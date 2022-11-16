Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

Craft & Racked Wine Bar

109 Reviews

$$

1400 E Old Settlers Blvd

Suite 203

Round Rock, TX 78664

Order Again

14 oz. Cup

Beer Cup

Beer Cup

$6.00

14 oz. sealed cup of our craft beer to go!

Growler Refill

Growler Refill - Craft

Growler Refill - Craft

$20.00

(1) refill up to 64 oz. growler of our craft beers minus Electric Jellyfish

Growler Refill - Electric Jellyfish

Growler Refill - Electric Jellyfish

$25.00

(1) refill up to 64 oz. growler of Electric Jellyfish

APPETIZERS

Brie & Fig

Brie & Fig

$10.99

House Made Crostini with Brie, Figs, Candied Walnuts and Honey

Brisket Nachos

$13.99
Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$10.99

Chips and Queso

$8.99
House Made Roasted Salsa w/ Chips

House Made Roasted Salsa w/ Chips

$4.99

House made Roasted Salsa with just a kick of spicy Jalapeno served with corn tortilla chips

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

$10.99

Creamy spinach and artichoke dip topped with melted Parmesan cheese. Served with House Made Crostini

BRUSCHETTA

Avocado and Feta

Avocado and Feta

$10.99

Avocado, Feta, Lemon, and Herb Vinaigrette

Basil Pesto and Tomato

Basil Pesto and Tomato

$10.99

Blistered Cherry Tomatoes, Basil Pesto, Balsamic Reduction

Goat Cheese and Strawberry

Goat Cheese and Strawberry

$10.99

Freshly Sliced Bruschetta with Goat Cheese, Strawberries and Fresh Mint, Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze and Lemon Zest

CHARCUTERIE

Standard DIY Charcuterie Board

Standard DIY Charcuterie Board

$22.99

DIY Kit Includes 3 cheeses and 1 cured meat. Enjoy a selection of artisan cheeses and a cured meat along with a variety of fruits, jams, condiments and nuts. Crackers included.

Premium DIY Charcuterie Board

Premium DIY Charcuterie Board

$33.99

DIY Kit includes 5 cheeses and 2 cured meat. Enjoy fresh sliced mozzarella cheese, slices of Port Wine Derby Cheese, a wedge of soft Brie Cheese and 2 other select cheeses with sliced salami and one additional cured meat along with a variety of fruits, jams, condiments and nuts. Crackers included.

Valentine's Day Special

Valentine's Day Special

$49.99

Valentines Day Special includes 3 kinds of cheese and 1 cured meat, a House bottle of Wine, and chocolate-covered Strawberries. This board comes assembled. Enjoy a selection of artisan cheeses and cured meat along with a variety of fruits, jams, condiments, and nuts. Crackers included.

MAINS

Adobo Lime Chicken Tacos

Adobo Lime Chicken Tacos

$10.99

(3) Adobo lime shredded chicken breast on corn tortillas with shredded slaw, cotija cheese and house made avocado lime sauce -

Brisket Tacos

Brisket Tacos

$12.99

(3) tacos on corn tortillas with chopped brisket from Amigo's BBQ, topped with shredded lettuce, chopped onions, Monterey jack cheese and spicy BBQ dressing

Ham and Cheese

Ham and Cheese

$9.99

Sourdough Bread, Ham, Cheddar Cheese

Old Fashioned Grilled Cheese

Old Fashioned Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Sourdough Bread, Cheddar Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Swiss Cheese

T.A.P. - Turkey Avocado Prosciutto (Our Fave!)

T.A.P. - Turkey Avocado Prosciutto (Our Fave!)

$11.99

Whole Grain Bread, Sliced Turkey, Avocado Mash, Prosciutto, Swiss Cheese

Family Packs

Brisket Taco Family Pack

$29.99

(6) tacos on corn tortillas with chopped brisket from Amigo's BBQ, topped with shredded lettuce, chopped onions, Monterey jack cheese and spicy BBQ dressing and an order of order of Chips and Salsa

Adobo Chicken Taco Family Pack

$26.99

(6) Adobo lime shredded chicken breast on corn tortillas with shredded slaw, cotija cheese and house made avocado lime sauce and an order of Chips and Salsa

Deluxe Family Pack

$65.99

(6) Brisket and (6) Adobo Lime Chicken Tacos, with a side order of Chips and Salsa and an order of mini churros.

Holiday Special

House Wine with Reusable Wine Chiller Bag

House Wine with Reusable Wine Chiller Bag

$29.99

House Picked Wine with a nice reusable wine chiller bag! The perfect gift for your friends and family

Wine

House Red Glass

House Red Glass

$8.00

One glass of our house red wine, sealed to go!

House Rose Glass

House Rose Glass

$8.00

One glass of our house rose wine, sealed to go!

House White Glass

House White Glass

$8.00

One glass of our house white wine, sealed to go!

Wine Flight

Wine Flight

$25.00

(4) 3 oz. pours of our select wines, sealed to go in carry container

Wine Bottles - Red

Barrel Bomb Bottle

Barrel Bomb Bottle

$52.00

Lodi, California - Aged in Kentucky Bourbon casks and exhibits heavy and rich flavors of vanilla, licorice and oak

Block Nine P Noir

Block Nine P Noir

$40.00

Napa Valley, California - The aromas show generous bright fruit with a mix of strawberry, violets, dark cherry and a hint of leather

Criss Cross Petite Sirah

Criss Cross Petite Sirah

$44.00

Carlsbad, California - Excellent density and richness, with the black fruit staying bold and upfront on the palate.

Flaco Cabernet

$6.00+

Toledo, Spain - Aromas of ripe red fruit, vanilla and pipe tobacco with a peppery quality adding vivacity

House Red Bottle

House Red Bottle

$20.00

(1) bottle of our House Red Wine

House Rose Bottle

House Rose Bottle

$20.00

(1) bottle of our House Rose Wine

Serena Sweet Red

$36.00

Mango, Italy - Raspberry and cherry flavors with a rich midpalate and lingering, complex finish.

Vino Alicia Malbec

$56.00

Layers of dark berry fruit with subtle hints of stone and minerals with an elegant finish.

Siegel 1234 Red Blend

$40.00

A deep ruby color, intense aromas of black fruits, white pepper, spices and a hint of clove. Complex, deep wine with juicy tannins, good volume and very balanced.

Alfredo Arribas Priort Tros de Clos

$274.00

This is the rarest of alfredo arribas’ offerings and the purest expression of carignan one will find in priorat. It has a gorgeous, intellectual nose that is beautifully defined and elegant, not powerful but mineral-rich and earthy, blossoming with aeration. The palate is medium-bodied with svelte tannins, pure, unbridled dark cherry and plum fruit intermingling with minerals and slate aromas.

Chateau Ste. Michelle Canoe Ridge Merlot

$61.00

Broad and spicy, with pepper and clove overtones to the rich blueberry and currant fruit, coming together harmoniously against softly nubby tannins on the expressive finish.

Round Pond Kith and Kin Cabernet

$83.00

This cabernet sauvignon is just as intense in color as it is in flavors, The complex structure of bold fruit, firm tannins and just-a-hint of eucalyptus round out this exciting young wine.

Fidora Amarone

$80.00

Crushed violet, iris, spiced plum and raisin aromas come together on this. The structured palate offers dried black cherry, blackberry jam, licorice and nutmeg alongside firm, fine-grained tannins. It closes on a note of roasted coffee bean.

Wine Bottles - Sparkling / Rosé

$20 House Bubbly

$20.00

Bricco Riella Moscato

$36.00

Piedmont, Italy - A pleasantly sweet taste, fresh and intense, with a note of musk, very typical of Moscato grapes

Casteller Cava Rose

$32.00

Penedes, Spain - With a dark pink color, the wine offers strawberry and floral aromas, ripe flavors

Le Contesse Prosecco

$44.00

Veneto, Italy - Fruity aroma with a touch of golden apple, Williams pear and white blossoms.

Perrier Jouet Champagne

$133.00

The Perrier-Jouët Grand Brut is delicate, elegant and balanced. The striking freshness and vivacity of the floral and fruity fragrances (yellow fruits and fresh fruits) take root, before giving way to subtle notes of vanilla and butter, lending the wine a fruity and consistent character.

Piper Heidsieck Champagne

$84.00

Schuchmann Mtsvane Orange Wine

$40.00

Kakheti, Georgian Republic - Medium body and crisp with aromas of melon, pear and fresh cut flowers

Zestos Rosado

$28.00

Iberian Peninsula, Spain - This elegant vibrant, mineral-rosé with aromas of berries and citrus

Wine Bottles - White

Dom de Rochebin Chardonnay

$56.00

Bourgogne, France - Dry and bold with citrus, lemon and oaky notes.

House White Bottle

House White Bottle

$20.00

(1) bottle of our House White Wine

Little James Basket Press Sauvignon-Viognier

$32.00

Rhone Valley, France - Citrus and green apples on the nose. Crisp and refreshing

Nortico Alvarinho

$40.00

Alvarinho, Portugal - Creamy citrus oil, lime and yellow apple notes, nicely spiced with floral underpinnings.

Salvard Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

Loire Valley, France - Peachy and grapefruity with a little rind and woodiness, nice minerality and balanced acidity.

Arrojo Blanco

$28.00

Divino Torrontes

$28.00

Fresh Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies

Just like mom used to make, these cookies are made when you order and are delicious!
Half Dozen Chocolate Chip Cookies

Half Dozen Chocolate Chip Cookies

$6.99

Half Dozen of our Fresh Baked when you order Chocolate Chip Cookies.

Mini Churros

Mini Churros

$7.99

Bloody Mary Combo Pack

Bloody Mary Combo 2 Pack

Bloody Mary Combo 2 Pack

$19.00

Enjoy our Bloody Mary combo package, which contains (2) Bloody Mary's and an order of Roasted Red Pepper Hummus. Our Bloody Mary's are made with (House Spicy Bloody Mary Mix and Vodka, garnished with celery stick and olives)

Bloody Mary Combo 4 Pack

Bloody Mary Combo 4 Pack

$37.00

Enjoy our Bloody Mary combo package, which contains (4) Bloody Mary's and an order of Roasted Red Pepper Hummus. Bloody Mary's are made with (House Spicy Bloody Mary Mix and Vodka, garnished with celery stick and olives)

Cereza Cero Combo Pack

Cereza Cero Combo 2 Pack

$19.00

Enjoy our Cereza Cero Combo package, which contains (2) Cosmos and an order of House made roasted salsa and Chips. Cereza Cero's are made with (Black Cherry Rum and Coke Zero)

Cereza Cero Combo 4 Pack

$37.00

Enjoy our Cereza Cero Combo package, which contains (4) Cosmos and an order of House made roasted salsa and Chips. Cereza Cero's are made with (Black Cherry Rum and Coke Zero)

Cosmo Combo Pack

Cosmo Combo 2 Pack

$19.00

Enjoy our Cosmo Combo package, which contains (2) Cosmos and an order of House made roasted salsa and Chips. Cosmo's are made with (vodka, triple sec, cranberry juice, lime juice)

Cosmo Combo 4 Pack

$37.00

Enjoy our Cosmo Combo package, which contains (4) Cosmos and an order of House made roasted salsa and Chips. Cosmo's are made with (vodka, triple sec, cranberry juice, lime juice)

Hawaiian Punch Combo Pack

Enjoy our Hawaiian Punch combo package, which contains (2) Hawaiian Punch and an order of House made roasted salsa and Chips. Hawaiian Punch is made with (vodka, whiskey, dekuyper razzmatazz, pineapple juice, orange juice, grenadine)

Hawaiian Punch Combo 2 Pack

$21.00

Enjoy our Hawaiian Punch combo package, which contains (2) Hawaiian Punch and an order of House made roasted salsa and Chips. Hawaiian Punch is made with (vodka, whiskey, dekuyper razzmatazz, pineapple juice, orange juice, grenadine)

Hawaiian Punch Combo 4 Pack

$39.00

Enjoy our Hawaiian Punch combo package, which contains (4) Hawaiian Punch and an order of House made roasted salsa and Chips. Hawaiian Punch is made with (vodka, whiskey, dekuyper razzmatazz, pineapple juice, orange juice, grenadine)

Maple Bacon Old Fashioned Combo Pack

Single Maple Bacon Old Fashioned

$16.50

Enjoy our Single Maple Bacon Old Fashioned combo package, which contains (1) Maple Bacon Old Fashioned and an order of House made roasted salsa and Chips.. Our Maple Bacon Old Fashioned is made with (Texas Blended Whiskey and Maple Bacon Flavoring, garnished with an orange rind)

Double Maple Bacon Old Fashioned Combo

$30.00

Enjoy our Maple Bacon Old Fashioned combo package, which contains (2) Maple Bacon Old Fashioned's and an order of House made roasted salsa and Chips.. Our Maple Bacon Old Fashioned is made with (Texas Blended Whiskey and Maple Bacon Flavoring, garnished with an orange rind)

Mardy-Rita Combo Pack

Enjoy our Mardy-rita combo package, which contains (2) Marty-ritas and an order of House made roasted salsa and Chips. Marty-rita's are made with (cranberry juice, tequila, triple sec) and are named for our dear mother that left us in May of 2020.

Mardy-Rita Combo 2 Pack

$19.00

Enjoy our Mardy-rita combo package, which contains (2) Mardy-ritas and an order of House made roasted salsa and Chips. Mardy-rita's are made with (cranberry juice, tequila, triple sec) and are named for our dear mother that left us in May of 2020.

Mardy-Rita Combo 4 Pack

$37.00

Enjoy our Mardy-rita combo package, which contains (4) Mardy-ritas and an order of House made roasted salsa and Chips. Mardy-rita's are made with (cranberry juice, tequila, triple sec) and are named for our dear mother that left us in May of 2020.

Margarita w/ Cointreau Combo Pack

Enjoy our Margarita w/ Cointreau combo package, which contains (2) Margarita w/ Cointreau and an order of House made roasted salsa and Chips. Margarita w/ Cointreau is made with (tequilla, cointreau, and lime juice)

Margarita w/ Cointreau Combo 2 Pack

$23.00

Enjoy our Margarita w/ Cointreau combo package, which contains (2) Margarita w/ Cointreau and an order of House made roasted salsa and Chips. Margarita w/ Cointreau is made with (tequila, Cointreau, and lime juice)

Margarita w/ Cointreau Combo 4 Pack

$43.00

Enjoy our Margarita w/ Cointreau combo package, which contains (4) Margarita w/ Cointreau and an order of House made roasted salsa and Chips. Margarita w/ Cointreau is made with (tequila, Cointreau, and lime juice)

Pain Killer Combo Pack

Pain Killer Combo 2 Pack

$25.00

Enjoy our Pain Killer Combo package, which contains (2) Pain Killer and an order of House made roasted salsa and Chips. Pain Killer 's are made with (Captain morgan rum, cream of coconut, orange juice and pineapple juice)

Pain Killer Combo 4 Pack

$47.00

Enjoy our Pain Killer Combo package, which contains (4) Pain Killers and an order of House made roasted salsa and Chips. Pain Killer 's are made with (Captain morgan rum, cream of coconut, orange juice and pineapple juice)

Purple Paisley Combo Pack

Purple Paisley 2 Combo Pack

Purple Paisley 2 Combo Pack

$17.00

Enjoy our Purple Paisley Combo package, which contains (2) Purple Paisley's and an order of House made roasted salsa and Chips. Purple Paisley's are made with (Whipped vodka, blue curacao, razzmatazz, and cranberry juice)

Purple Paisley 4 Combo Pack

Purple Paisley 4 Combo Pack

$31.00

Enjoy our Purple Paisley Combo package, which contains (4) Purple Paisley's and an order of House made roasted salsa and Chips. Purple Paisley's are made with (Whipped vodka, blue curacao, razzmatazz, and cranberry juice)

Texas Tea Combo Pack

Enjoy our Texas Tea combo package, which contains (2) Texas Teas and an order of House made roasted salsa and Chips. Texas Tea's are made with (tequila, bourbon, gin, rum, vodka, triple sec, sweet & sour, cola)

Texas Tea Combo 2 Pack

$21.00

Enjoy our Texas Tea combo package, which contains (2) Texas Teas and an order of House made roasted salsa and Chips. Texas Tea's are made with (tequila, bourbon, gin, rum, vodka, triple sec, sweet & sour, cola)

Texas Tea Combo 4 Pack

$39.00

Enjoy our Texas Tea combo package, which contains (4) Texas Teas and an order of House made roasted salsa and Chips. Texas Tea's are made with (tequila, bourbon, gin, rum, vodka, triple sec, sweet & sour, cola)

Pint Club

One (1) laser etched, and beer friendly 19 oz Pint Glass with your name added to it. The Pint glass will live behind the bar waiting to be used exclusively by you. At the end of the year, it’s yours to keep. First fill up on us when you sign up! 19 oz pours for the price of our standard pint pours every time you visit us at Craft and Racked, and, of course, always poured into your unique Laser etched Pint Glass. Maintaining the same rate of discount, mugs of exceptionally high ABV beers (10%+) will be poured halfway full. Complimentary pour on your birthday! 10% off Craft and Racked merchandise and food for the duration of your membership. Pint Club emails detailing events and specials just for our Pint Club Members. First opportunity to renew for the 2022 Craft and Racked Pint Club
Pint Club Membership

Pint Club Membership

$75.00

One (1) laser etched, and beer friendly 19 oz Pint Glass with your name added to it. The Pint glass will live behind the bar waiting to be used exclusively by you. At the end of the year, it’s yours to keep. First fill up on us when you sign up! 19 oz pours for the price of our standard pint pours every time you visit us at Craft and Racked, and, of course, always poured into your unique Laser etched Pint Glass. Maintaining the same rate of discount, mugs of exceptionally high ABV beers (10%+) will be poured halfway full. Complimentary pour on your birthday! 10% off Craft and Racked merchandise and food for the duration of your membership. Pint Club emails detailing events and specials just for our Pint Club Members. ​First opportunity to renew for the 2022 Craft and Racked Pint Club

Sodas

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1400 E Old Settlers Blvd, Suite 203, Round Rock, TX 78664

Directions

