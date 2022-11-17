Craft Street Kitchen - Oldsmar
1,955 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
"CRAFTED FOR YOU From the day we welcomed our first guests, we’ve surprised them with unexpected flavors, fresh ingredients, original recipes and uncommon hospitality that go well beyond expectations. That’s why our menu has been curated to complement our FAVORITE LOCAL AND NATIONAL BEERS, AND SMALL BATCH LIQUOR for an experience that sets the standard for what a restaurant should be."
Location
3153 curlew rd, Oldsmar, FL 34677
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
East Lake Cafe - 3430 E Lake Rd S Ste 3
No Reviews
3430 E Lake Rd S Ste 3 Palm Harbor, FL 34685
View restaurant
FISH BOWL KITCHEN rebuilding - 654 East Lake Road
No Reviews
654 East Lake Road Palm Harbor, FL 34685
View restaurant