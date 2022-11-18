Restaurant header imageView gallery

Craften Food Hall Knightdale

review star

No reviews yet

706 Money Court

Knightdale, NC 27545

Popular Items

Arepas (choose 2)
Bacon Cheese Burger
Classic Burger

Café

Drip Coffee Medium Roast

Drip Coffee Medium Roast

$2.50
Drip Coffee 20oz Medium Roast

Drip Coffee 20oz Medium Roast

$4.25
Drip Coffee Dark Roast

Drip Coffee Dark Roast

$2.50
Drip Coffee 20oz Dark Roast

Drip Coffee 20oz Dark Roast

$4.25
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.00
Espresso

Espresso

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.50
Cortado

Cortado

$4.00
Latte

Latte

$4.50
Mocha

Mocha

$4.50

Americano

$3.00

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50

Red Eye

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Traveler Coffee Drip

$19.99

Horchata

$5.00

Specialty Drinks

CharLatte

CharLatte

$5.00

chai, almond milk, raspberry

House of Borgia

House of Borgia

$5.00Out of stock

orange marmalade, vanilla, cocoa powder, espresso, steamed milk

Lavenberry

Lavenberry

$5.00

lavender, blueberry, espresso, steamed milk

Thunderbolt

Thunderbolt

$3.50

Espresso + Lemonade

Matcha + Chai + Tea

Matcha Latte

$4.00
Coco-Mint Matcha

Coco-Mint Matcha

$4.00

matcha + mint + coconut

Lemon-atcha

$4.00
Matcha Mixup

Matcha Mixup

$4.00

green + blue matcha latte with agave

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.00
Chai-Chata

Chai-Chata

$5.00Out of stock

chai, horchata, cinnamon

Loose Leaf Tea

$3.50

Smoothies 7am-2pm

Straw Nana Nut

Straw Nana Nut

$8.00

Strawberries, Banana, Granola

Chocolate Butter Cup

Chocolate Butter Cup

$8.00

White Chocolate, Almond Butter, Banana

The Matcha Lawnmower

$8.00Out of stock

Matcha, Spinach, Blueberries, Honey

Honey Nut Chai

Honey Nut Chai

$8.00

Chai, Honey, Almond Butter

Add AfterBurn Protein

$1.00

Vanilla-Chocolate-Plant-Based Vanilla

Make it Dirty

$2.00

Cold Brew 1-Matcha 2-Chai 2

Pastry

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$4.00

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

Lemon Loaf Cake

$4.00Out of stock

Honey Buns

$4.00
Big Spoon Bar

Big Spoon Bar

$3.00

Butter Croissant

$4.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

Choc Almon Coffee Cake

$4.00Out of stock

Burgers

Create Your Own Burger

$8.50
Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$11.00

American cheese, lettuce & tomato, tartara

Bacon Cheese Burger

Bacon Cheese Burger

$12.00

American cheese, bacon & onions, tartara, lettuce, tomatoes

Carolina Burger

Carolina Burger

$15.00

BBQ pulled pork, coleslaw, crispy onion & pepper jack

Jalapeño Burger

Jalapeño Burger

$13.00

Pepper-jack, onion, jalapeños, guacamole, tartara

Beyond Burger

$13.00

Veggie patty, lettuce, tomato, onion

La Maracucha

La Maracucha

$15.00

Beef, chicken, bacon & smoked ham, American & mozzarella, potato sticks

Double Burger

Double Burger

$14.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, American cheese, ketchup, mustard and tartara sauce

Sandwiches

Philly Cheesesteak W/Fries

Philly Cheesesteak W/Fries

$14.00

thinly sliced ribeye, provolone, onion, red, green & yellow pepper

Chicken Philly Cheesesteak W/Fries

$14.00

provolone, onion, red, green & yellow pepper

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, American cheese, sauce on side

Pepito Venezuelan Sub

$12.00

bacon bits, cotija & mozzarella, tartara choice of chicken, steak or pork

Hot Dogs

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$6.00

Beef frank, ketchup and mustard.

Street Dog

Street Dog

$10.00

Venezuelan cheese, coleslaw, tartara & potato sticks.

Carolina Chili Dog W/fries

Carolina Chili Dog W/fries

$14.00Out of stock

Chili, crispy onion, coleslaw & melted cheese

Perripollo

$14.00Out of stock

frank & chicken, coleslaw, tartara, potato stick & Venezuelan cheese

Wings

Plain Chicken Wings (6)

Plain Chicken Wings (6)

$11.00
Plain Chicken Wings (12)

Plain Chicken Wings (12)

$20.00
Tossed Chicken Wings (6)

Tossed Chicken Wings (6)

$11.00
Tossed Chicken Wings (12)

Tossed Chicken Wings (12)

$20.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$7.00

Brownies

$6.00

Ice Cream 1 scoup

$2.00

Brownies+Ice Cream 1 Scoup

$8.00

Sides + Fries

Loaded Fries

$10.00

Melted mozzarella cheese, bacon bits on a bed of crispy French fries.

Large French Fries

$9.00

Served with queso, ranch or ketchup

Small French Fries

$4.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Cheese curds

$7.00

with ranch and ketchup.

Nuggets W/fries

Nuggets W/fries

$8.00

Chicken Nuggets with crispy fries and ketchup on de side.

Mozzarella Stick

$6.00Out of stock

Extra

Side Ranch

$0.75

Side BBQ

$0.75

Side Blue Cheese

$0.75

Side Buffalo

$0.75

Side Honey Mustard

$0.75

Side Garlic Parmesan

$0.75

Side Sweet teriyaki

$0.75

Side Korean BBQ

$0.75

Side Mango Habanero

$0.75

Side Queso

$0.75

Side Ketchup

Side Mayo

Side Mustard

Side Bacon Bits

$1.00

Side Grilled Jalapeno

$0.75

Side Grilled Onions

$0.75

Side Bacon

$1.00

Side Cheese

$0.75

Bun

$0.10

Side Lettuce

$0.75

Side Tomato

$0.75

Specials

Combo 1

$13.00

Combo 2

$25.00

Arepas (2 each)

Arepas (choose 2)

Arepas (choose 2)

$12.00

Llanera -steak, avocado, tomato, mozzarella Domino - black beans, mozzarella Catira - shredded chicken, cheese Pelua - shredded beef, cheese, tartara. Caprese - tomato, mozzarella, pesto Vegana - plantains, avocado, tomato, black beans

Arepa Supreme

Cabimera

Cabimera

$12.00

Hard boiled egg, cotija cheese, coleslaw on a fried arepa choice of protein: chicken or beef ($2)

Pabellon Arepa (1)

$8.00

plantains, black beans & cotija cheese

Salad

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.00
Grilled Shrimp & Strawberry Salad

Grilled Shrimp & Strawberry Salad

$13.00Out of stock

grilled shrimp, strawberries, goat cheese, apple , pecans; balsamic vinaigrette

Coleslaw Salad

$6.00

Coleslaw, also known as cole slaw, or simply as slaw, is a side dish consisting primarily of finely shredded raw cabbage with a salad dressing or condiment, commonly either vinaigrette or mayonnaise.

Fresh Fruit Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Mango, strawberry, kiwi, banana, cantaloupe

Traditional Venezuelan Dishes

Patacon

Patacon

$12.00Out of stock

Fried Plantain Sandwich stuffed with cotija cheese, tartara choice of protein: beef or chicken

Piqueo (4 Tostones)

Piqueo (4 Tostones)

$12.00

4 fried plantains with cotija cheese, tartara choice of protein: beef or chicken

Cachapa

Cachapa

$12.00

sweet corn pancake with Venezuelan sour cream + cheese - Gluten Free choice of protein: beef or chicken

Bowl Pabellon

$15.00

shredded beef, rice, sweet plantains & black beans

Bowl

Bowl

$14.00

White rice, black beans, fried yuca, coleslaw & cheese

Create your Own Bowl

$10.00

Sides

Tequeños

Tequeños

$7.00

Tequeños are an irresistible and iconic Venezuelan snack. Made by frying pieces of salty white cheese wrapped with flaky dough.

Sweet Plantains

$7.00

Fried sweet plantains with side of cheese

Tostones

$10.00

Fried plantains with side of cheese, pico de gallo and tartara sauce.

Empanadas (3)

Empanadas (3)

$10.00

Empanadas (beef or chicken)

Yuca Frita

Yuca Frita

$7.00
Desgranado Maracucho

Desgranado Maracucho

$8.00

Sweet corn with Nata (Venezuelan sour cream) melted cheese and cotija cheese

Mandoca

$5.00Out of stock

Mini Arepitas

$7.00

Mini fried Arepitas served with nata (Venezuelan Sour cream)

Pastelitos (4)

Pastelitos (4)

$10.00

Drinks

Frescolita

$3.00

Malta

$3.00

Papelon con Limon

$5.00

Chicha

$6.00

Venezuelan Chicha is a drink made from soaking, cooking, and blending rice and adding different kinds of milk. There are different variations of the chicha throughout Latin America

Red Berry Tea

$5.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Tamarindo

$5.00Out of stock

Horchata

$5.00Out of stock

Extras

Tartara

$0.75

Pesto Sauce

$0.75

Salad Dressing

$0.75

Avocado

$1.00

Rice

$3.00

Black beans

$4.00

Pico de gallo

$1.00

Extra meats for platter

$5.00Out of stock

Plain Arepa

$4.00

Eggs

$1.00

Nata (Venezuelan sour cream)

$0.50

Melted cheese

$1.00Out of stock

Cheese (Shredded)

$1.00

Guacamole

$1.50Out of stock

Jalapeño

$0.75

Chips

$5.00Out of stock

Hot Sauce

$0.25Out of stock

Queso de mano

$3.50

Dessert

Quesillo or Flan

$6.00

Carrots Cake

$7.00

Delicious homemade carrots cake

Chocolate chunk cookies (3)

$5.00

Cookie Sandwich

$7.00

Chocolate chunk cookie and vanilla ice cream covered with a chocolate syrup drizzle.

Lemon Cake

$4.00

Chocolate Banana Cake

$4.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

White Chocolate Macadamia Nuts Cookies (3)

$5.00Out of stock

3 chocolate Mousse

$7.00Out of stock

Gift mother’s day

Out of stock

Ice Cream 1 scoup

$2.00

Chocolate chip cookie and milk Cake

$7.00

Soups

Sancocho de Res. (Beef Soup)

$12.00Out of stock

Siete Mares Soup

$12.00Out of stock

squid, octopus, shrimp, prawns, fish

Chicken Soup

$12.00Out of stock

Specials

Fish (fried)

$20.00Out of stock

Come with tostones, yuca, coleslaw and lemon.

Asado Negro

$13.00Out of stock

Rice, beef, plantains & salad

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Welcome to the Neighborhood!

Location

706 Money Court, Knightdale, NC 27545

Directions

