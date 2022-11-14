A map showing the location of Craft BoxView gallery

Craft Box

4276 Woodrow Bean

El Paso, TX 79925

Draft Beer

Deadbeach Chuco Lager

$5.00+

Ace High

$8.50+

Mango Tabbey Road

$8.50+

Deep Ellum Dallas Blonde

$6.00+

Fat Tire

$6.00+

Aurellia’s Daymare

$8.00+

4Peaks Joy Bus

$7.00+

Praire Rainbow Sherbert

$8.00+

Ace Mango

$7.00+

8th Wonder Haterade

$7.50+

Aurellia’s Baseline IPA

$7.00+

Mind Haze

$7.00+

Spindletap Hop Gusher

$8.50+

Stone IPA

$8.00+

Temptress Salted Caramel

$9.00+

Aurellia’s Porter

$8.00+

Franziskaner Hefeweizen

$7.00+

Oskar Blues Death By Coconut 🥥

$8.00+

Sante Fe Social Hour

$6.50+

Warsteiner Dunkel

$6.50+

Warsteiner Oktoberfest

$6.50+

Ace Guava

$7.00+

Marble Cerveza

$6.00+

Aurellia’s Midnight

$8.00+

Ace Perry

$7.00+

Community Medical Grade

$8.00+

Great Divide Car Camper

$7.50+

Stone Buenaveza

$6.50+

DB Supa Friek

$8.00+

Cans

Ace Guava 💕

$6.50

Ace Pineapple 🍍

$6.50

Ace Mango

$6.50

Lakewood Temptress 😈

$8.00

Yeti Horchata

$9.00

Mhbc Hidden Dragon 🐉

$10.00

Mhbc Pickle Beer 🍆

$6.50

Mhbc Parker Peach

$8.50

Tangerine Express

$8.00

5x5 Bombshell Brown Ale 💣

$8.00

Elysian Pumpkin 🎃

$8.50

Spindletap Heavy Hands 🥊

$9.00

Bosque Elephants on Parade 🐘

$7.00

Spaten Oktoberfest

$7.00

Community Medical Grade

$7.50

Avery Electric Sunshine

$8.00

Independence Stash

$9.00

Marble Pumpkin

$7.00

Left Hand Milk Stout

$7.50

MHBC Down Under

$8.00

MHBC Super Smash

$10.50

Left Hand French Toast

$8.00

Mhbc Raspberry Cobbler

$8.00

Real Ale Oktoberfest

$6.00

Stone 26th Anniversery

$10.00

CR&B Chuck Berries

$13.13

Mhbc Gummy Ghost

$8.00

Mhbc Battle Bats

$9.00

Mhbc Wicked Wolf

$8.00

Mhbc Mr. Mummy

$10.00

Voodoo Ranger Juice Force

$7.00

Merch

T-Shirts

$25.00

Growler

$12.00

Pint

$6.00

Loteria

$25.00Out of stock

Hat

$25.00

Dressed Rim

Chamoy

$1.00

Salt & Lime

$1.00

TUES $5 Brews

Marble Cerveza

$5.00

Dallas Blonde

$5.00

Warsteiner Oktoberfest

$5.00

Real Ale Octoberfest

$5.00

THUR. $4Pints

Mind Haze

$4.00

H8erade

$4.00

Fat Tire

$4.00

Dallas Blonde

$4.00

THUR. $15 Fills

Joy Bus

$15.00

Bassline

$15.00

Social Hour

$15.00

Daymare

$15.00

Sun. $5 Lagers

Deadbeach Chuco Lager

$5.00

Marble Cerveza

$5.00

Dallas Blonde

$5.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4276 Woodrow Bean, El Paso, TX 79925

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

