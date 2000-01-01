Craft B&B Food menu

Appetizer

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$15.00

Beer Sausage Nacho

$13.00

Traditional Nachos

$14.00

Raspberry Fish Tacos

$14.00

Beer Batter Onion Rings

$11.00

BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Fried Pickle Spears

$9.00

Southwest Sliders

$13.00

Boneless Wings

$14.00

Traditional Wings

$14.00

Kids Cheese Dilla

$6.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

**1ST OUT**

Burgers

The 'Merica

$16.00

Sky Biergarten

$16.00

The GOAT

$16.00

Jalapeno Cream Cheese

$16.00

Black & Blue

$15.00

Mushroom & Swiss

$15.00

Burger

$12.00

Cheese Burger

$13.50

Bacon Cheese Burger

$15.00

*Extra Plate

*Large Party

Sandwiches

Chicken Guacamole

$16.00

Fish Sandwich

$15.00

French Dip

$17.00

Meatball Sub

$17.00

Monte Cristo

$15.00

Philly

$17.00

Reuben

$15.00

*Extra Plate

*Large Party

Mac n Chz

BBQ Chicken Mac

$16.00

Buffalo Mac

$16.00

Lobster Mac

$18.00

Meat Lovers Mac

$16.00

Philly Mac

$17.00

Steak Tip Mac

$17.00

Large Plain Mac

$10.00

*Extra Plate

*Large Party

Dinner

Fish n Chips

$20.00

Beef Tips

$20.00

Country Fried Steak

$20.00

6oz. Sirloin

$16.00

8oz. Sirloin

$20.00

Southwest Chicken Salad

$16.00

Steak Salad

$17.00

*Extra Plate

*Large Party

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$16.00

Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

Classic Craft Breakfast

$13.00

Country Fried Steak n Eggs

$18.00

French Toast

$14.00

Meat Lovers Scramble

$16.00

Mexi Scramble

$16.00

Steak & Eggs

$17.00

Stuffed French Toast

$15.00

Veggies Scramble

$16.00

*side 1 Egg

$1.50

*side of Bacon

$2.00

*side of Hash Browns

$3.00

*side of Toast

$1.50

*side of Fruit

$4.00

*side of Gravy

$2.00

*side of Tortillas

$1.50