Project X Pizza - Revolution Hall - Lexington

review star

No reviews yet

3 Maguire Road

Lexington, MA 02421

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

B'arrr BQ
Margarita
Mission de Parma

Crave Wings

Jamaican Jerk Wings

Jamaican Jerk Wings

$15.65

Sous Vide Wings /Jamaican Jerk Seasoned / Pineapple aioli / Parsley

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$15.65

Sous Vide Wings / Buffalo Spice Seasoned / Buffalo Drizzle / Blue Cheese Dressing / Parsley

Maple Smoked Wings

Maple Smoked Wings

$15.65

Sous Vide Wings / Maple Seasoned / Hot Honey / Parsley

Parmesan Crusted Wings

Parmesan Crusted Wings

$15.65

Sous Vide Wings / Parmesan Crusted / Truffle Herb Oil / Rosemary

Tuscan Wings

Tuscan Wings

$15.65

Sous Vide Wings / Sun Dried Tomato Spice / Basil Pesto / Roaster Cherry Tomatoes

Achiote BBQ Wings

Achiote BBQ Wings

$15.65

Sous Vide Wings / BBQ Spice Seasoned/ Achiote BBQ Sauce / Orange Zest

Pizza

Cheese

Cheese

$11.95

House-Made Vine-Ripen Tomato Sauce / Mozzarella and Provolone / Wild Italian Oregano / Cotija Cheese

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$11.95

House-Made Vine-Ripen Tomato Sauce / Pepperoni / Mozzarella and Provolone / Wild Italian Oregano / Cotija Cheese

Margarita

Margarita

$13.95

Mozzarella and Provolone / Fresh Mozzarella / Tomato Sauce / Cotija Cheese / Olive Oil / Basil

B'arrr BQ

B'arrr BQ

$14.95

The Official Mass Pirates Pizza Mozzarella and Provolone / Chipotle Chicken / Peppadew Peppers / Bacon / BBQ Sauce / Ranch / Crispy Onions / Cotija Cheese / Scallions

Bellissima Toscana

Bellissima Toscana

$14.95

Roasted Cherry Tomatoes / Roasted Garlic / Fresh Mozzarella / Mozzarella and Provolone / Balsamic Glaze / Cotija Cheese / Basil

Mission de Parma

Mission de Parma

$14.95

Figs / Mozzarella and Provolone / Gorgonzola / Prosciutto / Balsamic Glaze / Basil

Flower Child (V) (GF)

Flower Child (V) (GF)

$15.50

Gluten-Free Vegan Cauliflower Crust / Baby Spinach / Roasted Cherry Tomatoes / Vegan cheese / Balsamic Glaze / Basil Oil

Hot Chick

Hot Chick

$14.95Out of stock

Sriracha Chicken / Mozzarella and Provolone / Pickled Red Onions / Sriracha Sauce / Garlic Chili Aioli / Scallions

Nashville Hottie

Nashville Hottie

$14.95Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken / Pimento Cheese / Banana Pepper / Mozzarella and Provolone / Buffalo Sauce / Ranch / Parsley

Papa Sausage

Papa Sausage

$14.95

Italian Sausage / Tomato Sauce / Mozzarella and Provolone / Ricotta Cheese / Roasted Garlic / Cotija Cheese / Basil

The RBG

The RBG

$14.95

Roasted Crimini Mushrooms / Rosemary / Garlic Butter / Ricotta / Mozzarella and Provolone / Cotija Cheese / Freshly Squeezed Lemon Wedge

Pesto Roni

Pesto Roni

$14.95

Double Pepperoni / Mozzarella and Provolone / Fresh Mozzarella / Vine-Ripe Tomato Sauce / Basil Pesto / Cotija Cheese / Basil

Wally's Other Friend

Wally's Other Friend

$14.95

Vegan Jack Fruit / Fresh Pineapple / Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce / Vegan Cheese / Scallions

Wally's Friend

Wally's Friend

$14.95

Dessert

Triple Chocolate Cookie Pizza- Full (local favorite)

Triple Chocolate Cookie Pizza- Full (local favorite)

$14.95

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough / Chocolate Chips / Ricotta Cheese / Mozzarella and Provolone / Powdered Sugar

Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Bite

Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Bite

$10.95

Eastern Standard Provisions pretzel bites tossed in cinnamon sugar and then baked to a golden brown. Served with a maple glaze dipping sauce.

Pair and Share

Beer Hall Pretzel Sticks

Beer Hall Pretzel Sticks

$11.50

6 Eastern Standard Provisions pretzel sticks baked with garlic butter and topped with sea salt. Your choice of 2 sauces.

Nashville Hot Pretzel Bite

Nashville Hot Pretzel Bite

$11.95

Eastern Standard Provisions pretzel bites tossed in Nashville hot seasoning, finished in the oven and served with ranch dressing.

Honey Mustard Pretzel Bite

Honey Mustard Pretzel Bite

$11.95

Eastern Standard Provisions pretzel bites tossed in honey mustard IPA seasoning, finished in the oven and served with Carolina BBQ sauce.

Jalapeno Lime Pretzel Bite

Jalapeno Lime Pretzel Bite

$11.95

Eastern Standard Provisions pretzel bites tossed in jalapeno lime pilsner seasoning, finished in the oven and served with ranch dressing.

Kids Menu

Half Pizza Meal

Half Pizza Meal

$10.95

Half cheese or 1-topping pizza / drink / choice of chips or apple slices

Beverages

Poland Springs

Poland Springs

$2.00
Pom

Pom

$3.95
Juice

Juice

$2.95
Fountain Soda

Fountain Soda

$2.25
Maine Root Blueberry

Maine Root Blueberry

$3.25
Maine Root Root Beer

Maine Root Root Beer

$3.25
Aqua ViTea Seltzer

Aqua ViTea Seltzer

$2.75

Probiotic seltzer infused with organic kombucha. Better than your average bubbles, Aqua Seltzers, infused with organic kombucha, are refreshing better-for-you offerings packed with probiotics for immune & gut health.

Maine Root Mexican Cola

$3.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Project X Street Pizza is where old world simplicity meets modern approach. We embrace contrast old and new, humble and elevated, traditional and disruptive and blend them seamlessly to create a pizza experience like you've never had before.

Location

3 Maguire Road, Lexington, MA 02421

Directions

Gallery
Project X Pizza - Revolution Hall - Lexington image
Project X Pizza - Revolution Hall - Lexington image
Project X Pizza - Revolution Hall - Lexington image

