Project X Pizza - Revolution Hall - Lexington
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Project X Street Pizza is where old world simplicity meets modern approach. We embrace contrast old and new, humble and elevated, traditional and disruptive and blend them seamlessly to create a pizza experience like you've never had before.
Location
3 Maguire Road, Lexington, MA 02421
Gallery
