Restaurant header imageView gallery

Vessel - Revolution Hall - Lexington

review star

No reviews yet

3 Maguire Road

Lexington, MA 02421

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Tempura Cauliflower Wrap
Falafel Bomb Wrap
Avocado Falafel Bowl (GF / V)

Beverages

Spass Seltzer

Spass Seltzer

$3.00Out of stock
Poland Springs

Poland Springs

$2.00
Proud Still Water

Proud Still Water

$3.00Out of stock
Pom

Pom

$3.95
Red Bull

Red Bull

$2.95
Sugar Free Red Bull

Sugar Free Red Bull

$2.95

Ayurvedic Tacos

Indulgent - Ayurvedic - Craveable Indulgent and healing “you would never know they were super nutritious” Ayurvedic influenced tacos incorporate a broad blend of plant based antioxidants, ancient Ayurvedic adaptogenic herbs and spices which are all incorporated to promote gut health, improved digestion and increased nutrient absorption.
Turmeric Cauliflower Tacos (GF / V)

Turmeric Cauliflower Tacos (GF / V)

$12.95

Torched To Order Gluten Free Corn Tortilla / Probiotic Rich Black Garlic / Kale and Red Cabbage / Fresh Mango Salsa / Moon Milk Infused Cauliflower Flash Fried In Avocado Oil With Our Bio-Dynamic Golden Milk Aioli / Rich In Adaptogens and Ayurvedic Herbs / Sriracha Sauce / Hemp Hearts / Micro Cilantro

Rt. 66 Chipotle Chicken Tacos (GF)

Rt. 66 Chipotle Chicken Tacos (GF)

$13.95

Probiotic Rich Black Garlic / Kale and Red Cabbage / Black Bean Salsa / Sous Vide Chipotle Chicken / Turmeric and Ashwagandha Infused Organic Sorghum / House Made Bio-Dynamic Vegan Cilantro Aioli / Sriracha Drizzle / Hemp Hearts / Micro Cilantro

Avocado Falafel Tacos (GF / V)

Avocado Falafel Tacos (GF / V)

$12.95

Torched To Order Gluten Free Corn Tortilla / Avocado Puree / Probiotic Rich Black Garlic / Kale and Red Cabbage / Turmeric and Ashwagandha Infused Sorghum / Fresh Falafel Flashed Fried In Avocado Oil / House Made Bio-Dynamic Turmeric Sauce / Sriracha Drizzle / Hemp Hearts / Micro Cilantro

Jumpin Jack Flash Tacos (GF / V)

Jumpin Jack Flash Tacos (GF / V)

$13.95

Torched To Order Gluten Free Corn Tortilla / Avocado Puree / Probiotic Rich Black Garlic / Kale and Red Cabbage /Achiote Seasoned Jackfruit / Fresh Mango Salsa / House Made Biodynamic Vegan Cilantro Aioli / Sriracha Drizzle / Hemp Hearts / Micro Cilantro.

Functional Salads

Identifiable - Delicious - Nourishing Our functional salads combine flavors you know while layering in strategically nutrient dense whole food ingredients like super greens, fresh vegetables, fruits, and heart healthy seeds... all finished off with our proprietary full spectrum bio-dynamic dressings, rich in ayurvedic adaptogens, plant based Antioxidants, natural anti-inflammatories and gut-nourishing probiotics & herbs, all choreographed to promote gut health and optimization of your bodies key systems that prevent disease.
Fields Of Greens (GF)

Fields Of Greens (GF)

$12.95

Simple - Fresh - Healthy Crisp Romaine / Spring Mix / Heirloom Grape Tomato Medley / English Cucumber / Red Onion / Sweety Drop Peppers / Wild Oregano / Micro Greens / Finished With Bio-Dynamic Balsamic Miso Vinaigrette

The Big Greek (GF)

The Big Greek (GF)

$13.95

Tangy - Light - Savory Spring Mix / Romaine / Bio-Dynamic Greek Feta Dressing / Heirloom Grape Tomato Medley / English Cucumber / Red Onion / Crumbled Feta / Micro Greens / Sweety Drop Peppers / Chickpea Slaw (Chickpea / Edamame / Carrot / Cranberry) / Garnished With Wild Italian Oregano

Dynamic Wraps

Falafel Bomb Wrap

Falafel Bomb Wrap

$12.95

Gluten Free Wrap / Gluten Free Falafel / Hummus / Cucumber / Pickled Onion / Sorghum / Kale and Cabbage Blend / Turmeric Bomb Sauce / Sriracha

Vesselrito

Vesselrito

$13.95

Gluten Free Wrap / Sous Vide Southwest Chicken / Black Beans / Sorghum / Avocado / Spring Mix / Cilantro Aioli / Valentina Hot Sauce

Tempura Cauliflower Wrap

Tempura Cauliflower Wrap

$12.95

Gluten Free Wrap / Gluten Free Tempura Cauliflower / Chickpea Salad / Sweet Potato / Sorghum / Romaine / Kale and Cabbage Blend / Moon Milk Aioli / Sriracha

Super Grain Bowls

Healthy - Adaptogenic - Fun Our Super Grain bowls are composed of nutrient dense whole food ingredients like our protein packed Super Grain blend, healthy greens, fresh vegetables, fruits, and heart healthy seeds, all finished with our proprietary full spectrum bio-dynamic dressings, rich in ayurvedic adaptogens, plant based antioxidants, anti-inflammatories and gut-nourishing probiotics & herbs, all choreographed to promote gut health and optimization of your bodies systems that prevent disease.
Truffle Hot Cauliflower Caesar (GF / V)

Truffle Hot Cauliflower Caesar (GF / V)

$14.95

Kale and Red Cabbage / Crisp Romaine / Moon Milk Infused Cauliflower Flash Fried In Avocado Oil / Grape Tomatoes / Super Grain Blend of Turmeric and Ashwagandha Infused Organic Sorghum / Gluten Free and Vegan Croutons / Finished With Truffle Hot Drizzle / Vegan Bio-Dynamic Caesar Dressing / Hemp Hearts / Micro Greens

Avocado Falafel Bowl (GF / V)

Avocado Falafel Bowl (GF / V)

$14.95

Kale and Red Cabbage / Spring Mix / Super Grain Blend of Turmeric and Ashwagandha Infused Organic Sorghum / Chickpea Slaw (Chickpea / Edamame / Carrot / Cranberry) / Fresh Falafel Flashed Fried In Avocado Oil / Finished With Our House Made Bio-Dynamic Garlic Turmeric Miso Sauce and Apple Cider Vinaigrette (Infused with Dragon Fruit / Sriracha Drizzle)

Jumpin Jack Flash Burrito Bowl (GF / V)

Jumpin Jack Flash Burrito Bowl (GF / V)

$14.95

Kale and Red Cabbage / Crisp Romaine / Super Grain Blend of Turmeric and Ashwagandha Infused Sorghum / Pickled Red Onion / Achiote Seasoned Jackfruit / Black Bean Salsa / Fresh Avocado / Hemp Hearts / Micro Greens / Finished With Bio-Dynamic Cilantro Vegan Aioli

Rt. 66 Chipotle Chicken Bowl (GF)

Rt. 66 Chipotle Chicken Bowl (GF)

$15.95

Kale and Red Cabbage / Crisp Romaine / Super Grain Blend Of Turmeric and Ashwagandha Infused Sorghum / House Made Black Bean Salsa and Plantain Crisps / Roasted Cinnamon Chipotle Sweet Potato / Sous Vide Chipotle Chicken / Hemp Hearts / Micro Greens / Finished With Our House Made Bio-Dynamic Vegan Cilantro Aioli and Sriracha Drizzle

Super Food Combo - Pick a salad & a taco

Combo - Field of Greens

Combo - Field of Greens

$10.50

Simple - Fresh - Healthy Crisp Romaine / Spring Mix / Heirloom Grape Tomato Medley / English Cucumber / Red Onion / Sweety Drop Peppers / Wild Oregano / Micro Greens / Finished With Bio-Dynamic Balsamic Miso Vinaigrette

Combo - The Big Greek

Combo - The Big Greek

$11.50

Tangy - Light - Savory Spring Mix / Romaine / Bio-Dynamic Greek Feta Dressing / Heirloom Grape Tomato Medley / English Cucumber / Red Onion / Crumbled Feta / Micro Greens / Sweety Drop Peppers / Chickpea Slaw (Chickpea / Edamame / Carrot / Cranberry) / Garnished With Wild Italian Oregano

Combo - Truffle Hot Caesar

Combo - Truffle Hot Caesar

$10.50

Kale and Red Cabbage / Crisp Romaine / Moon Milk Infused Cauliflower Flash Fried In Avocado Oil / Grape Tomatoes / Super Grain Blend of Turmeric and Ashwagandha Infused Organic Sorghum / Gluten Free and Vegan Croutons / Finished With Truffle Hot Drizzle / Vegan Bio-Dynamic Caesar Dressing / Hemp Hearts / Micro Greens

Combo - Avocado Falafel Bowl

Combo - Avocado Falafel Bowl

$11.50

Kale and Red Cabbage / Spring Mix / Super Grain Blend of Turmeric and Ashwagandha Infused Organic Sorghum / Chickpea Slaw (Chickpea / Edamame / Carrot / Cranberry) / Fresh Falafel Flashed Fried In Avocado Oil / Finished With Our House Made Bio-Dynamic Garlic Turmeric Miso Sauce and Apple Cider Vinaigrette (Infused with Dragon Fruit / Sriracha Drizzle)

Combo - Jumpin Jack Flash Burrito Bowl

Combo - Jumpin Jack Flash Burrito Bowl

$10.95

Kale and Red Cabbage / Crisp Romaine / Super Grain Blend of Turmeric and Ashwagandha Infused Sorghum / Pickled Red Onion / Achiote Seasoned Jackfruit / Black Bean Salsa / Fresh Avocado / Hemp Hearts / Micro Greens / Finished With Bio-Dynamic Cilantro Vegan Aioli

Combo - Rt. 66 Chipotle Chicken Bowl

Combo - Rt. 66 Chipotle Chicken Bowl

$10.95

Kale and Red Cabbage / Crisp Romaine / Super Grain Blend Of Turmeric and Ashwagandha Infused Sorghum / House Made Black Bean Salsa and Plantain Crisps / Roasted Cinnamon Chipotle Sweet Potato / Sous Vide Chipotle Chicken / Hemp Hearts / Micro Greens / Finished With Our House Made Bio-Dynamic Vegan Cilantro Aioli and Sriracha Drizzle

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Vessel combines strategic nutrition with ancient Ayurvedic principles to provide an all encompassing wellness based eating experience. Focusing on products that signify balance, while promoting gut health, Vessel looks to improve diet on a holistic level.

Location

3 Maguire Road, Lexington, MA 02421

Directions

Gallery
Vessel - Revolution Hall - Lexington image
Vessel - Revolution Hall - Lexington image
Vessel - Revolution Hall - Lexington image

Similar restaurants in your area

Project X Pizza - Revolution Hall - Lexington
orange starNo Reviews
3 Maguire Road Lexington, MA 02421
View restaurantnext
Sousviderie - Revolution Hall - Lexington
orange starNo Reviews
3 Maguire Road lexington, MA 02421
View restaurantnext
Rita’s Catering - Lexington Office Park
orange starNo Reviews
420 Bedford St Lexington, MA 02420
View restaurantnext
Painted Burro - Bedford
orange starNo Reviews
158 Great Road Bedford, MA 01730
View restaurantnext
Minuteman Diner - 363 Great Road - Bedford, MA 01730 - 781-538-5728 - #mmdbedford
orange star4.2 • 292
363 Great rd Bedford, MA 01730
View restaurantnext
il Casale - Lexington
orange starNo Reviews
1727 Mass. Ave Lexington, MA 02420
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lexington

Rancatore's Lexington
orange star4.6 • 472
1752 Massachusetts Ave Lexington, MA 02420
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lexington
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Lincoln
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Waltham
review star
Avg 4.3 (59 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Burlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Winchester
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Woburn
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Concord
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston