American
Bars & Lounges
Brewpubs & Breweries

Craft Tasting Room

review star

No reviews yet

1320 south church street

charlotte, NC 28203

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

One Pretzel
Half & Half Board To Go
Cheese Board To Go

Flat Bread

Flat Bread Pizza with crispy ultra thin crust
SP&O Flat Bread

SP&O Flat Bread

$9.00

Italian sausage, baby sweet peppers, shaved onion, marinara, fresh mozzarella

Margherita Flat Bread

Margherita Flat Bread

$8.00

Cherry tomatos, sweet basil, marinara, fresh mozzarella

Prosciutto Flat Bread

Prosciutto Flat Bread

$9.00

prosciutto, marinara, fresh mozzarella, pickled chilies

Fig Flat Bread

Fig Flat Bread

$9.00

fresh goat cheese, fig jam, balsamic glaze

Verde Flat Bread

Verde Flat Bread

$8.00

garlic olive oil, arugula, fresh goat cheese, marinated artichoke heart

Pancetta Flat Bread

Pancetta Flat Bread

$9.00

roasted marinated baby portabella, pancetta, marinara, fresh mozzarella

Piadina

The Aly

The Aly

$9.00

Soppressata, pecorino, strawberry preserves sandwich served with baby arugula and shaved parmesan dressed in extra virgin olive oil and lemon

The Dan

The Dan

$9.00

Prosciutto, parmesan, and baby arugula sandwich served with baby arugula and shaved parmesan dressed in extra virgin olive oil and lemon.

The Quinn

$8.00

Nutella, served with berries instead of a side salad

Salad

Arugula & Apple Salad

Arugula & Apple Salad

$9.00

strawberries, pecan, goat cheese and citrus vinaigrette

Baby Kale Caesar Salad

Baby Kale Caesar Salad

$9.00

Tossed baby kale salad dressed with parmesan, lemon, olive oil toasted croutons, Caesar dressing.

Pretzels

Soft baked pretzel served with Lusty Monk mustard Add Beer Cheese For $2.50 Extra

One Pretzel

$4.00

Two Pretzels

$7.00

Beer Cheese

$2.50

Chips & Cookies

CHIPS

CHIPS

$1.75

DAVES POPCORN

$5.00

Cheese + Charcuterie Boards To Go

Cheese Board To Go

Cheese Board To Go

$12.00

Selection of 2 regional cheeses served with fruit, nuts, and locally baked bread.

Charcuterie Board To Go

$12.00

Selection of local and imported cured meats served with Doux South (Charleston) “angry cukes” pickles, Lusty Monk Mustard (Asheville) and locally baked bread.

Half & Half Board To Go

$12.00

Selection of a regional cheese and a local and imported cured meat served with locally baked bread. You can choose Doux South (Charleston) “angry cukes” pickles, Lusty Monk Mustard (Asheville) or fruit/nuts.

extras

PICKLES

$2.00

APPLES

$2.00

SIDE OF MUSTARD

$0.50

SIDE OF CHEESE

$2.00

SIDE OF MEATS

$2.00

BURRATA

$4.00

SODAS

COKE - GLASS BOTTLE W/ CANE SUGAR ( NO HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP)

$2.50

TOPO CHICO MINERAL WATER

$2.50

DR. BROWNS ROOT BEER

$1.75

DR. BROWNS CHERRY SODA

$1.75

DR. BROWNS DIET CHERRY SODA

$1.75Out of stock

SAN PELLEGRINO ARANCIATA

$1.75

UNKNOWN GINGER ALE

$1.75

KOMBUCHA

Walker Brothers Blueberry Jasmine

$4.00

Walker Brothers Citrus

$4.00

LENNY BOY GINGER

$3.75

LENNY BOY SEASONAL

$3.75

LENNY BOY GOOD OLE GINGER

$3.75

LENNY BOY WAKE-UP CALL

$3.75

LENNY BOY STRAWBERRY LIMEADE

$3.75

LENNY BOY LAVENDERADE

$3.75

LENNY BOY FRESH BASIL

$3.75Out of stock

LENNY BOY ELITE BEET

$3.75Out of stock

LENNY BOY LOST ROSE

$3.75Out of stock

LENNY BOY MINT CONDITION

$3.75Out of stock

CBD DRINKS

REBEL RABBIT D8 SELTZER

$7.00

DELTA 8 TRILLIONAIRE HERBAL SELTZER

$6.00

NA BEER UNTITLED ARTS

N/A WEST COAST IPA

$5.50

N/A JUICY IPA

$5.50

N/A ITALIAN PILSNER

$5.50

N/A CHOCOLATE STOUT

$5.50

N/A CITRA SESSION IPA

$5.50

N/A ORANGE PEEl WIT

$5.50

N/A MEXICAN STYLE LIGHT BREW

$5.50

N/A JUICY II DBL

$5.50

UNTITLED ART

UNTITLED ART STRAWBERRY KIWI

$5.50

UNTITLED ART PINEAPPLE MANGO

$5.50

UNTITLED ART NAVEL ORANGE YUZU

$5.50

UNTITLED ART PRICKLEY PEAR

$5.50

UNTITLED ART BLOOD ORANGE POMEGRANATE

$5.50

SMOOJ CHERRY COLA

$6.00

SMOOJ - PINA COLADA

$6.00

SMOOJ - TROPICAL TRIP

$6.00Out of stock

SMOOJ - STRAWBERRY BANANA

$6.00Out of stock

BTB WHITE - CHILLED

SAINT-POURCIAN ROSE

$30.00

LA LOT PINOT GRIGIO

$32.00

PASO STATION CHARDONNAY

$30.00

FLYSCH SPANISH WHITE

$19.00

THE GREAT WAVE Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

PIERRE SAUVIGNON BLANC

$32.00Out of stock

Agenais Rose

$29.00Out of stock

BTB RED

CITY LIMITS RED BLEND

$28.00

MAURICIO LORCA MALBEC

$32.00

VARTELY PINOT NOIR

$26.00

Radley N Finch CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$28.00

VISUALS DESCEND INTO SERENITY

$38.00

BTB BUBBLES - CHILLED

PAVOLINO PROSECCO

$22.00

MORPHOS NATURAL

$20.00

VOGA PROSECCO

$22.00Out of stock

PRIMAERRA PROSECCO

$22.00

BTC WHITE - CHILLED

UNDERWOOD PINOT GRIGIO CAN = 1/2 BOTTLE

$12.00

BRIDGE LANE CHARDONNAY CAN = 250ML CANS

$9.00

BRIDGE LANE SAV BLANC CAN = 250ML CANS

$9.00

BRIDGE LANE ROSE=250ml

$9.00

BTC RED

BRIDGE LANE RED BLEND CAN = 250ml

$9.00

UNDERWOOD PINOT NOIR CAN = 1/2 BOTTLE

$12.00

EASY LIGHT WINE RED CAN = 1/2 L BOTTLE

$5.00

EASY LIGHT WINE PINK CAN = 1/2 L BOTTLE

$5.00

CIDER

WOLFER ROSE CIDER

$9.00

VISUALS SHAPED BY THE PASSING OF TIME

$20.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Craft beer bar located in South End’s Gold District offering curbside pick up, take out, and delivery 12- 8:00 PM Tuesday - Saturday, Sunday 12-4pm.

Website

Location

1320 south church street, charlotte, NC 28203

Directions

Craft Tasting Room image
Craft Tasting Room image

Map
