Craft Coffee House
176 Reviews
$
6612 Campbell Blvd
Lockport, NY 14094
Order Again
Popular Items
Specials
House Roasted Coffee
Drip Coffee
Roasted in house, with rotatings flavor profiles. Free refills (Weekdays Only)
Pour Over
Hand brewed coffee with beans ground specific for your cup. This highlights the tasting notes of the coffee which are roasted right here in house.
Chemex
A pour over for two! This makes two cups and is perfect for sharing.
Cold Brew
Medium roast cold brewed coffee. Brewed for 18 hours & kegged in house.
96 Oz Box To Go
Includes 10 cups and lids, creamers and sugars.
Traditional Espresso Drinks
Espresso
Double Shot.
Cortado
Double shot of espresso with 2 ounces of steamed milk.
Traditional Macchiato
Double shot of Espresso and 1 ounce of foamed milk.
Cappuccino
Double shot of espresso, steamed milk and milk foam.
Latte
Double shot of espresso with steamed milk. Add a housemade syrup for sweetness.
Americano
Double shot of espresso and water.
House Favorite Coffees
Black Eye
Double shot of espresso and coffee.
Mocha
Double shot of espresso, Ghirardelli Chocolate sauce, and steamed milk.
Caramel Macchiato
Double shot of espresso, milk, Ghirardelli caramel and housemade vanilla syrup.
French Broad Latte
Ghirardelli Caramel, Hazelnut, Vanilla, Double shot of Espresso and Milk.
White Chocolate Raspberry Mocha
Ghirardelli White Chocolate. Housemade Raspberry Syrup. Espresso. Milk.
Banana Bread Latte
Housemade Banana & Vanilla Syrup. Cinnamon. Espresso. Milk.
Seasonal Coffees
Pumpkin Pie Latte
Pumpkin, Spice, Espresso, Milk
Caramel Apple Latte
Caramel, Apple, Espresso, Milk
English Toffee Latte
Toffee, Espresso, Milk
Salted Maple Latte
Salted Maple, Espresso, Milk
Sweet Potato Cold Brew W/ Cold Foam
House Cold Brew, Honey. Sweet Potato Cold Foam, Milk.
Spiced Honey Latte
Honey, Cinnamon, Vanilla, Espresso, Milk.
Loose Leaf Tea & Tea Lattes
Loose-Leaf Tea
Our loose leaf tea is sourced only from certified organic tea gardens. Our offerings vary
Tea Latte
Choice of Tea & Steamed Milk.
Chai Latte
Chai Guy Chai. Choice of milk & flavors.
Dirty Chai
Chai Guy Chai. Double shot of espresso. Choice of milk & flavors.
Matcha Latte
Premium grade matcha and steamed milk. Add a flavor syrup for sweetness!
London Fog
Earl Gray Tea, housemade vanilla syrup, and steamed milk.
Seasonal Teas
Spiced Pear Matcha
Pear Syrup, Cinnamon, Sweetened Matcha, Milk.
Pumpkin Caramel Chai Latte
Chai Tea, Caramel, Pumpkin, Milk
Mango Hibiscus Punch
Mango & Hibiscus Teas, Orange Juice.
Local Apple Cider
Locally Pressed Sweet Apple Cider Served Hot or Cold.
Berry Peach Iced Tea
Mixed Berry & Peach Black Tea.
Apple London Fog
Apple, Vanilla Oolong Tea, Milk, Cinnamon.
Tea Flight
Autumn Arnold Palmer, Berry Peach Tea, Chaider. All Served Iced. Available Daily - Weekends Included. No Modifications, Please.
Autumn Arnold Palmer
Mango Black Tea, Apple, Lemonade
Frappe & Smoothie
Chocolate Frappe
Iced White or Milk Chocolate & Milk
Espresso Mocha Frappe
Ghirardelli Chocolate, Espresso, Milk
Pumpkin Espresso Frappe
Pumpkin Sauce, Ghirardelli White Chocolate, Espresso, Milk
Green Smoothie
Kale, Mango, Pineapple, & Milk.
Berry Banana Smoothie
Mixed Berries, Banana, Milk
Raspberry Mango Smoothie
Raspberry, Mango, Milk, & Ice.
Juice, Pop, & More
Milk
Whole, Skim, or Alternative.
Nesquik Chocolate Milk
14oz Bottle
Juice
Daily Selection
Hot Chocolate
Ghirardelli Chocolate and steamed milk.
Steamer - Any Flavor
Steamed Milk and add flavors of your choice.
Homemade Lemonades
Choice of Lemonade, Loganberry Lemonade, or Hibiscus Lemonade
Johnnie Ryan Cane Sugar Soda
12oz Bottle Niagara Falls' Own Cane Sugar Soda
Bottled Water
Tap Water
Mimosa
Mimosa
Brut Champagne with your choice of juice. Glass or Pitcher.
Mimosa Flight
Berry, Mango, & Loganberry Lemonade w/ Champagne
Chaider Popsicle Mimosa
Homemade Chai & Cider Popsicle in Champagne.
Caramel Apple Mimosa
Champagne, Caramel, Apple.
Spiced Pear French 75
Spiced Pear, Lemon, Gin, Champagne
Cocktails
The Bloody Mary
Vodka, House Smoked Tomato, Spices.
Craft Mule
Vodka, Ginger Beer, Lime Juice
Espresso Martini
Vodka, Coffee Liqueur, Espresso.
Chai Tai
Cranberry, Pineapple, Chai, Orange Liqueur, Coffee Rum.
Irish Coffee
House Roasted Drip Coffee & Irish Cream Liqueur.
Liquor On The Rocks
Your choice of Liquor on the rocks
Beer
Big Ditch Low Bridge
12oz Can | Golden Ale | 4.8% ABV | 48 IBU
Black Bird Cider Works Red Barn
12oz Can | Farm Style Hard Cider | 4.8% ABV | 0 IBU
Community Beer Works Gose With Key Lime Pie Sour
12 oz Can | Sour | 6.5 % ABV | IBU 0
Elysian Brewing Company Space Dust IPA
12 oz Bottle | American IPA | 8.2% ABV | IBU 62
Flying Bison Juice Caboose
12 oz Can | New England IPA | 6.8% ABV | IBU 0
Hamburg Brewing Company Irish Red
12oz Can | Irish Style Red Ale | 4.8% ABV | 20 IBU
Ithaca Happy Pappy
16 oz Can | Double India Pale Ale | 7.5% ABV | IBU 0
Michelob Ultra
12 oz Bottle | American Low-Carb Light Lager | ABV 4.2% | IBU 10
Resurgence Irish Breakfast Ale
16 oz Can | Irish Red Ale | 5.2% ABV | IBU 0
Stella Artois
12oz Bottle | Euro Pale Lager | ABV: 5.2 % | IBU: 30
Victory Brewing Company Sour Monkey
12 oz Bottle | Triple Sour | 9.5 % ABV | IBU 10
Wine
Ca'Momi Cabernet Sauvignon
Napa Valley (2018) 5 oz Pour
Totara Sauvignon Blanc
Marlborough (2019) 5 oz Pour
Chemistry Pinot Noir
Willamette Valley, OR (2018) 5 oz Pour
Domaine Robert Perroud Gamay
Brouilly L'Enfer des Balloquets (2018) Burgundy, FR 5 oz Pour
El Coto (Spanish Red)
Rioja, Spain (2016) 5oz Pour
Raeburn Chardonnay
Russian River Valley, CA (2018) 5oz Pour
Carl Graff Riesling Kabinett
Mosel, DE (2019) 5oz pour
Carpieneto Rose'
Toscana Dogajolo Rosato Tuscany, IT (2018) 5 oz Pour
Jules Loren Brut Champage
Glass of Sparkling Brut Champgne
Specials
Breakfast
Breakfast Sandwich
Toasted Bun. Bacon. Scrambled Egg. White Cheddar. Aioli.
The Todd Packer
Everything Bagel. Hash Brown Patty. Bacon. Cream Cheese. Fried Egg. American Cheese.
The Frenchy
Buttered Croissant. Fried Egg. Mineo & Sapio Sausage. Muenster Cheese.
The Art Vandelay
2 Eggs Your Way. Choice of Bacon or Sausage Patty. Toast With Butter.
Avocado Toast
Avocado. Pickled Onion. Crème Fraîche. Everything Bagel Seasoning. Wilder Greens Microgreens. Sunny Side Up Egg.
The Regina George Toast
Avocado. Goat Cheese. Harissa Aioli. Red Pepper Flake. Topped With Wilder Greens Microgreens.
The Wishman
Homemade Peameal Bacon. Toasted Croissant. Scrambled Egg. Mayo. Muenster Cheese.
Smoked Tomato Croissant
Fried Egg. Avocado. House Smoked Tomato. Butter Lettuce. White Cheddar. Toasted Croissant. Sweet Chili Aioli.
Waffles
Craft Waffle
Housemade Cinnamon Waffle. Honey. Cinnamon Sugar. Butter.
Cinnabun Waffle
Housemade Cinnamon Waffle. Cinnamon Sugar Whipped Cream. Sprinkled Cinnamon Sugar.
Fried Chicken & Waffles
Scratch Made Bacon Stuffed Waffle. Buttermilk Fried Chicken. Grade A NY Maple Syrup. Sunny Side Up Egg. Wilder Greens Microgreens.
Strawberry Shortcake Waffle
Scratchmade Strawberry Waffle. Local Strawberry Puree. Whipped Cream. Powdered Sugar.
Brunch & Lunch
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried Buttermilk Chicken. Toasted Roll. Lettuce. Tomato. Onion. Housemade Pickle. Spicy Mayo. Fresh Cut Fries.
OPERATION: B Burger
Twin 5oz House Blended Beef Patties. Toasted Roll. American Cheese. Lettuce. Tomato. Onion. Homemade Pickle. Aioli. Fresh Cut Fries.
The B.L.T.
Bacon. Lettuce. Tomato. Duke's Mayonnaise. Country White Bread. Served With Fresh Cut Fries.
Smoked Reuben Sandwich
House Smoked Corned Beef. Homemade Sauerkraut. Swiss Cheese. Thousand Island Dressing. Country White Bread. Fresh Cut Fries.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Melted American & White Cheddar Cheeses. Country White Bread. Served With Fresh Cut Fries.
Craft Cuban Sandwich
House Cured Peameal Bacon. Smoked Pulled Pork. Country White Bread. House Pickles. Beer Mustard. Swiss. Fresh Cut Fries.
Veggie Wrap
Hummus. Cucumber. Kalamata Olive. Roasted Red Pepper. Feta Cheese. Red Onion. Tomato. Mixed Greens. Tortilla. Fresh Cut Fries.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
House Smoked Pulled Pork. Toasted Costanzo Roll. House BBQ Sauce. House Pickles & Pickled Onion. Fresh Cut Fries.
Chicken Gyro
House Marinated Greek Chicken. Toasted Pita. House Tzatziki. Greek Dressing. Mixed Greens. Tomato. Cucumber. Kalamata Olive. Red Onion. Feta. Served With Fresh Cut French Fries.
Smoked Chicken Club
House Smoked Chicken Breast. Toasted Roll. Bacon. Lettuce. Tomato. Onion. Avocado Mayo. Served With Fresh Cut Fries.
Salads
Citrus Chicken Salad
Smoked Chicken. Mixed Greens. Red Quinoa. Cheddar Cheese. Carrot. Dried Cranberry. Roasted Pumpkin Seed. Mandarin Orange. Homemade Citrus Poppy Seed Vinaigrette.
Smoked Chicken Caesar Salad
Mixed Greens. Caesar Dressing. Croissant Croutons. Parmesan Cheese. House Smoked Chicken Breast.
Cobb Salad
Greens. Chicken. Hard Boiled Egg. Gorgonzola. Tomato. Onion. Avocado. Apple Cider Vinaigrette
Greek Salad
House Marinated Greek Chicken. Toasted Pita. House Tzatziki. Mixed Greens. Tomato. Cucumber. Kalamata Olive. Red Onion. Feta Cheese.
Sides
Macaroni & Cheese
Creamy Side or Kid's Portion of Macaroni & Cheese
Fresh Cut French Fries W/ Malt Vinegar Aioli
French Fries With House Seasoning Blend
Homemade Peameal Bacon
Eggs
2 Eggs Your Way
Bacon
2 Slices of Bacon
Sausage
2 Breakfast Sausage Patties
Toasted Everything Bagel
Toasted Everything Bagel With Choice of Butter or Cream Cheese
Hash Brown Patties
2 Hash Brown Patties
Toast W/ Homemade Jam
2 Pieces of Toast served w/ Butter & Homemade Jam.
Side Salad
Greens. Carrot. Onion. Tomato. Crouton.
Croissant With Butter
Toasted & Buttered Croissant
Pendleton, NY
6612 Campbell Blvd, Lockport, NY 14094