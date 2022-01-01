Restaurant header imageView gallery

CRAFT'D

441 Reviews

$$

16031 S Lincoln Hwy

Plainfield, IL 60586

Order Again

Popular Items

BONELESS
CLUCK YEAH
CRAFT'D MAC

STARTERS

BAKED CHICKEN AND ARTICHOKE DIP

$13.00

CHICAGO BEEF ROLLS

$13.00

CRAFT'D POUTINE

$13.00

FARM FRESH CHEESE CURDS

$12.00

FIRE KISSED CAULIFLOWER

$12.00

PIG CANDY

$10.00

SMOKED CHICKEN NACHOS PLATTER - TROUGH STYLE

$16.00

SMOKEHOUSE JUMBO PRETZEL

$18.00

POTATO BOMBS

$12.00

BADASS WINGS

BONELESS

$15.00

BONELESS SPLIT

$15.00

TRADITIONAL WINGS

$18.00

TRADITIONAL WINGS SPLIT

$18.00

CRAFT'D BURGERS

BACON BURGER

$15.00

BEAST MODE BURGER

$18.00

BRAT BURGER

$14.00

BREAKFAST BOMB BURGER

$16.00

BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER

$13.00

CHEDDAR BRAT BURGER

$15.00

IMPOSSIBLE

$15.00

PEANUT BUTTER & PIG

$15.00

STUFFED PORTO BURGER

$14.00

TURKEY BURGER

$14.00

UNCOMMON BURGER

$15.00

DESSERTS

10LB CHOCOLATE CAKE

$12.00

BELGIAN WAFFLE SUNDAE

$10.00

CARROT CAKE

$12.00

KIDS ICE CREAM

$1.50

ENTREES

***SIG SIDE MAKE FIRST

***SIG SIDE WITH MEAL

BOURBON CHICKEN

$19.00

ORANGE SALMON

$21.00Out of stock

CHICKEN & WAFFLES

$19.00

CRAFT'D MAC

$19.00

MARGARITAVILLE WHITEFISH

$19.00

SMOKED MEATLOAF

$19.00

EXTRAS!

EXTRAS

GREENS

CHOPPED CANDY COBB SALAD

$15.00

CRAFT'D SIGNATURE SALAD

$15.00

CRAFT'D WEDGE SALAD

$13.00

PEAR SALAD

$15.00

TWISTED COBB SALAD

$17.00

LARGE CAESAR SALAD

$14.00Out of stock

LARGE HOUSE SALAD

$14.00

KIDS MENU

KID'S MAC

$7.00

KID CHICKEN FINGERS

$7.00

KID CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$7.00

KID BURGER

$7.00

KID GRILLED CHEESE

$7.00

KID WAFFLE

$7.00

KID BUTTER NOODLES

$7.00

MEATS ADD ON

MEATS ADD ON

SANDOS

1 FOOT PHILLY

$19.00

2 FOOT PHILLY

$29.00

CLUCK YEAH

$15.00

Grilled Cheese Stack

$15.00

MAC DADDY

$15.00

PIG CANDY BLT

$14.00

CUBAN

$16.00

REUBEN

$15.00

HONEYBUTTER FRIED CHICKEN

$15.00

815

$16.00

CHICKEN FAJITA WRAP

$14.00

POLISH

$17.00Out of stock

SMOKED PORK BELLY PO BOY

$15.00

SIDES

**CHIPS

$3.00

*CRAFT'D HAND CUT FRIES

$4.00

*SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.00

*TATER TOTS

$4.00

CUP SOUP

$5.00

FRUIT SIDE

$4.00

GARLIC MASHED POTATOES

$5.00

GREEN BEANS

$5.00

GRILLED ASPARAGUS

$6.00

GRILLED PORTOBELLO

$5.00Out of stock

JALAPENO COLESLAW

$4.00

ROASTED BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$6.00

SIDE CEASAR SALAD

$5.00Out of stock

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$5.00

SIDE MAC

$5.00

SIG SIDE SALAD

$5.00

CATERING

SMALL BOURBON CHICKEN

$75.00

16 Chicken Breasts topped with Bourbon Sauce

LARGE BOURBON CHICKEN

$140.00

32 Chicken Breasts topped with Bourbon Sauce

SMALL SMOKED MEATLOAF

$70.00

10 Full Portions of Meatloaf cut in half/ Fried Onions/ 8oz Chipotle Ketchup

LARGE SMOKED MEATLOAF

$130.00

20 Full Pieces cut in half/ Fried Onions/ Chipotle Ketchup

SMALL CHICKEN AND WAFFLES

$65.00

8 Fried Chicken Breasts/ 8 Waffles/ Mulberry Syrup

LARGE CHICKEN AND WAFFLES

$120.00

16 Fried Chicken Breasts/ 16 Waffles/ Mulberry Syrup

SMALL CRAFT'D MAC

$60.00

4 Full Orders of Craft'd Mac

LARGE CRAFT'D MAC

$115.00

8 Full Orders of Craft'd Mac

SMALL BBQ PORK SLIDERS

$70.00

1 Tin of BBQ Pork/ 18 Slider Buns

LARGE BBQ PORK SLIDERS

$130.00Out of stock

1 Large Tin BBQ Pork/ 36 Slider Buns

SMALL BBQ CHICKEN SLIDERS

$70.00Out of stock

1 Small Tin BBQ Chicken/ 18 Slider Buns

LARGE BBQ CHICKEN SLIDERS

$130.00Out of stock

1 Large Tin BBQ Chicken/ 36 Slider Buns

SMALL ITALIAN BEEF SANDWICHES

$49.00Out of stock

2.5 LBS. Italian Beef/ 12-3" French Rolls/ Green Peppers/ Au Jus

LARGE ITALIAN BEEF SANDWICHES

$90.00Out of stock

5 LBS Italian Beef/ 24-3" French Rolls/ Green Peppers/ Au Jus

SMALL CLUCK YEAH

$80.00

8 Fried Chicken Breasts/ 8 Buns/ Nashville Sauce/ Hot Honey/ Pickles

LARGE CLUCK YEAH

$150.00

16 Fried Chicken Breasts/ 16 Buns/ Nashville Sauce/ Hot Honey/ Pickles

SMALL PIG CANDY BLT

$20.00

2 Sandwiches cut into 4

LARGE PIG CANDY BLT

$35.00

4 Sandwiches Cut Into 4

SMALL SMOKED CHICKEN AND ARTICHOKE DIP

$45.00

1 Small Pan Smoked Chicken and Artichoke Dip/ 1 Small Pan Tortilla Chips

SMALL FIRE KISSED CAULIFLOWER

$35.00

3 Orders Fire Kissed Cauliflower/ Sriracha Ranch

LARGE FIRE KISSED CAULIFLOWER

$60.00

6 Orders Fire Kissed Cauliflower/ Sriracha Ranch

SMALL BONELESS WINGS

$40.00

30oz Boneless Wings/ Sauce or Dry Rub/ Ranch or Bleu Cheese

LARGE BONELESS WINGS

$75.00

60oz Boneless Wings/ Sauce or Dry Rub/ Ranch or Bleu Cheese

SMALL BEEF ROLLS

$70.00

20 Beef Rolls/ Giardiniera Ranch

LARGE BEEF ROLLS

$135.00

40 Beef Rolls/ Giardiniera Ranch

SMALL BRUSCHETTA PLATTER

$40.00Out of stock

1 Small Tin Bruschetta/ 1 Small Tin Garlic Toast

LARGE BRUSCHETTA PLATTER

$80.00Out of stock

1 Large Tin Bruschetta/ 1 Large Tin Garlic Toast

SMALL MEATBALLS W/ MARINARA

$85.00Out of stock

36 Meatballs/ Marinara/ Crustini

LARGE MEATBALLS W/ MARINARA

$160.00Out of stock

72 Meatballs/ Marinara/ Crustinis

SMALL CAESER SALAD

$25.00

1 Small Tin Caeser Salad/ Caeser Dressing

LARGE CAESER SALAD

$45.00

1 Large Tin Caeser Salad/ Caeser Dressing

SMALL CHICKEN CAESER SALAD

$37.00

1 Small Tin Caeser Salad/ Caeser Dressing/ 3 Sliced Chicken Breasts

LARGE CHICKEN CAESER SALAD

$67.00

1 Large Tin Caeser Salad/ Caeser Dressing/ 6 Sliced Chicken Breasts

SMALL TOSSED SALAD

$25.00

1 Small Tin Tossed Salad/ Balsamic Dressing

LARGE TOSSED SALAD

$45.00

1 Large Tin Tossed Salad/ Balsamic Dressing

SMALL CHOPPED CANDY COBB SALAD

$45.00

1 Small Tin Chopped Candy Cobb Salad/ Pesto Ranch Dressing

LARGE CHOPPED CANDY COBB SALAD

$80.00

1 Large Tin Chopped Candy Cobb Salad/ Pesto Ranch Dressing

SMALL PEAR SALAD

$45.00

1 Small Tin Pear Salad/ Poppy Dressing

LARGE PEAR SALAD

$80.00

1 Large Tin Pear Salad/ Poppy Dressing

SMALL SIGNATURE SALAD

$45.00

1 Small Tin Signature Salad/ Poppy Dressing

LARGE SIGNATURE SALAD

$80.00

1 Large Tin Signature Salad/ Poppy Dressing

SMALL TRADITIONAL CHOPPED SALAD

$45.00

1 Small Tin Traditional Chopped Salad

LARGE TRADITIONAL CHOPPED SALAD

$80.00

1 Large Tin Traditional Chopped Salad

SMALL TOTS

$25.00

1 Small Tin Tots

LARGE TOTS

$45.00

1 Large Tin Tots

SMALL MASHED POTATOES

$30.00

1 Small Tin Mashed Potatoes

LARGE MASHED POTATOES

$55.00

1 Large Tin Mashed Potatoes

SMALL BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$40.00

1 Small Tin Brussels Sprouts

LARGE BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$55.00

1 Large Tin Brussels Sprouts

SMALL MAC AND CHEESE

$45.00

1 Small Tin Mac and Cheese

LARGE MAC AND CHEESE

$80.00

1 Large Tin Mac and Cheese

SMALL ASPARAGUS

$35.00

Small Asparagus

LARGE ASPARAGUS

$65.00

1 Large Tin Asparagus

SMALL GREEN BEANS

$30.00

1 Small Tin Green Beans

LARGE GREEN BEANS

$55.00

1 Large Tin Green Beans

SMALL CHEESY CHOPPED POTATOES

$40.00Out of stock

1 Small Tin Cheesy Chopped Potatoes

LARGE CHEESY CHOPPED POTATOES

$75.00Out of stock

1 Large Tin Cheesy Chopped Potatoes

CARROT CAKE

$48.00

Whole Cake

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$73.00

Whole Cake

DESSERT PRETZEL

$17.00

Pretzel with Cinnamon and Sugar and Frosting Side

SMALL FRESH CUT VEGGIES

$30.00

Small Tin Carrots/Celery/Cucumbers/Red Peppers/Green Peppers

LARGE FRESH CUT VEGGIES

$55.00

1 Large Pan Carrots/ Celery/ Cucumbers/ Red Peppers/ Green Peppers/ Ranch

FAMILY PACKAGES

NO BRAINER FAMILY PACKAGE

$50.00

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

MR PIBB

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

RED BULL FLAVORS

COCONUT BERRY RED BULL

$5.00

ORANGE RED BULL

$5.00

REGULAR RED BULL

$5.00

SUGAR FREE RED BULL

$5.00

TROPICAL RED BULL

$5.00

BOTTLES

IBC ROOT BEER

$3.50

WBC ORANGE CREAM SODA

$3.50

DOGGIE MENU

BIRD DOG

$6.00

BOW WOW

$6.00

BARKING BACON

$3.00

SHIRTS

EMPLOYEE SHIRT

$10.00

TANK TOP

$20.00

T-SHIRT

$25.00

BUTTON DOWN

$50.00

EMPLOYEE SWEATSHIRT

$40.00

SWEATSHIRT

$50.00

FUNK CANCER

$25.00

FUNK CANCER EMPLOYEE

$14.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markQR Codes
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Located in Plainfield, IL. We are all about having a good time. We came up with interesting spins on all the classic foods. We also have 30 beers on tap, which are sure to wet your whistle. Our patio is pet friendly, so enjoy lunch with your furry friend!

Website

Location

16031 S Lincoln Hwy, Plainfield, IL 60586

Directions

