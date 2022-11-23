Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crafted Greens 745 Jamacha Rd.

review star

No reviews yet

745 Jamacha Rd.

El Cajon, CA 92019

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Stubborn Soda

Stubborn Soda

$2.95+

Teas & Refreshers

Blueberry Mint Lemonade

$3.50+

Power C

$3.50+

carrot, orange, ginger

Black Mango Iced Tea

$3.50+

Japanese Cherry Sakura Green Tea

$3.50+

Refill Blueberry

$1.00

Refill Carrot

$1.00

Bottled Drinks

Figi 1 Liter

$3.95

Celsius

$3.75

Yurba Mate

$3.75

Perrier

$2.95

Bai

$3.75

Kid's Drinks

Organic Juice Box

$1.95

Organic Milk Box

$1.95

Salad Bowl

Salad Bowl

$25.00+

Dessert Platters

Dessert Platter

$40.00+

Hot/Cold Sides

Tray of Sides

$22.00+

Catering plate

Catering Plate

$35.00

Full cake

Cake

$55.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We believe in a healthy lifestyle. our high quality, daily sourced ingredients will make the difference in your day. We proudly prepare all of our marinades, dressings, sauces, & refreshers in house, daily. No shortcuts ever.

Website

Location

745 Jamacha Rd., El Cajon, CA 92019

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sombrero Mexican Food - #18-Washington El Cajon
orange star4.2 • 2,247
1501 East Washington Ave El Cajon, CA 92019
View restaurantnext
Junction Bar & Grill - El Cajon
orange starNo Reviews
777 Jamacha Rd El Cajon, CA 92019
View restaurantnext
Marechiaro's 2nd Street
orange starNo Reviews
854 North Second Street El Cajon, CA 92021
View restaurantnext
Funky Fries and Burgers- #1 - 101 w Washington ave
orange star4.0 • 1,642
101 w Washington ave El Cajon, CA 92020
View restaurantnext
Antonelli's Family Deli
orange star4.6 • 2,297
1354 N Magnolia Ave El Cajon, CA 92020
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #3 - Graves El Cajon
orange star4.4 • 3,127
1522 Graves Ave. El Cajon, CA 92021
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in El Cajon

Sombrero Mexican Food - #3 - Graves El Cajon
orange star4.4 • 3,127
1522 Graves Ave. El Cajon, CA 92021
View restaurantnext
Antonelli's Family Deli
orange star4.6 • 2,297
1354 N Magnolia Ave El Cajon, CA 92020
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #18-Washington El Cajon
orange star4.2 • 2,247
1501 East Washington Ave El Cajon, CA 92019
View restaurantnext
Grand Ole BBQ - GOB Flinn Springs
orange star4.6 • 2,000
15505 Olde Hwy 80 El Cajon, CA 92021
View restaurantnext
Funky Fries and Burgers- #1 - 101 w Washington ave
orange star4.0 • 1,642
101 w Washington ave El Cajon, CA 92020
View restaurantnext
Press Box Sports Lounge - 2990 Jamacha Road suite 120
orange star4.1 • 746
2990 Jamacha Road suite 120 El Cajon, CA 92019
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near El Cajon
Spring Valley
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
La Mesa
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Santee
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Lemon Grove
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Bonita
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Chula Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
San Diego
review star
Avg 4.3 (804 restaurants)
National City
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Poway
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston