Main picView gallery
Burgers
Seafood
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Craft House Burgers North Park

review star

No reviews yet

4101 30th st suite c

san diego, CA 92104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The Baja Burger
The Shroom's and Truffles Burger
The Blue Dream Burger

Drinks

Coke

$2.50

12 oz can

Diet coke

$2.50

12 oz can

Sprite

$2.50

12 oz can

Fiji Water bottle

$3.00Out of stock

500 ml

San Pellegrino Sparkling Lemon

$2.75

12 oz can

San Pellegrino Sparkling Blood Orange

$2.75

12 oz can

Tazo Green tea

$3.50Out of stock

Tazo Peach tea

$3.50Out of stock

San Pellegrino Sparkling Orange

$2.75

Starters

Fish'n Chips

$18.95

Beer battered Sea bass + old bay seasoned fries + lemon aioli

Fire roasted corn on the cob

$6.95

Cilantro-Lime Cream, Jalapeno, Aioli, Cotija, Tajin, Micro Cilantro

Brussle sprouts

$11.95

Roasted Jalapeno-Piloncillo Vinaigrette, Pomegranate, Sea Salt Roasted Pepitas.

Buffalo Cauliflower

$9.95

Crispy Cauliflower tossed in our house made Calabrian chili Buffalo sauce

Calabrian Buffalo Wings

$12.95+

Tossed in our house made Calabrian chili Buffalo sauce

Achiote-Chipotle glazed wings

$12.95+

Topped with Candied Jalapeno, Queso Fresco

Beer battered onion rings

$8.95

IPA Beer battered colossal onion rings

Habanero House pickle

$3.50

Salads

House Salad

$9.95

Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, Queso Fresco, Garlic Herb Croutons, with Champagne Vinaigrette

Monster Salad

$11.95

Romaine, Mixed Lettuce, Mini Heirloom Tomatoes, Pepitas, Tortilla Strip, Chipotle Aioli, Avocado, Queso Fresco, with Jalapeño-Cilantro Vinaigrette.

Classic Caesar Salad

$10.95

Romaine, Parmesan, Garlic Herb Croutons tossed in our house made Caesar Dressing

Burgers

The Hippie Burger

$14.95

Black Bean And Soy-Chorizo Patty, Butter Lettuce, Tomato, Fresh Onion, Avocado, Secret Sauce

The Classic Burger

$14.95

8 Oz. Signature Beef Patty, White Cheddar, Butter Lettuce, Tomato, Onion Jam, and Secret Sauce

The Not so Basic Burger

$16.95

8 Oz. Signature Beef Patty, Thick Applewood Smoked Bacon, White Cheddar, Butter Lettuce, Tomato, Onion Jam, and Secret Sauce

The Blue Dream Burger

$17.95

8 Oz. Signature Beef Patty, Gorgonzola, House Bourbon BBQ, Onions Rings, Thick Applewood Smoked Bacon, Arugula, and House Garlic Aioli

The Shroom's and Truffles Burger

$18.95

8 Oz. Signature Beef Patty, Herb-Roasted Shiitake Mushrooms, Hon Shimeji, And Cremini, Black Truffle Oil, Smoked Gouda, Onion Jam, House Aioli, and Arugula

The Baja Burger

$18.95

8 Oz. Signature Beef Patty, Grilled Queso Fresco, Crispy Tortilla Strips, Fresh Pico, Avocado, Butter Lettuce, Jalapeno-Cilantro Aioli, and Grilled Jalapenos

The Surf'n Turf Burger

$18.95

8 Oz. Signature Beef Patty, Grilled Shrimp, White Cheddar, Butter Lettuce, Tomato, Onion Jam, and Chipotle Aioli

The Wake'n Bac'n Burger

$18.95

8 Oz. Signature Beef Patty, Slow-Roasted Pork Belly, Sunny Fried Egg, White Cheddar, Onion Jam, Secret Sauce, Butter Lettuce, and Tomato

Specialty fries

Crazy fries

$11.95

White Cheddar, Onion Jam, House Garlic Aioli, Avocado-Poblano Creme, Queso Fresco, Cilantro and Microgreens

Parmesan Garlic Truffle fries

$11.95

Monster fries (Pork belly)

$18.95

Slow Roasted Pork Belly, Sunny Side Up Fried Egg, White Cheddar, Avocado-Poblano Creme, Onion Jam, Queso Fresco, Cilantro.

Short-rib fries

$19.95

Braised Short Rib, White Cheddar, Onion Jam, Queso Fresco, Chipotle Aioli Cilantro and Microgreens

Baja fries

$18.95

Signature Ground Beef, White Cheddar, Onion Jam, Pico De Gallo, Avocado-Poblano Creme, Jalapeno Aioli, Queso Fresco, Cilantro, Microgreens, Crispy Tortilla Strips and Grilled Jalapenos

The Creeprer sweet potato fries

$18.95

Chipotle Glazed Shrimp, Gorgonzola, Cilantro-Lime Creme, Queso Fresco, Cilantro and Micro Greens

Regular House Fries

$7.00

Basket of regular fries

Sweet potato fries

$9.00

Basket of sweet potato fries

Sandwiches

Grilled cheese

$9.95

Smoked Gouda, White Cheddar Cheese served on Rustic Sourdough

The Hipster Grilled Cheese

$13.95

Grilled Cheese, with herb roasted Shiitake Mushrooms, Black Truffle Oil, Oven Roasted Tomatoes, House Garlic Aioli, Arugula served on Rustic Sourdough

The BLT

$13.95

Thick Applewood Smoked Bacon, Butter Lettuce, Tomatoes, House Garlic Aioli (on Thick Brioche) Avocado

Cali Club BLT

$17.95

Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, Thick Applewood Smoked Bacon, Butter Lettuce, Tomatoes, Avocado, Jalapeño Aioli (on Jalapeño Cheddar Sourdough)

Blackened Salmon BLT

$19.95

Oven Roasted Tomatoes, Avocado Remoulade, Thick Applewood Smoked Bacon, Arugula, Lemon Aioli (on Sourdough) Rustic Jalapeño Cheddar Sourdough

Pork Belly Bahn-Mi

$19.95

Chipotle Soy Glazed Pork Belly, Pickled Daikon & Carrots, Jalapeno, Fresh Cilantro Jalapeno Aioli on a Toasted Brioche Bun

The Shorty sando

$19.95

Braised boneless beef Short Rib, White Cheddar, Arugula, Crispy Onion Strings, Chipotle Aioli, Onion Jam (on A Brioche Bun) Avocado

Mac n Cheese

3 Cheese Mac

$16.95

Smoked Gouda, Parmesan and White Cheddar Cheese

Smokey Mac

$18.95

3 Cheese Mac with Applewood Smoked Bacon

Mac Daddy

$20.95

3 Cheese Mac with Pork belly, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Micro greens

Fuego Mac

$19.95

3 Cheese Mac with Applewood Smoked Bacon and Jalapeños

Shrooms and Truffles Mac'n cheese

$20.95

Drinks

Coke

$2.50

12 oz can

Diet coke

$2.50

12 oz can

Sprite

$2.50

12 oz can

San Pellegrino Sparkling Lemon

$2.75

12 oz can

San Pellegrino Sparkling Orange

$2.75

12 oz can

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4101 30th st suite c, san diego, CA 92104

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Lucha Libre - North Park
orange star4.1 • 1,776
3016 University Ave San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Dunedin New Zealand Eats
orange star4.6 • 1,596
3501 30th St San Diego, CA 92104
View restaurantnext
El Tianguis - North Park
orange starNo Reviews
2810 El Cajon Blvd. San Diego, CA 92104
View restaurantnext
Cantina Mayahuel - 2934 Adams Ave
orange star4.6 • 1,125
2934 Adams Ave San Diego, CA 92116
View restaurantnext
Baja Betty's
orange star4.5 • 171
1421 University Ave San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Puesto Mission Valley
orange star4.4 • 1,073
5010 Mission Center Road San Diego, CA 92108
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in san diego

City Tacos - North Park
orange star4.2 • 2,913
3028 university ave San Diego, CA 92104
View restaurantnext
Siamo Napoli
orange star4.9 • 1,956
3959 30th St San Diego, CA 92104
View restaurantnext
Lucha Libre - North Park
orange star4.1 • 1,776
3016 University Ave San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Tribute Pizza - North Park, San Diego
orange star4.6 • 1,602
3077 North Park Way San Diego, CA 92104
View restaurantnext
Olympic Cafe - North Park
orange star4.5 • 1,598
2310 University Ave San Diego, CA 92104
View restaurantnext
Dunedin New Zealand Eats
orange star4.6 • 1,596
3501 30th St San Diego, CA 92104
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near san diego
Carmel Valley
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Hillcrest
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
East Village
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Mission Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Old Town
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Grantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Rolando
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Gaslamp
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Barrio Logan
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston