.00

BTL Bourbon County 20 Caramella

$16.00

BTL Bourbon County 20 Special 4

$16.00

BTL Bourbon County 21

$18.00

BTL Bourbon County 21 Cherry Wood

$24.00

BTL Bourbon County 21 Cola

$29.00

BTL Bourbon County 21 Fourteen

$29.00

BTL CBS 19

$11.00

BTL CBS 2018

$42.00

BTL Hazel Mortalis

$28.00

BTL Hershey's Porter

$5.00

BTL Hoppy Refresher

$5.00

BTL KBS Espresso 19

$10.50

BTL Kentucky Mule

$17.00

BTL Lagunitas IPNA

$5.00

BTL Mas Agave Lime

$7.50

BTL More Mango

$21.00

BTL Old Rasputin

$7.00

BTL Old Stock

$8.00

BTL Sweet Splash

$22.00

BTL Three Philosophers

$8.00

CAN B.A. Baracus

$12.50

CAN B.Z. Baracus

$12.50

CAN BA Ten Fidy

$7.50

CAN Blueberry Muffin

$9.50

CAN Bourbon Biggie 21

$7.50

CAN Brains Mango,Lemon,Lime

$9.50

CAN Brains Prickly Pear, Mango

$9.50

CAN Chonk PB&J Supreme

$9.50

CAN Chonk Pineapple Whip

$9.00

CAN Chonk White Chocolate, Peach

$9.50

CAN Coastal Sunrise V5

$8.50

CAN Coastal Sunshine V16

$8.50

CAN Don't Brew It

$8.50

CAN Framboise

$6.50

CAN Frose

$9.00

CAN Fruits of our Labor

$9.00

CAN Hifi Nightmare

$9.50

CAN Icarus

$11.00

CAN Ice Ice Prrty

$9.50

CAN Inflation Mitigation

$8.00

CAN Inflation Mitigation

$8.00

CAN Jelly not Jam (banana,pineapple,coconut)

$9.00

CAN Jelly not Jam (Watermelon,Strawberry,coconut)

$9.00

CAN Kriek Une Annee

$8.50

CAN Mango Hill Whip

$8.00

CAN Mangonificient

$9.00

CAN Nashville Mule

$6.50

CAN Nectar Collector

$9.00

CAN Neon Phenom

$8.50

CAN Or Xata

$7.50

CAN Pineapple Upside Down IPA

$7.50

CAN Propagation of Thoughts

$9.00

CAN Purple Rain

$9.00

CAN Repeater Blueberry

$9.00

CAN Slang Du Jour Rasp Cheesecake

$9.00

CAN Soft DK

$9.00

CAN Ten-FIDY

$6.50

CAN Tranquilo Y Tropical

$9.00

CAN When In Rome

$9.00

CAN White Chocolate 2021

$19.00

CAN Xocoveza 2020

$5.00

Import Craft

BTL ABT 12

$9.00

BTL Andechs Doppelbock

$7.50

BTL Bon-Chien 2015

$24.00

BTL Bon-Chien 2016

$24.00

BTL Celebrator

$7.50

BTL Chimay Blue

$9.00

BTL Corsendonk Agnus Tripel

$6.50

BTL Cuvée Renee

$11.00

BTL Duvel

$8.00

BTL Girardin Limited (TOGO ONLY)

$225.00

BTL Komes Raspberry

$8.50

BTL La Chouffe

$6.50

BTL Old Engine Oil

$7.50

BTL Rochefort 10

$11.00

BTL Rochefort 8

$9.50

BTL Rochefort Triple

$11.00

BTL Saison Dupont

$8.50

BTL Schlenkerla Marzen

$8.50

BTL Skull Splitter

$6.50

BTL Tilquin Gueuze A L''Ancienne

$19.00

BTL Tripel St. Bernardus

$7.50

BTL Trois Pistoles

$7.50

BTL Westmalle Tripel

$11.00

CAN Saison 13

$6.50

CAN Wit St. Bernardus

$7.50

Cider/Seltzer/Kombucha

BTL Ace Pear

$5.50

BTL Blueberry Spaceship Box

$31.00

House White Bottle

BTL Chard House

$24.00

BTL J Roget

$24.00

BTL Moscato House

$24.00

BTL Pinot Grigio House

$24.00

BTL Reisling House

$24.00

BTL Sauv Blanc House

$24.00

BTL White Zin House

$24.00

House Red Bottle

BTL Merlot House

$24.00

BTL Pinot Noir House

$24.00

BTL Cabernet House

$24.00

White Wine Bottle

BTL Brancott Pinot Grigio

$30.00

BTL Chat. St. Michelle Reis

$30.00

BTL Domaine St. Michelle Brut

$30.00

BTL Seaglass Chard

$30.00

Red Wine Bottle

BTL Dona Paula Malbec

$30.00

BTL Mark West Pinot Noir

$30.00

BTL 14 Hands Cab

$32.00

Mead

BTL $tax on Deck

$45.00

BTL BA Aphrodisia

$32.00

BTL Bam! PB & Grape Jam

$24.00

BTL Berry White

$85.00

BTL BlackBerry White

$85.00

BTL Blue Berry White

$85.00

BTL Bowling In Heaven

$44.00

BTL Chocolate Varion

$32.00

BTL Coffee Marion

$31.00

BTL Coffee White

$85.00

BTL Coral Coalescence

$27.00

BTL Episode 13

$29.00

BTL Flora

$28.00

BTL Garagiste Black & Blue

$30.00

BTL Garagiste Flavored Water

$30.00

BTL Genevieve

$36.00

BTL Hawiian Honeymoon

$22.00

BTL La Sombrillia

$42.00

BTL Lemonade In Retrograde

$45.00

BTL Mon Reve

$58.00

BTL Mulberry White

$85.00

BTL Peanut Butter Jelly Crime

$45.00

BTL Safeword BA

$45.00

BTL Straw Berry White

$85.00

BTL Sunburst Citrus

$22.00

BTL Sunshine Daydream

$21.00

BTL Vanilla Elliot

$36.00

BTL Varion

$32.00

BTL Vikings Blod

$45.00

Sailing on Sunbeams

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

14346 Warwick Blvd Unit 348, Newport News, VA 23602

Directions

Gallery
Craft 60 image

Map
