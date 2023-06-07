Craft House Pizza 102 Jtown Location

All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy good people, good pizza and good brews!
Location
12607 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, KY 40299
Gallery
