!!PICK UP TIME & LOCATION!! The Block Food + Drink *(952) -767-1117* 7007 Walker Street, St. Louis Park, MN - on Wed, Nov, 22nd from 2p - 6p. !!DISREGARD THE LISTED PICKUP DAY!! Orders must be placed by Sunday, Nov 19th at 2 p.m
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Craft & Crew Hospitality is a west metro-based restaurant group with 6 locations known for creating casual neighborhood gatherings and dining spots that serve upscale bar food, craft beer, and cocktails. We are passionate about creating unique and memorable experiences for our guests.
Location
7007 Walker Street, Saint Louis Park, MN 55426
Gallery
