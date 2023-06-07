Restaurant header imageView gallery

Craft House Pizza 102 Jtown Location

review star

No reviews yet

12607 Taylorsville Road

Louisville, KY 40299

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Food

Appetizers

Individual Cheese Sticks

Individual Cheese Sticks

$5.00

Our house-crafted dough brushed with garlic butter and smothered with 100% mozzarella cheese.

Small Cheese Sticks

Small Cheese Sticks

$7.00

Our house-crafted dough brushed with garlic butter and smothered with 100% mozzarella cheese.

Medium Cheese Sticks

Medium Cheese Sticks

$10.00

Our house-crafted dough brushed with garlic butter and smothered with 100% mozzarella cheese.

Large Cheese Sticks

Large Cheese Sticks

$13.00

Our house-crafted dough brushed with garlic butter and smothered with 100% mozzarella cheese.

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Toasted to perfection.

Craft House Garlic Bread

Craft House Garlic Bread

$5.00

Layered and baked with provolone and cheddar cheese.

Regular Bacon Cheese Fries

Regular Bacon Cheese Fries

$9.00

Seasoned fries topped with mozzarella, cheddar cheese, and bacon. Served with ranch dressing.

Large Bacon Cheese Fries

Large Bacon Cheese Fries

$12.50

Seasoned fries topped with mozzarella, cheddar cheese, and bacon. Served with ranch dressing.

Regular Baked Meatballs

$10.00

Meatballs covered in marinara sauce and 100% mozzarella cheese. Served with hot garlic bread

Large Baked Meatballs

$13.00

Meatballs covered in marinara sauce and 100% mozzarella cheese. Served with hot garlic bread.

Margherita Crisp

Margherita Crisp

$8.50

Sun-dried tomato tortilla brushed with olive oil and covered in garlic, basil, spinach, 100% mozzarella, feta cheese, diced tomato, and Parmesan oregano.

Pepperoni Crisp

Pepperoni Crisp

$8.50

Sun-dried tomato tortilla brushed with olive oil and topped with 100% mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, and Parmesan oregano.

Regular Boneless Bites

Regular Boneless Bites

$10.00

Tender, juicy chicken, served plain, shaken in buffalo or BBQ sauce, with choice of dressing.

Individual Jalapeno Cheese Stick

$6.00

Small Jalapeno Cheese Stick

$8.50

Medium Jalapeno Cheese Stick

$12.00

Large Jalapeno Cheese Stick

$15.50

6 Chicken Wings

$12.00

6 tender, juicy wings, served in buffalo or BBQ sauce with a choice of dressing.

10 Chicken Wings

$18.00

10 tender, juicy wings, served in buffalo or BBQ sauce with a choice of dressing.

25 Chicken Wings

$40.00

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$7.00

Iceberg, romaine, and spinach topped with potato sticks, cheddar cheese, grape tomato, bacon, and egg.

Craft Pizza Salad

$9.50

Iceberg, romaine, and spinach, topped with ham, pepperoni, green pepper, mushroom, red onion, black olive, grape tomato, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese. Served with hot garlic bread.

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$12.00

Romaine, topped with red and green pepper, black and green olive, artichoke, red onion, banana pepper, and feta cheese. Served with hot garlic bread.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.00

Grilled chicken on a bed of iceberg, romaine, and spinach, topped with potato sticks, cheddar cheese, grape tomato, bacon, and egg. Served with hot garlic bread.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$12.50

Iceberg, romaine, spinach, chopped ham, turkey, egg, cheddar cheese, red onion, and grape tomato. Served with hot garlic bread.

Chicken Mediterranean Salad

$13.50

Crispy Chicken Salad

$13.50

Sandwiches

Meatball Sandwich

Meatball Sandwich

$11.00

Meatballs covered in marinara sauce, red onion, and melted provolone.

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$11.00

Slices of ham, salami, and pepperoni with melted provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and banana pepper. Served with balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Ham & Cheese

Ham & Cheese

$10.00

Fresh slices of ham, melted provolone, lettuce, and tomato. Served with honey mustard dressing.

Stromboli Sub

$10.50

Ground steak topped with pizza sauce, melted provolone, sauteed onion, mushroom, and green pepper.

Chicken Club

Chicken Club

$11.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, and melted provolone, topped with lettuce and tomato. Served with honey mustard dressing.

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$11.00

Sliced ham, turkey, bacon, and melted provolone, topped with lettuce and tomato. Served with honey mustard dressing.

Turkey Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$11.00

Sliced turkey and melted provolone, topped with lettuce and tomato. Served with a side of mayo.

Pasta

Baked Spaghetti

Baked Spaghetti

$11.00

Spaghetti baked with pepperoni, ham, pork sausage, Italian sausage, green pepper, onion, black olive, mushroom, meat sauce, and mozzarella cheese.

Veggie Baked Spaghetti

$8.00

Spaghetti baked with marinara sauce, green pepper, onion, mushroom, black olive, and mozzarella cheese.

Baked Alfredo

Baked Alfredo

$10.00

Linguine baked in rich Alfredo with mushroom and tomato.

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$11.50

Linguine baked in rich Alfredo sauce with grilled chicken, mushroom, and tomato.

Lasagna

Lasagna

$12.00

Layers of pasta with ground beef, a special cheese blend, and meat sauce.

Marinara Spaghetti

$7.00

Spaghetti topped with marinara sauce.

Meat Sauce Spaghetti

$8.00

Spaghetti topped with Meat sauce.

Meatballs Spaghetti

Meatballs Spaghetti

$9.00

Spaghetti topped with meat sauce and meatballs.

Sides

Bag of Chips

$1.00

Dressing & Sauces

Fries

$2.00

Parmesan (no cost)

Pasta Salad

$2.00

Red Pepper (no cost)

Side of Anchovy

$1.00

Side of Banana Peppers

$1.00

Side of Crackers

$1.00

Side of Grilled Chicken

$3.00

Side of Jalapenos

$1.00

Side of Ketchup

$1.00

Side of Mayo

$1.00

Side of Peppadews

$1.00

Side of Pepperocinis

$1.00

Side of Pickles

$1.00

Dessert

Individual Cinnamon Sticks

$5.00

Small Cinnamon Sticks

$7.00

Cinnamon and sugar over melted butter, topped with vanilla icing.

Medium Cinnamon Sticks

$10.00

Cinnamon and sugar over melted butter, topped with vanilla icing.

Large Cinnamon Sticks

$13.00

Cinnamon and sugar over melted butter, topped with vanilla icing.

Extra Icing

$1.00

Kids

Individual 1 Topping Pizza

$6.00

All kid’s meals come with a drink

Individual Cheese Pizza

$6.00

All kid’s meals come with a drink

Kids Spaghetti Dinner

$6.00

Spaghetti served with meat sauce, marinara or Alfredo & hot garlic bread. All kid’s meals come with a drink

Family Size Dinners

Family Size Baked Spaghetti

$30.00

Family Size Veggie Baked

$20.00

Family Size Baked Alfredo

$26.00

Family Size Chicken Alfredo

$34.00

Family Size Lasagna

$55.00

Family Size Marinara Spaghetti

$21.00

Family Size Meat Sauce Spaghetti

$24.00

Family Size Meatball Spaghetti

$27.00

Family Size House Salad

$25.00
Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Toasted to perfection.

Craft House Garlic Bread

Craft House Garlic Bread

$5.00

Layered and baked with provolone and cheddar cheese.

Beverages

Fountain Beverage

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$2.50+

Big Red

$2.50+

Diet Mt. Dew

$2.50+

Diet Pepsi

$2.50+

Dr. Pepper

$2.50+

Lemonade

$2.50+

Mt. Dew

$2.50+

Pepsi

$2.50+

Starry

$2.50+

Sweet Tea

$2.50+

Unsweet Tea

$2.50+

Water

Water

2 Liter

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Mt. Dew

$3.50

Starry

$3.50

Gallon Tea

Sweet Tea

$15.00

Unsweet Tea

$15.00

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$15.00

Gallon Lemonade

Gallon of Lemonade

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy good people, good pizza and good brews!

Location

12607 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, KY 40299

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Saint Michael's Catholic Church
orange starNo Reviews
3705 Stone Lakes Dr. Jeffersontown, KY 40299
View restaurantnext
Barcelona Bistro Bar- Jtown - 10415 Taylorsville Road
orange starNo Reviews
10415 Taylorsville Road Louisville, KY 40299
View restaurantnext
Johnny V's
orange starNo Reviews
10509 Watterson Trail Louisville, KY 40299
View restaurantnext
Gaslight Diner
orange starNo Reviews
10509 Watterson Trail Jeffersontown, KY 40299
View restaurantnext
Recbar - 502
orange starNo Reviews
10301 Taylorsville Rd Louisville, KY 40299
View restaurantnext
El Taco Luchador - Jtown
orange starNo Reviews
10305 Taylorsville Road Jeffersontown, KY 40299
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Louisville

Le Moo
orange star4.5 • 5,649
2300 Lexington Road Louisville, KY 40206
View restaurantnext
The Village Anchor
orange star4.7 • 3,431
11507 Park Road Louisville, KY 40223
View restaurantnext
Wild Eggs - Dupont
orange star4.4 • 2,902
3985 Dutchmans Lane Louisville, KY 40207
View restaurantnext
Grassa Gramma
orange star4.6 • 2,882
2210 Holiday Manor Center Louisville, KY 40222
View restaurantnext
Derby City Pizza -PRP
orange star4.6 • 2,819
5603 Greenwood Rd Louisville, KY 40258
View restaurantnext
Hell or High Water
orange star4.5 • 2,785
112 West Washington St suite#2 Louisville, KY 40202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Louisville
Jeffersonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
New Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Prospect
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Sellersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Crestwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Corydon
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Radcliff
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston