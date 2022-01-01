Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Salad
Italian

Craft Pizza

4,846 Reviews

$$

1252 North Damen

Chicago, IL 60622

Order Again

Popular Items

Plain Jane - 18"
Plain Jane - 14"
Margherita - 18"

House Pies

Plain Jane - 14"

$16.00

Margherita - 14"

$19.00

Amore - 14"

$20.00

Dolce Vita - 14"

$21.00

Craft Garden - 14"

$21.00

Wicker Pork - 14"

$21.00

Spinach Specialty - 14"

$21.00

Devil in the White City - 14"

$24.00

Farm to Table - 14"

$21.00

White Truffle - 14"

$21.00

Bacon Bianca - 14"

$23.00

Hipster - 14"

$24.00

White City - 14"

$20.00

Plain Jane - 18"

$20.00

Margherita - 18"

$23.00

Amore - 18"

$24.00

Dolce Vita - 18"

$25.00

Craft Garden - 18"

$25.00

Wicker Pork - 18"

$25.00

Spinach Specialty - 18"

$25.00

Devil in the White City - 18"

$28.00

Farm to Table - 18"

$25.00

White Truffle - 18"

$25.00

Bacon Bianca - 18"

$27.00

Hipster - 18"

$27.00

White City - 18"

$22.00

BYO 14

$16.00

BYO 18

$20.00

Appetizers

Caesar Salad

$9.00

House Salad

$9.00

Farm Salad

$9.00

Garlic Cheese Bread

$5.00

Bruschetta

$9.00

Sides

Side of Sauce

$0.50

Side of Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Side of House Dressing

$0.50

PARTY

$20.00
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
No need to look any further for that good NY style thin crust that you've been craving - Craft Pizza has you covered!

Location

1252 North Damen, Chicago, IL 60622

