Craft Street Kitchen - Trinity

review star

No reviews yet

3216 Little Rd

Trinity, FL 34655

Bar

smoked old fashioned BULK

$40.00

FOUR ROSES BOURBON + SMOKE ESSENCE + DEMERARA +WALNUT BITTERS

Patio Pounder BULK

$36.00

1 QT of the refreshing Cocktail Grey Goose, St. Germain, Coconut Water, Lime, Mint, Agave.

Mother of Dragons BULK

$40.00

1 QT of the MOD

The Cure BULK

$35.00

TITO’S VODKA + PAMA LIQUEUR + POMEGRENATE JUICE + LIME + SIMPLE SYRUP

Margarita BULK

$32.00

1 Qt of our house margarita

Smoked Old Fashioned

$9.00

FOUR ROSES BOURBON + SMOKE ESSENCE + DEMERARA +WALNUT BITTERS

Old Fashioned Sample Kit

Old Fashioned Sample Kit

$22.00

Three Old Fashioned Cocktails - Four Roses Small Batch, Single Barrel Barrel Pick Knob Creek 120, Rabbit Hole Heigold.

Mother of Dragons

Mother of Dragons

$10.00

Hendricks Gin, Cucumber, Mint, Lemon, Dragon Fruit Syrup.

Blueberry storm

$9.00

COLD RIVER BLUEBERRY VODKA + FRESH LIME + SIMPLE SYRUP + HOUSE GINGER BEER + SHAVED NUTMEG

The Cure

$8.00

TITO’S VODKA + PAMA LIQUEUR + POMEGRENATE JUICE + LIME + SIMPLE SYRUP

Mighty Mule

$8.50

TITO’S VODKA + CAT’N ELI’S GINGER BEER + LIME + GINGER

Growler

64 oz Growler from our Craft Beer Tap list
Growler

Growler

$18.00

Choose from one of our 10 Beers!

Family Meal Kit

Not Your Mamas Meatloaf KIT

Not Your Mamas Meatloaf KIT

$34.95
Bird Is The Word KIT

Bird Is The Word KIT

$34.95

Smoke Kissed Salmon KIT

$44.95

Snack/Start/Share

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$8.95

Scratch-Made Hot Sauce, Celery, House Bleu Dressing

Avocado Hummus

Avocado Hummus

$8.95

Flatbread Crackers, Corn Relish, Radish, Oranges, Pumpkin Seeds

Sticky Ale Wings

Sticky Ale Wings

$10.95

Agave, Ale, Sriracha, Soy, Citrus

Short Rib Sweet Potato Tots

Short Rib Sweet Potato Tots

$11.45

Thai Chili Braised Short Rib, Sweet Potato Tots, Green Onion, Red Peppers, Garlic Aioli

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$6.95

Truffle Butter, Parsley, Parm Cheese, Balsamic Ketchup

French onion rings

French onion rings

$9.45

Battered Onion Rings , French Onion Soup Gravy , Ipa Fondue , Melted Provolone

Meatloaf Sliders

$8.95

Tomato Bacon Jam, Swiss, Arugula, Crispy Onion, Brioche

Crab My Shrimp Dip

$11.95

Shrimp, Crab Meat, Ginger, Scallion Cream Cheese Sauce, Potato Chips, Grilled Sourdough.

Flatbreads

Tuscan Chicken

Tuscan Chicken

$11.95

Marinara Braised Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Bacon, Pesto, Shallots, Shaved Parmesan

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$10.95

Crafty Buffalo Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Blue Cheese

T.B.M.

T.B.M.

$7.95

Roasted Tomato + Fresh Basil + Roasted Garlic Olive Oil + Fresh Mozzarella

Southwest

Southwest

$10.95

BBQ’d Chicken, Pepperjack Cheese, Avocado, Corn Relish, Black Beans, Pico De Gallo, Chipotle Cilantro Crema

Royale With Cheese

Royale With Cheese

$10.95

Prime Beef, Pepperjack Cheese, Yellow Cheddar, Onion, Pickles, Arugula, Royale Sauce

Italian Stallion

Italian Stallion

$12.95

Hot Italian Sausage, Sopressata, Spicy Marinara, Mozzarella, House Made Ricotta, Pepperoncini, Parmesan Cheese

Salads

Green Street Salad

Green Street Salad

$9.95

Grapes, Green Apples, Candied Walnuts, Craisins, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Apple Cider Vinaigrette, Romaine, Spring Mix

Chopped Chicken Cobb Salad

Chopped Chicken Cobb Salad

$12.95

Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Bacon, Avocado , Roma Tomato, Bleu Cheese, Half Easy Egg, Grilled Chicken, Green Goddess

Figster Salad

$13.95

Pecan Crusted Chicken, Port Marinated Figs, Bartlett Pears, Candied Pecans, Bleu Cheese, Mixed Greens, Spinach, Port Fig Vinaigrette

Yippie Hippie Chicken Salad

$12.95

Handhelds

Craft Burger

Craft Burger

$8.95

Humanely Raised, Antibiotic And Hormone, Free Prime Beef, Local Tomato, Lettuce, Onion, Brioche Bun

SS Minnow

SS Minnow

$12.95

Line Caught Blackened Flounder, Jalapeno Kraut, Malt Fries, Pepper Aioli, Swiss, Grilled Sourdough

The Red Rooster

$11.95

Blackened Chicken, Swiss, Bacon, Tomato, Arugula, Herb Mayo

Farmhouse Grilled Cheese

$13.95

Turkey, Applewood Bacon, Provolone, Pepperjack, Avocado Salsa, Herb Mayo, Sourdough, Tomato Bisque

Shorty's Rebel Burger

Shorty's Rebel Burger

$12.95

All Natural Prime Beef Burger + Braised Short Rib + Smoken Gouda + Fried Pickles + Onion Ring + Arugula + Garlic Aioli

PB Jammin Burger

$13.95

Prime Beef, Applewood Bacon, Cheddar, Peanut Butter, Pineapple Habanero Jam, Arugula, Fried Onion

Three Kings Burger

$12.95

House Ground Burger Blended with Short Rib, Sirloin, Bacon and Gouda. Topped with Cheddar, Relish Aioli, House Funions, Kings Hawaiian Roll. MUST BE COOKED MEDIUM WELL

Chicken Cordon Who

$12.95

Crispy Battered Chicken, House Smoked Pork Belly, Swiss, Smoked Onions, Arugula, "The MAYO", Kings Hawaiian Roll

Entrees

Smoke Kissed Salmon

Smoke Kissed Salmon

$16.95

Maple Bourbon Glazed, Truffled Green Beans , Farmers Rice

Not Your Mamas Meatloaf

Not Your Mamas Meatloaf

$13.95

Bourbon Demi , Honey Butter Carrots , Roasted Garlic Mash

Bird Is The Word

$15.95

Citrus Rosemary Half Chicken , Truffled Green Beans, Roasted Garlic Smash

Steak Mac n Cheese

$13.95

Beef Tips, Cigar City Madura Brown Ale , Blue Cheese, Wild Mushrooms, Onions, Parmesan Crust

Espresso Rubbed Ribeye

Espresso Rubbed Ribeye

$25.95

14 oz Espresso Rubbed Ribeye with Red Wine Demi. choose 2 sides

Farro Bowl

$11.95

Mushroom Farro, Charred Cauliflower, Crispy BBQ'd Chickpea, Honey Garlic Tomato, Avocado, Beets

Crafty Pasta

$13.95

Slow Roasted Chicken, Madeira Cream, Parmesan, Onions, Roasted Tomato, Arugula, Wild Mushroom, Cavatappi

Sides

Farmers Rice

$2.49

Shoe String Fries

$2.49

Honey Butter Carrots

$2.49

Roasted Garlic Smashed Potatoes

$2.49

Sweet Potato Tots

$3.95

Side House Salad

$3.95

Mac and Cheese

$3.95

Charred Brussel Sprouts

$3.95

Desserts

Mint Cheesecake

$7.95

Chocolate Cream Cake, White Chocolate Mint Cheesecake, Cream Cheese Whip

Banana Bread Pudding

Banana Bread Pudding

$6.95

Chocolate Chips, Brioche, Bourbon, Brown Sugar, Carmelized Bananas

Kids

Chicken Tenders

$5.95

Served With Fries

Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Served With Fries

Hamburger

$5.95

Served With Fries

Mac and Cheese

$5.95

Served With Fries

Kids Flatbread

$5.95

marinara + fresh mozzarella

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3216 Little Rd, Trinity, FL 34655

Directions

