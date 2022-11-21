Sousviderie - Revolution Hall - Lexington
3 Maguire Road
lexington, MA 02421
Popular Items
Sous Vide
Hickory Peach BBQ Half Chicken
A juicy and tender sous vide half chicken finished with our house hickory peach porter rub and Carolina BBQ sauce. Served with cornbread and choice of 2 sides.
Petit Tender Steak
An 8oz petit tender steak sous vide for 6 hours and seared to perfection. Sliced and topped with our house chimichurri, served with choice of 2 sides.
Sous Vide Shrimp Scampi
Sous Vide Cilantro Butter Poached Shrimp / Spaghetti Squash / Popped Tomatoes / Lemon
Spicy Ko Lo Mein
Spicy Korean style sous vide lo mein pan finished with you choice of vegetables, chicken or steak.
Parmesan Crusted Chicken Risotto
Sous Vide Mushroom Risotto / Charred Leeks / Garlic Parmesan Crusted Sous Vide Chicken Breast / Shaved Parmesan Contains Alliums (Can not be removed), Dairy (Can not be removed)
Charred Vegetable Risotto
Sous Vide Mushroom Risotto / Grilled Asparagus / Blistered Heirloom Tomatoes / Shaved Parmesan Contains Alliums (Can not be removed), Dairy (Can not be removed)
Mushroom Bomb Risotto
Sous Vide Mushroom Risotto / Roasted Garlic Oyster Mushrooms / Shaved Parmesan / Parsley Contains Alliums (Can not be removed), Dairy (Can not be removed)
BBQ Ribs
Sous Vide Peach Hickory BBQ Ribs / Cilantro Cabbage Slaw. Topped with Mango Salsa
Sous Vide Burgers
Calexico Burger
House Dust Infused Burger / Avocado / Chipotle Aioli / Crisp Red Cabbage / Torched Extra Sharp American Cheese / Brioche Bun ***All burgers are cooked Sous Vide style for a minimum of 2 hours to 132 degrees ensuring that they are safe to eat according to FDA guidelines. Due to the Sous Vide technique the interior will look vibrantly pink. If you have further questions, please speak to one of our managers before ordering.***
BBQ Burger
BBQ Infused Burger / BBQ Sauce / Blue Cheese Crumble / Sliced Tomato / Bibb Lettuce / Crispy Onions / Brioche Bun ***All burgers are cooked Sous Vide style for a minimum of 2 hours to 132 degrees ensuring that they are safe to eat according to FDA guidelines. Due to the Sous Vide technique the interior will look vibrantly pink. If you have further questions, please speak to one of our managers before ordering.***
Chipotle Burger
Chipotle Seasoned / Torched Havarti / Chipotle Aioli / Lettuce / Sliced Tomato / Banana Pepper / Brioche Bun ***All burgers are cooked Sous Vide style for a minimum of 2 hours to 132 degrees ensuring that they are safe to eat according to FDA guidelines. Due to the Sous Vide technique the interior will look vibrantly pink. If you have further questions, please speak to one of our managers before ordering.***
Umami Bomb Burger
Umami Infused Burger / Roasted Cremini Mushroom / Fontina Cheese / Bibb Lettuce / Tomato / Fried Onions / Brioche Bun ***All burgers are cooked Sous Vide style for a minimum of 2 hours to 132 degrees ensuring that they are safe to eat according to FDA guidelines. Due to the Sous Vide technique the interior will look vibrantly pink. If you have further questions, please speak to one of our managers before ordering.***
Stout Burger
Black Garlic Coffee Infused Burger / Torched Gruyere / Bacon Jam / Brioche Bun ***All burgers are cooked Sous Vide style for a minimum of 2 hours to 132 degrees ensuring that they are safe to eat according to FDA guidelines. Due to the Sous Vide technique the interior will look vibrantly pink. If you have further questions, please speak to one of our managers before ordering.***
The Original
House Seasoned / Lettuce / Tomato / Potato Bun ***All burgers are cooked Sous Vide style for a minimum of 2 hours to 132 degrees ensuring that they are safe to eat according to FDA guidelines. Due to the Sous Vide technique the interior will look vibrantly pink. If you have further questions, please speak to one of our managers before ordering.***
Cheeseburger 8oz
House Seasoned Burger / American Cheese / Lettuce / Tomato / Brioche Bun ***All burgers are cooked Sous Vide style for a minimum of 2 hours to 132 degrees ensuring that they are safe to eat according to FDA guidelines. Due to the Sous Vide technique the interior will look vibrantly pink. If you have further questions, please speak to one of our managers before ordering.***
Tacos & More
Plantain Nachos
Crispy Plantains / Valentina Crema / Black Bean Salsa / Cotija Cheese / Cilantro (Contains Gluten)
Fire Roasted Steak Tacos (2 Tacos)
White Corn Tortilla / Barbacoa Beef / Avocado / Black Beans / Fire Roasted Salsa / Pickled Onions / Valentina Crema / Cotija Cheese / Southwest Dust / Cilantro
Caribbean Pork Tacos (2 Tacos)
White Corn Tortilla / 12 Hour Sous Vide Pulled Pork / Avocado / Crisp Red Cabbage / Mango Salsa / Sweet Pineapple Fire Sauce/ Cotija Cheese / Cilantro / Lime Wedge
Cilantro Shrimp Tacos (2 Tacos)
White Corn Tortilla/ Sous Vide Cilantro Shrimp / Avocado / Crisp Red Cabbage / Mango Salsa/ Garlic Chili Aioli/ Cotija Cheese / Cilantro / Lime Wedge (Contains Butter)
Achoite BBQ chicken Tacos (2 Tacos)
White Corn Tortilla / BBQ Chicken / Avocado /Mango Salsa / Valentina sauce / Fried Onions / Cotija Cheese / Cilantro
Smokin Hot Chick Tacos (2 Tacos)
White Corn Tortilla / Sous Vide Southwest Chicken / Avocado / Crisp Red Cabbage / Peppadew Peppers / Garlic Chili Aioli / Sriracha Sauce / Cotija Cheese/ Cilantro / Lime Wedge
Mac & Cheese
Lobster Mac and Cheese
You've never had Lobster Mac like this before! Tender butter sous vide lobster blended with creamy mac and cheese then topped with toasted panko bread crumbs.
Cheddar Mac and Cheese
Cheddar Blend / Toasted Cornbread Crumble
Nashville Chicken Mac and Cheese
Cheddar Mac / Blended With Pimento Cheese / Buffalo Chicken / Toasted Cornbread Crumble
Craft Sandwiches
Truffle Tuna Sandwich
Truffle Tuna / Lettuce / Sliced Granny Smith Apple / Havarti Cheese / Choice of Bread
Maple Smoked Turkey
Sous Vide Maple Seasoned Turkey / Lettuce / Tomato / Potato Bun / Choice of Topping
Chicken Salad
Seasoned Chicken Salad / Lettuce / Sliced Tomato / Potato Bun
Sweet Carolin-A Pork Sandwich
Sous Vide Pulled Pork / Creamy Coleslaw / Carolina BBQ Sauce / Fried Jalapenos / Torched American Cheese / Brioche Bun
Dessert
Sous Vide Pumpkin Cheesecake
Sous Vide Pumpkin Cheesecake topped with toasted mini marshmallows.
Sous Vide Cheesecake
Our house recipe rich and creamy cheesecake, sous vide to perfection in the jar, topped with graham crackers and your choice of fruit compote. The 8oz mason jar is yours to keep!
Chocolate Pot de Creme
Second in our sous vide dessert line. This French chocolate custard is as rich and creamy as the name suggests. Finished with a dollop of whipped cream. The 8oz mason jar is yours to keep!
Kid's Menu
Kid's Chicken Meal
Chicken Tenders / French Fries, Apple Slices or Tater Tots / Drink
Kid's Burger Meal
French Fries, Apple Slices or Tater Tots / Drink ***All burgers are cooked Sous Vide style for a minimum of 2 hours to 132 degrees ensuring that they are safe to eat according to FDA guidelines. Due to the Sous Vide technique the interior will look vibrantly pink. If you have further questions, please speak to one of our managers before ordering. ***
Kid's Mac and Cheese Meal
French Fries, Apple Slices or Tater Tots / Drink
Sides
Beverages
Poland Springs Water
Fountain Soda
Soda became a four-letter-word, so Tractor reimagined it with handcrafted certified organic ingredients that were grown in a field, not made in a lab. No bad stuff, ever. With no artificial ingredients or corn syrup, these fizzy drinks remix the classics without sacrificing flavor or fun. Flavors available at your command: Kola Cola Kola Cola Lite Root Beer Cherry Cream Blood Orange Lemongrass Coconut Cucumber
Aqua ViTea Seltzer
Probiotic seltzer infused with organic kombucha. Better than your average bubbles, Aqua Seltzers, infused with organic kombucha, are refreshing better-for-you offerings packed with probiotics for immune & gut health.
Tractor Beverage Tea's
Tractor provides a full-flavor experience by sourcing the finest real ingredients and celebrating their unique profiles and functionality.
Kid's Juices
Pom
Red Bull
Inspired by functional drinks from Far East, Dietrich Mateschitz founded Red Bull in the mid-1980's. He developed not only a new product but also a unique marketing concept and launched Red Bull Energy Drink in Austria on April 1, 1987. A completely new product category was born- energy drinks.
Maine Root Mexican Cola
Maine Root Blueberry
Maine Root Root Beer
Retail Alcoholic Beverages (21+)
Night Shift Nite Lite
Nite Lite is our way to raise the light beer standard. An unfiltered, unpasteurized, all natural, craft light lager that everyone can get excited about.
Fiddlehead IPA
Glutenberg (Gluten Free)
High Limb Core Cider
Athletic Run Wild IPA Non-Alc
Athletic Upside Dawn Golden Ale Non-Alc
Sloop Juice Bomb
Freixenet Split
A&H Mendo Red Blend
A&H Chardonnay
A&H Pinot Noir
A&H Savignon Blanc
Mast Landing Champ Lager
Von Trapp Pils
Von Trapp Oktoberfest
NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer
Vodka with real fruit juice, Sparkling water and natural flavors.
Nantucket Canned Cocktail
Sousviderie is premium food and 5-star technique made accessible to all. This is everyday, elevated: precision without pretention, perfection without pomp, and sophistication without extravagance.
