Sousviderie - Revolution Hall - Lexington

Kid's Burger Meal

$11.95

French Fries, Apple Slices or Tater Tots / Drink ***All burgers are cooked Sous Vide style for a minimum of 2 hours to 132 degrees ensuring that they are safe to eat according to FDA guidelines. Due to the Sous Vide technique the interior will look vibrantly pink. If you have further questions, please speak to one of our managers before ordering. ***