CRFT BURGER 1377 E. Gladstone St. #104

review star

No reviews yet

1377 E. Gladstone St. #104

Glendora, CA 91740

Burgers

$10.00

sesame bun, house blend beef batty, American cheese, house-made pickles, red onion, crft sauce

$10.50

sesame bun, house blended beef patty, American cheese, butter lettuce, tomato, house-made pickles, red onion, crft sauce

$9.50

sesame bun, seared house ground beef with sweet and tangy tomato sauce, American cheese, house-made pickles, kewpie mayo

$10.50Out of stock

Our meatless burger made with a beautiful brioche bun, 2 slow cooked portobello mushrooms, butter, lettuce, tomatoes and crft sauce.

Beef Patty

$2.25

$12.50

Brioche bread, house blend beef batty, Blue cheese, Garlic aioli, season arugula

Sandwiches

$12.00

brioche bun, togarashi spiced jidori boneless chicken thigh, cabbage slaw, yuzu aioli

$12.00

shokupan bread, house-made bacon, butter lettuce, tomato, kewpie mayo

$6.00

parmesan garlic crusted shokupan bread, double American cheese

$14.00

shokupan bread, panko breaded cod fillet, cabbage slaw, tartar sauce, yuzu aioli

$14.50

Brioche bun, crispy jidori chicken thigh, house made pickles, kale and cabbage slaw, CRFT sauce

24 Hour Pork Belly Sando

$14.50

Sous vide pork belly, kewpie hoisin sauce, ginger, scallion, pickled radish and carrots, jalapeño, cucumber, cilantro, shokupan bread

Fries & Sides

$4.00

hand cut, double fried

Chopped Cheeseburger Bacon Fries

$12.00

fries, chopped cheeseburger patty with double cheese, grilled onions, crema, spicy spread, crft sauce

Burger eggrolls

$6.00

Our burger as a delicious shareable snack. 2 pcs

Bacon "large"

$5.00

3 thick cut slices of our house-made bacon

Bacon "small"

$2.00

House made bacon single slice

Soft Serve, Shakes, Floats

$4.00Out of stock

Straus family creamery, certified organic, non gmo

$6.00Out of stock

straus family creamery, certified organic and non gmo

$6.00Out of stock

Drinks

Jones craft soda "fountain drink"

$2.75

natural sodas made with real sugar. No high fructose corn syrup

Mexican Coke

$3.00

made with cane sugar

bottled water

$3.00

cold brew coffee

$5.00

iced green tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

At The Craft Burger, his mission is to serve up good burgers without the pressure of a gourmet label.

Website

Location

1377 E. Gladstone St. #104, Glendora, CA 91740

Directions

