American
Breakfast & Brunch
Pizza
Craft Street Kitchen -Trinity
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
"CRAFTED FOR YOU From the day we welcomed our first guests, we’ve surprised them with unexpected flavors, fresh ingredients, original recipes and uncommon hospitality that go well beyond expectations. That’s why our menu has been curated to complement our FAVORITE LOCAL AND NATIONAL BEERS, AND SMALL BATCH LIQUOR for an experience that sets the standard for what a restaurant should be."
Location
3216 little rd, Trinity, FL 34655
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Beef 'O' Brady's - New Port Richey FL (8717 Little)
4.0 • 693
8717 Little Rd New Port Richey, FL 34654
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Trinity
Beef 'O' Brady's - New Port Richey FL (8717 Little)
4.0 • 693
8717 Little Rd New Port Richey, FL 34654
View restaurant
Beef 'O' Brady's - New Port Richey FL (Main St) FSC #596
4.4 • 94
5546 Main Street New Port Richey, FL 34652
View restaurant