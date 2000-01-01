Craft B&B 2658 Grand Avenue
2658 Grand Avenue
Billings, MT 59102
Craft B&B Food menu
Appetizer
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp
$15.00
Beer Sausage Nacho
$13.00
Traditional Nachos
$14.00
Raspberry Fish Tacos
$14.00
Beer Batter Onion Rings
$11.00
BBQ Chicken Quesadilla
$12.00
Fried Pickle Spears
$9.00
Southwest Sliders
$13.00
Boneless Wings
$14.00
Traditional Wings
$14.00
Kids Cheese Dilla
$6.00
Kids Chicken Strips
$8.00
Kids Grilled Cheese
$8.00
**1ST OUT**
Burgers
Sandwiches
Mac n Chz
Dinner
Breakfast
Breakfast Burrito
$16.00
Chicken & Waffles
$16.00
Classic Craft Breakfast
$13.00
Country Fried Steak n Eggs
$18.00
French Toast
$14.00
Meat Lovers Scramble
$16.00
Mexi Scramble
$16.00
Steak & Eggs
$17.00
Stuffed French Toast
$15.00
Veggies Scramble
$16.00
*side 1 Egg
$1.50
*side of Bacon
$2.00
*side of Hash Browns
$3.00
*side of Toast
$1.50
*side of Fruit
$4.00
*side of Gravy
$2.00
*side of Tortillas
$1.50