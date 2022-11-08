Restaurant header imageView gallery

Craft Food Hall Project

No reviews yet

200 Smith Street

Waltham, MA 02451

Red Bull Energy

Beverages and Snacks

Stubborn Fountain Soda

$2.25
Spass Craft Seltzer

$2.95

6 Different flavors to choose from! Blueberry Tahitian Lime Original Raspberry Black Cherry Blood Orange Mango Lemon

Maine Root Soda

$2.95

3 Different flavors to choose from! Ginger Brew Mexican Cola Rootbeer Blueberry Orange Mandarin

Poland Spring Water

$1.50
Coconut Water 16.9oz

$4.95
Juice

$1.95
Pom

$2.95
Red Bull Energy

$2.95+

Inspired by functional drinks from Far East, Dietrich Mateschitz founded Red Bull in the mid-1980's. He developed not only a new product but also a unique marketing concept and launched Red Bull Energy Drink in Austria on April 1, 1987. A completely new product category was born- energy drinks.

Candy Bar

$0.95
Kind Bar

$1.50
Simply Beverages

$1.95
Iced Tea

$2.25
Coconut Water 11oz

$3.95

Soups

Chicken Noodle Soup

$3.95

Chicken Tortilla

$3.95

Chicken Dumpling

$3.95
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Super food combo plates at Vessel. Tacos and more at Sousviderie. Unique pizza at Project X.

Location

200 Smith Street, Waltham, MA 02451

Directions

