American
Craft 850
1,320 Reviews
$$
7715 Front Beach Rd
Panama City Beach, FL 32407
Appetizers
Soup & Salad
Mains
Sides
Beer Cheese
$2.00
Mashed Potatoes
$5.00
Onion Rings ( Side )
$6.00
Seasonal Veg
$4.00
Shoestring Fries
$7.00
Side Caesar Salad
$7.00
Side House Salad
$7.00
Sweet Potato Fries
$7.00
Truffle Fries ( Side )
$9.00
Toast Points
$2.00
House Chip Refill
$2.00
Side of Tater Tots
$8.00
Truffle Fries ( Bowl )
$11.00
Onion Rings ( Bowl )
$11.00
Vegan
Desserts
Sauces
Ranch
$0.75
Vegan Ranch
$1.00
BBQ
$0.50
Buffalo
$0.50
Honey Mustard
$0.50
Blue Cheese Dressing
$0.75
Greek
$0.75
Sweet Thai Chili
$0.50
Raspberry Vinaigrette
$0.50
Caesar
$0.75
Datil Pepper
$0.50
Mango Habanero
$0.50
Nashville Hot
$0.50
Jamaican Jerk
$0.50
Grainy Mustard
Mustard
Ketchup
Mayo
Vegan Mayo
Wasabi Mayo
$0.50
Remoulade
$0.50
Steak Sauce
$0.50
Beer Cheese
$2.00
Vegan Beer Cheese
$3.00
Cup of Chili
$5.00
Cup of Tomato Bisque
$7.00
Pizzas
Draft Beer
Blonde Bomber
$8.00+
Left October
$7.00+
Sweet Potato Casserole
$8.00
Lighthouse Porter
$7.00
Ayinger Privatbrauerei Bräuweisse
$8.00+
B Nektar Punk Lemonade
$7.00
Ciderboys Peach
$7.00
Bear Paw
$7.00
Bell's Brewery Two Hearted Ale
$7.00+
Brewed with 100% Centennial hops from the Pacific Northwest and named after the Two Hearted River in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, this IPA is bursting with hop aromas ranging from pine to grapefruit from massive hop additions in both the kettle and the fermenter. Perfectly balanced with a malt backbone and combined with the signature fruity aromas of Bell's house yeast, this beer is remarkably drinkable and well suited for adventures everywhere.
Blonde Props
$7.00
Birds Of Fire Orpheus
$8.00+
Blakes Apple Cider
$7.00
Yuengling
$7.00+
Heavenly Helles
$6.00+
Coconut Hiwa
$8.00
Collective Arts Brewing Guava Gose
$6.00+
Destin Ale
$7.00+
Destin Brewery- Bob
$7.00
Destin Emerald Lager
$7.00+
Dorothy New World Lager
$7.00
Dragons Milk White
$11.00
Pumpkin Stiltskin
$8.00
Due South Caramel Cream
$7.00+
Festbeir Prooftoberfest
$8.00
Vaniila Porter
$7.00+
Grayton Beer Company Rose of the Gulf
$8.00+
Bear Creek Brown Bramber
$8.00
Guinness Draught
$7.00+Out of stock
Odd Barren Lands
$6.00+
Praerie Skittles
$8.00
Idyll Hounds Brewing Company Palapa Pale Ale
$8.00+
Delerium Red
$12.00+
Killians Irish Red
$7.00+
Lexington Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale
$9.00+
Lexington Vanilla Cream Ale
$9.00+
Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat
$7.00+
Mattie Light
$7.00
Odd Bone
$7.00+
Orpheus Atalanta
$0.00+
Orpheus Brewing Do or Die
$8.00+
Orpheus Brewing Over And Over
$0.00+
OS Black Widow
$7.00
Parish Two Fingers
$0.00+Out of stock
Pensecola Bay Brewery Lighthouse Porter
$7.00+
Pink Floaties SOB
$7.00
3rd Planet Bluewater Heffe
$7.00
Proof Key Lime
$8.00+
Props Craft Brewery Blueberry Pilsner
$7.00+
Riptide Amber
$7.00
Rogue Dead Guy
$6.00+
Salty Oak Abominable Lager
$8.00+
Scottish Ale
$8.00+
Sixpoint Resin
$10.00+
SOB Banana Nut Muffin Dunkel
$8.00+
SOB Golden Lotus
$0.00+
St Hot Cocoa Nitro
$6.00+
SOB Hype Man
$7.00+
SOB PFG Ripcurrent
$9.00+
SOB Putt 4 Dough
$7.00
SOB Red Harvest
$7.00+
Southern Fields Ant Bed Red
$7.00+
Southern Fields Blackberry Chzcake
$8.00+
Southern Fields Blue Springs
$9.00+
Southern Fields High Cotton
$6.00+
Southern Fields Two Egg
$8.00+
Southern Tier Imperial Pumpkin
$9.00+
Space Blood Orange
$6.00+Out of stock
Lexington Kentucky Pumpkin
$8.00+
Sunset Cider
$8.00+
Scottish Ale
$8.00
Sweet Baby J
$7.00+
Tang Jai Alia
$7.00Out of stock
Terrapin Hops
$0.00+Out of stock
Tin Roof Floral Friday
$7.00
Tin Roof Parade Ground
$7.00
Tin Roof Uber Froot
$7.00+
Tropicannon
$7.00
Victory Sour Monkey
$9.00+Out of stock
Weihenstephaner Hefeweissbier
$8.00+Out of stock
Weihenstephaner Hefeweissbier Dunkel
$9.00+
3rd Planet Brown
$7.00
Whale Tail Cerveza
$6.00+
Creme Brule Southern Tier
$11.00
Lil Napolean IPA
$8.00
Fruit Chews
$7.00
Peanut Butter Squeeze
$9.00
French Bliss
$8.00
Satsuma Grove
$8.00
Le Seul XVII
$11.00
Thats My Jam SOB
$8.00
Tin Roof Ambrosia IPA
$9.00
Mug Club
Signature Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
$9.00
Pumpkin Pie Martini
$11.00
Blackberry Gin SLing
$11.00Out of stock
Bloody Mary
$5.00
Margarita
$12.00
Chocolate Strawberry Martini
$11.00
Cosmo
$9.00
Drink Special
$11.00
Caramel Apple Dark And Stormy
$9.00
Mojito
$10.00
Espresso Martini
$12.00
Nutty Old Fashioned
$12.00
French Blossom
$12.00
Irish Coffee
$11.00
Long Island Ice Tea
$10.00
Mimosa
$5.00
Burnt Orange Margarita
$11.00
Moscow Mule
$8.00
Pina Colada
$8.00
Pineapple Upside Down Cake Martini
$9.00
Queen Anne's Old Fashioned
$13.00
Sangria
$9.00
SPECIAL Cocktail
$7.00
Spicy Pineapple Jalapeno Margarita
$12.00
Strawberry Pina Colda
$12.00
The Empress Cocktail
$13.00
Vodka
Absolut Pear
$7.00
Belvedere Pink Grapefruit
$9.00
Belvedere Vodka
$9.00
Blue Ice Huckleberry Vodka
$8.00
Blue Ice Vodka
$8.00
Dune Laker Distillery 98 Vodka
$11.00
Grey Goose Vodka
$9.00
JCB Caviar Vodka
$27.00
JCB Truffle Vodka
$27.00
Ketel Citron
$8.00
Ketel One Vodka
$8.00
New Amsterdam Lemon Vodka
$6.00
New Amsterdam Vodka
$8.00
PCB Vodka
$8.00
Rain Organic Org Vodka
$8.00
Reyka Vodka
$7.00
Stoli Elite Vodka
$13.00
Stoli Vodka
$8.00
Suntory Haku Vodka
$10.00
Three Olives Cake Vodka Vodka
$8.00
Titos Vodka
$8.00
Well Vodka
$5.00
Wheatley Vodka
$6.00
Square One Cucumber
$7.00
Square One Botanical
$7.00
Square One Orange
$7.00
Rum
Well Rum
$4.00
Admiral Rodney Royal Oak Rum
$15.00
Afrohead Rum
$9.00
Angostura No1 16yr Cask Collection Rum
$23.00
Bacardi Gold Rum
$7.00
Bacardi Gran Reserve 8 Rum
$11.00
Bacardi Rum
$6.00
Bayou XO Mardi Gras Rum
$17.00
Blue Chair Key Lime Rum
$6.00
Calico Jack Rum
$6.00
Captain Morgan
$7.00
Caçhaca
$7.00
Chairmans Reserve 15yr Rum
$21.00
Diplomatico Exclusiva Rum
$8.00
Flor De Cana 30 yr Rum
$165.00
Flor De Cana Centnario 12yr
$9.00
Flor De Cana Centnario 18yr
$13.00
Flor De Cana Centnario 25yr
$31.00
Flor De Cana Spresso
$8.00
Hamilton FRS Private Selection Rum
$7.00
Kraken 94 Rum
$8.00
Myer's Dark Rum
$7.00
Myers Platinum Rum
$6.00
Oak and Palm Spiced
$6.00
Papas Pilar Blonde Rum
$8.00
Papas Pilar Dark Rum
$11.00
Montego Bay Coconut
$7.00
Parrot Bay Passion Fruit Rum
$8.00
Rhum Clement 15yr Rum
$31.00
Ron Zacapa Centenario Xo Rum
$24.00
Sailor Jerry Rum
$5.00
Siesta Key Coconut Rum
$7.00
Siesta Key Spiced Rum
$6.00
The Real McCoy 3yr Rum
$6.00
Timber Creek White Rum
$8.00
Gin
Barr Hill 90 Gin
$9.00
Barr Hill Tom Cat Reserve Gin
$11.00
Benhams Barrel Finished Gin
$14.00
Benhams Dry Gin
$9.00
Bombay Sapphire Gin
$8.00
Botanist Gin
$8.00
Empress Gin
$8.00
Gin Mare Mediterranean Gin
$9.00
Hendricks Gin
$9.00
Hendricks Lunar Gin
$12.00
Hendricks Orbium Gin
$12.00
McCormick Gin
$6.00
Monkey 47 Gin
$17.00
Nolets Silver Dry Gin
$10.00
Old St Pete Sunset Gin
$6.00
St Augustine New World Gin
$7.00
Suntory Roku Gin
$8.00
Tanqueray Gin
$7.00
The Botanist Islay Dry Gin
$8.00
Well Gin
$5.00
Tequila
1800 Reposado Tequila
$7.00
1800 Silver Tequila
$6.00
Bozal Coyote Mezcal
$21.00
Bozal Ibérico Sacrificio Mezcal
$18.00
Camarena Silver
$10.00
Casa San Matias Extra Anejo Reserve Tequila
$13.00
Cincoro Anejo Tequila
$28.00
Cincoro Blanco Tequila
$16.00Out of stock
Cincoro Reposado Tequila
$20.00
Corazon Blanco Tequila
$6.00Out of stock
Corazon Reposado Tequila
$7.00
Don Julio 1942
$25.00
Don Julio Anejo Tequila
$15.00
Don Julio Blanco Tequila
$13.00
Dulce Vida Pinapple Jalapeno Tequila
$9.00
Gem and Bolt Mezcal
$10.00
Hiatus Anejo Tequila Tequila
$16.00
Hiatus Blanco Tequila Tequila
$13.00
Hiatus Reposado Tequila Tequila
$14.00
Komos Anejo Cristalino Tequila
$27.00
Komos Extra Anejo Tequila
$51.00
Komos Reposado Rosa Tequila
$27.00
Leyenda Tequila Anejo
$21.00
Arrette
$9.00
Leyenda Tequila EXTRA Anejo
$47.00
Leyenda Tequila Reposado
$17.00
Los Siete Misteros Mezcal
$12.00
Los Vecinos De Camp Mezcal
$8.00
Milagro Anejo Tequila
$13.00
Milagro Reposado Tequila
$11.00
Milagro Select Anejo
$15.00
Milagro Select Reposado
$13.00
Milagro Select Silver
$11.00
Milagro Silver Tequila
$8.00
Patron Reposado Tequila
$13.00
Patron Silver Tequila
$11.00
Tears of Llorona Anejo
$49.00
Tequila Ocho Plata
$12.00
Tequila Ocho Reposado
$14.00
Well Tequila
$5.00
21 Seeds Cucumber
$8.00
21 Seeds Orange
$8.00
Whiskey
2 Gingers Irish Whiskey
$6.00
Akashi Japanese Whisky
$11.00
Angels Envy Rye Whiskey
$17.00
Basil Haydens Dark Rye Whiskey
$9.00
Buffalo Trace Kosher Rye
$20.00
Buffalo Trace Kosher Wheat
$23.00
Bulleit 95 Rye Whiskey
$9.00
Bushmills Irish Whiskey
$7.00
Corsair Triple Smoked Whiskey
$9.00
Crown Salted Caramel Whiskey
$7.00
Crown Whiskey
$8.00
Davidson Reserve RYE Whiskey
$13.00
Davidson Reserve Whiskey
$9.00
Devil's River
$8.00
Devils River Rye Whiskey
$8.00
Dickel Tennessee
$12.00
E H Taylor Rye Whiskey
$25.00
Egans Irish Whiskey Whiskey
$8.00
Fireball Whiskey
$5.00
Gentleman Jack Whiskey
$10.00
Heavens Door Rye Whiskey
$17.00
Ichiro's Japanese Whisky
$23.00
Jack Daniels 10yr
$33.00
Jack Daniels Apple
$7.00
Jack Daniels Single Barrel Whiskey
$55.00
Jack Daniels Whiskey
$7.00
Jameson Cold Brew
$9.00
Jameson Triple Distilled Whiskey
$10.00
Jameson Whiskey
$8.00
Kentucky Owl Rye #4 Whiskey
$55.00
Kikori The Woodsman
$12.00
Kinahan Irish Small Batch Whiskey
$15.00
Knob Creek Double Barrel Rye Whiskey
$13.00