Craft Urban - Geneva

review star

No reviews yet

211 James Street

Geneva, IL 60134

Order Again

Popular Items

Buffalo Cauliflower
Smoked Salmon
Chicken Sammich

Shareables

Beet Side Salad

$12.00

Local Green | Roasted Beets | Seeds | Crispy Quinoa | Dill Yogurt | Honey | Poppyseed Dressing

Buffalo Cauliflower

$7.50

Tempura Style | Honey Butter Buffalo Sauce | Ranch Dipping Sauce

Caesar Side Salad

$12.00

Romaine | Tomatoes | Pickled Onions | Shaved Parmesan | Basil | Classic Dressing

Craft Fry

$8.00

Hannd Cut Fries

Crispy Cheese Curds

$7.50

Tempura Style | House Pickles | Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce

Cup O' Soup

$6.00

Everyday is Taco Tuesday

$15.00

Korean BBQ Marinated Chicken Thigh | Carrot Slaw | Sriracha Aioli | Cilantro | Sesame | Flour Tortilla

French Onion Dip

$12.00

House Cut Chips | Caramelized Onions

Greek Side Salad

$12.00

Local Greens | Olives | Cucumbers | Onions | Feta | Oregano | Fennel | Sesame Seeds | Red Wine Vinaigrette

Harvest Risotto

$15.00

Seasonal Offerings

Market Salad

$12.00

Seasonal Offerings

More Bread

$2.00

Prosciutto Toast

$12.00

Whipped Ricotta | Arugula | Dates | Balsamic Glaze | Ciabatta

Smoked Salmon

$13.00

Cream cheese | Capers | Toasted Bread

Bowl Soup O' The Day

$10.00

World's Best Nachos

$16.00

Chipotle Cheese Sauce | Onions | Black Beans | Sour Cream | Smoked Pulled Pork

Entrees

Beet Entree Salad

$16.00

Local Greens | Roasted Beets | Seeds | Crispy Quinoa | Dill Yogurt | Honey Poppyseed Dressing

Brisket Burger

$18.00

Slagel Farms Beef | Balsamic Grilled Onions | Cheese Fondue | Pesto | Brioche Bun | Fries

Butcher's Beef

$40.00

Slagel Farm 11oz Picanha | Truffled Paris Mustard Sauce | Fresh Burrata & Tomato Salad

Caesar Entree Salad

$16.00

Romaine | Tomatoes | Pickled Onions | Shaved Parmesan | Basil | Classic Dressing

Chicken Sammich

$17.50

Craft Hot Sauce | Pickles | Slaw | Sriracha Aioli | Brioche Bun | Fries

Classic Steak Frites

$28.00

Slagel Farms Sirloin | House Cut Fries | Chimichurri | Parmesan

Craft Burger

$16.00

Slagel Farms Ground Beef | Tomato Jam, | Caramelized Onions | Cheddar Cheese | Pickles | Brioche Bun | Fries

Fancy Pork Belly

$27.50Out of stock

Slow cooked for 24 hours | Cream Corn | Basil Pesto | Pickled Veg Salad

Greek Entree Salad

$16.00

Local Greens | Olives | Cucumbers | Onions | Feta | Oregano | Fennel | Sesame seeds | Red Wine Vinaigrette

Herbed Brick Chicken

$25.00

Brick Chicken | Ratatouille | Smoke Schmaltz | Charred Lemon & Mint

Rayes' Family Gumbo

$23.00

Crayfish | Andouille | Shrimp | Crab | Jasmine Rice

Red Wine Braised Pot Roast

$27.00

Local Potatoes | Carrots | Red Wine Sauce

Shrimp & Grits

$24.00

Smoked Cheddar Grits | Peppers | Onions, | Celery | NOLA Style BBQ Sauce

Diver Scallops

$28.00

Scallops | Faiths Farm Bacon | Potatoes | Celery | Carrots | Pumpernickel | Chowder Style

Desserts

Craft Sundae

$11.00

Death By Chocolate Mousse

$11.00

Dark Chocolate Mousse | Graham Cracker | Sea Salt | Marshmallow Brulee

White Chocolate Peanut Cookie

$10.00Out of stock

Strawberry Coulis | Strawberry Compote | Whip Cream

Kids

Beef Sliders

$11.00

2 Local Beef Patties | Cheddar Cheese | Brioche Bun | Fries

Chicken Sliders

$11.00

2 Crispy Chicken Strips | Ranch Dressing | Brioche Bun | Fries

Chicken Strips

$9.00

Crispy Chicken | Cucumbers | Ranch Dipping Sauce | Fries

Garden Salad

$8.00

Romaine | Cucumber | House Ranch Dressing

Kids Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Cheddar Cheese | Brioche Bread | Fries

Ice Cream Scoop

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:59 am
We want to share with you, our guests, our New American restaurant where we create the food and drink pairings we crave on a daily basis. Inspired by our travels and friendships we have created throughout the years. We want to introduce to you, the small artisan producer who obsesses with their craft and share their love. Food is meant to be shared and enjoyed together! Our New American Restaurant

211 James Street, Geneva, IL 60134

Directions

