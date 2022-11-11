- Home
Kills Boro brewing co. Craft House INC.
No reviews yet
60 Van Duzer St
Staten Island, NY 10301
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
BBQ Family Meal (serves 3-4ppl)
BBQ Family Meal (Feeds 3-4)
Family BBQ Meal Choice of 2 meats : Fried chicken ( 3pc) Fried fish with house made tartar (3pcs) Pulled pork ( 1/2lb) Beef Brisket (1/2lb) +$5 Pork Ribs ( 1/2 rack) +5 Choice of 2 sides : Brisket baked beans Kicken Collard Greens ( contains smoked ham) Hot broccoli Housemade Pickles Jalapeño Corn bread Summer coleslaw French fries Garlic parm fries Sweet potato fries ALL PACKAGES INCLUDE A FAMILY SIZED MAC & DINNER ROLLS
Starters
Roasted Corn Dip
Roasted Corn, jalapeños, onions & cheese blend melted together for our signature dip. Served with house made corn chips. (GF)
Brisket Empanadas
Smoked Beef Brisket , spinach, potatoes, cheese in crispy puffed pastry. Served with house made tzatziki sauce. (2pcs)
Mac & Cheese Bites
Our classic Mac & Cheese rolled in panko crumbs flash fried and served with marinara sauce. ( 5pcs)
Craft Wings
Your choice of Buffalo, Jerk, or Pineapple Habanero Served with House Made Blue Cheese Dip. 6pcs
Pulled chicken won ton tacos
Southwest spiced pulled chicken topped with pickled jalapeño slaw served in a crispy wonton taco shell.
Craft Nachos
House made corn chips layered with diced tomatoes, onion, black olives, jalapeños , melted jack and cheddar blend , sour cream and chopped cilantro. Finish with your favorite toppings of chicken, pulled pork or brisket baked beans
Pulled Pork Egg Rolls
House smoked pulled pork, cabbage, carrots , and Asian spices, rolled and fried to a crisp. served with house made honey habanero dipping sauce (4pcs)
Rib Tips
A pound of our smoked boneless rib tips, finished off in house made BBQ sauce. (GF)
Louisiana BBQ Shrimp
A dozen Shrimp sautéed in our spicy bbq sauce , Served with garlic bread
Smoked Pastrami Brisket Egg Rolls
Mac & Cheese
Smoked Meats
Pulled Pork - 1/2 LB
1/2 lb - House smoked pulled pork.
Brisket - 1/2 LB
1/2 lb - House smoked brisket
Pork Ribs - 1/2 rack
1/2 rack - House smoked Pork Ribs
Smoked Meat Sampler
BBQ Smoked Trio features our Smoked Brisket ,Pulled Pork and Pork Ribs 1/3 rack of Pork Ribs 1/3 Lb of Beef Brisket 1/3 Lb of Pulled Pork
Out The Fryer
Fried Chicken
Crispy southern style bone-in fried chicken (3 PCs)
Fried Fish
Perfectly seasoned white fish fillets battered and fried to a crisp. Served with house made tartar sauce (3pcs)
Fried Shrimp
Large Shrimp seasoned, battered and fried to golden crisp and served with house made tartar sauce (10pcs)
Chicken & Waffles
Our classic fried chicken tossed in sriracha maple syrup and served over a fresh Belgium waffle. (3pcs) *does not come with fries
Burgers
Craft Burger- (Brisket / Short Rib Blend)
8oz Custom beef brisket blend by Pat Lafrieda grilled to your preference topped with lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles. Choose one or several toppings to finish it off!
Black Bean Burger
A blend of beans, peppers, onions, and jalapeño cornbread. topped with lettuce , tomato , onion and pickles. *vegetarian
Shrimp & Fish Burger
Fresh white fish fillet and shrimps seasoned with fresh herbs and combined to create this pan seared seafood burger. Topped off with house made remoulade, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle
Sandwiches
Nashville Hot Chicken
Boneless chicken breast seasoned, tossed in our spiced batter , fried to perfection and lastly dipped in a hot chili oil for the perfect amount of heat. Topped with house made pickles.
Smoked Brisket Sandwich
Our house smoked brisket layered with sautéed onions and house made bbq sauce.
Fried Fish Sandwich
Perfectly seasoned white fish fillets battered and fried to a crisp. topped with lettuce and house made tartar sauce .
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Our house smoked pulled pork topped off with summer slaw and Carolina mustard
Shrimp Po' Boy
Succulent shrimp battered and fried Crispy stacked and topped with our house remoulade , shredded lettuce and tomato
Pastrami Brisket Sandwich
House Smoked Pastrami Brisket topped with beer braised onions sauerkraut and our house made whole grain mustard
Salads
Caesar
Chopped romaine lettuce, black olives, parmigiana cheese , house made garlic croutons with Caesar dressing
Cobb Salad
Romaine lettuce, hard boiled egg slices, diced bacon, crumbled blue cheese, tomato & onion. Served with Ranch Dressing
Southwest
Romaine lettuce, black beans, kidney beans, corn, shredded cheddar/ jack cheese, tomatoes and onion topped with corn chips - served with BBQ Ranch
Dessert
Brownie Waffle Ice Cream Sandwich
Choclate fudge brownie waffle sandwich stuffed with Vanilla ice cream and Topped with salted Carmel , whip cream and powdered sugar
Aunt Peggy’s Bread Pudding
A thick slice of our moist & delicious bread pudding , served with 2 scoops of vanilla ice-cream then topped with salted caramel , whip cream & powdered sugar
Sides
Belgian Waffle
Housemade Belgium waffle topped with powdered sugar and a side of maple syrup.
Brisket Baked Beans
Baked low and slow with our house smoked beef brisket.
French Fries
Garlic Parmesan Fries
Our golden crisp fries tossed in a roasted garlic oil fresh Parsley and parmigiana cheese.
Hot Broccoli
Sautéed in olive oil, garlic and chili peppers.
House Brined Pickles
House brined bread and butter pickles.
Jalapeno Corn Bread
Freshly baked cornbread with a twist. Our recipe includes diced jalapeños, fresh corn and cheddar cheese.
Kickin' Collard Greens
Simmered for hours with our house smoked diced ham and red chili pepper.
Summer Coleslaw
Chopped cabbage, carrots, onion and crisp apples are brought together with a house creamy dressing.
Sweet Potato Fries
Crispy sweet potato fries lightly salted.
Side of Sauce
Cans
Island Vibes - 16oz can
NE/Hazy IPA · 7.0% - Pilsner Malt, Flaked Wheat, and Flaked Oats. Hopped with Centennial, Azacca, Idaho 7 and Citra, then copiously dry hopped with Azacca, Idaho 7, and Cashmere. Bursting with citrus and tropical fruit flavors can make any island feel tropical.
Sleight of Hand - 16oz can
NE/Hazy DIPA · 8.5% · Double Dry Hopped New England Double IPA. Vic Secret, Motueka, and Mosaic hops.
Blank Checks - 16oz can
NE/Hazy DIPA · 8.2% Soft and pillowy, with a bright citrus and floral nose and flavor.Brewed with American 2-Row, Flaked Oat, & White Wheat. Double Dry Hopped with Simcoe and Citra.
Matte Black - 16oz can
Black IPA 7.5%ABV Brewed with pilsner,dark Munich, white wheat, flaked rye, chocolate wheat & roasted malts. dry hopped with nelson sauvin, wakatu, motueks & rakau
Break In Clouds - 16oz can
Combining the best of both worlds, this lager features flaked oats, flaked wheat, and a generously dry hopped with Citra, Strata, & El Dorado. Rich New England mouthfeel, with a punch of resinous & tropical fruit hop flavors and a clean, crisp lager finish.
Killsner - 16oz can
German Pilsner · 4.9% - Clean, crisp and bright German Pilsner. Hopped with Hallertau Magnum, Tettnang, Perle, and Hallertau Blanc. Soft noble hop character with a clean, crisp finish.
Calamari - 16oz Can
Pilsner · 4.9% What makes this beer "Italian American?" It's simple. Think Italian Pilsner, but dry hopped with Simcoe and Amarillo. Banger hops with a clean, bright finish. Brewed with German Pilsner Malt. Kettle hopped with Hallertau Magnum, Tettnang, Perle, and Safir.
Protect Ya' Czech - 16oz can
Czech Pilsner · 4.9% · 12 plato OG Czech Lager. Hints of hay and lemon before a quick, perfectly dry finish with medium backing bitterness.
Fest Bier - 16oz can
Oktoberfest · 5.5% ABV We’ve entered the festbier game with our very first Oktoberfest inspired lager. Fest bier is a marzen brewed with 100% German Bavarian malts and hops. Brewed with Pilsner, Vienna, Light and Dark Munich, and Chocolate malts. Hopper with Tettnang and Spalter.
Whoda Thunk? - 16oz can
ESB · 5.2% · This English ale is brewed with Golden Promise, Floor Malted Crystal malt, Biscuit malt and Flaked Corn. Hopped with bravo and Contessa.
Star Gazing - 16oz can
Sour Ale · 8.0% · A no-lactose dessert sour, conditioned on Acai, Strawberry, Banana, and Marshmallow.
Humblebrag - 16oz can
NE/Hazy IPA · 6.8% NE IPA. Pilsner malt, flaked rye, and flaked wheat. Motueka and Citra hops.
All of the Above - 16oz can
Triple IPA · 10.0% Brewed with Pilsner malt, Golden Promise malt, spelt, and flaked oats. Kettle hopped with Salvo Centennial and idaho 7. Dry Hopped with Cryo Pop, Strata and Galaxy.
Alive @ Five - 16oz can
Sour Ale · 8.0% In celebration of our fifth anniversary. Brewed with Pilsner and White Wheat. Conditioned on tangerine, orange, lime, lemon, and grapefruit.
Master Key - 16oz can
NE/Hazy IPA · 7.8% Brewed with pilsner malt & white wheat. Hopped with nelson sauvin and strata. Dry hopped with cryo citra. Featuring phantasm powder for thiol boost.
Tempered - 16oz can
Vienna lager 4.5% Brewed with vienna, aromatic and carabohemian malts. Hopped with Hallertau magnum and akoya.
Gimme, Gimme MOAR PUNCH - 16oz can
Sour Ale · 8.0% We took our popular "Gimme, Gimme" series and gave y'all MOAR! Brewed with Milk Sugar and conditioned on Vanilla Beans, Pineapple, Passion Fruit, Guava, Papaya, and Orange.
Finest Hour - 16oz can
6.5% ABV - Porter Brewed with maris otter, brown, crystal & chocolate malts. Hopped with fuggles.
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Craft House powers the food program built to compliment Kills Boro’s wide variety of beers.
60 Van Duzer St, Staten Island, NY 10301