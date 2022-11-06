Craft Pies Pizza Company imageView gallery

Craft Pies Pizza Company Flower Mound

2451 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 100

Flower Mound, TX 75022

CYO 11.5 In Thin Crust
Fiery Carnivore
CYO Mini 7"

Our Pizzas

Craft Cheese

Red Sauce and Mozzarella Parmesan

Fiery Carnivore

Spicy red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, italian sausage, fresh jalapenos finished with sriracha drizzle

Alfredo Heaven

white sauce, mozzarella, chopped garlic, chicken, bacon after oven arugula and balsamic drizzle

Margherita

red sauce, buffalo mozzarella, paremsan, chopped garlic, grape tomato, extra virgin olive oil, after oven fresh basil

Caribbean BBQ

BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken, canadian bacon, red onion, pineapple. After oven fresh cilantro and BBQ drizzle

Veggie Delight

Basil Pesto, Mozzarella, grape tomato, bell pepper, shrooms, red onions, kalamata olive, spinach

Buffalo Madness

Wing Sauce, Mozzarella, chicken Buffalo Mozzarella. After oven Sriracha and Ranch Drizzle

Green Monster

Basil Pesto, Mozzarella ,Chicken, Bell Pepper, Chopped Garlic. After Oven Arugula and Balsamic Drizzle

CYO Pizza

CYO 10 In Gluten Free

$15.95

CYO 11.5 In Thin Crust

$11.95

CYO Mini 7"

$9.95

Our Salads

Cranberry Almond

Spinach, Feta, Red Onion, Sliced Almonds, Cranberries, Choice of Dressing

House

Spring Mix, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Mozzarella, Choice of Dressing

CYO Salad

CYO Salad Regular

$10.98

CYO Salad Side

$6.98

Sweets

GF Brownie

$3.98
Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.45
Sea Salt Caramel Cookie

$3.45
Rice Crispy Treat

$4.15

Drinks

Craft Soda

$4.00
Bottled Soda

$3.25Out of stock

Fountain Drink

$2.98
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Unforgettable pizza, served fresh and fast!

2451 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 100, Flower Mound, TX 75022

Directions

