Craft Burger Katy 348 South Mason Road Katy Texas 77450
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
21945 Katy Freeway Suite C, Katy, TX 77450
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ray's Mexican Restaurant - 870 Mason Rd #152
No Reviews
870 Mason Rd #152 Katy, TX 77450
View restaurant