Craft Works Pizza Saint Charles

40W134 Campron Crossing Drive

Saint Charles, IL 60175

Appetizers

Bread Basket

$5.00

Charcuterie Board

$12.00

Cheese Board

$12.00

Ditalini

$6.00

Garlic Toast

$5.00

Pommes Frites

$5.00

Rockefeller

$9.00

Side Gnocchi

$5.00

Bruschetta

Heirloom Bruschetta

$9.00

Prosciutto Bruschetta

$9.00

Soup & Salad

Chop Chop Salad

$10.00

Cup Pasta Fagoli

$5.00

Cup Soup of the Day

$4.00

CWP Cesar

$9.00

CWP Salad

$9.00

Heirloom Tomato Salad

$10.00

Sm CWP Side Salad

$5.00

Small Reg Salad

$4.00

Spinach Salad

$9.00

Stout Chicken Salad

$12.00

Paninis

Chicken Panini

$8.00

CWP BLT

$10.00

Lamb Panini

$9.00

Prosciutto Panini

$10.00

Shaved Steak Panini

$9.00

The Butcher Panini

$12.00

Tomato Panini

$9.00

Veggie Panini

$9.00

BYO Pizza

Online 12 Inch BYO Pizza

$12.00

Online 16 Inch BYO Pizza

$16.00

Specialty Pizzas

Clam Chowder

$14.00

Grilled Filet

$17.00

Harvest Mushroom

$14.00

Margherita

$13.00

Pollo

$14.00

Primivera

$14.00

Salumi

$16.00

Spinach Pizza

$14.00

Surf & Turf

$22.00

Tiger Prawn

$16.00

Entrees

BYO Pasta

$10.00

Gnocchi

$12.00

Linguini & Clams

$14.00

Pesto Chicken

$16.00

Rissotto

$15.00

Rosemary Filet

$20.00

Salmon

$15.00

Shrimp DiAvolo

$15.00

Steak Gorgonzola

$20.00

Kids

Butter Pasta

$5.95

Kids 6 Inch Pizza

$5.95

Kids Bruschetta

$5.95

Kids Marinara Pasta

$5.95

Kids Spag Meatball

$5.95

Dessert

Cheese Cake

$9.00

Olive Oil Cake

$6.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

Extras

Extra Side of Sauce

$0.50

Extra Side of Spicy Sauce

$0.50

Extra Garlic bread

$2.00

Soda

Coke 16.9

$1.50

Coke 2L

$2.50

Coke 6pk Bottle

$9.00

Coke Cans

$1.00

Diet Coke 16.9

$1.50

Diet Coke 2L

$2.50

Diet Coke 6pk Bottle

$9.00

Diet Coke Cans

$1.00

Fent Rose 4PK

$9.00

Fent Rose BTL

$2.50

Gatorade Fruit

$1.50

Gatorade Glacier

$1.50

Gus Cran 4PK

$9.00

Gus Cran BTL

$2.50

Gus Lemon 4PK

$9.00

Gus Lemon BTL

$2.50

Gus Orange 4PK

$9.00

Gus Orange BTL

$2.50

Gus Ruby 4PK

$9.00

Gus Ruby BTL

$2.50

IBC

$1.50

Ibc 6pk

$9.00

La Croix

$1.00

La Croix Grapefruit

$1.00

Orange 2L

$2.50

Sparkling Ice Strawberry Watermellon

$1.50

Sprite 16.9

$1.50

Sprite 2L

$2.50

Sprite Cans

$1.00

V8 Original

$1.50

V8 Vfusion Peach Mango

$1.50

V8 Vfusion Pomblueberry

$1.50

V8 Vfusion Strawbanana

$1.50

Vitamin Water Revive

$1.50

Water

$1.00

Snapple Peach

$1.50

Snapple Raspberry

$1.50

Snapple Lemon

$1.50

Gatirade Purple

$1.50

Izzie Gf

$2.00

Izze Cherfy

$2.00

Izze Peach

$2.00

Viramin Water Focus

$1.50

Vitamin Water Breeze

$1.50

Vitamin Water Energy

$1.50

Glasses

Pint Glass

$5.00
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Craft is the key word here at Craft Works Pizza! Enjoy our Hand Crafted Pizza’s, Craft Sodas and Craft Beers in our Dining Room, on our Patio, or from the comfort of your own couch! Available Dine-In & Carry Out.

40W134 Campron Crossing Drive, Saint Charles, IL 60175

Craft Works Pizza image

