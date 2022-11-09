Craft 836 Canteen
836 Coffeen Street
Watertown, NY 13601
Specials
NNY Fries
House made Thousand Island Dressing, crispy fries, bacon, Cheddar and Monterey cheeses. Wow are they good!
Bacon Cheddar BBQ Burger
8oz locally ground beef topped Bacon House BBQ sauce and Cheddar Cheese. NO Mods. Comes as is.
Carnitas Supreme Pizza
Garlic butter base, Cholula drizzle, tender shredded pork carnitas, cheddar and Monterey blend cheese, onions, diced tomato, and jalapenos finished with a touch of sour cream and a shot of lime juice. NO MODS
House Made Chicken Tenders and Fries
Half pound of house made chicken tenders served with fries and BBQ or honey hot dipping sauce
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Two layer pumpkin flavored cheesecake with a graham cracker crust, vanilla and pumpkin layers, topped with a cinnamon buttercream and a little whipped cream
Water, Soda, Juice, Tea
Bottled Water
Nestled amongst the Adirondack Mountains of Forestport, New York, Nirvana Natural Spring Water is a family-owned company.
Coke
20oz bottle of classic coca-cola. Always great with pizza but for real try the coke import.
Coke Import
12oz Glass Bottle Mexican Coke is sweetened with sugar— NOT with high fructose corn syrup. So It's better. Ask anyone. If they tell you different it's not their fault they just don't understand.
Diet Coke
20oz
Coke ZERO Sugar
Sprite
20oz
Gold Peak Unsweet Tea
180z
Gold Peak Sweet Tea
18oz
Lemonade
20oz
Barq's Root Beer
20oz
Fanta Orange
20oz
Dr. Pepper
20oz
Diet Dr. Pepper
20oz
Canada Dry Gingerale
20oz
Mountain Blast Powerade
20oz
Apple Juice
12oz
Fruit Punch Powerade
20oz Bottle of Fruity Powerade Punching capabilities.
YUP Chocolate Milk
15.5oz Glass
Milk 2%
Cranberry Juice
Its Juice made from Cranberries..
Monster Energy 16 Oz
You need jolt of energy for your eating energy!
Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine, house crotons, shaved parmesan, house Cease. Add Grilled or Fried Chicken $6.00
House Salad
Field greens, marinated mozzarella pearls, red onion, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, crispy prosciutto with house herb vinaigrette or ranch dressing
Tomato and Mozzarella Salad
Sliced Mozzarella, Shaved tomatoes, over a bed of Arugula, with white balsamic, olive oil, topped with red pepper coulis. Substitute topping for Balsamic for + $1
Starters and Shareables
Basket of House Made Chips
Focaccia Bread
Ratatouille
Green and yellow squash, tomato, eggplant, onion, herbs, balsamic glaze
Arancini
Creamy risotto balls stuffed with pork sausage, crispy breading, roasted pepper coulis drizzle
Bacon Wrapped Asparagus
Asparagus wrapped in bacon finished with a lemon pepper aioli
Crostini
Toast rounds Crispy prosciutto, mozzarella, roasted peppers, balsamic glaze
Garlic Parmesan Fries
Served with garlic aioli dip
Garlic Knots
Knots tossed in garlic butter and parmesan with tomato sauce dip
Cinnamon Knots
Knots, cinnamon sugar, Snyder's Sugar Shack maple glaze topped with vanilla icing.
Sweets
Cannoli Dip
Creamy cannoli filling with shell chips to dip
Triple Chocolate Cake
Chocolate cake, chocolate buttercream, chocolate ganache
Chocolate Chip Cheesecake
Chocolate Chip Cheesecake with graham cracker crust, chocolate ganache, and caramel drizzle
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Two layer pumpkin flavored cheesecake with a graham cracker crust, vanilla and pumpkin layers, topped with a cinnamon buttercream and a little whipped cream
Pastas
Chicken Bacon Mac and Cheese
Southern style with grilled chicken and Smokey bacon
Chicken Riggie Pasta
Chicken, Pepperoni, Tomato cream sauce, crushed red, bell and banana peppers
Sausage Cheese Tortellini
Cheese filled tortelini, Art's sausage, mushrooms, green bell peppers, crushed red, roasted tomato sauce
Sand Flats Veggie Pasta
Roasted Portobello mushrooms and tomatoes, asparagus, garlic, shallots, olive oil, basil, parsley and parsley finished with parmesan cheese
Specialty Pizzas
Roasted Veggie Pizza
Garlic white sauce, ricotta dollops, roasted tomatoes, roasted red peppers, roasted Portobello mushrooms, basil, red pepper coulis and balsamic glaze finish
Asparagus and Prosciutto Pizza
Garlic white base, Shredded blend, prosciutto, shaved asparagus, lemon pepper aioli
Carne Pizza
Classic tomato base, shredded blend, proscuitto, soppresata, pepperoni, sauasage, creamy italian drizzle
Craig's Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Parmesan romano sauce, buffalo sauce, shredded blend, sriracha ranch drizzle.
Shrimp Pesto Pizza
Basil pesto base, shredded blend, shrimp, red pepper coulis drizzle
Tough Guy Pizza
Classic tomato base, shredded blend, sausage, fresh bell peppers, mushroom, sauteed onion, finished with balsamic glaze, house spice
Chicken Riggie Pizza
Riggie sauce base, shredded blend, grilled chicken, pepperoni, banana peppers, red pepper flake, balsamic glaze
Walkaway Chicken Pizza
Creamy jack daniels base, shredded blend, chicken, house spice
Philly Steak Pizza
Parm Romano sauce, shredded blend cheese, American cheese, topped with green peppers, onions, roasted Portobello's, and shaved ribeye steak. finished with house shaker
All Cheese Please Pizza
Classic tomato base, shredded blend, mozz balls, ricotta dollops finished with shaved parmesan
White Pizza
Garlic white sauce, shredded cheese blend, ricotta dollops, house spice finish
Build your own Pizza
Handhelds
Pork Parmesan Sandwich
Breaded center cut pork chop, fried, topped with provolone cheese on Italian focaccia bread, served with roasted tomato dip
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or fried chicken with cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion served on a brioche bun
CSB Burger
Cindy's Simple Burger-8 oz. Red Barn Meat, American Cheese, Lettuce, tomato, onion with house chips
Ribeye Steak Sandwich
With Cheese, mushrooms and onions on Italian focaccia bread with house chips
Kid's Pizzas
Kids Pasta
Chicken Tenders and Fries
Kids Handhelds
Sides, Extras and Dips
Side of Fries
Side of fries
Basket of House Made Chips
House Viniagrette Dressing
Honeyed Herb Viniagrette
Extra side Ceaser Dressing
Ranch Dip
Side of Ranch Dip Crafted here in house!
Garlic Aioli Dip
Spaghetti Sauce Dip
BBQ Dip
BBQ Sauce to Dip. Yes Crafted in House!
Jack Daniels Dip
Creamy whiskey sauce with black pepper and garlic
Pesto Dip
Buffalo Sauce Dip
Garlic Puree Dip
Balsamic Glaze Dip
Olive Oil Dip
Mayonnaise
T Shirts
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Upbeat casual. Hand crafted food prepared fresh and quick. Dine in, Takeout and Delivery. Crafted cocktails, Rotational Can Craft Beers
836 Coffeen Street, Watertown, NY 13601