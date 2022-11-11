Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Craft Coffee House

176 Reviews

$

6612 Campbell Blvd

Lockport, NY 14094

The Todd Packer
Breakfast Sandwich
The Frenchy

Specials

Apple Juice. Matcha. Kale. Spinach. Banana. Lemongrass. Apple. Served Iced Only.

Green Apple Matcha

$5.75

Apple Juice. Matcha. Kale. Spinach. Banana. Lemongrass. Apple. Served Iced Only.

House Roasted Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.50+

Roasted in house, with rotatings flavor profiles. Free refills (Weekdays Only)

Pour Over

$4.50

Hand brewed coffee with beans ground specific for your cup. This highlights the tasting notes of the coffee which are roasted right here in house.

Chemex

$8.00

A pour over for two! This makes two cups and is perfect for sharing.

Cold Brew

$3.75+

Medium roast cold brewed coffee. Brewed for 18 hours & kegged in house.

96 Oz Box To Go

$18.00

Includes 10 cups and lids, creamers and sugars.

Traditional Espresso Drinks

Espresso

$3.00

Double Shot.

Cortado

$4.00

Double shot of espresso with 2 ounces of steamed milk.

Traditional Macchiato

$3.50

Double shot of Espresso and 1 ounce of foamed milk.

Cappuccino

$4.50

Double shot of espresso, steamed milk and milk foam.

Latte

$4.50+

Double shot of espresso with steamed milk. Add a housemade syrup for sweetness.

Americano

$3.50+

Double shot of espresso and water.

House Favorite Coffees

Black Eye

$5.00+

Double shot of espresso and coffee.

Mocha

$4.50+

Double shot of espresso, Ghirardelli Chocolate sauce, and steamed milk.

Caramel Macchiato

$5.25+

Double shot of espresso, milk, Ghirardelli caramel and housemade vanilla syrup.

French Broad Latte

$5.25+

Ghirardelli Caramel, Hazelnut, Vanilla, Double shot of Espresso and Milk.

White Chocolate Raspberry Mocha

$5.25+

Ghirardelli White Chocolate. Housemade Raspberry Syrup. Espresso. Milk.

Banana Bread Latte

$5.25+

Housemade Banana & Vanilla Syrup. Cinnamon. Espresso. Milk.

Seasonal Coffees

Pumpkin Pie Latte

$5.25+

Pumpkin, Spice, Espresso, Milk

Caramel Apple Latte

$5.25+

Caramel, Apple, Espresso, Milk

English Toffee Latte

$5.25+

Toffee, Espresso, Milk

Salted Maple Latte

$5.25+

Salted Maple, Espresso, Milk

Sweet Potato Cold Brew W/ Cold Foam

$5.50+

House Cold Brew, Honey. Sweet Potato Cold Foam, Milk.

Spiced Honey Latte

$5.25+

Honey, Cinnamon, Vanilla, Espresso, Milk.

Loose Leaf Tea & Tea Lattes

Loose-Leaf Tea

$3.25

Our loose leaf tea is sourced only from certified organic tea gardens. Our offerings vary

Tea Latte

$4.25+

Choice of Tea & Steamed Milk.

Chai Latte

$5.00+

Chai Guy Chai. Choice of milk & flavors.

Dirty Chai

$6.00+

Chai Guy Chai. Double shot of espresso. Choice of milk & flavors.

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Premium grade matcha and steamed milk. Add a flavor syrup for sweetness!

London Fog

$5.00+

Earl Gray Tea, housemade vanilla syrup, and steamed milk.

Seasonal Teas

Spiced Pear Matcha

$5.75+

Pear Syrup, Cinnamon, Sweetened Matcha, Milk.

Pumpkin Caramel Chai Latte

$5.75+

Chai Tea, Caramel, Pumpkin, Milk

Mango Hibiscus Punch

$4.00+

Mango & Hibiscus Teas, Orange Juice.

Local Apple Cider

$4.00+

Locally Pressed Sweet Apple Cider Served Hot or Cold.

Berry Peach Iced Tea

$4.00+

Mixed Berry & Peach Black Tea.

Apple London Fog

$5.75+

Apple, Vanilla Oolong Tea, Milk, Cinnamon.

Tea Flight

$8.00

Autumn Arnold Palmer, Berry Peach Tea, Chaider. All Served Iced. Available Daily - Weekends Included. No Modifications, Please.

Autumn Arnold Palmer

$4.00+

Mango Black Tea, Apple, Lemonade

Frappe & Smoothie

Chocolate Frappe

$5.00

Iced White or Milk Chocolate & Milk

Espresso Mocha Frappe

$6.00

Ghirardelli Chocolate, Espresso, Milk

Pumpkin Espresso Frappe

$6.75

Pumpkin Sauce, Ghirardelli White Chocolate, Espresso, Milk

Green Smoothie

$7.00

Kale, Mango, Pineapple, & Milk.

Berry Banana Smoothie

$7.00

Mixed Berries, Banana, Milk

Raspberry Mango Smoothie

$7.00

Raspberry, Mango, Milk, & Ice.

Juice, Pop, & More

Milk

$1.50

Whole, Skim, or Alternative.

Nesquik Chocolate Milk

$3.00

14oz Bottle

Juice

$2.50

Daily Selection

Hot Chocolate

$4.75+

Ghirardelli Chocolate and steamed milk.

Steamer - Any Flavor

$3.75+

Steamed Milk and add flavors of your choice.

Homemade Lemonades

$4.00+

Choice of Lemonade, Loganberry Lemonade, or Hibiscus Lemonade

Johnnie Ryan Cane Sugar Soda

$2.50

12oz Bottle Niagara Falls' Own Cane Sugar Soda

Bottled Water

$2.00

Tap Water

Filtered 6 times before it hits the glass, the same that goes into our coffee and espresso.

Mimosa

$7.00+

Brut Champagne with your choice of juice. Glass or Pitcher.

Mimosa Flight

$15.00

Berry, Mango, & Loganberry Lemonade w/ Champagne

Chaider Popsicle Mimosa

$8.00

Homemade Chai & Cider Popsicle in Champagne.

Caramel Apple Mimosa

$8.00

Champagne, Caramel, Apple.

Spiced Pear French 75

$8.00

Spiced Pear, Lemon, Gin, Champagne

Cocktails

The Bloody Mary

$8.00

Vodka, House Smoked Tomato, Spices.

Craft Mule

$8.00

Vodka, Ginger Beer, Lime Juice

Espresso Martini

$8.00

Vodka, Coffee Liqueur, Espresso.

Chai Tai

$8.00

Cranberry, Pineapple, Chai, Orange Liqueur, Coffee Rum.

Irish Coffee

$8.00

House Roasted Drip Coffee & Irish Cream Liqueur.

Liquor On The Rocks

$5.00

Your choice of Liquor on the rocks

Beer

Big Ditch Low Bridge

$4.50

12oz Can | Golden Ale | 4.8% ABV | 48 IBU

Black Bird Cider Works Red Barn

$2.00

12oz Can | Farm Style Hard Cider | 4.8% ABV | 0 IBU

Community Beer Works Gose With Key Lime Pie Sour

$5.00

12 oz Can | Sour | 6.5 % ABV | IBU 0

Elysian Brewing Company Space Dust IPA

$2.00

12 oz Bottle | American IPA | 8.2% ABV | IBU 62

Flying Bison Juice Caboose

$4.25

12 oz Can | New England IPA | 6.8% ABV | IBU 0

Hamburg Brewing Company Irish Red

$4.50

12oz Can | Irish Style Red Ale | 4.8% ABV | 20 IBU

Ithaca Happy Pappy

$2.00

16 oz Can | Double India Pale Ale | 7.5% ABV | IBU 0

Michelob Ultra

$3.25

12 oz Bottle | American Low-Carb Light Lager | ABV 4.2% | IBU 10

Resurgence Irish Breakfast Ale

$6.00

16 oz Can | Irish Red Ale | 5.2% ABV | IBU 0

Stella Artois

$4.25

12oz Bottle | Euro Pale Lager | ABV: 5.2 % | IBU: 30

Victory Brewing Company Sour Monkey

$2.00

12 oz Bottle | Triple Sour | 9.5 % ABV | IBU 10

Wine

Ca'Momi Cabernet Sauvignon

$3.00

Napa Valley (2018) 5 oz Pour

Totara Sauvignon Blanc

$6.50

Marlborough (2019) 5 oz Pour

Chemistry Pinot Noir

$8.00

Willamette Valley, OR (2018) 5 oz Pour

Domaine Robert Perroud Gamay

$3.00

Brouilly L'Enfer des Balloquets (2018) Burgundy, FR 5 oz Pour

El Coto (Spanish Red)

$3.00

Rioja, Spain (2016) 5oz Pour

Raeburn Chardonnay

$7.50

Russian River Valley, CA (2018) 5oz Pour

Carl Graff Riesling Kabinett

$3.00

Mosel, DE (2019) 5oz pour

Carpieneto Rose'

$6.50

Toscana Dogajolo Rosato Tuscany, IT (2018) 5 oz Pour

Jules Loren Brut Champage

$7.00

Glass of Sparkling Brut Champgne

Specials

Breakfast Tacos

$11.00

Twin Flour Tortillas. Egg. House Chorizo. Bacon. Japanese BBQ. Cotija Cheese.

Pumpkin Pie Waffle

$14.00

Housemade Pumpkin Waffle. Whipped Cream. Ghirardelli Caramel. Pumpkin Pie Spice. Almond Slivers.

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00

Toasted Bun. Bacon. Scrambled Egg. White Cheddar. Aioli.

The Todd Packer

$10.00

Everything Bagel. Hash Brown Patty. Bacon. Cream Cheese. Fried Egg. American Cheese.

The Frenchy

Buttered Croissant. Fried Egg. Mineo & Sapio Sausage. Muenster Cheese.

The Art Vandelay

$10.00

2 Eggs Your Way. Choice of Bacon or Sausage Patty. Toast With Butter.

Avocado Toast

$11.00

Avocado. Pickled Onion. Crème Fraîche. Everything Bagel Seasoning. Wilder Greens Microgreens. Sunny Side Up Egg.

The Regina George Toast

$10.00

Avocado. Goat Cheese. Harissa Aioli. Red Pepper Flake. Topped With Wilder Greens Microgreens.

The Wishman

$9.00

Homemade Peameal Bacon. Toasted Croissant. Scrambled Egg. Mayo. Muenster Cheese.

Smoked Tomato Croissant

$8.00

Fried Egg. Avocado. House Smoked Tomato. Butter Lettuce. White Cheddar. Toasted Croissant. Sweet Chili Aioli.

Waffles

Craft Waffle

$12.00

Housemade Cinnamon Waffle. Honey. Cinnamon Sugar. Butter.

Cinnabun Waffle

$13.00

Housemade Cinnamon Waffle. Cinnamon Sugar Whipped Cream. Sprinkled Cinnamon Sugar.

Fried Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

Scratch Made Bacon Stuffed Waffle. Buttermilk Fried Chicken. Grade A NY Maple Syrup. Sunny Side Up Egg. Wilder Greens Microgreens.

Strawberry Shortcake Waffle

$14.00

Scratchmade Strawberry Waffle. Local Strawberry Puree. Whipped Cream. Powdered Sugar.

Brunch & Lunch

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Fried Buttermilk Chicken. Toasted Roll. Lettuce. Tomato. Onion. Housemade Pickle. Spicy Mayo. Fresh Cut Fries.

OPERATION: B Burger

$15.00

Twin 5oz House Blended Beef Patties. Toasted Roll. American Cheese. Lettuce. Tomato. Onion. Homemade Pickle. Aioli. Fresh Cut Fries.

The B.L.T.

$14.00

Bacon. Lettuce. Tomato. Duke's Mayonnaise. Country White Bread. Served With Fresh Cut Fries.

Smoked Reuben Sandwich

$14.00

House Smoked Corned Beef. Homemade Sauerkraut. Swiss Cheese. Thousand Island Dressing. Country White Bread. Fresh Cut Fries.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$11.00

Melted American & White Cheddar Cheeses. Country White Bread. Served With Fresh Cut Fries.

Craft Cuban Sandwich

$16.00

House Cured Peameal Bacon. Smoked Pulled Pork. Country White Bread. House Pickles. Beer Mustard. Swiss. Fresh Cut Fries.

Veggie Wrap

$13.00

Hummus. Cucumber. Kalamata Olive. Roasted Red Pepper. Feta Cheese. Red Onion. Tomato. Mixed Greens. Tortilla. Fresh Cut Fries.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

House Smoked Pulled Pork. Toasted Costanzo Roll. House BBQ Sauce. House Pickles & Pickled Onion. Fresh Cut Fries.

Chicken Gyro

$14.00

House Marinated Greek Chicken. Toasted Pita. House Tzatziki. Greek Dressing. Mixed Greens. Tomato. Cucumber. Kalamata Olive. Red Onion. Feta. Served With Fresh Cut French Fries.

Smoked Chicken Club

$15.00

House Smoked Chicken Breast. Toasted Roll. Bacon. Lettuce. Tomato. Onion. Avocado Mayo. Served With Fresh Cut Fries.

Salads

Citrus Chicken Salad

$15.00

Smoked Chicken. Mixed Greens. Red Quinoa. Cheddar Cheese. Carrot. Dried Cranberry. Roasted Pumpkin Seed. Mandarin Orange. Homemade Citrus Poppy Seed Vinaigrette.

Smoked Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.00

Mixed Greens. Caesar Dressing. Croissant Croutons. Parmesan Cheese. House Smoked Chicken Breast.

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Greens. Chicken. Hard Boiled Egg. Gorgonzola. Tomato. Onion. Avocado. Apple Cider Vinaigrette

Greek Salad

$14.00

House Marinated Greek Chicken. Toasted Pita. House Tzatziki. Mixed Greens. Tomato. Cucumber. Kalamata Olive. Red Onion. Feta Cheese.

Sides

Macaroni & Cheese

$6.00

Creamy Side or Kid's Portion of Macaroni & Cheese

Fresh Cut French Fries W/ Malt Vinegar Aioli

$5.00

French Fries With House Seasoning Blend

Homemade Peameal Bacon

$5.00

Eggs

$4.00

2 Eggs Your Way

Bacon

$4.00

2 Slices of Bacon

Sausage

$4.00

2 Breakfast Sausage Patties

Toasted Everything Bagel

$3.50

Toasted Everything Bagel With Choice of Butter or Cream Cheese

Hash Brown Patties

$3.50

2 Hash Brown Patties

Toast W/ Homemade Jam

$3.50

2 Pieces of Toast served w/ Butter & Homemade Jam.

Side Salad

$4.00

Greens. Carrot. Onion. Tomato. Crouton.

Croissant With Butter

$4.00

Toasted & Buttered Croissant

