Craft Public House is a full service family restaurant featuring a made-from-scratch menu offering breakfast, lunch and dinner, along brunch on the weekends. We offer banquet and catering services for all occasions with private dining accommodations for up to 120 guests. Our large covered patio provides the perfect setting for pet-friendly outdoor dining for up to 100 guests. We have partnered with dozens of locally owned business and proudly offer a large selection of locally sourced products headlined by our continuously rotating menu of NC beer, wine and spirits. We are extremely proud to be a locally owned business with deep roots in the community. We appreciate your patronage and look forward to seeing you soon.

