Craft Burger Katy 348 South Mason Road Katy Texas 77450

review star

No reviews yet

21945 Katy Freeway Suite C

Katy, TX 77450

FRENCH FRIES
CLASSIC CHEESE BURGER
CRAFT BURGER

Burger

ALL AMERICAN CHEESEBURGER

ALL AMERICAN CHEESEBURGER

$15.00

Double patty cheeseburger with grilled onions, craft sauce and Double American cheese.

BACON BBQ CHEEESEBURGER

BACON BBQ CHEEESEBURGER

$13.25

Locally Sourced All Natural Black Angus Beef Homemade Thick Cut Smoked Bacon American cheese . Crispy Onion Straws BBQ sauce . Lettuce . Tomato . Craft Sauce

BUFFALO BLEU CHEESE MUSHROOM BURGER

BUFFALO BLEU CHEESE MUSHROOM BURGER

$12.50

Locally Sourced All Natural Black Angus Beef Marinated Mushrooms . Creole Mustard Aioli .Tomato Lettuce . Crispy Onions . Bualo Sauce . Bleu Cheese

CLASSIC BURGER

CLASSIC BURGER

$9.00

Locally Sourced All Natural Black Angus Beef Craft Sauce . Lettuce . Tomato

CLASSIC CHEESE BURGER

CLASSIC CHEESE BURGER

$10.00

Locally Sourced All Natural Black Angus Beef Craft Sauce . Lettuce . Tomato . American Cheese

CRAFT BURGER

CRAFT BURGER

$10.50

Locally Sourced All Natural Black Angus Beef Craft Sauce . Lettuce . Tomato . American Cheese

CUBAN SANDWICH

CUBAN SANDWICH

$11.00

Smoked Pork Shoulder . Roasted Pork Belly Craft Pickles Swiss Cheese . Mustard . Garlic Butter Toasted Roll

Kids Burger meal

$9.00

KIDS CHEESEBURGER MEAL

$9.00

Kids chicken tender meal

$9.00
MORNING AFTER BURGER

MORNING AFTER BURGER

$14.00

Locally Sourced All Natural Black Angus Beef Brown Sugar and Chili Rubbed Candied Bacon Sunnyside-Up Egg . Smoked Gouda . Lettuce Tomato . Bacon-Cheddar WAFFLE

PATTY MELT

PATTY MELT

$12.00

Locally Sourced All Natural Black Angus Beef Marble Rye . Swiss Cheese . Grilled Onions Craft Sauce

TRUFFLE BUTTER JUICY LUCY

TRUFFLE BUTTER JUICY LUCY

$17.75

Locally Sourced All Natural Black Angus Beef True Butter . Smoked Gouda Locally Sourced White Cheddar Cheese Curds Lettuce Tomatoes . True Mayo

VEGAN BURGER

VEGAN BURGER

$15.00

GRILLED PLANT BASED PATTY, TOMATO JAM, GRILLED MUSHROOMS AND ONIONS ON TOASTED BRIOCHE BUN

Pimento cheese and bacon jam burger

$13.25

Game day box

$48.00

Chicken

BUFFALO CHICKEN

BUFFALO CHICKEN

$11.50

All Natural Locally Sourced Chicken Thigh Homemade Bualo Sauce . Lettuce Tomato . Crumbled Blue Cheese

BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN

BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN

$11.00

All Natural Locally Sourced Chicken Thigh Tomato . Lettuce . Avocado . BBQ Sauce

CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD

CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD

$15.00

Mixed Greens . Tomatoes . Avocado Chopped Bacon . Boilded EGG, Buttermilk Fried Chicken . Buttermilk Ranch

GRILLED CHICKEN BALT

GRILLED CHICKEN BALT

$12.25

Grilled Chicken Breast House Smoked Bacon . Herbed Mayo Fresh Avocado . Greenleaf Lettuce . Vine Ripe Tomato Toasted Artisan Honey Oat Wheat Bread

GRILLED SPICY YARD BIRD

GRILLED SPICY YARD BIRD

$11.50

Caribbean Jerk Marinated Chicken Breast Grilled Pineapple . Fresh Avocado . Greenleaf Lettuce Vine Ripe Tomato . Toasted Challah Bun

HAND BATTERED CHICKEN TENDERS

$5.75

All Natural Locally Sourced Chicken

NASHVILLE CHICKEN TENDERS

$6.75
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN

$11.00

All Natural Boneless Chicken Thigh Sweet and Spicy glaze . Spicy Mayo and cole slae

chicken and waffles

chicken and waffles

$17.00

6 Chicken wings

$12.00

2 piece roasted chicken with sides

$18.00

Craft Sides

BEER BATTERED ONION RINGS

$5.00

Seasonal Brew . TX Onions . Buttermilk Ranch

BUTTERMILK FIRED PICKLES AND JALAPENOS

$5.00

SERVED WITH BUTTERMILK RANCH

CHICKEN FRIED CHEESE CURDS

$6.50

Locally Sourced White Cheddar Cheese Curds . Spicy Ranch

FRENCH FRIES

$5.00

HAND CUT FRENCH FRIES, CRAFT BROTHERS SEASONING

FRENCH FRIES LARGE

$6.50

HAND CUT FRENCH FRIES, CRAFT BROTHERS SEASONING

LOADED FRIES

$8.00

LOADED FRIES WITH CRISPY CHICKEN

$11.00

LOADED SWEET POTATO FRIES

$12.00

Pulled Pork . Jalapenos . Green Onion Cheddar-Jack Cheese Buttermilk Ranch . Golden BBQ Sauce

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$5.00

HAND CUT SWEET POTATOES, CHILI AND BROWN SUGAR RUB

SWEET POTATO FRIES LARGE

$6.50

HAND CUT SWEET POTATOES, CHILI AND BROWN SUGAR RUB

TRUFFLE FRENCH FRIES

$8.00

Hand Cut French Fries . True Oil Parmesan Cheese . Green Onions

COMBOS

DRINK AND SIDE OPTION

$6.00

HAND CUT FRENCH FRIES, CRAFT BROTHERS SEASONING

To go family Meal Packs

Four Sandwiches Four Sides and 1/2 Iced Tea

$40.00

GAME DAY BURGER BOX

$100.00

HALF GAME DAY BURGER BOX

$50.00

FRIED CHICKEN Wednesday And Thursday nights

Fried chicken dinner for two 4pm preorder (Copy)

Fried chicken dinner for two 4pm preorder (Copy)

$23.00
Fried chicken dinner for 4 4pm preorder (Copy)

Fried chicken dinner for 4 4pm preorder (Copy)

$40.00

Online preorder for Tuesday pickup. Comes with 3 sides

Fried chicken dinner for 2 5pm preoder (Copy)

Fried chicken dinner for 2 5pm preoder (Copy)

$23.00
Fried chicken dinner for 4 5 pm preorder (Copy)

Fried chicken dinner for 4 5 pm preorder (Copy)

$40.00
fried chicken dinner for 2 people 5:30 preorder (Copy)

fried chicken dinner for 2 people 5:30 preorder (Copy)

$23.00
Fried chicken dinner for 4 5:30 preorder (Copy)

Fried chicken dinner for 4 5:30 preorder (Copy)

$40.00
Fried chicken dinner for 2 6pm preorder (Copy)

Fried chicken dinner for 2 6pm preorder (Copy)

$23.00
Fried Chicken dinner for 4 6pm preoder (Copy)

Fried Chicken dinner for 4 6pm preoder (Copy)

$40.00
Fried chicken dinner for 2 6:30 preorder (Copy)

Fried chicken dinner for 2 6:30 preorder (Copy)

$23.00
Fried chicken dinner for 4 630pm preorder (Copy)

Fried chicken dinner for 4 630pm preorder (Copy)

$40.00
fried Chicken dinner for 2 7pm preorder (Copy)

fried Chicken dinner for 2 7pm preorder (Copy)

$23.00
Fried chickenb dinner for 4 7pm preorder (Copy)

Fried chickenb dinner for 4 7pm preorder (Copy)

$40.00
Fried chicken dinner for 2 7:30 preorder (Copy)

Fried chicken dinner for 2 7:30 preorder (Copy)

$23.00
Fried Chicken dinner for 4 730 preorder (Copy)

Fried Chicken dinner for 4 730 preorder (Copy)

$40.00
Fried Chicken dinner for 2 8pm preorder (Copy)

Fried Chicken dinner for 2 8pm preorder (Copy)

$23.00
Fried Chicken Dinner for 4 8pm preorder (Copy)

Fried Chicken Dinner for 4 8pm preorder (Copy)

$40.00

HRW

Italian Beef Sandwich

$25.00

CHICKEN AND WAFFLES

$25.00

VEGAN BURGER

$25.00

Drinks

COKE

$3.00

COKE ZERO

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

DR PEPPER

$3.00

ICED TEA

$3.00

KIDS DRINK

$2.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

ROOT BEER float

$6.00Out of stock

SPRITE

$3.00

SWEET TEA

$3.00

WATER

Bottle Water

$2.00

1/2 sweet tea 1/2 unsweetened tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Milkshake

Banana Fosters

$6.00Out of stock

Chocolate

$6.00Out of stock

VANILLA ICE CREAM, CARAMEL, RUM BANANA SYRUP

Chocolate malt

$6.00Out of stock

CHOCOLATE S'MORE

$6.00Out of stock

VANILLA ICE CREAM, CHOCOLATE SYRUP, GRAHAM CRACKER CRUMBLES, MARSHMALLO SYRUP

MAPLE BACON BOURBON

$6.00Out of stock

VANILLA ICE CREAM, MAPLE SYRUP, BOURBON EXTRACT, CANDIED BACON SPRINKLES

OREO SHAKE

$6.00Out of stock

ROOT BEER float

$6.00Out of stock

SALTED CARAMEL

$6.00Out of stock

Strawberry Shake

$6.00Out of stock

Vanilla Malt

$6.00Out of stock

VANILLA SHAKE

$6.00Out of stock

STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE SHAKE

$11.00Out of stock

Mega oreo shake

$11.00Out of stock

Brownie Blackout shake (Copy)

$11.00Out of stock

Confetti Cake

$11.00Out of stock

Pumpkin spice

$8.00Out of stock

Merch

CRAFT BURGER T-SHIRT

$25.00

CRAFT BURGER HAT

$15.00

COOKBOOK

$25.00

SEASONING

$5.00

Best dam sauce

$10.00

Draft Beer

No Label Special Brew

$6.25

8TH WONDER

$6.25

ART CAR

$6.25

CIDER

$6.25

Eureka

$6.25

Crawford Boc

$6.25

Lawn mower

$6.25

TIKI WHEAT

$6.25

Modelo

$6.50

Octoberfest

$7.00

Love street citrus

$6.25

Wine by the Bottle

FLACO CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$26.00

FOOTPRINT WHITE

$28.00

FOOTPRINTNROSE

$28.00

SANGRIA 1000ML

$28.00

SANTOLA VINHO VERDE

$24.00

TOSCHI MERLOT

$26.00

Wine By the Glass

CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$6.50

FOOTPRINT ROSE

$6.50

FOOTPRINT WHITE

$6.50

MERLOT

$6.50

PROSECCO

$8.00

SANGRIA

$6.50

SANTOLA VERDA

$6.00

Mimosas

$7.00

CHARDONNAY

$6.50

MIMOSA CARAF

$10.00

Hard Seltzer

white claw

$5.00

ranch water

$5.00

Margarita

Mango margarita

$7.00

Strawberry margarita

$7.00

Watermelon margarita

$7.00

Peach margarita

$7.00

Hurricane Daiquiri

$6.00

Half gallon

$18.00

Margarita

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Location

21945 Katy Freeway Suite C, Katy, TX 77450

