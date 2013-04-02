Craft Food Halls 1234 Soldiers Field Road - Studio Hotel - Allston
No reviews yet
1234 Soldiers Field Road
Boston, MA 02135
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Appetizers
Salads
- Field of Greens$11.95
Romaine, Spring Mix, Heirloom Grape Tomato Medley, English Cucumber, Red Onion, Sweety Drop Peppers, Wild Italian Oregano, Microgreens, Biodynamic Balsamic Miso Vinaigrette
- The Big Greek$12.95
Romaine, Spring Mix, Greek Feta Dressing, Heirloom Grape Tomato Medley, English Cucumber, Red Onion, Crumbled Feta, Microgreens, Sweety Drop Peppers, Chickpea Slaw, Wild Italian Oregano.
- Truffle Hot Cauliflower Caesar$13.95
Kale and Red Cabbage, Romaine, Moon Milk Infused Cauliflower Flash Fried in Avocado Oil, Heirloom Grape Tomato Medley, Super Grain Blend of Turmeric and Ashwagandha Infused Organic Sorghum, Gluten Free and Vegan Croutons, Finished w/ Truffle Hot Drizzle, Vegan Biodynamic Caesar Dressing, Hemp Hearts, Microgreens.
- Avocado Falafel Bowl$13.95
Kale and Red Cabbage, Spring Mix, Super Grain Blend of Turmeric and Ashwagandha Infused Organic Sorghum, Chickpea Slaw, Pickled Red Onion, Avocado, Fresh Falafel Flashed Fried In Avocado Oil, House Made Biodynamic Garlic Turmeric Miso Sauce, Apple Cider Vinaigrette, Sriracha, Hemp Hearts.
- Rte. 66 Chipotle Chicken Salad$14.95
Kale and Red Cabbage, Crisp Romaine, Super Grain Blend of Turmeric and Ashwagandha Infused Sorghum Black Bean Salsa, Plantain Crisps, Roasted Cinnamon Chipotle Sweet Potato, Sous Vide Chipotle Chicken, Hemp Hearts, Microgreens, Biodynamic Vegan Cilantro Aioli, Sriracha.
- Balsamic Steak & Blue Cheese Salad*$16.95
Seared Steak, Nectarine, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Spinach, Arugula, Balsamic Dressing, Hemp Seeds, Microgreens. * Served raw or undercooked or contains (or may contain) raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Pretzels
- Beer Hall Pretzel Bites$10.95
Eastern Standard Provisions Pretzel Bites Baked w/ Garlic Butter, Sea Salt & 2 Dips.
- Nashville Hot Pretzel Bites$10.95
Eastern Standard Provisions Bavarian Pretzel Bites, Nashville Hot Seasoning w/ Ranch Dressing.
- Jalapeño Lime Pretzel Bites$10.95
Eastern Standard Provisions Bavarian Pretzel Bites, Jalapeno Lime Pilsner Seasoning w/ Ranch Dressing.
- Honey Mustard Pretzel Bites$10.95
Eastern Standard Provisions Bavarian Pretzel Bites, Honey Mustard IPA Seasoning w/ Carolina BBQ Sauce.
- Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Bites$12.95
Eastern Standard Provisions Bavarian Pretzel Bites Tossed In Cinnamon Sugar w/ Maple Glaze Dipping Sauce.
Sous Vide Wings & Ribs
- Achiote BBQ Wings$15.95
BBQ Seasoning, Achiote BBQ Sauce & Orange Zest.
- Tuscan Wings$15.95
Sun Dried Tomato Spice, Basil Pesto & Roasted Cherry Tomatoes.
- Parmesan Crusted Wings$15.95
Parmesan Crusted, Herb Truffle Oil & Rosemary.
- Maple Smoked Wings$15.95
Maple Seasoned, Hot Honey & Parsley.
- Buffalo Wings$15.95
Buffalo Spice Seasoned, Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Dressing & Parsley.
- Jamaican Jerk Wings$15.95
Jamaican Jerk Seasoned, Pineapple Aioli, & Parsley.
Handhelds
Tacos
- Rte. 66 Chipotle Chicken Tacos (2)$12.95
Corn Tortillas, Probiotic Rich Black Garlic, Kale & Red Cabbage, Black Bean Salsa, Sous Vide Chipotle Chicken, Super Grain Sorghum, Biodynamic Vegan Cilantro Aioli, Sriracha Drizzle, Hemp Hearts, Micro Cilantro.
- Achiote BBQ Chicken Tacos (2)$11.95
Corn Tortillas, BBQ Chicken, Mango Salsa, Valentina Sauce, Fried Onions, Cotija, Cilantro.
- Smokin' Hot Chick Tacos (2)$11.95
Corn Tortillas, Southwest Chicken, Avocado, Crisp Red Cabbage, Peppadew Peppers, Garlic Chili Aioli, Sriracha Sauce, Cotija, Cilantro, Lime Wedge.
- Caribbean Pork Tacos (2)$11.95
Corn Tortillas, 12 Hour Sous Vide Pulled Pork, Avocado, Crisp Red Cabbage, Mango Salsa, Sweet Pineapple, Fire Sauce Cotija, Cilantro, Lime Wedge.
- Fire Roasted Steak Tacos (2)$12.95
Corn Tortillas, Barbacoa Beef, Fire Roasted Salsa, Avocado, Black Bean Salsa, Pickled Onions, Valentina Crema, Cotija, Southwest Dust, Cilantro.
- Avocado Falafel Tacos (Vegan)$11.95
Corn Tortillas, Avocado Puree, Probiotic Rich Black Garlic, Kale and Red Cabbage, Super Grain Sorghum, Falafel, Biodynamic Turmeric Sauce, Sriracha Drizzle, Hemp Hearts, Micro Cilantro.
- Turmeric Cauliflower Tacos (Vegan)$11.95
Corn Tortillas, Probiotic Rich Black Garlic, Kale & Red Cabbage, Fresh Mango Salsa, Turmeric Tempura Cauliflower, Sriracha Drizzle, Moon Milk Aioli, Hemp Hearts, Micro Cilantro.
Craft Wraps & Sandwiches
- Vesselrito$12.95
Gluten Free Wrap, Sous Vide Southwest Chicken, Black Beans, Sorghum, Avocado, Spring Mix, Cilantro Aioli, Valentina Hot Sauce.
- Tempura Cauliflower Wrap (Vegan)$11.95
Gluten Free Wrap, Gluten Free Tempura Cauliflower, Chickpea Salad, Sweet Potato, Sorghum, Romaine, Kale and Cabbage Blend, Moon Milk Aioli, Sriracha.
- Falafel Bomb Wrap (Vegan)$11.95
Gluten Free Wrap, Gluten Free Falafel, Hummus, Cucumber, Pickled Onion, Sorghum, Kale and Cabbage Blend, Turmeric Bomb Sauce, Sriracha.
- Maple Smoked Turkey$11.95
Sous Vide Maple Seasoned Turkey, Havarti Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato
- Truffle Tuna Sandwich$11.95
Truffle Tuna Salad, Havarti Cheese, Apples, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche Bun.
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.95
Chicken Salad, Grapes, Lettuce, Sliced Tomato.
Sous Vide Burgers
- The Original$13.95
House Seasoned, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche Bun. *** ALL BURGERS ARE PREPARED AND SERVED MEDIUM RARE** All burgers are cooked Sous Vide style for a minimum of 2 hours to 132 degrees ensuring that they are safe to eat according to FDA guidelines. Due to the Sous Vide technique the interior will look vibrantly pink EDGE TO EDGE. If you have further questions, please speak to one of our managers before ordering.***
- Smash Burger$15.95
Double Smashed Patties, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Bacon Jam, Sweet BBQ & Carolina BBQ Sauces, Crispy Onions.
- Kimchi Burger$15.95
Sous Vide Burger, Kimchi Slaw, KD Aioli, Salt, Pepper, Brioche Bun. ** ALL BURGERS ARE PREPARED AND SERVED MEDIUM RARE** All burgers are cooked Sous Vide style for a minimum of 2 hours to 132 degrees ensuring that they are safe to eat according to FDA guidelines. Due to the Sous Vide technique the interior will look vibrantly pink edge to edge. If you have further questions, please speak to one of our managers before ordering.
- Chipotle Burger$15.95
Chipotle Seasoned, Torched Havarti, Chipotle Aioli, Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Banana Pepper, Brioche Bun. ** ALL BURGERS ARE PREPARED AND SERVED MEDIUM RARE**All burgers are cooked Sous Vide style for a minimum of 2 hours to 132 degrees ensuring that they are safe to eat according to FDA guidelines. Due to the Sous Vide technique the interior will look vibrantly pink edge to edge. If you have further questions, please speak to one of our managers before ordering.
- Calexico Burger$15.95
House Dust Infused Burger, Avocado, Chipotle Aioli, Crisp Red Cabbage, Torched Extra Sharp American Cheese, Brioche Bun. ** ALL BURGERS ARE PREPARED AND SERVED MEDIUM RARE**All burgers are cooked Sous Vide style for a minimum of 2 hours to 132 degrees ensuring that they are safe to eat according to FDA guidelines. Due to the Sous Vide technique the interior will look vibrantly pink edge to edge. If you have further questions, please speak to one of our managers before ordering. *** ALL BURGERS ARE PREPARED AND SERVED MEDIUM RARE** All burgers are cooked Sous Vide style for a minimum of 2 hours to 132 degrees ensuring that they are safe to eat according to FDA guidelines. Due to the Sous Vide technique the interior will look vibrantly pink EDGE TO EDGE. If you have further questions, please speak to one of our managers before ordering.***
- Mushroom Truffle Burger$15.95
8oz Sous Vide Burger, Mushrooms, Black Garlic Truffle Aioli, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Brioche Bun. *** ALL BURGERS ARE PREPARED AND SERVED MEDIUM RARE** All burgers are cooked Sous Vide style for a minimum of 2 hours to 132 degrees ensuring that they are safe to eat according to FDA guidelines. Due to the Sous Vide technique the interior will look vibrantly pink EDGE TO EDGE. If you have further questions, please speak to one of our managers before ordering.***
- Stout Burger$15.95
Black Garlic Coffee Infused Burger, Torched Gruyere, Bacon Jam, Brioche Bun. *** ALL BURGERS ARE PREPARED AND SERVED MEDIUM RARE** All burgers are cooked Sous Vide style for a minimum of 2 hours to 132 degrees ensuring that they are safe to eat according to FDA guidelines. Due to the Sous Vide technique the interior will look vibrantly pink EDGE TO EDGE. If you have further questions, please speak to one of our managers before ordering.***
Pizza
Project X Pizza
- Cheese Pizza$11.95
Vine-Ripened Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Provolone, Cotija, Wild Italian Oregano.
- Pepperoni$12.95
Vine-Ripened Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Provolone, Cotija, Wild Italian Oregano.
- Margarita$13.95
Vine-Ripened Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Provolone, Fresh Mozzarella, Cotija, Olive Oil, Basil.
- The BBQ Chicken Pizza$14.95
Mozzarella, Provolone, Chipotle Chicken, Peppadew Peppers, Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Ranch, Crispy Onions, Cotija Cheese, Scallions.
- Mission de Parma$14.95
Black Mission Figs, Mozzarella, Provolone, Gorgonzola, Prosciutto, Balsamic Glaze, Basil.
- Hot Chick$14.95
Sriracha Chicken, Mozzarella, Provolone, Pickled Red Onions, Sriracha Sauce, Garlic Chili Aioli, Scallions.
- Nashville Hottie$14.95
Buffalo Chicken, Banana Pepper, Mozzarella, Provolone, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch, Parsley.
- Papa Sausage$14.95
Vine-Ripened Tomato Sauce, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella, Provolone, Ricotta, Roasted Garlic, Cotija, Basil.
- Pesto Roni$14.95
Vine-Ripened Tomato Sauce, Double Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Provolone, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil Pesto, Cotija, Basil.
- Wally's Friend$14.95
Sous Vide Pork Shoulder, Fresh Pineapple, Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Provolone, Scallions.
- The RBG$14.95
Roasted Cremini Mushrooms, Rosemary, Garlic Butter, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Provolone, Cotija, Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice.
- Bellissima Toscana$14.95
Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Roasted Garlic, Provolone, Mozzarella, Fresh Mozzarella, Cotija, Balsamic Glaze, Basil.
- Flower Child (Vegan)$15.95
Gluten-Free Vegan Cauliflower Crust, Baby Spinach, Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Vegan Cheese, Balsamic Glaze, Basil Infused Oil.
- Triple Chocolate Cookie Pizza$14.95
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Chocolate Chips, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Provolone & Powdered Sugar.
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
LOVE * ENERGY * FOOD
1234 Soldiers Field Road, Boston, MA 02135