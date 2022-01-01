Craft 60 imageView gallery

Craft 60 Alehouse

102 Reviews

$$

14346 Warwick Blvd

Suite 348

Newport News, VA 23602

Order Again

Appetizers

Xtra Pita Chips

Mahi Bites

$10.50

Calamari

$9.50

Chicken Craft Fries

$11.50

Quesadilla Chicken

$9.50

Coconut Shrimp

$9.00

Crab Craft Fries

$15.50

Crab Dip

$9.00

Craft Fries

$8.50

Dharma Wings

$8.50

Quesadilla Pork

$10.00

Pretzel Mozzarella

$8.50

Quesadilla

$6.50

Shrimp Craft Fries

$13.00

Quesadilla Shrimp

$10.50

Steak Craft Fries

$13.00

Quesadilla Steak

$11.00

Thai Shrimp

$9.00

Quesadilla Veggie

$9.00

Wings

$8.00

Pork Craft Fries

$12.00

Cheese Curds

$8.50

$ Add 1#Wings

$7.00

$ Add 2#Wings

$14.00

$ Add 3#Wings

$21.00

$ Add 4#Wings

$28.00

$ Add 5#Wings

$35.00

$ Add 6#Wings

$42.00

$ Add 7#Wings

$49.00

Burgers

1# Belly Buster

$24.00

Bacon & Bleu

$11.50

Bacon & Egg

$12.00

Bleu Moon

$12.00

Bourbon BBQ Burger

$12.00

Calamari Burger

$13.50

Dark Abbey

$12.50

Firehouse

$12.50

Hamburger

$9.00

Jalapeno Swiss

$11.50

Mushroom Swiss

$11.50

My Sweet Sriracha

$16.50

PB & J Burger

$12.00

Pesto Mozzarella

$11.50

Southside Burger

$14.00

Steakhouse Burger

$12.00

Surf-N-Turf

$13.50

The Jam

$11.50

The Porter

$12.00

The Q

$13.50

Triple Hammy

$13.50

Truffle Burger

$13.50

Desserts

1 Scoop Vanilla

$2.50

2 Scoop Vanilla

$4.00

3 Scoop Vanilla

$5.00

Creme Brulee

$7.00

Bread Pudding

$7.00

Cheesecake

$7.50

Cobbler

$7.50

Chocolate Torte

$8.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$7.50

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Kids BBQ Chicken

$7.50

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kids Fish-N-Chips

$9.00

Kids Shrimp

$8.50

Kids Mini Burger

$5.50

Kids Mini CheeseBurger

$6.00

Kids PB&J Sandwich

$4.95

Salads

1/2 Chop Salad

$5.00

1/2 Caesar

$4.50

1/2 House Salad

$4.00

Caesar Traditional

$7.00

Chef Salad

$11.00

Chop Salad

$8.00

Grilled Romaine

$8.00

House Salad

$6.50

Southern Chicken Salad

$11.00

Sandwiches

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

Chicken Philly

$11.00

Chicken Pub

$11.00

Crab Cake Sandwich

$14.50

Craft Club

$10.50

Cuban

$12.00

Flounder Po Boy

$11.50

Gold Leaf

$11.00

Monte Cristo

$12.00

Peoples Press

$11.00

Pork BBQ Sandwich

$11.00

Ribeye Philly

$13.00

Shrimp Po Boy

$13.00

Veggie Lover

$9.00

Sides

$ Add Basket Loaded

$4.50

$ Add Side Loaded

$2.50

$ Side loaded Fries

$5.00

$ Side Napalm

$1.50

$ Sub Side Caesar Salad

$2.50

$ Sub Side Chop Salad

$3.50

$ Sub Side House Salad

$2.50

Ala Carte 4oz Crab Cake

$10.00

Ala Carte Shrimp Skewer

$6.50

Basket (FIRE) Fries

$7.00

Basket Fries

$4.50

Basket Onion Rings

$6.50

Rustic Mashers

$3.00

Seasonal Veggies

$3.50

Side (FIRE) Fries

$4.50

Side Cider Slaw

$2.50

Side Fries

$2.50

Side Onion Rings

$3.50

Side Pita Chips

$1.50

Soups

Cup She Crab Soup

$5.50

Entrees

Chicken Tender Platter

$13.95

Chicken & Shrimp Barbie

$17.00

Chicken Kabobs

$16.00

Crab Cake Entree

$23.00

Fish & Chips

$16.50

Ribeye

$19.50

Shrimp Platter

$16.50

Smothered Chicken

$13.50

Southwest Chicken & Shrimp

$17.00

Fish of the Day

$19.00

Tacos

Angry Byrd Tacos

$10.00

Beer Can Tacos

$11.00

Bravo Tacos

$13.00

Caesar Tacos

$9.50

Carne Asada Tacos

$14.00

I.P.A. Pork Tacos

$12.00

Mahi Tacos

$14.00

Napalm Tacos

$13.00

Session Tacos

$12.00

Shrimp Tacos

$13.00

Torch Tacos

$12.00

Soda & Tea

Aquafina

$2.50

Cherry Limeade

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Coffee

$2.25

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Emp Red Bull No Discount

$2.50

Ginge Ale

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

IBC Root Beer

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.50

Limeade

$2.50

Milk

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Root Beer

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Soda Water

$1.75

Sweet Ice Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Ice Tea

$2.50

Voss Sparkling

$3.00

Voss Still

$3.00

Water

Sauces Togo

Pint of Thai Sauce

$6.50

Pint of Napalm

$10.50

Cigars

Tatiana Cherry Tin

$16.75

Tatiana Groovy Blue Tin

$26.00

Tatiana Cherry Tin

$16.75

CAO Cheery Bomb

$4.00

Dirt Torpedo

$6.00

Punch

$6.00

Romeo Y Julietta Exhibicion #3

$8.00

Vegas Gold Robusto

$5.75

Vegas Gold Maduro Toro

$6.50

Reposado 96 E.B. Hab Robusto

$6.50

Reposado 96 E.B. Hab Toro

$6.50

1876 Reserve Robusto

$4.50

Unholy Cocktail

$7.75

Vapes / Juice

Joose Vape W/Case

$10.00

Joose Vape W/Charger

$26.00

Atmos Flavored Juice

$5.00

Shisha Sticks

$5.00

Accessories

Button Style Punch

$11.00

Metal Cigar Cutter

$15.00

Clipper Lighter

$4.00

Clipper Fluid

$4.00

Short Plastic Cigar Cutter

$4.00

Long Plastic Cigar Cutter

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

The peninsulas premier craft beer bar

Website

Location

14346 Warwick Blvd, Suite 348, Newport News, VA 23602

Directions

