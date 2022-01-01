Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Crafted Greensboro

review star

No reviews yet

220 S Elm Street

Greensboro, NC 27401

BAJA STYLE TACO
BOWTIE TACO
TRADITIONAL TACO

STARTERS

CHIPS & DIP

$4.95

Choose one of the following: Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Queso, or Chorizo & Queso

ELOTES

$4.95

Roasted corn on the cob brushed with mayo, rolled in cotija cheese, and dusted in cayenne-paprika

NACHOS

$11.95

Corn chips, queso, chorizo, black beans, chipotle-lime sour cream, pico de gallo, scallions, fresh jalapeño

STUFFED AVOCADO

$10.95

Grilled avocado half stuffed with chorizo, quest dip, & pico de gallo, served with your choice of chips

VEGAN STUFFED AVOCADO

$10.95

Grilled avocado half stuffed with chofu, vegan queso dip, & pico de gallo, served with your choice of chips

VEGAN NACHOS

$11.95

Corn chips, vegan queso, choice of vegan protein, black beans, Baja sauce, pico de gallo, fresh jalapeños, scallions

DIRTY SOUTH NACHOS

$12.95

BURGERS

THE ONE & ONLY

$14.95

Beef burger, spicy pimento cheese, applewood smoked bacon, and caramelized onions

SMOKED GOAT

$15.95

Beef Burger, smoked goat cheese, applewood smoked bacon, and pepper jelly

WHAT'S POPPIN'

$14.95

Beef burger, jalapeño popper spread, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, bacon, and fuego sauce.

GREASY SPOON

$14.95

Beef burger, American cheese, sliced onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and house sauce

CUBAN BURGER

$15.95

Beef burger, pulled pork, seared ham, dijon aioli, American cheese, pickled red onion, and pickles.

PLAIN BURGER

$12.95

Add toppings of your choice.

LASSO BURGER

$15.95

SALAD

CRAFTED SALAD

$7.95

Mixed greens, kimchi, citrus vinaigrette, mandarin oranges, guacamole, cotija cheese, and fried tortillas.

TACOS

2 tacos and a side.

BAJA STYLE TACO

$13.95+

Cilantro, guacamole spread, chipotle-lime sour cream, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and lime wedges. Pick your protein! 2 TACOS AND A SIDE.

BIG TRUCK TACO

$13.95

Pulled pork, Mac n' cheese, tobacco onions, scallions, and bacon BBQ sauce. 2 TACOS AND A SIDE.

BOWTIE TACO

$13.95

Battered fish, roasted corn and poblano salsa, honey mustard, chipotle aioli, cotija cheese, and cilantro. 2 TACOS AND A SIDE.

CUBAN LINK TACO

$13.95

Pulled pork, ham, shredded cheese, pickles, dijon aioli, and pickled red onions. 2 TACOS AND A SIDE.

FEDORA TACO

$14.95

Blackened tuna seared rare, kimchi, shakalaka sauce, cilantro, and scallions. 2 TACOS AND A SIDE.

FIXIE TACO

$13.95

Braised beef, grilled pineapple, spicy sweet chili sauce, coconut aioli, cilantro, and scallions. 2 TACOS AND A SIDE.

HONKY TONK TACO

$12.95

Buttermilk brined fried chicken, Nashville hot oil, lettuce, herb, and pickles. 2 TACOS AND A SIDE.

MESSENGER

$13.95
TRADITIONAL TACO

$13.95+

Diced onions, guacamole spread, radish, cilantro, and lime wedges. Pick your protein! 2 TACOS AND A SIDE.

USA STYLE TACO

$13.95+

Shredded lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and shredded cheese. Pick your protein! 2 TACOS AND A SIDE.

WAYFARER TACO

$14.95

Bulgogi short rib, white rice, Korean red sauce, shakalaka sauce, kimchi, cilantro, scallions, and sesame seeds. 2 TACOS AND A SIDE.

SINGLE TACO

BIG TRUCK TACO

$5.95

Pulled pork, Mac n' cheese, tobacco onions, scallions, and bacon BBQ sauce. THIS IS ONLY ONE TACO.

BOWTIE TACO

$4.95

Battered fish, roasted corn and poblano salsa, honey mustard, chipotle aioli, cotija cheese, and cilantro. THIS IS ONLY ONE TACO.

CUBAN LINK TACO

$4.95

Pulled pork, ham, shredded cheese, pickles, dijon aioli, and pickled red onions. THIS IS ONLY ONE TACO.

FEDORA TACO

$5.95

Blackened tuna seared rare, kimchi, shakalaka sauce, cilantro, and scallions. THIS IS ONLY ONE TACO.

WAYFARER TACO

$5.95

Bulgogi short rib, white rice, Korean red sauce, shakalaka sauce, kimchi, cilantro, scallions, and sesame seeds. THIS IS ONLY ONE TACO.

HONKY TONK TACO

$4.95

Buttermilk brined fried chicken, Nashville hot oil, lettuce, herb, and pickles. THIS IS ONLY ONE TACO.

FIXIE TACO

$5.95

Braised beef, grilled pineapple, spicy sweet chili sauce, coconut aioli, cilantro, and scallions. THIS IS ONLY ONE TACO.

BAJA STYLE TACO

$5.95+

Cilantro, guacamole spread, chipotle-lime sour cream, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and lime wedges. Pick your protein! THIS IS ONLY ONE TACO.

USA STYLE TACO

$5.95+

Shredded lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and shredded cheese. Pick your protein! THIS IS ONLY ONE TACO.

TRADITIONAL TACO

$5.95+

Diced onions, guacamole spread, radish, cilantro, and lime wedges. Pick your protein! THIS IS ONLY ONE TACO.

SINGLE MESSENGER

$5.95

SIDES

BLACK BEANS

$3.95

Cumin spiced black beans.

FLOUR CHIP REFILL

$2.00

CORN CHIP REFILL

$2.00
FLOUR CHIPS & GUAC

$5.95

Freshly made daily with avocado, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapeños, garlic, lime and spices.

FLOUR CHIPS & PICO

$3.95

Freshly made daily with tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, garlic, lime, and spices.

FLOUR CHIPS & QUESO

$5.95

A variety of cheeses melted with cream, pico de gallo, and spices.

FLOUR CHIPS & VEGAN QUESO

$5.95

A house made vegan cheese dip.

CORN CHIP & PICO

$2.95
CORN CHIP & GUAC

$5.95

Freshly made daily with tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, garlic, lime, and spices.

CORN CHIP & QUESO

$5.95

A variety of cheeses melted with cream, pico de gallo, and spices.

CORN CHIPS & VEGAN QUESO

$5.95

A house made vegan cheese dip.

DUCK FAT COLLARDS

$4.95

Collard greens cooked with duck fat, bacon, and onion.

FRIES

$3.95

JASMINE RICE

$3.95

Steamed white rice.

PIMENTO MAC

$4.95

Our house made pimento cheese, cream, and elbow noodles.

SIDE SALAD

$3.95

Mixed greens, kimchi, and citrus vinaigrette.

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.95

GUAC SIDE NO CHIPS

$2.95

QUESO SIDE NO CHIPS

$2.95

PICO SIDE NO CHIPS

$2.95

QUESO BY PINT

$2.95Out of stock

PICO BY PINT

$2.95Out of stock

GUAC BY PINT

$2.95Out of stock

QUESADILLAS

KIDS CHZDILLA

$4.95

Half size grilled tortilla and cheese.

KIDS MACDILLA

$5.95

Half size grilled tortilla, cheese, and Mac n' cheese.

ADULT CHZDILLA

$9.95

Full size grilled tortilla and cheese.

ADULT MACDILLA

$10.95

Full size grilled tortilla, cheese, and Mac n' cheese.

BEER

1. DUH! DIPA

$6.00

2. ELIOT NESS AMBER LAGER

$5.00

3. BEEHIVE GINGER CIDER

$6.00

4. PINK BLAZER HEFEWEIZEN

$6.00

5. ST. AUGUSTINE'S SMOKED AMBER W PEPPERS

$6.00

6. PASSION PLAY PASSIONFRUIT SOUR

$6.00

7. BODY ELECTRIC NE DIPA

$5.00

8. BOATS 'N GOSE

$5.00

9. DANCING PROBLEMS ENGLISH STYLE PORTER

$6.00

10. 8 BALL OATMEALSTOUT

$6.00

11. RUEKELLER: MARZEN

$6.00

12. CLOUD CORE HAZY PALE ALE

$6.00

13. DOUBLE D'S WATERMELON LAGER

$6.00

14. JADE IPA

$6.00

15. POMEGRANATE DRY HOPPED GINGER BEER

$6.00

16. PBR

$1.50

WICKED WEED PERNICIOUS IPA

$5.00

BLAKES TRIPLE JAM

$5.00

STELLA ARTOIS

$5.00

BULL CITY OFF MAIN CIDER

$5.00

BUENAVEZA SALT & LIME LAGER

$4.00

STRAWBERRY GUAVA HARD SELTZER

$4.00

BUD LIGHT

$3.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

$3.00

MILLER LITE

$3.00

TECATE

$3.00

EL CHAVO MANGO HABANERO

$5.00

WINE

MERCATO RED BLEND

$8.00+

LINE 39 CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$8.00+

SEEKER

$8.00+

FAUSTINO TEMPRANILLO

$6.00+Out of stock

MERCATO PESCE WHITE BLEND

$8.00+

LOUIS LATOUR CHARDONNAY

$7.00+

BENVOLIO PINOT GRIGIO

$7.00+

PROPHECY ROSE

$8.00+

LUNETTA PROSECCO SPLIT

$8.00

COCKTAILS

CRAFTED MARGARITA

$10.00

JALAPENO BUSINESS

$11.00

MEZCAL MARGARITA

$12.00

MOSCOW MULE

$11.00

SWEET TALK

$12.00

OLD FASHIONED

$12.00

CUCUMBER MINT MOJITO

$12.00

BUBBLY BASIL

$11.00

BLOODY MARY

$11.00

BACON BLOODY MARY

$12.00

PINE MARGARITA

$12.00

MANGO MARGARITA

$12.00

LIME MARGARITA

$10.00

POMEG MARGARITA

$11.00

STRAWBERRY MARGARITA

$12.00

CUCUMBER MINT MARGARITA

$12.00

LONG ISLAND ICED TEA

$13.00

TOP SHELF LONG ISLAND ICED TEA

$15.00

MIMOSA

$7.00+

RESPECT YOUR ELDERS

$12.00

COSMO

$11.00

MANHATTAN

$12.00

TEQUILA SUNRISE

$10.00

APEROL SPRITZ

$10.00

MOJITO

$10.00

KENTUCKY MULE

$12.00

LEMON DROP SHOT

$8.00

AMARETTO SOUR

$10.00

Ghoul Special

$12.00Out of stock

Goblin Special

$12.00Out of stock

LIQUOR

WELL VODKA (TITOS)

$7.00+

GREY GOOSE

$9.00+

SUTLERS

$7.00+

HENDRICKS

$8.00+

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$5.00+

MALIBU

$6.00+

KRAKEN

$4.00+

WELL TEQUILA(SAUZA)

$6.00+

PATRON SILVER

$12.00+

DON JULIO ANEJO

$14.00+

MEZCAL

$10.00+

1800 SILVER

$10.00+

JACK DANIELS

$7.00+

BASIL HAYDEN

$10.00+

JAMESON

$7.00+

MAKER'S MARK

$8.00+

AMARETTO

$6.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

220 S Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401

Directions

