Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges
Pizza

Craft & Vine

912 Reviews

$$

1204 Broad

St B

Augusta, GA 30901

Spicy
Meaty
Pepperoni

Bar Snacks

3 Eggs

$6.00

6 Eggs

$11.00

Goat Cheese Dip

$9.00

Oysters

$11.00

Pork Rinds

$6.00

Pretzels

$8.00

Charcuterie

1 Board

$8.00

3 Board

$17.00

5 Board

$24.00

Desserts

Pernod

$12.00

Choc Lollipops

$7.00Out of stock

Zeppoles

$8.00

Dessert Cheese Plate

$18.00

Ice Wine

$12.00

Candy Bar Trio

$9.00Out of stock

Praline Pound Cake

$7.00

Pear Orange Zeppole

$8.00

Reeses Truffles

$7.00Out of stock

La Fee Blanche

$18.00

La Fee Parisienne

$19.00

Farm

Poutine

$16.00

Rabbit Wings

$16.00Out of stock

Shakshuka

$14.00Out of stock

Strip

$19.00Out of stock

Brisket

$16.00

Duck Wings

$14.00Out of stock

Sliders

$14.00

Garden

Popcorn

$10.00

Beet Salad

$12.00

Eggplant Parm

$14.00

Sprouts

$13.00

Roasted Sweet Pepper

$12.00Out of stock

Fall Squash Soup

$12.00

Pizza

Boss

$16.00

Burrata Pesto

$17.00

Cheese

$16.00

Margherita

$16.00

Meaty

$18.00

Mushroom

$16.00

Pepperoni

$17.00

Spicy

$17.00

Hollow Pizza

$17.00

Sea

Catfish Chips

$14.00

Shrimp

$15.00

Soft Shell

$15.00Out of stock

Crawfish Arancini

$14.00

Pasta Nduja

$17.00

Sides

Crostini Bread

Fries

$5.00

Fry Sauce

Garlic Aioli

Hot Sauce

Mostarda

Mussel Bread

Parmesan

Gouda Chz

$2.00

Red Pepper

Red Pepper& Parm

Side of Cali Peppers

$2.00

Tom Sauce

Xtra Pickles

Mostarda/Aioli/Pickles

check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Augusta’s favorite spot for craft cocktails and small plates. Happy Hour twice each night!

1204 Broad, St B, Augusta, GA 30901

Craft & Vine image
Craft & Vine image

