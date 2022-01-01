Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Pizza

Craft Street Kitchen -Trinity

review star

No reviews yet

3216 little rd

Trinity, FL 34655

Order Again

Popular Items

Buffalo Cauliflower
Ale Wings
The Creuben

SPECIALS

Italian Harvest Soup

Italian Harvest Soup

$8.00

Coppa Ham, Fregola Pasta, Kale, Cannellini Beans, Garlic Bread

The Creuben

The Creuben

$14.50

Ham, Pastrami, Pork Belly, Swiss Cheese, Jalapeno Kraut, 1001 Island, Cuban Bread

Chicken And Dumplings

Chicken And Dumplings

$13.00Out of stock

Braised Chicken, House Made Dumplings, Chicken Chicharon

Extra Piece Garlic Bread

$2.00

SNACK/START/SHARE

Ale Wings

Ale Wings

$14.00

Agave, Ale, Sriracha, Soy, Citrus

Avocado Hummus

Avocado Hummus

$9.00

Flatbread Crackers, Corn Relish, Radish, Oranges, Pumpkin Seeds

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$10.00

Scratch-Made Hot Sauce, Celery, House Bleu Cheese Dressing (served with buffalo sauce on the side for take out)

Hot Tampa Chicken Sliders

Hot Tampa Chicken Sliders

$13.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Habanero Glaze, Alabama White Sauce, House Hot Pickle, Arugula, Brioche Buns

Short Rib Tots

Short Rib Tots

$13.00

Thai Chili Braised Short Rib, Sweet Potato Tots, Garlic Aioli, Green Onion, Red Pepper

Skillet Mac & Cheese

Skillet Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Andouille, Pork Belly, Gouda, Cavatappi, Crouton Crust

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Truffle Oil, Parmesan, Fresh Parsley, Balsamic Ketchup

GRILLED FLATBREADS

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$13.00

Crafty Buffalo Sauce, Crispy Chicken, Fresh Mozz, Bleu Cheese

T.B.M.

T.B.M.

$10.00

Roasted Tomato, Fresh Basil, Roasted Garlic Oil, Fresh Mozz

Southwest

Southwest

$13.00

BBQ'd Chicken, Pepper Jack Cheese, Avocado, Corn Relish, Pico De Gallo, Black Beans, Cilantro, Chipotle Crema

Royale with Cheese

Royale with Cheese

$13.00

House Seasoned Ground Beef, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Pepper Jack, Royale Sauce, Pickles & Arugula.

BBQ CHICKEN

$13.00

SALADS

Beet + Farro Salad

Beet + Farro Salad

$13.00

House Greens, Mushroom Farro, Heirloom Tomatoes, Beets, Sunflower Seeds, Feta Cheese, Mediterranean Vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Heirloom Tomato, Bleu Cheese, Medium Egg, Green Goddess Dressing

Craft House Salad Half

Craft House Salad Half

$6.00

House Greens, Shaved Brussel Sprouts, Chickpeas, Red Onions, Pepitas, Baby Heirloom Tomatoes, House Dressing

Craft House Salad Full

Craft House Salad Full

$12.00

House Greens, Shaved Brussel Sprouts, Chickpeas, Red Onions, Pepitas, Baby Heirloom Tomatoes, House Dressing

Figster Salad

Figster Salad

$16.00

Pecan Crusted Chicken, Port Marinated Figs, Bartlett Pears, Candied Pecans, Bleu Cheese, Port Fig Vin

Yippie Salad

Yippie Salad

$16.00

Grilled Chicken, Goat Cheese, Romaine, Dried Cherries, Candied Walnuts, Celery, Green Apples, Craft Herb Vin

HANDHELDS

Craft Burger

Craft Burger

$11.00

Humanely Raised, Antibiotic and Hormone Free Prime Beef, Local Tomato, Lettuce, Onion, Brioche Bun

Rebel Burger

Rebel Burger

$16.00

Prime Beef, Braised Short Rib, Smoked Gouda, Fried Pickles, Fried Onions, Arugula, Garlic Aioli

Three Kings Burger

Three Kings Burger

$14.00

House Ground Patty Blend with Short Rib, Applewood Bacon, Sirloin Smoked Gouda. Topped with Cheddar, House Funions, Relish Aioli, Kings Hawaiian (this burger will be cooked Medium Well)

Bayou Grouper Po-Boy

Bayou Grouper Po-Boy

$19.00Out of stock

Cajun Fried Grouper, Crawfish Slaw, Relish Aioli, Shaved Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles

The Red Rooster

The Red Rooster

$13.00

Blackened Chicken Breast, Swiss, Bacon, Tomato, Lemon Dressed Arugula, Herb Mayo

The French Flyer

The French Flyer

$17.00

Shaved Ribeye, Onions, Mushrooms, White Cheddar, Giardiniera, Pepperoncini Aioli, Sourdough, French Onion Soup w/Gruyere

PB Burger

$15.00

Prime Beef, Applewood Bacon, Cheddar, Natural Smooth PB, Pineapple Habenero Jam, Arugula, Fried Onion

ENTREES

Bird Is The Word

Bird Is The Word

$19.00

Citrus Rosemary Half Chicken, Grilled Asparagus and Pan Jus

Farro Bowl

Farro Bowl

$16.00

Mushroom Farro, Charred Cauliflower, Crispy BBQ'd Chickpea, Honey Garlic Tomato, Avocado, Beets

Not Your Mamas Meatloaf

Not Your Mamas Meatloaf

$15.00

Bourbon Demi, Honey Butter Carrots, Garlic Smashed Potato, Fried Onions

Pasta La Vista

Pasta La Vista

$16.00

House brined chicken breast, Charred scallion cream, Casarecce pasta, grilled asparagus, Baby kale, Sun dried tomato pesto, Parmesan

Smoke Kissed Salmon

Smoke Kissed Salmon

$19.00

Maple Bourbon Glaze, Truffled Green Beans, Farmers Rice

Steak Mac + Cheese

Steak Mac + Cheese

$16.00

Beef Tips, Cigar City Maduro Brown Ale, Bleu Cheese, Cavatappi, Onions, Wild Mushrooms, Parmesan Crust

Walk The Flank!

Walk The Flank!

$24.00

Marinated Flank Steak, Pineapple Soy Glaze, BBQ Pork Belly Fried Rice, Sunny Egg

Adult Grilled Cheese N Fries

$10.00

KIDS

KID CHICKEN TENDERS

$5.95

KID GRILLED CHEESE

$5.95

KID SALMON

$10.95

KIDS BEVS

$1.99

KIDS BURGER

$5.95

KIDS CHIX SALAD

$5.95

KIDS FLATBREAD

$5.95

KIDS MAC AND CHEESE

$5.95

KIDS PASTA

$5.95

DESSERT

Bourbon Bread

Bourbon Bread

$8.95

Cookie Skillet

$7.95
Peanut Butter Pie

Peanut Butter Pie

$5.95

Ice Cream Scoop

$1.99
Apple of My Pie Cheesecake

Apple of My Pie Cheesecake

$12.00

Dutch Apple Pie Baked Inside Apple-Brandy Cheesecake, Butter Pecan Blondie, White Chocolate Ganache.

Chocolate-Pecan Whiskey Cake

Chocolate-Pecan Whiskey Cake

$12.00Out of stock

Chocolate Bundt Cake, Pecan Pie Filling, Vanilla Ice Cream, Praline Pecan Sauce, Whipped Cream

SIDES

Side Asparagus

$6.00

Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Carrots

$6.00
Craft Side Salad

Craft Side Salad

$6.00

House Greens, Shaved Brussel Sprouts, Chickpeas, Red Onions, Pepitas, Baby Heirloom Tomatoes, House Dressing

Farmers Rice

$5.00

Fruit

$2.00

Garlic Mash

$5.00

Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Potato Salad

$2.00

Shoestring Fries

$5.00

Side Truffle Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Tots

$4.00

Apples

$1.00

Balsamic Glaze

$0.50

Blu Chz

$0.50

Cauliflower

$4.00

Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Grilled Shrimp

$7.00

PECAN CHICKEN

$7.00

Ranch

$0.50

Side Salmon

$12.00

Side Short Rib

$6.00

Side Steak

$9.00

Side French Onion Soup

$4.00

ADD SIDE MAYO

ADD SIDE BALSAMIC KETCHUP

SIDE Burger Patty

$6.00

VEGAN

VEGAN HUMMUS

$9.00

VEGAN TBM FLATBREAD

$10.00

VEGAN CRAFT SALAD HALF

$6.00

VEGAN CRAFT SALAD FULL

$12.00

VEGAN BEET AND FARRO SALAD

$13.00

VEGAN FIGSTER SALAD

$16.00

VEGAN YIPPIE HIPPIE SALAD

$16.00

VEGAN FARRO BOWL

$16.00

VEGAN BEAN PATTY BURGER

$11.00

VEGAN CARROTS

$6.00

VEGAN ASPARAGUS

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

"CRAFTED FOR YOU From the day we welcomed our first guests, we’ve surprised them with unexpected flavors, fresh ingredients, original recipes and uncommon hospitality that go well beyond expectations. That’s why our menu has been curated to complement our FAVORITE LOCAL AND NATIONAL BEERS, AND SMALL BATCH LIQUOR for an experience that sets the standard for what a restaurant should be."

Location

3216 little rd, Trinity, FL 34655

Directions

Gallery
Craft Street Kitchen image
Craft Street Kitchen image
Craft Street Kitchen image
Craft Street Kitchen image

