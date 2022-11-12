Restaurant header imageView gallery

Craft Public House

1040 Tryon Village Drive, Suite 601

CARY, NC 27518

Popular Items

House Pretzels
CPH Wings
Cali Grilled Chicken

Starters

House Pretzels

$8.00

Freshly prepared, lightly salted soft pretzels served with hot mustard dipping sauce

3 Amigos Tacos

$13.00

Marinated steak tacos in grilled corn tortillas with lettuce, black bean corn salsa, and Southwest taco sauce

Steak Quesadilla

$13.00

Steak with grilled onions, sweet peppers, and melted cheese, served with salsa and sour cream

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Roasted chicken with grilled onions, sweet peppers, and melted cheese, served with salsa and sour cream

Crispy Fried Shrimp

$14.00

Freshly breaded shrimp with house remoulade

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.00

Marinated grilled chicken with cream cheese, spicy garlic sauce and three cheese blend, served with pita points

Hand Breaded Tenders

$11.00

Golden fried chicken breast tenders served with choice of honey mustard, ranch, or BBQ dipping sauce

House Cut Loaded Fries

$13.00

A heaping portion of CPH house cut fries topped with melted cheese, hickory smoked bacon, and green onions, served with ranch

Bacon Wrapped Poppers

$10.00

Fresh jalapenos loaded with cream cheese and cheddar, wrapped in hickory smoked bacon, served with ranch

CPH Wings

$16.00

Flour dusted jumbo wings tossed in your favorite sauce with choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing

Fried Mozzarella

$10.00

Hand breaded, golden fried and served with house marinara

Classic Chili Nachos

$14.00

Queso, shredded cheese, chili, lettuce, tomatoes, olives, and jalapenos served with salsa and sour cream

Drunken Pork Nachos

$14.00

Queso, shredded cheese, beer braised pork, caramelized onions, and BBQ sauce served with sour cream

Chimichurri Flank Nachos

$15.00

Queso, shredded cheese, marinated steak and black bean corn salsa topped with Southwest taco sauce

Salads

Farmers Grilled Chicken

$14.00

Marinated grilled chicken over mixed green with cucumbes, onions, tomatoes, sweet peppers, shredded Meunster and croutons

Strawberry Walnut

$11.00

Baby spinach, red onions, gorgonzola, sliced strawberries and toasted walnuts, served with balsamic

Chicken Caesar

$13.00

Hearts of romaine tossed in house Caesar dressing with parmesan, croutons, and marinated chicken

Country Fried Chicken Salad

$14.00

Hand breaded chicken tenders over mixed greens, cucumbers, onions, and tomatoes with shredded Meunster, chopped bacon and croutons

Blackened Salmon

$17.00

Pan seared salmon over mixes greens with toasted almonds, red onions, sweet peppers and tomatoes

Mediterranean Shrimp

$15.00

Sauteed shrimp over mixed greens with cucumbers, onions, tomatoes, feta, pepperoncinis and house vinaigrette

Maple Bacon Chicken

$15.00

Toasted almonds, dried cranberries, and sliced almonds over mixed greens with feta, onions, bacon and grilled chicken served with maple cider vinaigrette

Santa Fe Steak

$16.00

Chimichurri flank steak, black bean corn salsa with avocado and crispy tortilla strips over mixed greens with creamy Southwest taco sauce

Burgers & Birds

Build Your Own Burger

$14.00

Smokehouse Burger

$16.00

House BBQ sauce, cheddar, bacon, buttermilk onion straws, lettuce, tomato and garlic aioli

Southwest Burger

$16.00

Jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, buttermilk onion straws, fresh avocado and ranch

Mac Daddy Burger

$16.00

Piled high with griddles mac and cheese, hickory smoked bacon and buttermilk onion straws

Black Bean Burger

$12.00

House made with peppers, onions, carrots, fresh herbs and Muenster cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$13.00

Marinara, mozzarella and provolone

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Lightly breaded with lettuce, tomato and garlic aioli

Cali Grilled Chicken

$14.00

Lettuce, tomato, Meunster, fresh avocado, bacon and garlic aioli

Caprese Chicken

$14.00

Fresh mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, pesto aioli, balsamic reduction

Fiesta Chicken

$14.00

Shredded lettuce, pimiento cheese, black bean corn salsa and Southwest taco sauce

Signature Sandwiches

Prime Dip

$14.00

Slow roasted top round, sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions and provolone on a toasted baguette with au jus and horseradish cream sauce

Club

$15.00

All natural ham and oven roasted turkey on Texas Toast with lettuce, tomatoes, Meunster, cheddar, bacon and garlic aioli

Po Boy

$13.00

Hand breaded shrimp with lettuce, tomatoes and house remoulade on toasted baguette

Reuben

$15.00

All natural corned beef brisket with sauerkraut, Swiss and house 1000 island dressing on toasted sourdough

Turkey Pesto

$15.00

Roasted turkey with lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, avocado and fresh mozzarella on a toasted baguette with pesto aioli

Chicken Philly

$14.00

Sliced chicken with grilled onions, sweet peppers, melted Meunster and garlic aioli on a toasted baguette

Steak Philly

$16.00

Sliced steak with grilled onions, sweet peppers, melted Meunster and garlic aioli on a toasted baguette

Classic Italian

$14.00

Ham, salami, pepperoni and provolone with sliced onions, banana peppers, shredded lettuce, tomatoes and house vinaigrette on a toasted baguette

BLT

$15.00

Half pound of crisp, hickory smoked bacon with lettuce, tomatoes and garlic aioli on house Texas toast

Cuban

$14.00

Tender beer braised pork, shaved ham, sliced pickles and Swiss with creamy dijon spread on a toasted baguette

Pimiento Ham & Cheese

$13.00

CPH pimiento cheese and shaved ham on house Texas toast with hot mustard dipping sauce

House Specialties

Shepherd's Pie

$15.00

Braised pot roast in a homestlye gravy layered with mixed vegetables and mashed potatoes

Grilled Chicken & Orzo

$16.00

Marinated grilled chicken over creamy orzo pasta with sautéed spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms and shallots

CPH Shells & Cheese

$14.00

Tender pasta in a creamy three cheese béchamel oven baked with chopped bacon and a buttery crumb topping

Craft Chicken Pasta

$16.00

Penne pasta and steamed broccoli in a parmesan cream sauce with marinated grilled chicken

Chicken Parm

$19.00

Hand breaded chicken with marinara, mozzarella and provolone over vermicelli pasta

Yuengling Fish & Chips

$19.00

Beer battered cod filets served with house cut Fries and Creole tartar sauce

Grandma C's Lasagna

$15.00

Fresh pasta layered with ricotta, sweet Italian sausage, seasoned ground beef, marinara and a four cheese blend

Chicken Pot Pie

$14.00

Roasted chicken with potatoes and mixed vegetables in a savory chicken gravy with a puff pastry crust

Chicken Tender Dinner

$14.00

Golden fried chicken breast tenders served with choice of honey mustard, ranch, or BBQ dipping sauce

Not Your Mama's Meatloaf (Online)

$16.00

Tender ground beef with caramelized shallots, minced garlic and fresh herbs with a homestyle gravy, mashed potatoes and herb roasted vegetables

Chicken Fried Chicken (Online)

$18.00

Seasoned fried chicken with a Cajun country gravy served with mashed potatoes and steamed broccoli

Pan Seared Salmon (Online)

$19.00

Blackened salmon over orzo pasta in a light lemon cream sauce with herb roasted vegetables

Pizzas

10" Pub Pizza

$10.00

Marinara, mozzarella, provolone with choice of toppings

10" Americano

$12.00

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, onions, peppers, mushrooms

10" BBQ Chicken

$12.00

House BBQ, roasted chicken, caramelized onions, chopped bacon

10" Italian Meat

$12.00

Pepperoni, salami, Italian sausage, seasoned ground beef

10" Margherita Blanca

$11.00

Olive oil, minced garlic, fresh basil, roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella

16" Pub Pizza

$17.00

Marinara, mozzarella, provolone with choice of toppings

16" Americano

$25.00

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, onions, peppers, mushrooms

16" BBQ Chicken

$25.00

House BBQ, roasted chicken, caramelized onions, chopped bacon

16" Italian Meat

$25.00

Pepperoni, salami, Italian sausage, seasoned ground beef

16" Margherita Blanca

$23.00

Olive oil, minced garlic, fresh basil, roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella

GF Pub Pizza

$12.00

Marinara, mozzarella, provolone with choice of toppings

GF Americano

$14.00

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, onions, peppers, mushrooms

GF BBQ Chicken

$14.00

House BBQ, roasted chicken, caramelized onions, chopped bacon

GF Italian Meat

$14.00

Pepperoni, salami, Italian sausage, seasoned ground beef

GF Margherita Blanca

$13.00

Olive oil, minced garlic, fresh basil, roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella

Signature Sides

French Fries, Side

$4.00

Large Fry Basket

$7.00

Steamed Broccoli

$4.00

Steamed to order with butter

Side Garden Salad (Online)

$4.50

Side Caesar (Online)

$4.50

Cup of Soup (Online)

$4.50

Cup of Chili (Online)

$4.50

Bowl of Soup

$5.50

Bowl of Chili

$5.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Herb Roasted Vegetables

$4.50

Roasted zucchini, squash, bell pepper, and red onion

Creamy Shells & Cheese

$4.50

Small portion of our shells in a creamy bechamel sauce

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$4.50

Creamy mashed potatoes with choice of homestyle beef gravy or cajun chicken gravy

Seasonal Fruit

$3.50

Side Loaded Fries

$7.00

SD Queso

$2.00

Pita Bread

$1.00

Add On Burger Patty

$6.50

Kids Entrees

Kid Spaghetti

$6.00

Kid Fish & Chips

$7.50

1 piece of fish with fries

Kids Tenders

$7.00

Kid Pizza

$6.50

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kid Burger

$7.00

Kid Mac & Cheese

$6.50

In-House Desserts

Brownie Sundae

$9.00

Almond Flour Blondie Sundae

$10.00

Bread Pudding a la Mode

$12.00

Apple Crisp

$7.50Out of stock

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Aquafina

$2.00

Gatorade - Blue Glacier

$3.00

Bubly - Lime

$2.00

Bubly - Cherry

$2.00

Starbucks Triple Shot

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Craft Public House is a full service family restaurant featuring a made-from-scratch menu offering breakfast, lunch and dinner, along brunch on the weekends. We offer banquet and catering services for all occasions with private dining accommodations for up to 120 guests. Our large covered patio provides the perfect setting for pet-friendly outdoor dining for up to 100 guests. We have partnered with dozens of locally owned business and proudly offer a large selection of locally sourced products headlined by our continuously rotating menu of NC beer, wine and spirits. We are extremely proud to be a locally owned business with deep roots in the community. We appreciate your patronage and look forward to seeing you soon.

Location

1040 Tryon Village Drive, Suite 601, CARY, NC 27518

