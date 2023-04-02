Restaurant header imageView gallery

Craft Urban - Aurora

41 South Stolp Avenue

Aurora, IL 60506

Order Again

Shareables

Asian Meatballs

$10.00Out of stock

Slagel Farm Ground Beef | Shishito Peppers | Sesame Glaze | Scallions | Radish

Beet Side Salad

$12.00

Local Green | Roasted Beets | Seeds | Crispy Quinoa | Dill Yogurt | Honey | Poppyseed Dressing

Buffalo Cauliflower

$15.00

Tempura Style | Honey Butter Buffalo Sauce | Ranch Dipping Sauce

Caesar Side Salad

$12.00

Romaine | Tomatoes | Pickled Onions | Shaved Parmesan | Basil | Classic Dressing

Chicken Soup

$8.00

Charred Broccoli & Chickpea Salad App

$10.00Out of stock

Arugula | Pickled Peppers | Cilantro | Red Pepper Sauce | Sunflower Seeds | Ranch Dressing

Craft Fry

$7.00

Crafted Seasonal Butter

$10.00

Crispy Cheese Curds

$15.00

Tempura Style | House Pickles | Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce

Cup O' Soup

$4.00

Everyday is Taco Tuesday

$15.00

Korean BBQ Marinated Chicken Thigh | Carrot Slaw | Sriracha Aioli | Cilantro | Sesame | Flour Tortilla

French Onion Dip

$12.00

House Cut Chips | Caramelized Onions | Melted Swiss

Greek Side Salad

$12.00

Local Greens | Olives | Cucumbers | Onions | Feta | Oregano | Fennel | Sesame Seeds | Red Wine Vinaigrette

Harvest Risotto

$15.00

Market Salad

$12.00

More Bread

$2.00

Prosciutto Toast

$12.00

Whipped Ricotta | Arugula | Dates | Balsamic Glaze | Ciabatta

Pasta Pomodoro

$16.00

Roasted Asparagus | Ricotta | Balsamic | Pesto | Sunflower Seeds

Smoked Salmon Spread

$13.00

Cream cheese | Capers | Toasted Bread

Bowl Of Soup

$10.00

World's Best Nachos

$16.00

Chipotle Cheese Sauce | Onions | Black Beans | Sour Cream | Smoked Pulled Pork

Entrees

Beet Entree Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Local Greens | Roasted Beets | Seeds | Crispy Quinoa | Dill Yogurt | Honey Poppyseed Dressing

Brisket Burger

$18.00

Slagel Farms Beef | Balsamic Grilled Onions | Cheese Fondue | Pesto | Brioche Bun | Fries

Butcher's Beef

$45.00

Slagel Farm 16oz Bone in Ribeye | Herb Roasted Potatoes | Red Wine Sauce

Caesar Entree Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Romaine | Tomatoes | Pickled Onions | Shaved Parmesan | Basil | Classic Dressing

Braised Lamb Shank

$26.00Out of stock

Arugula | Pickled Peppers | Cilantro | Red Pepper Sauce | Sunflower Seeds | Ranch Dressing

Chicken Sammich

$17.50

Craft Hot Sauce | Pickles | Slaw | Sriracha Aioli | Brioche Bun | Fries

Classic Steak Frites

$27.00

Slagel Farms Sirloin | House Cut Fries | Paris Mustard Sauce | Parmesan

Craft Burger

$16.00

Slagel Farms Ground Beef | Tomato Jam, | Caramelized Onions | Cheddar Cheese | Pickles | Brioche Bun | Fries

Fancy Pork Belly

$27.50

Slow cooked for 24 hours | Cream Corn | Basil Pesto | Pickled Veg Salad

Fisherman's Catch

$28.00Out of stock

Tomato Fondue | Broccolini | Basil Pesto

Greek Entree Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Local Greens | Olives | Cucumbers | Onions | Feta | Oregano | Fennel | Sesame seeds | Red Wine Vinaigrette

Classic Steak Frites

$28.00

Ricotta Filling | Lemon Butter Sauce | Parmesan

Herb Roasted Chicken

$26.00

Chicken Chorizo | Roasted Potatoes, Shaved Brussel Sprouts | Tomato Jus

Rayes' Family Gumbo

$23.00

Crayfish | Andouille | Shrimp | Crab | Jasmine Rice

Red Wine Braised Pot Roast

$27.00

Local Potatoes | Carrots | Red Wine Sauce

Shrimp De Jonghe

$24.00

Smoked Cheddar Grits | Peppers | Onions, | Celery | NOLA Style BBQ Sauce

Desserts

Craft Sundae

$11.00

Death By Chocolate Mousse

$11.00

Dark Chocolate Mousse | Graham Cracker | Sea Salt | Marshmallow Brulee

Strawberries & Cream Bread Pudding

$9.00

Strawberry Coulis | Strawberry Compote | Whip Cream

Kids

Beef Sliders

$10.00

2 Local Beef Patties | Cheddar Cheese | Brioche Bun | Fries

Chicken Sliders

$10.00

2 Crispy Chicken Strips | Ranch Dressing | Brioche Bun | Fries

Chicken Strips

$10.00

Crispy Chicken | Cucumbers | Ranch Dipping Sauce | Fries

Garden Salad

$7.00

Romaine | Cucumber | House Ranch Dressing

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Cheddar Cheese | Brioche Bread | Fries

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We want to share with you, our guests, our New American restaurant where we create the food and drink pairings we crave on a daily basis. Inspired by our travels and friendships we have created throughout the years. We want to introduce to you, the small artisan producer who obsesses with their craft and share their love. Food is meant to be shared and enjoyed together! Our New American Restaurant

Website

Location

41 South Stolp Avenue, Aurora, IL 60506

Directions

