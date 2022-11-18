- Home
Craften Food Hall Knightdale
706 Money Court
Knightdale, NC 27545
Café
Drip Coffee Medium Roast
Drip Coffee 20oz Medium Roast
Drip Coffee Dark Roast
Drip Coffee 20oz Dark Roast
Cold Brew
Espresso
Cappuccino
Cortado
Latte
Mocha
Americano
Cafe Au Lait
Red Eye
Hot Chocolate
Chocolate Milk
Traveler Coffee Drip
Horchata
Specialty Drinks
Matcha + Chai + Tea
Smoothies 7am-2pm
Straw Nana Nut
Strawberries, Banana, Granola
Chocolate Butter Cup
White Chocolate, Almond Butter, Banana
The Matcha Lawnmower
Matcha, Spinach, Blueberries, Honey
Honey Nut Chai
Chai, Honey, Almond Butter
Add AfterBurn Protein
Vanilla-Chocolate-Plant-Based Vanilla
Make it Dirty
Cold Brew 1-Matcha 2-Chai 2
Pastry
Burgers
Create Your Own Burger
Classic Burger
American cheese, lettuce & tomato, tartara
Bacon Cheese Burger
American cheese, bacon & onions, tartara, lettuce, tomatoes
Carolina Burger
BBQ pulled pork, coleslaw, crispy onion & pepper jack
Jalapeño Burger
Pepper-jack, onion, jalapeños, guacamole, tartara
Beyond Burger
Veggie patty, lettuce, tomato, onion
La Maracucha
Beef, chicken, bacon & smoked ham, American & mozzarella, potato sticks
Double Burger
Lettuce, tomatoes, American cheese, ketchup, mustard and tartara sauce
Sandwiches
Philly Cheesesteak W/Fries
thinly sliced ribeye, provolone, onion, red, green & yellow pepper
Chicken Philly Cheesesteak W/Fries
provolone, onion, red, green & yellow pepper
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Lettuce, tomatoes, American cheese, sauce on side
Pepito Venezuelan Sub
bacon bits, cotija & mozzarella, tartara choice of chicken, steak or pork
Hot Dogs
Wings
Sides + Fries
Loaded Fries
Melted mozzarella cheese, bacon bits on a bed of crispy French fries.
Large French Fries
Served with queso, ranch or ketchup
Small French Fries
Onion Rings
Cheese curds
with ranch and ketchup.
Nuggets W/fries
Chicken Nuggets with crispy fries and ketchup on de side.
Mozzarella Stick
Extra
Side Ranch
Side BBQ
Side Blue Cheese
Side Buffalo
Side Honey Mustard
Side Garlic Parmesan
Side Sweet teriyaki
Side Korean BBQ
Side Mango Habanero
Side Queso
Side Ketchup
Side Mayo
Side Mustard
Side Bacon Bits
Side Grilled Jalapeno
Side Grilled Onions
Side Bacon
Side Cheese
Bun
Side Lettuce
Side Tomato
Specials
Arepas (2 each)
Arepa Supreme
Salad
Caesar Salad
Grilled Shrimp & Strawberry Salad
grilled shrimp, strawberries, goat cheese, apple , pecans; balsamic vinaigrette
Coleslaw Salad
Coleslaw, also known as cole slaw, or simply as slaw, is a side dish consisting primarily of finely shredded raw cabbage with a salad dressing or condiment, commonly either vinaigrette or mayonnaise.
Fresh Fruit Salad
Mango, strawberry, kiwi, banana, cantaloupe
Traditional Venezuelan Dishes
Patacon
Fried Plantain Sandwich stuffed with cotija cheese, tartara choice of protein: beef or chicken
Piqueo (4 Tostones)
4 fried plantains with cotija cheese, tartara choice of protein: beef or chicken
Cachapa
sweet corn pancake with Venezuelan sour cream + cheese - Gluten Free choice of protein: beef or chicken
Bowl Pabellon
shredded beef, rice, sweet plantains & black beans
Bowl
White rice, black beans, fried yuca, coleslaw & cheese
Create your Own Bowl
Sides
Tequeños
Tequeños are an irresistible and iconic Venezuelan snack. Made by frying pieces of salty white cheese wrapped with flaky dough.
Sweet Plantains
Fried sweet plantains with side of cheese
Tostones
Fried plantains with side of cheese, pico de gallo and tartara sauce.
Empanadas (3)
Empanadas (beef or chicken)
Yuca Frita
Desgranado Maracucho
Sweet corn with Nata (Venezuelan sour cream) melted cheese and cotija cheese
Mandoca
Mini Arepitas
Mini fried Arepitas served with nata (Venezuelan Sour cream)
Pastelitos (4)
Drinks
Frescolita
Malta
Papelon con Limon
Chicha
Venezuelan Chicha is a drink made from soaking, cooking, and blending rice and adding different kinds of milk. There are different variations of the chicha throughout Latin America
Red Berry Tea
Strawberry Lemonade
Tamarindo
Horchata
Extras
Tartara
Pesto Sauce
Salad Dressing
Avocado
Rice
Black beans
Pico de gallo
Extra meats for platter
Plain Arepa
Eggs
Nata (Venezuelan sour cream)
Melted cheese
Cheese (Shredded)
Guacamole
Jalapeño
Chips
Hot Sauce
Queso de mano
Dessert
Quesillo or Flan
Carrots Cake
Delicious homemade carrots cake
Chocolate chunk cookies (3)
Cookie Sandwich
Chocolate chunk cookie and vanilla ice cream covered with a chocolate syrup drizzle.
Lemon Cake
Chocolate Banana Cake
Chocolate Cake
White Chocolate Macadamia Nuts Cookies (3)
3 chocolate Mousse
Gift mother’s day
Ice Cream 1 scoup
Chocolate chip cookie and milk Cake
Soups
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
Welcome to the Neighborhood!
706 Money Court, Knightdale, NC 27545