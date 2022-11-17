Restaurant header imageView gallery

Craft Street Kitchen - Oldsmar

1,955 Reviews

$$

3153 curlew rd

Oldsmar, FL 34677

Order Again

Popular Items

Craft Burger
Buffalo Cauliflower
Southwest

SPECIALS

Coconut Curry Pumpkin Soup

Coconut Curry Pumpkin Soup

$8.00Out of stock

Pepitas, Lime Crema, Cilantro and grilled Naan Bread

Truffalo Chicken Sandwich

Truffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Fried Chicken Thigh, truffle infused buffalo sauce, celery root slaw, garlic buttermilk aioli, pickled carrots, and brioche bun

Tuscan Short Rib Ragu

Tuscan Short Rib Ragu

$22.00Out of stock

Braised Short Rib, Cannelini Beans, kale, pesto pappardelle pasta, Parmesan, basil

SNACK/START/SHARE

Avocado Hummus

Avocado Hummus

$9.00

Flatbread Crackers, Corn Relish, Radish, Oranges, Pumpkin Seeds

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$10.00

Scratch-Made Hot Sauce, Celery, House Bleu Dressing (Served with the buffalo sauce on the side for take out)

Hot Tampa Chicken Sliders

Hot Tampa Chicken Sliders

$13.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Habanero Glaze, Alabama White Sauce, House Hot Pickle, Arugula, Brioche Buns

Short Rib Sweet Potato Tots

Short Rib Sweet Potato Tots

$13.00

Thai Chili Braised Short Rib, Sweet Potato Tots, Green Onion, Red Peppers, Garlic Aioli

Skillet Mac & Cheese

Skillet Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Andouille, Pork Belly, Gouda, Cavatappi Pasta topped with a Crouton Crust

Sticky Ale Wings

Sticky Ale Wings

$14.00

Agave, Ale, Sriracha, Soy, Citrus

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Truffle Oil, Parmesan, Fresh Parsley & a side of Balsamic Ketchup

GRILLED FLATBREADS

Please order from our FLATBREAD WEDNESDAY menu for discounted pricing on Wednesdays
Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$13.00

Crafty Buffalo Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Blue Cheese

Royale With Cheese

Royale With Cheese

$13.00

Prime Beef, Pepperjack Cheese, Yellow Cheddar, Onion, Pickles, Arugula, Royale Sauce

Southwest

Southwest

$13.00

BBQ’d Chicken, Pepperjack Cheese, Avocado, Corn Relish, Black Beans, Pico De Gallo, Chipotle Cilantro Crema

T.B.M.

T.B.M.

$10.00

Roasted Tomato + Fresh Basil + Roasted Garlic Olive Oil + Fresh Mozzarella (add balsamic glaze +.50)

SALADS

FULL Craft House Salad

FULL Craft House Salad

$12.00

House Greens, Shaved Brussel Sprouts, Chickpeas, Red Onions, Pepitas, Baby Heirloom Tomatoes & House Dressing

HALF Craft House Salad

HALF Craft House Salad

$6.00

House Greens, Shaved Brussel Sprouts, Chickpeas, Red Onions, Pepitas, Baby Heirloom Tomatoes & House Dressing

Beet + Farro Salad

Beet + Farro Salad

$13.00

House Greens, Mushroom Farro, Heirloom Tomatoes, Beets, Sunflower Seeds, Feta Cheese, Mediterranean Vinaigrette

Chopped Chicken Cobb Salad

Chopped Chicken Cobb Salad

$16.00

Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Bacon, Avocado , Heirloom Tomato, Gorgonzola, Half Easy Egg, Green Goddess

Figster Salad

Figster Salad

$16.00

Pecan Crusted Chicken, Port Marinated Figs, Bartlett Pears, Candied Pecans, Gorgonzola, Mixed Greens, Spinach, Port Fig Vinaigrette

Yippie Hippie Chicken Salad

Yippie Hippie Chicken Salad

$16.00

Grilled Chicken, Goat Cheese, Romaine, Dried Cherries, Candied Walnuts, Celery, Green Apples, Craft Herb Vinaigrette

HANDHELDS

Please order from our BURGER MONDAY menu for discounted pricing on Mondays.
Craft Burger

Craft Burger

$11.00

Humanely Raised, Antibiotic And Hormone, Free Prime Beef, Local Tomato, Lettuce, Onion, Brioche Bun

Shorty's Rebel Burger

Shorty's Rebel Burger

$16.00

All Natural Prime Beef Burger + Braised Short Rib + Smoken Gouda + Fried Pickles + Fried Onions + Arugula + Garlic Aioli

Three Kings Burger

Three Kings Burger

$14.00

House Ground Burger Patty Blended With Shortrib, Applewood Bacon, Sirloin and Smoked Gouda, Cheddar, Funions, Relish Aioli, King's Hawaiian Roll (this burger will cooked Medium Well)

Bayou Grouper Po-Boy

Bayou Grouper Po-Boy

$19.00Out of stock

Cajun Fried Grouper, Crawfish Slaw, Relish Aioli, Shaved Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles

The Red Rooster

The Red Rooster

$13.00

Blackened Chicken, Swiss, Bacon, Tomato, Arugula, Herb Mayo

The French Flyer

The French Flyer

$17.00

Shaved Ribeye, Onions, Mushrooms, White Cheddar, Giardiniera, Pepperoncini Aioli on Sourdough. Served with French Onion Soup with Gruyere Cheese

ENTREES

Bird Is The Word

Bird Is The Word

$19.00

Citrus Rosemary Half Chicken, Grilled Asparagus & Pan Jus

Bubbas Gumbo

Bubbas Gumbo

$15.00

Chicken, Andouille, Shrimp, Jalapeno, Rice, Beignets

Farro Bowl

Farro Bowl

$16.00

Mushroom Farro, Charred Cauliflower, Crispy BBQ Chickpeas, Honey Garlic Tomatoes, Avocado, Beets

Not Your Mamas Meatloaf

Not Your Mamas Meatloaf

$15.00

Bourbon Demi , Honey Butter Carrots , Roasted Garlic Mash

Pasta La Vista

Pasta La Vista

$16.00

House Brined Chicken Breast, Charred Scallion Cream, Casarecce Pasta, Grilled Asparagus, Baby Kale, Sun Dried Tomato Pesto, Parmesan

Smoke Kissed Salmon

Smoke Kissed Salmon

$19.00

Maple Bourbon Glazed, Honey Butter Carrots, Farmers Rice

Steak Mac and Cheese

Steak Mac and Cheese

$16.00

Beef Tips, Cigar City Madura Brown Ale , Blue Cheese, Wild Mushrooms, Onions, Parmesan Crust

Walk the Flank

Walk the Flank

$24.00

Marinated flank steak, pineapple soy glaze, bbq pork belly fried rice, sunny side up egg

KIDS MEAL

KIDS BURGER

$5.95

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$5.95

KIDS MAC AND CHEESE

$5.95

KIDS FLATBREAD

$5.95

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$5.95

KIDS PASTA AND MEATBALLS

$5.95

KIDS CHX SALAD

$5.95

KIDS SALMON

$10.95

DESSERT

2 Scoops Ice Cream

$2.25

Ala Mode

$1.50
Bourbon Banana Bread Pudding

Bourbon Banana Bread Pudding

$8.95

Chocolate Chips, Brioche, Bourbon, Brown Sugar, Carmelized Bananas

Gluten Free Walnut Brownie

$5.95

Peanut Butter Pie

$5.95Out of stock
Snickerdoodle Skillet

Snickerdoodle Skillet

$7.95
Apple Of Pie Cheesecake

Apple Of Pie Cheesecake

$12.00

Whiskey Bundt Cake

$12.00

SIDES

$ ASPARAGUS

$6.00

$ BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$6.00

$ BREAD & BUTTER

$1.00

$ BUFFALO SAUCE

$0.75

$ CELERY

$0.50

$ CARROTS

$6.00
$ CRAFT SIDE SALAD

$ CRAFT SIDE SALAD

$6.00

House Greens, Shaved Brussel Sprouts, Chickpeas, Red Onions, Pepitas, Baby Heirloom Tomatoes & House Dressing

$ FARMERS RICE

$4.00

$ FRUIT

$1.00

$ GARLIC MASH

$5.00

$ MAC & CHEESE

$6.00

$ MAPLE BBQ

$0.75

$ MAYO

$ PICKLES

$1.00

$ POTATO SALAD

$1.00

$ SAUTEED CAULIFLOWER

$4.00

$ SHOESTRING FRIES

$5.00

$ SWEET POTATO TOTS

$5.00

$ SIDE TRUFFLE FRIES

$6.00

$ SIDE FUNIONS

$3.00

VEGAN

VEGAN AVOCADO HUMMUS

$9.00

VEGAN TBM FLATBREAD

$10.00

VEGAN CRAFT SALAD HALF

$6.00

VEGAN CRAFT SALAD FULL

$12.00

VEGAN BEET AND FARRO SALAD

$13.00

VEGAN FIGSTER SALAD

$16.00

VEGAN YIPPIE HIPPIE SALAD

$16.00

VEGAN FARRO BOWL

$16.00

VEGAN BABY CARROTS

$6.00

VEGAN BEAN PATTY BURGER

$11.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

"CRAFTED FOR YOU From the day we welcomed our first guests, we've surprised them with unexpected flavors, fresh ingredients, original recipes and uncommon hospitality that go well beyond expectations. That's why our menu has been curated to complement our FAVORITE LOCAL AND NATIONAL BEERS, AND SMALL BATCH LIQUOR for an experience that sets the standard for what a restaurant should be."

Website

Location

3153 curlew rd, Oldsmar, FL 34677

Directions

Gallery
Craft Street Kitchen image
Banner pic
Craft Street Kitchen image
Main pic

