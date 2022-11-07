CRFT BURGER 1377 E. Gladstone St. #104
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
At The Craft Burger, his mission is to serve up good burgers without the pressure of a gourmet label.
Location
1377 E. Gladstone St. #104, Glendora, CA 91740
Gallery
