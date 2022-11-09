Craft Advisory Brewing & Bistro
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
We are a family friendly, laid-back restaurant and brewery. Come enjoy great beer that is brewed in-house and awesome food created by our executive chef. You won't be disappointed!
Location
1314 Government St., Ocean Springs, MS 39564
