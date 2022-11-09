Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Craft 836 Canteen

review star

No reviews yet

836 Coffeen Street

Watertown, NY 13601

Popular Items

Build Your Own Pizza
Craig's Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Walkaway Chicken Pizza

Specials

NNY Fries

NNY Fries

$8.50

House made Thousand Island Dressing, crispy fries, bacon, Cheddar and Monterey cheeses. Wow are they good!

Bacon Cheddar BBQ Burger

Bacon Cheddar BBQ Burger

$17.00

8oz locally ground beef topped Bacon House BBQ sauce and Cheddar Cheese. NO Mods. Comes as is.

Carnitas Supreme Pizza

Carnitas Supreme Pizza

$13.00

Garlic butter base, Cholula drizzle, tender shredded pork carnitas, cheddar and Monterey blend cheese, onions, diced tomato, and jalapenos finished with a touch of sour cream and a shot of lime juice. NO MODS

House Made Chicken Tenders and Fries

House Made Chicken Tenders and Fries

$11.00

Half pound of house made chicken tenders served with fries and BBQ or honey hot dipping sauce

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$9.00

Two layer pumpkin flavored cheesecake with a graham cracker crust, vanilla and pumpkin layers, topped with a cinnamon buttercream and a little whipped cream

Water, Soda, Juice, Tea

Majority of soda products are bottled. Cups and Ice machine are centrally located in dinning room for self serve ice.
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$3.00

Nestled amongst the Adirondack Mountains of Forestport, New York, Nirvana Natural Spring Water is a family-owned company.

Coke

Coke

$3.00

20oz bottle of classic coca-cola. Always great with pizza but for real try the coke import.

Coke Import

Coke Import

$3.25

12oz Glass Bottle Mexican Coke is sweetened with sugar— NOT with high fructose corn syrup. So It's better. Ask anyone. If they tell you different it's not their fault they just don't understand.

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00

20oz

Coke ZERO Sugar

Coke ZERO Sugar

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00

20oz

Gold Peak Unsweet Tea

Gold Peak Unsweet Tea

$3.00

180z

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$3.00

18oz

Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.00

20oz

Barq's Root Beer

Barq's Root Beer

$3.00

20oz

Fanta Orange

Fanta Orange

$3.00

20oz

Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

20oz

Diet Dr. Pepper

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00

20oz

Canada Dry Gingerale

Canada Dry Gingerale

$3.00

20oz

Mountain Blast Powerade

Mountain Blast Powerade

$3.00

20oz

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$3.00

12oz

Fruit Punch Powerade

Fruit Punch Powerade

$3.00

20oz Bottle of Fruity Powerade Punching capabilities.

YUP Chocolate Milk

YUP Chocolate Milk

$3.00

15.5oz Glass

Milk 2%

Milk 2%

$3.00
Cranberry Juice

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Its Juice made from Cranberries..

Monster Energy 16 Oz

Monster Energy 16 Oz

$3.50

You need jolt of energy for your eating energy!

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine, house crotons, shaved parmesan, house Cease. Add Grilled or Fried Chicken $6.00

House Salad

House Salad

$9.00

Field greens, marinated mozzarella pearls, red onion, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, crispy prosciutto with house herb vinaigrette or ranch dressing

Tomato and Mozzarella Salad

Tomato and Mozzarella Salad

$8.50

Sliced Mozzarella, Shaved tomatoes, over a bed of Arugula, with white balsamic, olive oil, topped with red pepper coulis. Substitute topping for Balsamic for + $1

Starters and Shareables

Basket of House Made Chips

Basket of House Made Chips

$3.50
Focaccia Bread

Focaccia Bread

$4.00
Ratatouille

Ratatouille

$8.00Out of stock

Green and yellow squash, tomato, eggplant, onion, herbs, balsamic glaze

Arancini

Arancini

$9.00

Creamy risotto balls stuffed with pork sausage, crispy breading, roasted pepper coulis drizzle

Bacon Wrapped Asparagus

Bacon Wrapped Asparagus

$11.00Out of stock

Asparagus wrapped in bacon finished with a lemon pepper aioli

Crostini

Crostini

$8.00Out of stock

Toast rounds Crispy prosciutto, mozzarella, roasted peppers, balsamic glaze

Garlic Parmesan Fries

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$8.50

Served with garlic aioli dip

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$8.00

Knots tossed in garlic butter and parmesan with tomato sauce dip

Cinnamon Knots

Cinnamon Knots

$8.50

Knots, cinnamon sugar, Snyder's Sugar Shack maple glaze topped with vanilla icing.

Sweets

All Sweets are made in house. You guessed it Crafted by hand! Check out why everyone talks about sweets and desserts at Craft836.
Cannoli Dip

Cannoli Dip

$8.00

Creamy cannoli filling with shell chips to dip

Triple Chocolate Cake

Triple Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Chocolate cake, chocolate buttercream, chocolate ganache

Chocolate Chip Cheesecake

Chocolate Chip Cheesecake

$8.00

Chocolate Chip Cheesecake with graham cracker crust, chocolate ganache, and caramel drizzle

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$9.00

Two layer pumpkin flavored cheesecake with a graham cracker crust, vanilla and pumpkin layers, topped with a cinnamon buttercream and a little whipped cream

Pastas

Chicken Bacon Mac and Cheese

Chicken Bacon Mac and Cheese

$12.00

Southern style with grilled chicken and Smokey bacon

Chicken Riggie Pasta

Chicken Riggie Pasta

$12.00

Chicken, Pepperoni, Tomato cream sauce, crushed red, bell and banana peppers

Sausage Cheese Tortellini

Sausage Cheese Tortellini

$12.00

Cheese filled tortelini, Art's sausage, mushrooms, green bell peppers, crushed red, roasted tomato sauce

Sand Flats Veggie Pasta

Sand Flats Veggie Pasta

$12.00

Roasted Portobello mushrooms and tomatoes, asparagus, garlic, shallots, olive oil, basil, parsley and parsley finished with parmesan cheese

Specialty Pizzas

Roasted Veggie Pizza

Roasted Veggie Pizza

$12.00

Garlic white sauce, ricotta dollops, roasted tomatoes, roasted red peppers, roasted Portobello mushrooms, basil, red pepper coulis and balsamic glaze finish

Asparagus and Prosciutto Pizza

Asparagus and Prosciutto Pizza

$12.00

Garlic white base, Shredded blend, prosciutto, shaved asparagus, lemon pepper aioli

Carne Pizza

Carne Pizza

$12.00

Classic tomato base, shredded blend, proscuitto, soppresata, pepperoni, sauasage, creamy italian drizzle

Craig's Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Craig's Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$12.50

Parmesan romano sauce, buffalo sauce, shredded blend, sriracha ranch drizzle.

Shrimp Pesto Pizza

Shrimp Pesto Pizza

$13.00

Basil pesto base, shredded blend, shrimp, red pepper coulis drizzle

Tough Guy Pizza

Tough Guy Pizza

$12.00

Classic tomato base, shredded blend, sausage, fresh bell peppers, mushroom, sauteed onion, finished with balsamic glaze, house spice

Chicken Riggie Pizza

Chicken Riggie Pizza

$12.50

Riggie sauce base, shredded blend, grilled chicken, pepperoni, banana peppers, red pepper flake, balsamic glaze

Walkaway Chicken Pizza

Walkaway Chicken Pizza

$12.50

Creamy jack daniels base, shredded blend, chicken, house spice

Philly Steak Pizza

Philly Steak Pizza

$14.00

Parm Romano sauce, shredded blend cheese, American cheese, topped with green peppers, onions, roasted Portobello's, and shaved ribeye steak. finished with house shaker

All Cheese Please Pizza

All Cheese Please Pizza

$12.00

Classic tomato base, shredded blend, mozz balls, ricotta dollops finished with shaved parmesan

White Pizza

White Pizza

$12.00

Garlic white sauce, shredded cheese blend, ricotta dollops, house spice finish

Build your own Pizza

Craft your own pizza
Build Your Own Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$12.00

Craft Your Own Pizza. Be creative!

Handhelds

Pork Parmesan Sandwich

Pork Parmesan Sandwich

$11.00

Breaded center cut pork chop, fried, topped with provolone cheese on Italian focaccia bread, served with roasted tomato dip

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled or fried chicken with cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion served on a brioche bun

CSB Burger

CSB Burger

$15.50

Cindy's Simple Burger-8 oz. Red Barn Meat, American Cheese, Lettuce, tomato, onion with house chips

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$12.00

With Cheese, mushrooms and onions on Italian focaccia bread with house chips

Kid's Pizzas

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Tomato Sauce, Shredded blend cheese.

Cheese and Pepperoni

Cheese and Pepperoni

$11.00

Tomato Sauce, Shredded blend cheese, Pepperoni topping

White Pizza

$11.00

Garlic White Base, Shredded Blend Cheese

Build Your Own Kids Pizza

$12.00

Hawaiian Pizza

$11.00

Tomato sauce, shredded blend, bacon, pineapple

Kids Pasta

Tortellini

$5.00
Rigatoni

Rigatoni

$5.00

Easiest eating kids noodle! Rigatoni with choice of sauce.

Cavatappi

Cavatappi

$5.00

Chicken Tenders and Fries

House Made Chicken Tenders and Fries

House Made Chicken Tenders and Fries

$11.00

Half pound of house made chicken tenders served with fries and BBQ or honey hot dipping sauce

Kids Handhelds

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Grilled Cheese with house chips

Sides, Extras and Dips

Side of Fries

Side of Fries

$4.00

Side of fries

Basket of House Made Chips

$3.50

House Viniagrette Dressing

$0.75

Honeyed Herb Viniagrette

Extra side Ceaser Dressing

Extra side Ceaser Dressing

$0.75
Ranch Dip

Ranch Dip

$0.75

Side of Ranch Dip Crafted here in house!

Garlic Aioli Dip

$1.00

Spaghetti Sauce Dip

$0.75
BBQ Dip

BBQ Dip

$0.75

BBQ Sauce to Dip. Yes Crafted in House!

Jack Daniels Dip

$1.00

Creamy whiskey sauce with black pepper and garlic

Pesto Dip

$0.75

Buffalo Sauce Dip

$0.75

Garlic Puree Dip

$1.00

Balsamic Glaze Dip

$0.75

Olive Oil Dip

$0.75

Mayonnaise

$0.75

T Shirts

Shirts

Shirts

$15.00

Hats

Craft836 Hat

Craft836 Hat

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Upbeat casual. Hand crafted food prepared fresh and quick. Dine in, Takeout and Delivery. Crafted cocktails, Rotational Can Craft Beers

Website

Location

836 Coffeen Street, Watertown, NY 13601

Directions

Gallery
Craft836 Canteen image
Banner pic
Main pic

Map
