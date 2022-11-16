- Home
- /
- Round Rock
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- Craft & Racked Wine Bar
Craft & Racked Wine Bar
109 Reviews
$$
1400 E Old Settlers Blvd
Suite 203
Round Rock, TX 78664
APPETIZERS
Brie & Fig
House Made Crostini with Brie, Figs, Candied Walnuts and Honey
Brisket Nachos
Caprese Salad
Chips and Queso
House Made Roasted Salsa w/ Chips
House made Roasted Salsa with just a kick of spicy Jalapeno served with corn tortilla chips
Spinach And Artichoke Dip
Creamy spinach and artichoke dip topped with melted Parmesan cheese. Served with House Made Crostini
BRUSCHETTA
CHARCUTERIE
Standard DIY Charcuterie Board
DIY Kit Includes 3 cheeses and 1 cured meat. Enjoy a selection of artisan cheeses and a cured meat along with a variety of fruits, jams, condiments and nuts. Crackers included.
Premium DIY Charcuterie Board
DIY Kit includes 5 cheeses and 2 cured meat. Enjoy fresh sliced mozzarella cheese, slices of Port Wine Derby Cheese, a wedge of soft Brie Cheese and 2 other select cheeses with sliced salami and one additional cured meat along with a variety of fruits, jams, condiments and nuts. Crackers included.
Valentine's Day Special
Valentines Day Special includes 3 kinds of cheese and 1 cured meat, a House bottle of Wine, and chocolate-covered Strawberries. This board comes assembled. Enjoy a selection of artisan cheeses and cured meat along with a variety of fruits, jams, condiments, and nuts. Crackers included.
MAINS
Adobo Lime Chicken Tacos
(3) Adobo lime shredded chicken breast on corn tortillas with shredded slaw, cotija cheese and house made avocado lime sauce -
Brisket Tacos
(3) tacos on corn tortillas with chopped brisket from Amigo's BBQ, topped with shredded lettuce, chopped onions, Monterey jack cheese and spicy BBQ dressing
Ham and Cheese
Sourdough Bread, Ham, Cheddar Cheese
Old Fashioned Grilled Cheese
Sourdough Bread, Cheddar Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Swiss Cheese
T.A.P. - Turkey Avocado Prosciutto (Our Fave!)
Whole Grain Bread, Sliced Turkey, Avocado Mash, Prosciutto, Swiss Cheese
Family Packs
Brisket Taco Family Pack
(6) tacos on corn tortillas with chopped brisket from Amigo's BBQ, topped with shredded lettuce, chopped onions, Monterey jack cheese and spicy BBQ dressing and an order of order of Chips and Salsa
Adobo Chicken Taco Family Pack
(6) Adobo lime shredded chicken breast on corn tortillas with shredded slaw, cotija cheese and house made avocado lime sauce and an order of Chips and Salsa
Deluxe Family Pack
(6) Brisket and (6) Adobo Lime Chicken Tacos, with a side order of Chips and Salsa and an order of mini churros.
Holiday Special
Wine
Wine Bottles - Red
Barrel Bomb Bottle
Lodi, California - Aged in Kentucky Bourbon casks and exhibits heavy and rich flavors of vanilla, licorice and oak
Block Nine P Noir
Napa Valley, California - The aromas show generous bright fruit with a mix of strawberry, violets, dark cherry and a hint of leather
Criss Cross Petite Sirah
Carlsbad, California - Excellent density and richness, with the black fruit staying bold and upfront on the palate.
Flaco Cabernet
Toledo, Spain - Aromas of ripe red fruit, vanilla and pipe tobacco with a peppery quality adding vivacity
House Red Bottle
(1) bottle of our House Red Wine
House Rose Bottle
(1) bottle of our House Rose Wine
Serena Sweet Red
Mango, Italy - Raspberry and cherry flavors with a rich midpalate and lingering, complex finish.
Vino Alicia Malbec
Layers of dark berry fruit with subtle hints of stone and minerals with an elegant finish.
Siegel 1234 Red Blend
A deep ruby color, intense aromas of black fruits, white pepper, spices and a hint of clove. Complex, deep wine with juicy tannins, good volume and very balanced.
Alfredo Arribas Priort Tros de Clos
This is the rarest of alfredo arribas’ offerings and the purest expression of carignan one will find in priorat. It has a gorgeous, intellectual nose that is beautifully defined and elegant, not powerful but mineral-rich and earthy, blossoming with aeration. The palate is medium-bodied with svelte tannins, pure, unbridled dark cherry and plum fruit intermingling with minerals and slate aromas.
Chateau Ste. Michelle Canoe Ridge Merlot
Broad and spicy, with pepper and clove overtones to the rich blueberry and currant fruit, coming together harmoniously against softly nubby tannins on the expressive finish.
Round Pond Kith and Kin Cabernet
This cabernet sauvignon is just as intense in color as it is in flavors, The complex structure of bold fruit, firm tannins and just-a-hint of eucalyptus round out this exciting young wine.
Fidora Amarone
Crushed violet, iris, spiced plum and raisin aromas come together on this. The structured palate offers dried black cherry, blackberry jam, licorice and nutmeg alongside firm, fine-grained tannins. It closes on a note of roasted coffee bean.
Wine Bottles - Sparkling / Rosé
$20 House Bubbly
Bricco Riella Moscato
Piedmont, Italy - A pleasantly sweet taste, fresh and intense, with a note of musk, very typical of Moscato grapes
Casteller Cava Rose
Penedes, Spain - With a dark pink color, the wine offers strawberry and floral aromas, ripe flavors
Le Contesse Prosecco
Veneto, Italy - Fruity aroma with a touch of golden apple, Williams pear and white blossoms.
Perrier Jouet Champagne
The Perrier-Jouët Grand Brut is delicate, elegant and balanced. The striking freshness and vivacity of the floral and fruity fragrances (yellow fruits and fresh fruits) take root, before giving way to subtle notes of vanilla and butter, lending the wine a fruity and consistent character.
Piper Heidsieck Champagne
Schuchmann Mtsvane Orange Wine
Kakheti, Georgian Republic - Medium body and crisp with aromas of melon, pear and fresh cut flowers
Zestos Rosado
Iberian Peninsula, Spain - This elegant vibrant, mineral-rosé with aromas of berries and citrus
Wine Bottles - White
Dom de Rochebin Chardonnay
Bourgogne, France - Dry and bold with citrus, lemon and oaky notes.
House White Bottle
(1) bottle of our House White Wine
Little James Basket Press Sauvignon-Viognier
Rhone Valley, France - Citrus and green apples on the nose. Crisp and refreshing
Nortico Alvarinho
Alvarinho, Portugal - Creamy citrus oil, lime and yellow apple notes, nicely spiced with floral underpinnings.
Salvard Sauvignon Blanc
Loire Valley, France - Peachy and grapefruity with a little rind and woodiness, nice minerality and balanced acidity.
Arrojo Blanco
Divino Torrontes
Fresh Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies
Mini Churros
Bloody Mary Combo Pack
Bloody Mary Combo 2 Pack
Enjoy our Bloody Mary combo package, which contains (2) Bloody Mary's and an order of Roasted Red Pepper Hummus. Our Bloody Mary's are made with (House Spicy Bloody Mary Mix and Vodka, garnished with celery stick and olives)
Bloody Mary Combo 4 Pack
Enjoy our Bloody Mary combo package, which contains (4) Bloody Mary's and an order of Roasted Red Pepper Hummus. Bloody Mary's are made with (House Spicy Bloody Mary Mix and Vodka, garnished with celery stick and olives)
Cereza Cero Combo Pack
Cereza Cero Combo 2 Pack
Enjoy our Cereza Cero Combo package, which contains (2) Cosmos and an order of House made roasted salsa and Chips. Cereza Cero's are made with (Black Cherry Rum and Coke Zero)
Cereza Cero Combo 4 Pack
Enjoy our Cereza Cero Combo package, which contains (4) Cosmos and an order of House made roasted salsa and Chips. Cereza Cero's are made with (Black Cherry Rum and Coke Zero)
Cosmo Combo Pack
Cosmo Combo 2 Pack
Enjoy our Cosmo Combo package, which contains (2) Cosmos and an order of House made roasted salsa and Chips. Cosmo's are made with (vodka, triple sec, cranberry juice, lime juice)
Cosmo Combo 4 Pack
Enjoy our Cosmo Combo package, which contains (4) Cosmos and an order of House made roasted salsa and Chips. Cosmo's are made with (vodka, triple sec, cranberry juice, lime juice)
Hawaiian Punch Combo Pack
Hawaiian Punch Combo 2 Pack
Enjoy our Hawaiian Punch combo package, which contains (2) Hawaiian Punch and an order of House made roasted salsa and Chips. Hawaiian Punch is made with (vodka, whiskey, dekuyper razzmatazz, pineapple juice, orange juice, grenadine)
Hawaiian Punch Combo 4 Pack
Enjoy our Hawaiian Punch combo package, which contains (4) Hawaiian Punch and an order of House made roasted salsa and Chips. Hawaiian Punch is made with (vodka, whiskey, dekuyper razzmatazz, pineapple juice, orange juice, grenadine)
Maple Bacon Old Fashioned Combo Pack
Single Maple Bacon Old Fashioned
Enjoy our Single Maple Bacon Old Fashioned combo package, which contains (1) Maple Bacon Old Fashioned and an order of House made roasted salsa and Chips.. Our Maple Bacon Old Fashioned is made with (Texas Blended Whiskey and Maple Bacon Flavoring, garnished with an orange rind)
Double Maple Bacon Old Fashioned Combo
Enjoy our Maple Bacon Old Fashioned combo package, which contains (2) Maple Bacon Old Fashioned's and an order of House made roasted salsa and Chips.. Our Maple Bacon Old Fashioned is made with (Texas Blended Whiskey and Maple Bacon Flavoring, garnished with an orange rind)
Mardy-Rita Combo Pack
Mardy-Rita Combo 2 Pack
Enjoy our Mardy-rita combo package, which contains (2) Mardy-ritas and an order of House made roasted salsa and Chips. Mardy-rita's are made with (cranberry juice, tequila, triple sec) and are named for our dear mother that left us in May of 2020.
Mardy-Rita Combo 4 Pack
Enjoy our Mardy-rita combo package, which contains (4) Mardy-ritas and an order of House made roasted salsa and Chips. Mardy-rita's are made with (cranberry juice, tequila, triple sec) and are named for our dear mother that left us in May of 2020.
Margarita w/ Cointreau Combo Pack
Margarita w/ Cointreau Combo 2 Pack
Enjoy our Margarita w/ Cointreau combo package, which contains (2) Margarita w/ Cointreau and an order of House made roasted salsa and Chips. Margarita w/ Cointreau is made with (tequila, Cointreau, and lime juice)
Margarita w/ Cointreau Combo 4 Pack
Enjoy our Margarita w/ Cointreau combo package, which contains (4) Margarita w/ Cointreau and an order of House made roasted salsa and Chips. Margarita w/ Cointreau is made with (tequila, Cointreau, and lime juice)
Pain Killer Combo Pack
Pain Killer Combo 2 Pack
Enjoy our Pain Killer Combo package, which contains (2) Pain Killer and an order of House made roasted salsa and Chips. Pain Killer 's are made with (Captain morgan rum, cream of coconut, orange juice and pineapple juice)
Pain Killer Combo 4 Pack
Enjoy our Pain Killer Combo package, which contains (4) Pain Killers and an order of House made roasted salsa and Chips. Pain Killer 's are made with (Captain morgan rum, cream of coconut, orange juice and pineapple juice)
Purple Paisley Combo Pack
Purple Paisley 2 Combo Pack
Enjoy our Purple Paisley Combo package, which contains (2) Purple Paisley's and an order of House made roasted salsa and Chips. Purple Paisley's are made with (Whipped vodka, blue curacao, razzmatazz, and cranberry juice)
Purple Paisley 4 Combo Pack
Enjoy our Purple Paisley Combo package, which contains (4) Purple Paisley's and an order of House made roasted salsa and Chips. Purple Paisley's are made with (Whipped vodka, blue curacao, razzmatazz, and cranberry juice)
Texas Tea Combo Pack
Texas Tea Combo 2 Pack
Enjoy our Texas Tea combo package, which contains (2) Texas Teas and an order of House made roasted salsa and Chips. Texas Tea's are made with (tequila, bourbon, gin, rum, vodka, triple sec, sweet & sour, cola)
Texas Tea Combo 4 Pack
Enjoy our Texas Tea combo package, which contains (4) Texas Teas and an order of House made roasted salsa and Chips. Texas Tea's are made with (tequila, bourbon, gin, rum, vodka, triple sec, sweet & sour, cola)
Pint Club
Pint Club Membership
One (1) laser etched, and beer friendly 19 oz Pint Glass with your name added to it. The Pint glass will live behind the bar waiting to be used exclusively by you. At the end of the year, it’s yours to keep. First fill up on us when you sign up! 19 oz pours for the price of our standard pint pours every time you visit us at Craft and Racked, and, of course, always poured into your unique Laser etched Pint Glass. Maintaining the same rate of discount, mugs of exceptionally high ABV beers (10%+) will be poured halfway full. Complimentary pour on your birthday! 10% off Craft and Racked merchandise and food for the duration of your membership. Pint Club emails detailing events and specials just for our Pint Club Members. First opportunity to renew for the 2022 Craft and Racked Pint Club
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
1400 E Old Settlers Blvd, Suite 203, Round Rock, TX 78664