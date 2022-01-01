- Home
Crafted Greensboro
220 S Elm Street
Greensboro, NC 27401
Popular Items
STARTERS
CHIPS & DIP
Choose one of the following: Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Queso, or Chorizo & Queso
ELOTES
Roasted corn on the cob brushed with mayo, rolled in cotija cheese, and dusted in cayenne-paprika
NACHOS
Corn chips, queso, chorizo, black beans, chipotle-lime sour cream, pico de gallo, scallions, fresh jalapeño
STUFFED AVOCADO
Grilled avocado half stuffed with chorizo, quest dip, & pico de gallo, served with your choice of chips
VEGAN STUFFED AVOCADO
Grilled avocado half stuffed with chofu, vegan queso dip, & pico de gallo, served with your choice of chips
VEGAN NACHOS
Corn chips, vegan queso, choice of vegan protein, black beans, Baja sauce, pico de gallo, fresh jalapeños, scallions
DIRTY SOUTH NACHOS
BURGERS
THE ONE & ONLY
Beef burger, spicy pimento cheese, applewood smoked bacon, and caramelized onions
SMOKED GOAT
Beef Burger, smoked goat cheese, applewood smoked bacon, and pepper jelly
WHAT'S POPPIN'
Beef burger, jalapeño popper spread, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, bacon, and fuego sauce.
GREASY SPOON
Beef burger, American cheese, sliced onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and house sauce
CUBAN BURGER
Beef burger, pulled pork, seared ham, dijon aioli, American cheese, pickled red onion, and pickles.
PLAIN BURGER
Add toppings of your choice.
LASSO BURGER
SALAD
TACOS
BAJA STYLE TACO
Cilantro, guacamole spread, chipotle-lime sour cream, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and lime wedges. Pick your protein! 2 TACOS AND A SIDE.
BIG TRUCK TACO
Pulled pork, Mac n' cheese, tobacco onions, scallions, and bacon BBQ sauce. 2 TACOS AND A SIDE.
BOWTIE TACO
Battered fish, roasted corn and poblano salsa, honey mustard, chipotle aioli, cotija cheese, and cilantro. 2 TACOS AND A SIDE.
CUBAN LINK TACO
Pulled pork, ham, shredded cheese, pickles, dijon aioli, and pickled red onions. 2 TACOS AND A SIDE.
FEDORA TACO
Blackened tuna seared rare, kimchi, shakalaka sauce, cilantro, and scallions. 2 TACOS AND A SIDE.
FIXIE TACO
Braised beef, grilled pineapple, spicy sweet chili sauce, coconut aioli, cilantro, and scallions. 2 TACOS AND A SIDE.
HONKY TONK TACO
Buttermilk brined fried chicken, Nashville hot oil, lettuce, herb, and pickles. 2 TACOS AND A SIDE.
MESSENGER
TRADITIONAL TACO
Diced onions, guacamole spread, radish, cilantro, and lime wedges. Pick your protein! 2 TACOS AND A SIDE.
USA STYLE TACO
Shredded lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and shredded cheese. Pick your protein! 2 TACOS AND A SIDE.
WAYFARER TACO
Bulgogi short rib, white rice, Korean red sauce, shakalaka sauce, kimchi, cilantro, scallions, and sesame seeds. 2 TACOS AND A SIDE.
SINGLE TACO
BIG TRUCK TACO
Pulled pork, Mac n' cheese, tobacco onions, scallions, and bacon BBQ sauce. THIS IS ONLY ONE TACO.
BOWTIE TACO
Battered fish, roasted corn and poblano salsa, honey mustard, chipotle aioli, cotija cheese, and cilantro. THIS IS ONLY ONE TACO.
CUBAN LINK TACO
Pulled pork, ham, shredded cheese, pickles, dijon aioli, and pickled red onions. THIS IS ONLY ONE TACO.
FEDORA TACO
Blackened tuna seared rare, kimchi, shakalaka sauce, cilantro, and scallions. THIS IS ONLY ONE TACO.
WAYFARER TACO
Bulgogi short rib, white rice, Korean red sauce, shakalaka sauce, kimchi, cilantro, scallions, and sesame seeds. THIS IS ONLY ONE TACO.
HONKY TONK TACO
Buttermilk brined fried chicken, Nashville hot oil, lettuce, herb, and pickles. THIS IS ONLY ONE TACO.
FIXIE TACO
Braised beef, grilled pineapple, spicy sweet chili sauce, coconut aioli, cilantro, and scallions. THIS IS ONLY ONE TACO.
BAJA STYLE TACO
Cilantro, guacamole spread, chipotle-lime sour cream, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and lime wedges. Pick your protein! THIS IS ONLY ONE TACO.
USA STYLE TACO
Shredded lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and shredded cheese. Pick your protein! THIS IS ONLY ONE TACO.
TRADITIONAL TACO
Diced onions, guacamole spread, radish, cilantro, and lime wedges. Pick your protein! THIS IS ONLY ONE TACO.
SINGLE MESSENGER
SIDES
BLACK BEANS
Cumin spiced black beans.
FLOUR CHIP REFILL
CORN CHIP REFILL
FLOUR CHIPS & GUAC
Freshly made daily with avocado, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapeños, garlic, lime and spices.
FLOUR CHIPS & PICO
Freshly made daily with tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, garlic, lime, and spices.
FLOUR CHIPS & QUESO
A variety of cheeses melted with cream, pico de gallo, and spices.
FLOUR CHIPS & VEGAN QUESO
A house made vegan cheese dip.
CORN CHIP & PICO
CORN CHIP & GUAC
Freshly made daily with tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, garlic, lime, and spices.
CORN CHIP & QUESO
A variety of cheeses melted with cream, pico de gallo, and spices.
CORN CHIPS & VEGAN QUESO
A house made vegan cheese dip.
DUCK FAT COLLARDS
Collard greens cooked with duck fat, bacon, and onion.
FRIES
JASMINE RICE
Steamed white rice.
PIMENTO MAC
Our house made pimento cheese, cream, and elbow noodles.
SIDE SALAD
Mixed greens, kimchi, and citrus vinaigrette.
SWEET POTATO FRIES
GUAC SIDE NO CHIPS
QUESO SIDE NO CHIPS
PICO SIDE NO CHIPS
QUESO BY PINT
PICO BY PINT
GUAC BY PINT
QUESADILLAS
BEER
1. DUH! DIPA
2. ELIOT NESS AMBER LAGER
3. BEEHIVE GINGER CIDER
4. PINK BLAZER HEFEWEIZEN
5. ST. AUGUSTINE'S SMOKED AMBER W PEPPERS
6. PASSION PLAY PASSIONFRUIT SOUR
7. BODY ELECTRIC NE DIPA
8. BOATS 'N GOSE
9. DANCING PROBLEMS ENGLISH STYLE PORTER
10. 8 BALL OATMEALSTOUT
11. RUEKELLER: MARZEN
12. CLOUD CORE HAZY PALE ALE
13. DOUBLE D'S WATERMELON LAGER
14. JADE IPA
15. POMEGRANATE DRY HOPPED GINGER BEER
16. PBR
WICKED WEED PERNICIOUS IPA
BLAKES TRIPLE JAM
STELLA ARTOIS
BULL CITY OFF MAIN CIDER
BUENAVEZA SALT & LIME LAGER
STRAWBERRY GUAVA HARD SELTZER
BUD LIGHT
MICHELOB ULTRA
MILLER LITE
TECATE
EL CHAVO MANGO HABANERO
WINE
COCKTAILS
CRAFTED MARGARITA
JALAPENO BUSINESS
MEZCAL MARGARITA
MOSCOW MULE
SWEET TALK
OLD FASHIONED
CUCUMBER MINT MOJITO
BUBBLY BASIL
BLOODY MARY
BACON BLOODY MARY
PINE MARGARITA
MANGO MARGARITA
LIME MARGARITA
POMEG MARGARITA
STRAWBERRY MARGARITA
CUCUMBER MINT MARGARITA
LONG ISLAND ICED TEA
TOP SHELF LONG ISLAND ICED TEA
MIMOSA
RESPECT YOUR ELDERS
COSMO
MANHATTAN
TEQUILA SUNRISE
APEROL SPRITZ
MOJITO
KENTUCKY MULE
LEMON DROP SHOT
AMARETTO SOUR
Ghoul Special
Goblin Special
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
220 S Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401