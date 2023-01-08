Main picView gallery

Craft Burgers Co. 1450 N KRAEMER BLVD

1450 N KRAEMER BLVD

PLACENTIA, CA 92870

Popular Items

ANGUS BEEF
FRIES
REGUALR CHEESEBURGER

SIGNATURE BURGERS

CALIFORNIA BURGER

CALIFORNIA BURGER

$15.00

angus beef, house craft sauce, lettuce, pickles, tomato, bacon, american cheese, and avocado, on a toasted brioche bun

FLYIN HAWAIIAN BURGER

$14.00

angus beef, bbq pulled pork, roasted red pepper spread, lettuce , tomato, swiss cheese and grilled pineapple on a toasted hawaiian bun

GARLIC BURGER

GARLIC BURGER

$12.00

angus beef, garlic aioli, letttuce, house garlic cheese, grilled onion and 2 onion rings on a toasted brioche bun

SOUTHWEST CRISPY CHICKEN

SOUTHWEST CRISPY CHICKEN

$12.50

crispy chicken, ranch, lettuce, tomato, pickles, swiss cheese, and bacon on a toasted brioche bun

PB&J BURGER

PB&J BURGER

$12.00

angus beef, creamy peanut butter, bacon, and strawberry jelly on a toasted brioche bun

PICANTE BUREGR

PICANTE BUREGR

$12.00

angus beef, spicy ketchup, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, pepperjack cheese and fried jalapenos on a toasted brioche bun

TANGY TERI-AVOCADO BURGER

TANGY TERI-AVOCADO BURGER

$12.00

angus beef, teriyaki sauce, avocado, swiss cheese, grilled onion and lettuce on a toasted hawaiian bun

PASTRAMI BURGER

PASTRAMI BURGER

$13.00

angus beef, pastrami, honey dijon mustard, pickles and swiss cheese on a toasted brioche bun

ITALIAN "LUIGI" BURGER

ITALIAN "LUIGI" BURGER

$14.00

angus beef, ranch, marinara, swiss cheese, crispy pepperonis, garlic parm dust and 2 mozzarella sticks on a toasted brioche bun

MAC ATTACK CHEESEBURGER

MAC ATTACK CHEESEBURGER

$13.00

angus beef, bbq sauce, lettuce, american cheese, and our home-made mac n cheese on a toasted brioche bun

COWBOY BURGER

COWBOY BURGER

$15.00

angus beef, bbq sauce, pickles, lettuce, tomato, american cheese, bacon, and onion rings on a toasted brioche bun

REGUALR CHEESEBURGER

REGUALR CHEESEBURGER

$11.00

angus beef, craft house sauce, lettuce, tomato and onions on a toasted brioche bun

BYOB

ANGUS BEEF

$11.00

CRISPY CHICKEN

$11.00

GRILLED CHICKEN

$11.00

VEGGIE PATTY

$11.00

SALMON PATTY

$13.00

IMPOSSIBLE PATTY

$17.00

LOADED FF/TT

CARNE ASADA FF/TT

CARNE ASADA FF/TT

$14.50

melted Monterey jack cheese, sour cream, avocado crema, red salsa, grilled carne asada topped with cilantro on a bed of fries or tots

BUFFALO CHICKEN FF/TT

BUFFALO CHICKEN FF/TT

$13.00

melted Monterey jack cheese, chicken tenders" chopped", buffalo sauce, parsley and ranch on a bed of fries or tots

CBC HOUSE FF/TT

CBC HOUSE FF/TT

$13.00

melted Monterey jack cheese, grilled onions, green onions, chopped bacon, house craft sauce, crispy fried onions on a bed of fries or tots

LECHON FF/TT

LECHON FF/TT

$12.00

slow roasted pork, house garlic green sauce, fresh pico de gallo on a bed of fries or tots

PIZZA FF/TT

PIZZA FF/TT

$12.00

melted Monterey jack cheese, marinara, pepperonis, italian seasoning, ranch, and parsley on a bed of fries or tots

SHORT RIB POUTINE FF/TT

SHORT RIB POUTINE FF/TT

$14.00

melted Monterey jack cheese, slow roasted short rib, brown gravy and green onions on a bed of fries or tots

BIRRIA FF/TT

BIRRIA FF/TT

$14.00

melted Monterey jack cheese, spicy red sauce, slow-roasted beef birria, cilantro, and limes on a bed of fries or tots

SIDES

FRIES

FRIES

$6.00

TATER TOTS

$6.50
SWEET POTATO FRIES

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$6.00
ONION RINGS

ONION RINGS

$7.00
CHICKEN POTSTICKERS

CHICKEN POTSTICKERS

$8.00
MAC N CHEESE

MAC N CHEESE

$6.50
GARLIC PARM HERB

GARLIC PARM HERB

$8.00
WINGS

WINGS

$8.50
CHILI

CHILI

$9.00

SALADS

ASIAN CHX SALAD

$14.00

fresh chopped romaine lettuce, chicken, mandarin segments, fried noodles, toasted almond slices, and Sesame Dressing

BUFFALO CHX SALAD

$15.00

fresh chopped romaine lettuce, chicken, croutons, cheddar cheese, crispy fried onions, buffalo and ranch

GRILLED CAESAR SALAD

$10.00

grilled romaine lettuce, croutons, shredded parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing with the option to add cheese

HOUSE SALAD SALAD

$7.00

fresh chopped romaine lettuce, cheddar cheese, chopped tomatoes, and ranch with the option to add chicken

KIDS MENU

CHICKEN NUGGETS

$8.50

MAC N CHZ KIDS

$8.50

PB&J SANDWICH KIDS

$8.50

GRILLED CHEESE KIDS

$8.50

SLIDERS KIDS

$8.50

SHAKES

OREO BLASTER SHAKE

$9.00

PEANUT BUTTER CRUNCH SHAKE

$9.00

FRUITY PEBBLES SHAKE

$9.00

VANILLA SHAKE

$8.00

CHOCOLATE SHAKE

$8.00

STRAWBERRY SHAKE

$8.00

FOUNTIAN DRINKS

PEPSI

$3.50

DIET PEPSI

$3.50

WILD CHERRY PEPSI

$3.50

SIERRA MIST

$3.50

GATORADE FRUIT PUNCH

$3.50

LEMONADE

$3.50

BERRY LEMONADE

$4.50

PINK LEMONADE

$3.50

ICED TEA

$3.50

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.50

STUBBORN ROOTBEER

$3.50

STUBBORN AGAVE VANILLA

$3.50

STUBBORN LEMON BERRY ACAI

$3.50

KIDS DRINK (AJ,OJ,FD)

$2.50

COFFEE

$3.50

DR. PEPPER

$3.50

WINES

RED BLEND

$7.00

CABERNET

$7.00

CHARDONNAY

$7.00

PINOT GRIGIO

$7.00

CHAMPAGNE

$7.00

MIMOSA

$7.00

PEACH BELLINI

$7.00

MANGO BELLINI

$7.00

BEERS

LAGER CBC

$5.00

CRAFT PREMIUM

$8.00

MICHELADAS

$8.00

CRAFT MICHELADAS

$9.00

MANGO CART

$7.00

PEANUT BUTTER STOUT

$8.00

MODELO

$7.00

CERVEZA

$7.00

HEFE CALI SQUEEZE

$7.50

805

$7.00

STELLA

$7.00

BIG WAVE

$6.50

ULTRA

$5.00

CBC BLONDE

$5.00

IPA CBC

$6.00

HEFE BLOOD ORANGE

$7.50

HEFE MANGO

$7.50

SELTZER GLACIAL DRIFT

$7.50

TOES TO THE NOSE

$8.00

STUDY BREAK

$9.00

SELTZER HONEYDEW LIME

$7.50

SUPER SLAP

$8.00

DUCK BEER BLONDE

$6.00

SHH TANGERINE WHEAT

$7.50

SELTZER WATERMELON LIME

$7.50

SELTZER HUCKELBERRY

$7.50

HAZY IPA

$8.50

BROKEN SKULL

$9.00

PIZZA PORT

$8.00

CHERRY LIME SELTZER

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Craft Burgers ,Beers, and Shakes served with a smile!

Location

1450 N KRAEMER BLVD, PLACENTIA, CA 92870

Directions

Main pic

