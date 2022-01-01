CRAFT'D
441 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Located in Plainfield, IL. We are all about having a good time. We came up with interesting spins on all the classic foods. We also have 30 beers on tap, which are sure to wet your whistle. Our patio is pet friendly, so enjoy lunch with your furry friend!
16031 S Lincoln Hwy, Plainfield, IL 60586
