Craft & Racked Wine Bar

Pint Club

One (1) laser etched, and beer friendly 19 oz Pint Glass with your name added to it. The Pint glass will live behind the bar waiting to be used exclusively by you. At the end of the year, it’s yours to keep. First fill up on us when you sign up! 19 oz pours for the price of our standard pint pours every time you visit us at Craft and Racked, and, of course, always poured into your unique Laser etched Pint Glass. Maintaining the same rate of discount, mugs of exceptionally high ABV beers (10%+) will be poured halfway full. Complimentary pour on your birthday! 10% off Craft and Racked merchandise and food for the duration of your membership. Pint Club emails detailing events and specials just for our Pint Club Members. First opportunity to renew for the 2022 Craft and Racked Pint Club