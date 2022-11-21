Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sousviderie - Revolution Hall - Lexington

review star

No reviews yet

3 Maguire Road

lexington, MA 02421

Fries
Plantain Nachos
Chipotle Burger

Sous Vide

Hickory Peach BBQ Half Chicken

Hickory Peach BBQ Half Chicken

$21.95

A juicy and tender sous vide half chicken finished with our house hickory peach porter rub and Carolina BBQ sauce. Served with cornbread and choice of 2 sides.

Petit Tender Steak

Petit Tender Steak

$24.95

An 8oz petit tender steak sous vide for 6 hours and seared to perfection. Sliced and topped with our house chimichurri, served with choice of 2 sides.

Sous Vide Shrimp Scampi

Sous Vide Shrimp Scampi

$19.95

Sous Vide Cilantro Butter Poached Shrimp / Spaghetti Squash / Popped Tomatoes / Lemon

Spicy Ko Lo Mein

Spicy Ko Lo Mein

Spicy Korean style sous vide lo mein pan finished with you choice of vegetables, chicken or steak.

Parmesan Crusted Chicken Risotto

Parmesan Crusted Chicken Risotto

$25.95Out of stock

Sous Vide Mushroom Risotto / Charred Leeks / Garlic Parmesan Crusted Sous Vide Chicken Breast / Shaved Parmesan Contains Alliums (Can not be removed), Dairy (Can not be removed)

Charred Vegetable Risotto

Charred Vegetable Risotto

$21.95Out of stock

Sous Vide Mushroom Risotto / Grilled Asparagus / Blistered Heirloom Tomatoes / Shaved Parmesan Contains Alliums (Can not be removed), Dairy (Can not be removed)

Mushroom Bomb Risotto

Mushroom Bomb Risotto

$23.95Out of stock

Sous Vide Mushroom Risotto / Roasted Garlic Oyster Mushrooms / Shaved Parmesan / Parsley Contains Alliums (Can not be removed), Dairy (Can not be removed)

BBQ Ribs

BBQ Ribs

$15.95

Sous Vide Peach Hickory BBQ Ribs / Cilantro Cabbage Slaw. Topped with Mango Salsa

Sous Vide Burgers

All burgers are cooked Sous Vide style for a minimum of 2 hours to 132 degrees ensuring that they are safe to eat according to FDA guidelines. Due to the Sous Vide technique the interior will look vibrantly pink. If you have further questions, please speak to one of our managers before ordering.
Calexico Burger

Calexico Burger

$15.95

House Dust Infused Burger / Avocado / Chipotle Aioli / Crisp Red Cabbage / Torched Extra Sharp American Cheese / Brioche Bun ***All burgers are cooked Sous Vide style for a minimum of 2 hours to 132 degrees ensuring that they are safe to eat according to FDA guidelines. Due to the Sous Vide technique the interior will look vibrantly pink. If you have further questions, please speak to one of our managers before ordering.***

BBQ Burger

BBQ Burger

$15.95

BBQ Infused Burger / BBQ Sauce / Blue Cheese Crumble / Sliced Tomato / Bibb Lettuce / Crispy Onions / Brioche Bun ***All burgers are cooked Sous Vide style for a minimum of 2 hours to 132 degrees ensuring that they are safe to eat according to FDA guidelines. Due to the Sous Vide technique the interior will look vibrantly pink. If you have further questions, please speak to one of our managers before ordering.***

Chipotle Burger

Chipotle Burger

$15.95

Chipotle Seasoned / Torched Havarti / Chipotle Aioli / Lettuce / Sliced Tomato / Banana Pepper / Brioche Bun ***All burgers are cooked Sous Vide style for a minimum of 2 hours to 132 degrees ensuring that they are safe to eat according to FDA guidelines. Due to the Sous Vide technique the interior will look vibrantly pink. If you have further questions, please speak to one of our managers before ordering.***

Umami Bomb Burger

Umami Bomb Burger

$15.95

Umami Infused Burger / Roasted Cremini Mushroom / Fontina Cheese / Bibb Lettuce / Tomato / Fried Onions / Brioche Bun ***All burgers are cooked Sous Vide style for a minimum of 2 hours to 132 degrees ensuring that they are safe to eat according to FDA guidelines. Due to the Sous Vide technique the interior will look vibrantly pink. If you have further questions, please speak to one of our managers before ordering.***

Stout Burger

Stout Burger

$15.95

Black Garlic Coffee Infused Burger / Torched Gruyere / Bacon Jam / Brioche Bun ***All burgers are cooked Sous Vide style for a minimum of 2 hours to 132 degrees ensuring that they are safe to eat according to FDA guidelines. Due to the Sous Vide technique the interior will look vibrantly pink. If you have further questions, please speak to one of our managers before ordering.***

The Original

The Original

$13.95

House Seasoned / Lettuce / Tomato / Potato Bun ***All burgers are cooked Sous Vide style for a minimum of 2 hours to 132 degrees ensuring that they are safe to eat according to FDA guidelines. Due to the Sous Vide technique the interior will look vibrantly pink. If you have further questions, please speak to one of our managers before ordering.***

Cheeseburger 8oz

Cheeseburger 8oz

$13.95

House Seasoned Burger / American Cheese / Lettuce / Tomato / Brioche Bun ***All burgers are cooked Sous Vide style for a minimum of 2 hours to 132 degrees ensuring that they are safe to eat according to FDA guidelines. Due to the Sous Vide technique the interior will look vibrantly pink. If you have further questions, please speak to one of our managers before ordering.***

Tacos & More

Plantain Nachos

Plantain Nachos

$10.95

Crispy Plantains / Valentina Crema / Black Bean Salsa / Cotija Cheese / Cilantro (Contains Gluten)

Fire Roasted Steak Tacos (2 Tacos)

Fire Roasted Steak Tacos (2 Tacos)

$12.95

White Corn Tortilla / Barbacoa Beef / Avocado / Black Beans / Fire Roasted Salsa / Pickled Onions / Valentina Crema / Cotija Cheese / Southwest Dust / Cilantro

Caribbean Pork Tacos (2 Tacos)

Caribbean Pork Tacos (2 Tacos)

$11.95

White Corn Tortilla / 12 Hour Sous Vide Pulled Pork / Avocado / Crisp Red Cabbage / Mango Salsa / Sweet Pineapple Fire Sauce/ Cotija Cheese / Cilantro / Lime Wedge

Cilantro Shrimp Tacos (2 Tacos)

Cilantro Shrimp Tacos (2 Tacos)

$13.65

White Corn Tortilla/ Sous Vide Cilantro Shrimp / Avocado / Crisp Red Cabbage / Mango Salsa/ Garlic Chili Aioli/ Cotija Cheese / Cilantro / Lime Wedge (Contains Butter)

Achoite BBQ chicken Tacos (2 Tacos)

Achoite BBQ chicken Tacos (2 Tacos)

$11.95

White Corn Tortilla / BBQ Chicken / Avocado /Mango Salsa / Valentina sauce / Fried Onions / Cotija Cheese / Cilantro

Smokin Hot Chick Tacos (2 Tacos)

Smokin Hot Chick Tacos (2 Tacos)

$11.95Out of stock

White Corn Tortilla / Sous Vide Southwest Chicken / Avocado / Crisp Red Cabbage / Peppadew Peppers / Garlic Chili Aioli / Sriracha Sauce / Cotija Cheese/ Cilantro / Lime Wedge

Mac & Cheese

Lobster Mac and Cheese

Lobster Mac and Cheese

$28.00Out of stock

You've never had Lobster Mac like this before! Tender butter sous vide lobster blended with creamy mac and cheese then topped with toasted panko bread crumbs.

Cheddar Mac and Cheese

Cheddar Mac and Cheese

$14.95

Cheddar Blend / Toasted Cornbread Crumble

Nashville Chicken Mac and Cheese

Nashville Chicken Mac and Cheese

$17.95

Cheddar Mac / Blended With Pimento Cheese / Buffalo Chicken / Toasted Cornbread Crumble

Craft Sandwiches

Truffle Tuna Sandwich

Truffle Tuna Sandwich

$11.95

Truffle Tuna / Lettuce / Sliced Granny Smith Apple / Havarti Cheese / Choice of Bread

Maple Smoked Turkey

Maple Smoked Turkey

$11.95Out of stock

Sous Vide Maple Seasoned Turkey / Lettuce / Tomato / Potato Bun / Choice of Topping

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$11.95

Seasoned Chicken Salad / Lettuce / Sliced Tomato / Potato Bun

Sweet Carolin-A Pork Sandwich

Sweet Carolin-A Pork Sandwich

$14.95

Sous Vide Pulled Pork / Creamy Coleslaw / Carolina BBQ Sauce / Fried Jalapenos / Torched American Cheese / Brioche Bun

Dessert

Sous Vide Pumpkin Cheesecake

Sous Vide Pumpkin Cheesecake

$10.95Out of stock

Sous Vide Pumpkin Cheesecake topped with toasted mini marshmallows.

Sous Vide Cheesecake

Sous Vide Cheesecake

$8.95

Our house recipe rich and creamy cheesecake, sous vide to perfection in the jar, topped with graham crackers and your choice of fruit compote. The 8oz mason jar is yours to keep!

Chocolate Pot de Creme

Chocolate Pot de Creme

$8.95

Second in our sous vide dessert line. This French chocolate custard is as rich and creamy as the name suggests. Finished with a dollop of whipped cream. The 8oz mason jar is yours to keep!

Kid's Menu

Kid's Chicken Meal

Kid's Chicken Meal

$11.95

Chicken Tenders / French Fries, Apple Slices or Tater Tots / Drink

Kid's Burger Meal

Kid's Burger Meal

$11.95

French Fries, Apple Slices or Tater Tots / Drink ***All burgers are cooked Sous Vide style for a minimum of 2 hours to 132 degrees ensuring that they are safe to eat according to FDA guidelines. Due to the Sous Vide technique the interior will look vibrantly pink. If you have further questions, please speak to one of our managers before ordering. ***

Kid's Mac and Cheese Meal

Kid's Mac and Cheese Meal

$11.95

French Fries, Apple Slices or Tater Tots / Drink

Sides

Fries

Fries

$4.95
South West Fries

South West Fries

$5.95
Garlic Parmesan Fries

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$5.95
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$5.95
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$5.95
Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$8.95

Brussel Sprouts Sous Vide In House Seasoning

Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$4.95
Yukon Gold Mash

Yukon Gold Mash

$7.95
Side Mac and Cheese

Side Mac and Cheese

$8.95
Grilled Asparagus

Grilled Asparagus

$8.95

Beverages

Poland Springs Water

Poland Springs Water

$2.00
Fountain Soda

Fountain Soda

$2.95

Soda became a four-letter-word, so Tractor reimagined it with handcrafted certified organic ingredients that were grown in a field, not made in a lab. No bad stuff, ever. With no artificial ingredients or corn syrup, these fizzy drinks remix the classics without sacrificing flavor or fun. Flavors available at your command: Kola Cola Kola Cola Lite Root Beer Cherry Cream Blood Orange Lemongrass Coconut Cucumber

Aqua ViTea Seltzer

Aqua ViTea Seltzer

$2.50

Probiotic seltzer infused with organic kombucha. Better than your average bubbles, Aqua Seltzers, infused with organic kombucha, are refreshing better-for-you offerings packed with probiotics for immune & gut health.

Tractor Beverage Tea's

Tractor Beverage Tea's

$2.95

Tractor provides a full-flavor experience by sourcing the finest real ingredients and celebrating their unique profiles and functionality.

Kid's Juices

Kid's Juices

$2.95
Pom

Pom

$3.95
Red Bull

Red Bull

$2.95

Inspired by functional drinks from Far East, Dietrich Mateschitz founded Red Bull in the mid-1980's. He developed not only a new product but also a unique marketing concept and launched Red Bull Energy Drink in Austria on April 1, 1987. A completely new product category was born- energy drinks.

Maine Root Mexican Cola

Maine Root Mexican Cola

$3.25
Maine Root Blueberry

Maine Root Blueberry

$3.25
Maine Root Root Beer

Maine Root Root Beer

$3.25

Retail Alcoholic Beverages (21+)

**Must be 21 years of age to purchase. Please have ID ready at pick up**

Night Shift Nite Lite

$6.00

Nite Lite is our way to raise the light beer standard. An unfiltered, unpasteurized, all natural, craft light lager that everyone can get excited about.

Fiddlehead IPA

$8.00

Glutenberg (Gluten Free)

$9.00

High Limb Core Cider

$9.00

Athletic Run Wild IPA Non-Alc

$5.00

Athletic Upside Dawn Golden Ale Non-Alc

$5.00

Sloop Juice Bomb

$8.00

Freixenet Split

$10.00

A&H Mendo Red Blend

$12.00

A&H Chardonnay

$12.00Out of stock

A&H Pinot Noir

$12.00Out of stock

A&H Savignon Blanc

$12.00

Mast Landing Champ Lager

$8.00

Von Trapp Pils

$6.00Out of stock

Von Trapp Oktoberfest

$6.00
NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer

NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer

$7.50

Vodka with real fruit juice, Sparkling water and natural flavors.

Nantucket Canned Cocktail

$7.50

Wine Club

Clos De Los Siete 2018 -750ml

$22.00Out of stock

Chasing Rain Cabernet Sauvignon 750ml

$30.00Out of stock

Villebois Pouilly Fume 2019 -750ml

$29.00Out of stock

Loosen Urz Wrz Spat Fischeri -750ml

$41.00Out of stock

Retail Food

Chips

$1.50
Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Sousviderie is premium food and 5-star technique made accessible to all. This is everyday, elevated: precision without pretention, perfection without pomp, and sophistication without extravagance.

3 Maguire Road, lexington, MA 02421

Sousviderie - Revolution Hall - Lexington image
Sousviderie - Revolution Hall - Lexington image
Sousviderie - Revolution Hall - Lexington image

