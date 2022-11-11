Kills Boro brewing co. Craft House INC.

Fest Bier - 64oz

$17.00

Oktoberfest · 5.5% ABV We’ve entered the festbier game with our very first Oktoberfest inspired lager. Fest bier is a marzen brewed with 100% German Bavarian malts and hops. Brewed with Pilsner, Vienna, Light and Dark Munich, and Chocolate malts. Hopper with Tettnang and Spalter.