Bars & Lounges
Barbeque

Kills Boro brewing co. Craft House INC.

No reviews yet

60 Van Duzer St

Staten Island, NY 10301

Mac & Cheese
Craft Burger- (Brisket / Short Rib Blend)
Pulled Pork - 1/2 LB

BBQ Family Meal (serves 3-4ppl)

Family BBQ Meal Choice of 2 meats : Fried chicken ( 3pc) Fried fish with house made tartar (3pcs) Pulled pork ( 1/2lb) Beef Brisket (1/2lb) +$5 Pork Ribs ( 1/2 rack) +5 Choice of 2 sides : Brisket baked beans Kicken Collard Greens ( contains smoked ham) Hot broccoli Housemade Pickles Jalapeño Corn bread Summer coleslaw French fries Garlic parm fries Sweet potato fries ALL PACKAGES INCLUDE A FAMILY SIZED MAC & CHEESE + DINNER ROLLS
$54.99

Family BBQ Meal Choice of 2 meats : Fried chicken ( 3pc) Fried fish with house made tartar (3pcs) Pulled pork ( 1/2lb) Beef Brisket (1/2lb) +$5 Pork Ribs ( 1/2 rack) +5 Choice of 2 sides : Brisket baked beans Kicken Collard Greens ( contains smoked ham) Hot broccoli Housemade Pickles Jalapeño Corn bread Summer coleslaw French fries Garlic parm fries Sweet potato fries ALL PACKAGES INCLUDE A FAMILY SIZED MAC & DINNER ROLLS

Starters

Smoked Pastrami, Beer Braised Onions ,Sauerkraut and Swiss Cheese wrapped in a crispy fried egg roll
$12.00Out of stock

Roasted Corn, jalapeños, onions & cheese blend melted together for our signature dip. Served with house made corn chips. (GF)

$12.00

Smoked Beef Brisket , spinach, potatoes, cheese in crispy puffed pastry. Served with house made tzatziki sauce. (2pcs)

$12.00

Our classic Mac & Cheese rolled in panko crumbs flash fried and served with marinara sauce. ( 5pcs)

$12.00

Your choice of Buffalo, Jerk, or Pineapple Habanero Served with House Made Blue Cheese Dip. 6pcs

$12.00Out of stock

Southwest spiced pulled chicken topped with pickled jalapeño slaw served in a crispy wonton taco shell.

$12.00

House made corn chips layered with diced tomatoes, onion, black olives, jalapeños , melted jack and cheddar blend , sour cream and chopped cilantro. Finish with your favorite toppings of chicken, pulled pork or brisket baked beans

$12.00Out of stock

House smoked pulled pork, cabbage, carrots , and Asian spices, rolled and fried to a crisp. served with house made honey habanero dipping sauce (4pcs)

$12.00

A pound of our smoked boneless rib tips, finished off in house made BBQ sauce. (GF)

$12.00

A dozen Shrimp sautéed in our spicy bbq sauce , Served with garlic bread

$12.00

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

House cheese sauce made from a blend of sharp cheddar, provolone, fontina and mozzarella cheese tossed with cavatappi pasta topped with garlic panko breadcrumb and baked.

Smoked Meats

$14.00

1/2 lb - House smoked pulled pork.

$18.00

1/2 lb - House smoked brisket

$19.00

1/2 rack - House smoked Pork Ribs

$36.00

BBQ Smoked Trio features our Smoked Brisket ,Pulled Pork and Pork Ribs 1/3 rack of Pork Ribs 1/3 Lb of Beef Brisket 1/3 Lb of Pulled Pork

Out The Fryer

comes with Fries.
$18.00

Crispy southern style bone-in fried chicken (3 PCs)

$18.00

Perfectly seasoned white fish fillets battered and fried to a crisp. Served with house made tartar sauce (3pcs)

$18.00

Large Shrimp seasoned, battered and fried to golden crisp and served with house made tartar sauce (10pcs)

$18.00

Our classic fried chicken tossed in sriracha maple syrup and served over a fresh Belgium waffle. (3pcs) *does not come with fries

Burgers

$15.00

8oz Custom beef brisket blend by Pat Lafrieda grilled to your preference topped with lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles. Choose one or several toppings to finish it off!

$15.00

A blend of beans, peppers, onions, and jalapeño cornbread. topped with lettuce , tomato , onion and pickles. *vegetarian

$18.00

Fresh white fish fillet and shrimps seasoned with fresh herbs and combined to create this pan seared seafood burger. Topped off with house made remoulade, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle

Sandwiches

$16.00

Boneless chicken breast seasoned, tossed in our spiced batter , fried to perfection and lastly dipped in a hot chili oil for the perfect amount of heat. Topped with house made pickles.

$16.00

Our house smoked brisket layered with sautéed onions and house made bbq sauce.

$16.00

Perfectly seasoned white fish fillets battered and fried to a crisp. topped with lettuce and house made tartar sauce .

$16.00

Our house smoked pulled pork topped off with summer slaw and Carolina mustard

$16.00

Succulent shrimp battered and fried Crispy stacked and topped with our house remoulade , shredded lettuce and tomato

$16.00Out of stock

House Smoked Pastrami Brisket topped with beer braised onions sauerkraut and our house made whole grain mustard

Salads

$13.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, black olives, parmigiana cheese , house made garlic croutons with Caesar dressing

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, hard boiled egg slices, diced bacon, crumbled blue cheese, tomato & onion. Served with Ranch Dressing

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, black beans, kidney beans, corn, shredded cheddar/ jack cheese, tomatoes and onion topped with corn chips - served with BBQ Ranch

Dessert

$12.00

Choclate fudge brownie waffle sandwich stuffed with Vanilla ice cream and Topped with salted Carmel , whip cream and powdered sugar

$12.00

A thick slice of our moist & delicious bread pudding , served with 2 scoops of vanilla ice-cream then topped with salted caramel , whip cream & powdered sugar

Sides

$7.00

Housemade Belgium waffle topped with powdered sugar and a side of maple syrup.

$7.00

Baked low and slow with our house smoked beef brisket.

$6.00
$7.00

Our golden crisp fries tossed in a roasted garlic oil fresh Parsley and parmigiana cheese.

$7.00

Sautéed in olive oil, garlic and chili peppers.

$7.00

House brined bread and butter pickles.

$7.00

Freshly baked cornbread with a twist. Our recipe includes diced jalapeños, fresh corn and cheddar cheese.

$7.00

Simmered for hours with our house smoked diced ham and red chili pepper.

$7.00

Chopped cabbage, carrots, onion and crisp apples are brought together with a house creamy dressing.

$7.00

Crispy sweet potato fries lightly salted.

$2.00

Cans

16oz Can
$7.00

NE/Hazy IPA · 7.0% - Pilsner Malt, Flaked Wheat, and Flaked Oats. Hopped with Centennial, Azacca, Idaho 7 and Citra, then copiously dry hopped with Azacca, Idaho 7, and Cashmere. Bursting with citrus and tropical fruit flavors can make any island feel tropical.

$8.00

NE/Hazy DIPA · 8.5% · Double Dry Hopped New England Double IPA. Vic Secret, Motueka, and Mosaic hops.

$8.00

NE/Hazy DIPA · 8.2% Soft and pillowy, with a bright citrus and floral nose and flavor.Brewed with American 2-Row, Flaked Oat, & White Wheat. Double Dry Hopped with Simcoe and Citra.

$8.00

Black IPA 7.5%ABV Brewed with pilsner,dark Munich, white wheat, flaked rye, chocolate wheat & roasted malts. dry hopped with nelson sauvin, wakatu, motueks & rakau

$8.00

Combining the best of both worlds, this lager features flaked oats, flaked wheat, and a generously dry hopped with Citra, Strata, & El Dorado. Rich New England mouthfeel, with a punch of resinous & tropical fruit hop flavors and a clean, crisp lager finish.

$6.00

German Pilsner · 4.9% - Clean, crisp and bright German Pilsner. Hopped with Hallertau Magnum, Tettnang, Perle, and Hallertau Blanc. Soft noble hop character with a clean, crisp finish.

$7.00

Pilsner · 4.9% What makes this beer "Italian American?" It's simple. Think Italian Pilsner, but dry hopped with Simcoe and Amarillo. Banger hops with a clean, bright finish. Brewed with German Pilsner Malt. Kettle hopped with Hallertau Magnum, Tettnang, Perle, and Safir.

$7.00

Czech Pilsner · 4.9% · 12 plato OG Czech Lager. Hints of hay and lemon before a quick, perfectly dry finish with medium backing bitterness.

$7.00

Oktoberfest · 5.5% ABV We’ve entered the festbier game with our very first Oktoberfest inspired lager. Fest bier is a marzen brewed with 100% German Bavarian malts and hops. Brewed with Pilsner, Vienna, Light and Dark Munich, and Chocolate malts. Hopper with Tettnang and Spalter.

$7.00

ESB · 5.2% · This English ale is brewed with Golden Promise, Floor Malted Crystal malt, Biscuit malt and Flaked Corn. Hopped with bravo and Contessa.

$8.00

Sour Ale · 8.0% · A no-lactose dessert sour, conditioned on Acai, Strawberry, Banana, and Marshmallow.

$8.00

NE/Hazy IPA · 6.8% NE IPA. Pilsner malt, flaked rye, and flaked wheat. Motueka and Citra hops.

$9.00

Triple IPA · 10.0% Brewed with Pilsner malt, Golden Promise malt, spelt, and flaked oats. Kettle hopped with Salvo Centennial and idaho 7. Dry Hopped with Cryo Pop, Strata and Galaxy.

$9.00

Sour Ale · 8.0% In celebration of our fifth anniversary. Brewed with Pilsner and White Wheat. Conditioned on tangerine, orange, lime, lemon, and grapefruit.

$8.00

NE/Hazy IPA · 7.8% Brewed with pilsner malt & white wheat. Hopped with nelson sauvin and strata. Dry hopped with cryo citra. Featuring phantasm powder for thiol boost.

$7.00

Vienna lager 4.5% Brewed with vienna, aromatic and carabohemian malts. Hopped with Hallertau magnum and akoya.

$9.00

Sour Ale · 8.0% We took our popular "Gimme, Gimme" series and gave y'all MOAR! Brewed with Milk Sugar and conditioned on Vanilla Beans, Pineapple, Passion Fruit, Guava, Papaya, and Orange.

$7.00

6.5% ABV - Porter Brewed with maris otter, brown, crystal & chocolate malts. Hopped with fuggles.

4PK Cans - Take Out Only (Will be held at counter for pick up)

(4) pack of 16oz cans
$16.00

NE/Hazy IPA · 7.0% - Pilsner Malt, Flaked Wheat, and Flaked Oats. Hopped with Centennial, Azacca, Idaho 7 and Citra, then copiously dry hopped with Azacca, Idaho 7, and Cashmere. Bursting with citrus and tropical fruit flavors can make any island feel tropical.

$20.00

NE/Hazy DIPA · 8.2% Soft and pillowy, with a bright citrus and floral nose and flavor.Brewed with American 2-Row, Flaked Oat, & White Wheat. Double Dry Hopped with Simcoe and Citra.

$20.00

NE/Hazy DIPA · 8.5% · Double Dry Hopped New England Double IPA. Vic Secret, Motueka, and Mosaic hops.

$20.00

Black IPA 7.5%ABV Brewed with pilsner,dark Munich, white wheat, flaked rye, chocolate wheat & roasted malts. dry hopped with nelson sauvin, wakatu, motueks & rakau

$18.00

Combining the best of both worlds, this lager features flaked oats, flaked wheat, and a generously dry hopped with Citra, Strata, & El Dorado. Rich New England mouthfeel, with a punch of resinous & tropical fruit hop flavors and a clean, crisp lager finish.

$15.00

German Pilsner · 4.9% - Clean, crisp and bright German Pilsner. Hopped with Hallertau Magnum, Tettnang, Perle, and Hallertau Blanc. Soft noble hop character with a clean, crisp finish.

$17.00

Pilsner · 4.9% · What makes this beer "Italian American?" It's simple. Think Italian Pilsner, but dry hopped with Simcoe and Amarillo. Banger hops with a clean, bright finish. Brewed with German Pilsner Malt. Kettle hopped with Hallertau Magnum, Tettnang, Perle, and Safir.

$17.00

Czech Pilsner · 4.9% · 12 plato OG Czech Lager. Hints of hay and lemon before a quick, perfectly dry finish with medium backing bitterness.

$17.00

Oktoberfest · 5.5% ABV We’ve entered the festbier game with our very first Oktoberfest inspired lager. Fest bier is a marzen brewed with 100% German Bavarian malts and hops. Brewed with Pilsner, Vienna, Light and Dark Munich, and Chocolate malts. Hopper with Tettnang and Spalter.

$17.00

ESB · 5.2% · This English ale is brewed with Golden Promise, Floor Malted Crystal malt, Biscuit malt and Flaked Corn. Hopped with bravo and Contessa.

$20.00

Sour Ale · 8.0% · A no-lactose dessert sour, conditioned on Acai, Strawberry, Banana, and Marshmallow.

$20.00

NE/Hazy IPA · 6.8% Pilsner malt, flaked rye, and flaked wheat. Motueka and Citra hops.

$22.00

Triple IPA · 10.0% Brewed with Pilsner malt, Golden Promise malt, spelt, and flaked oats. Kettle hopped with Salvo Centennial and idaho 7. Dry Hopped with Cryo Pop, Strata and Galaxy.

$20.00

Sour Ale · 8.0% In celebration of our fifth anniversary. Brewed with Pilsner and White Wheat. Conditioned on tangerine, orange, lime, lemon, and grapefruit.

$20.00

NE/Hazy IPA · 7.8% Brewed with pilsner malt & white wheat. Hopped with nelson sauvin and strata. Dry hopped with cryo citra. Featuring phantasm powder for thiol boost.

$17.00

Vienna lager 4.5% Brewed with vienna, aromatic and carabohemian malts. Hopped with Hallertau magnum and akoya.

$22.00

Sour Ale · 8.0% We took our popular "Gimme, Gimme" series and gave y'all MOAR! Brewed with Milk Sugar and conditioned on Vanilla Beans, Pineapple, Passion Fruit, Guava, Papaya, and Orange.

$18.00

6.5% ABV - Porter Brewed with maris otter, brown, crystal & chocolate malts. Hopped with fuggles.

Growlers - Take Out Only (Will be held at counter for pick up)

$17.00

NE/Hazy IPA · 7.0% - Pilsner Malt, Flaked Wheat, and Flaked Oats. Hopped with Centennial, Azacca, Idaho 7 and Citra, then copiously dry hopped with Azacca, Idaho 7, and Cashmere. Bursting with citrus and tropical fruit flavors can make any island feel tropical.

$17.00

Oktoberfest · 5.5% ABV We’ve entered the festbier game with our very first Oktoberfest inspired lager. Fest bier is a marzen brewed with 100% German Bavarian malts and hops. Brewed with Pilsner, Vienna, Light and Dark Munich, and Chocolate malts. Hopper with Tettnang and Spalter.

$18.00Out of stock

Ferry Beer Session IPA · 4.5% ABV Light and airy with a bright citrus and tropical fruit flavors and aroma. Brewed with Pilsner, Golden Naked Oats, & White Wheat. Dry Hopped with Citra, El Dorado, & Amarillo.

$21.00

NE/Hazy DDH DIPA · 8.3% Double IPA double dry hopped exclusively with Strata hops. This beer is loaded with passionfruit flavors. Super dank and resinous in the nose

$21.00

NE/Hazy DIPA · 8.0% A Double Dry Hopped New England Double IPA. Vic Secret, Motueka, and Mosaic hops.

$21.00

NE/Hazy IPA · 7.0% ABV Double dry hopped IPA brewed with Guava. Double dry hopped with Vic Secret, Simcoe, & Citra. Hop and guava combo make this a dank tropical fruit bomb.

$21.00

Kills Boro Key Lime Tart 7.0 Abv A pastry inspired dessert sour. Brewed with graham crackers, vanilla bean, marshmallow and key lime. Reminiscent of your favorite pastries at your local pasticceria.

$21.00

Sour Ale · 8.0% · A no-lactose dessert sour, conditioned on Acai, Strawberry, Banana, and Marshmallow.

$18.00

ESB · 5.2% · This English ale is brewed with Golden Promise, Floor Malted Crystal malt, Biscuit malt and Flaked Corn. Hopped with bravo and Contessa.

$21.00

Sour Ale · 8.0% In celebration of our fifth anniversary. Brewed with Pilsner and White Wheat. Conditioned on tangerine, orange, lime, lemon, and grapefruit.

$21.00

Black IPA 7.5%ABV Brewed with pilsner,dark Munich, white wheat, flaked rye, chocolate wheat & roasted malts. dry hopped with nelson sauvin, wakatu, motueks & rakau

Cases - Take Out Only (Will be held at counter for pick up)

$75.00

NE/Hazy IPA · 7.0% - Pilsner Malt, Flaked Wheat, and Flaked Oats. Hopped with Centennial, Azacca, Idaho 7 and Citra, then copiously dry hopped with Azacca, Idaho 7, and Cashmere. Bursting with citrus and tropical fruit flavors can make any island feel tropical.

Apparel

$18.00
$18.00
$18.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Craft House powers the food program built to compliment Kills Boro’s wide variety of beers.

60 Van Duzer St, Staten Island, NY 10301

