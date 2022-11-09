Restaurant header imageView gallery

Craft Advisory Brewing & Bistro

1314 Government St.

Ocean Springs, MS 39564

Popular Items

Beer Cheese and Pretzels

Appetizer

Beer Cheese and Pretzels

$10.00

Beer-cheese queso made with house-brewed beer. Served with soft, Belgian style pretzels.

Chicken Skins

$10.00

Crispy fried chicken skins with choice of buffalo sauce, spicy sweet chili, or BBQ sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Herb breaded mozzarella served with warm marinara sauce.

Spinach Dip

$10.00

Creamed spinach, artichoke hearts, bell peppers, onions, parmesan, and cheddar cheese. Served with house made tortilla chips.

Onion Rings

$9.00

Crispy fried chicken skins with choice of buffalo sauce, spicy sweet chili, or blueberry BBQ sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Fried Pickle Fries

$10.00

Main Course

BLT

$10.00

Crispy bacon, crunchy spring mix, and tomato slices on pumpernickel sourdough bread with garlic aioli. Your choice of side.

Chicken Tender Sandwich

$11.00

Chicken tenders served with french fries. Choose a sauce: ranch, honey-mustard, sweet chili, or BBQ.

Chicken Tenders - Adult

$11.00

Chicken tenders served with french fries. Choose a sauce: ranch, honey-mustard, sweet chili, or BBQ.

Craft Advisory Burger

$12.00

Mississippi grass fed Angus beef, French bread bun, creole mustard aioli, cajun dill pickles, spring mix, and tomato. Served with fries.

Dog - All American

$6.00

Dog - Chicago

$6.00

Choose 1/4 lb. all beef hot dog or bratwurst with diced tomatoes, diced onions, house made cajun dill pickles, mustard, and celery salt. Served with house made fries.

Dog - Double Dog

$10.00

Choose 1/4 lb. all beef hot dog, bratwurst, or one of each in any of the styles we offer. Mix and match.

Dog - German

$6.00

Choose 1/4 lb. all beef hot dog or bratwurst with sauerkraut and mustard. Served with house made fries.

Dog - Plain Jane

$6.00

Choose 1/4 lb. all beef hot dog or bratwurst in a bun. Served with house made fries.

Nachos

$11.00

Shredded chicken or ground beef on chips loaded with beer cheese, spring mix, tomatoes, diced onions, peach pico de gallo, and sliced jalapenos.

Reuben

$12.00

Corned beef on pumpernickel sourdough bread with sweet relish, sauerkraut, and house-made thousand island dressing. Served with french fries.

Tacos - Chicken

$10.00

Shredded chicken on two corn or flour tortillas with with spring mix, pickled red cabbage, peach pico de gallo, cilantro lime aioli, white cheddar, and bacon crumbles. Served with fries.

Tacos - Pork

$10.00Out of stock

Shredded chicken on two corn or flour tortillas with with spring mix, pickled red cabbage, peach pico de gallo, cilantro lime aioli, white cheddar, and bacon crumbles. Served with fries.

Dessert

House made key lime pie in a graham cracker crust with a dollop of whipped cream.

Oreo Cream Pie

$8.00Out of stock

House made peanut butter pie laced with chocolate and topped with whipped cream, ganache, and peanut pieces.

Fried Oreos

$5.00

Kid's Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese served with chips

$6.00

A grilled cheese sandwich served with french fries.

Kids Chicken Strips served with chips

$6.00

Chicken strips served with french fries.

Kids Cheeseburger with chips

$6.00

Mississippi grass fed Angus beef 1/4 lb patty on a bun. Served with french fries.

Sides

Chips - Cheddar Sour Cream

$0.75

Chips - Doritos

$0.75

Chips - Funions

$0.75

Chips - Regular

$0.75

French Fries

$3.00

Onion Rings

$4.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
We are a family friendly, laid-back restaurant and brewery. Come enjoy great beer that is brewed in-house and awesome food created by our executive chef. You won't be disappointed!

