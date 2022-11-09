Crafters Pizza and Drafthouse
2430 E 146th Street
Carmel, IN 46033
Popular Items
Social Plates
3 Cheese Bread
12 inch Pizza Crust Covered in Garlic Olive Oil, Asiago, Mozzarella, and Romano. Served with Marinara.
3 Soft Pretzels
3 Soft Pretzel Breadsticks Served with Beer Cheese Queso
6 Soft Pretzels
6 Soft Pretzel Breadsticks served with Beer Cheese Queso and Local Mustard
Baked Goat Cheese
Baked Pomodoro Sauce with Ricotta, Asiago, and Goat Cheese. Served with Crostini. Topped with Fresh Basil.
Baked Spinach Dip
Spinach and Artichoke Dip Topped with Asiago Cheese Baked Until Golden Brown. Served with Crostini Bread, Marinated Tomatoes, and 2 Carrots.
Boneless Plate
10 Boneless Wings Tossed in your Choice of Sauce. Served with 1 Dipping Sauce, Celery, and Carrots. Served with Housemade Chips.
Boneless Snack
6 Boneless Wings Tossed in your Choice of Sauce. Served with 1 Dipping Sauce, Celery, Carrots, and Housemade Chips.
Breadsticks
8 Breadsticks Glazed with Garlic Butter. Served with Beer Cheese Queso.
Bruschetta
Housemade Bruschetta topped with Feta and Fresh Basil. Served with Crostini.
Cheese Plate Trio
3 Different Types of Dips. Sweet Cream and Peppadew Jam, Pimento Cheese, and Zesty Feta Topped with Bacon and Mike's Hot Honey. Served with Crostini, Flatbread, and Housemade Chips.
Double Decker Chips
Houesmade Chips Served with Bacon, 3 Dipping Sauces, and Beer Cheese Queso.
Hummus
Hummus on a Bed of Lettuce Served with Flatbread, Celery, and Carrots.
Meatballs
4 Big Meatballs Tossed in the Sauce Chosen. Served with Bread.
Onion Dip & Friends
French Onion Dip topped with Crispy Onions, Buffalo Ranch Topped with Blue Cheese Crumbles, and a Rotating Dip. Served with a Side of Chips.
Toasted Raviolis
Raviolis Stuffed with Cheese. Served with Pesto Ranch and Marinara.
Wing Plate
10 Dry Rub Wings. Served with 1 Dipping Sauce, Celery, Carrots, and Housemade Chips.
Wing Snack
6 Dry Rub Wings. Served with 1 Dipping Sauce, Celery, Carrots, and Chips.
Crafted Pizza Pies
8" Buffalo Chicken Wing
Buffalo Ranch Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion, Fontina Cheese, Diced Celery & Hot Sauce Drizzle. Served with Ranch Dressing. Try it with Blue Cheese Crumbles.
12" Buffalo Chicken Wing
Buffalo Ranch Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion, Fontina Cheese, Diced Celery & Hot Sauce Drizzle. Served with Ranch Dressing. Try It with Blue Cheese Crumbles.
14" Buffalo Chicken Wing
Buffalo Ranch Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion, Fontina Cheese, Diced Celery & Hot Sauce Drizzle. Served with Ranch Dressing. Try it with Blue Cheese Crumbles
8" Cheeseburger Pie
12" Cheeseburger Pie
14" Cheeseburger Pie
8" Chicken & Sausage Peppadew
Garlic Olive Oil Glazed Crust, Chicken, Sausage, Red Onions, Peppadew Peppers, Goat Cheese, and Fresh Basil.
12" Chicken & Sausage Peppadew
Garlic Olive Oil Glazed Crust, Chicken, Sausage, Red Onions, Peppadew Peppers, Goat Cheese, and Fresh Basil.
14" Chicken & Sausage Peppadew
Garlic Olive Oil Glazed Crust, Chicken, Sausage, Red Onions, Peppadew Peppers, Goat Cheese, and Fresh Basil.
8" Doctor Jones
Layered Provolone Cheese, Pomodoro Sauce, Old World Style Pepperoni, Mike’s Hot Honey, Extra Seasoning, Pecorino Romano. Try it with a Pesto Drizzle! Served with Pizza Butter
12" Doctor Jones
Layered Provolone Cheese, Pomodoro Sauce, Old World Style Pepperoni, Mike’s Hot Honey, Extra Seasoning, Pecorino Romano. Try it with a Pesto Drizzle! Served with Pizza Butter
14" Doctor Jones
Layered Provolone Cheese, Pomodoro Sauce, Old World Style Pepperoni, Mike’s Hot Honey, Extra Seasoning, Pecorino Romano. Try it with a Pesto Drizzle! Served with Pizza Butter.
12" Fajita Pie
8" Garden Stand
Red Sauce, Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms, Fajita Grilled Onions and Peppers, Black Olives, Spinach, Roma Tomatoes, and Feta.
12" Garden Stand
Red Sauce, Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms, Fajita Grilled Onions and Peppers, Black Olives, Spinach, Roma Tomatoes, and Feta.
14" Garden Stand
Red Sauce, Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms, Fajita Grilled Onions and Peppers, Black Olives, Spinach, Roma Tomatoes, and Feta.
8" Grandma's Money
Pomodoro Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Prosciutto Ham, Red Onions, Peppadew Peppers, Asiago, Romano, and Fresh Basil.
12" Grandma's Money
Pomodoro Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Prosciutto Ham, Red Onions, Peppadew Peppers, Asiago, Romano, and Fresh Basil.
14" Grandma's Money
Pomodoro Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Prosciutto Ham, Red Onions, Peppadew Peppers, Asiago, Romano, and Fresh Basil.
8" HC Taste Buds
Garlic Cream Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Applewood Bacon, Onions, Tomatoes, and Romano Cheese.
12" HC Taste Buds
Garlic Cream Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Applewood Bacon, Onions, Tomatoes, and Romano Cheese.
14" HC Taste Buds
Garlic Cream Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Applewood Bacon, Onions, Tomatoes, and Romano Cheese.
8" Jerry Jones
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Smoked Texas Brisket, Diced Country Ham, Peppadew Peppers, Asiago, Pickled Onions, and Cilantro.
12" Jerry Jones
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Smoked Texas Brisket, Diced Country Ham, Peppadew Peppers, Asiago, Pickled Onions, and Cilantro.
14" Jerry Jones
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Smoked Texas Brisket, Diced Country Ham, Peppadew Peppers, Asiago, Pickled Onions, and Cilantro.
8" Jumbo Shroom
Garlic Olive Oil Glazed Crust, Spinach, Portobello Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers, Fontina, and Mozzarella.
12" Jumbo Shroom
Garlic Olive Oil Glazed Crust, Spinach, Portobello Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers, Fontina, and Mozzarella.
14" Jumbo Shroom
Garlic Olive Oil Glazed Crust, Spinach, Portobello Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers, Fontina, and Mozzarella.
8" Loaded Potato Skin Pie
12" Loaded Potato Skin Pie
14" Loaded Potato Skin Pie
8" Luchador Brothers
Roasted Garlic Sauce, Carnitas, Fajita Grilled Onions & Peppers, Peppadew Peppers, Garnished With Cilantro. Served with Peppadew Jam, Garlic Cream Sauce, and Chipotle Ranch Sauce
12" Luchador Brothers
Roasted Garlic Sauce, Carnitas, Fajita Grilled Onions & Peppers, Peppadew Peppers, Garnished With Cilantro. Served with Peppadew Jam, Garlic Cream Sauce, and Chipotle Ranch Sauce
14" Luchador Brothers
Roasted Garlic Sauce, Carnitas, Fajita Grilled Onions & Peppers, Peppadew Peppers, Garnished With Cilantro. Served with Peppadew Jam, Garlic Cream Sauce, and Chipotle Ranch Sauce
8" Mac Daddy
Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, and Fresh Tomatoes.
12" Mac Daddy
Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, and Fresh Tomatoes.
14" Mac Daddy
Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, and Fresh Tomatoes.
8" Margherita No Tequila
Pomodoro Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Asiago, Romano, Roma Tomatoes, Aged Balsamic Drizzle, and Fresh Basil.
12" Margherita No Tequila
Pomodoro Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Asiago, Romano, Roma Tomatoes, Aged Balsamic Drizzle, and Fresh Basil.
14" Margherita No Tequila
Pomodoro Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Asiago, Romano, Roma Tomatoes, Aged Balsamic Drizzle, and Fresh Basil.
8" Means 4 in Italian
Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Prosciutto, Artichoke Hearts, Portobello Mushrooms.
12" Means 4 in Italian
Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Prosciutto, Artichoke Hearts, Portobello Mushrooms.
14" Means 4 in Italian
Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Prosciutto, Artichoke Hearts, Portobello Mushrooms.
8" Medi Retreat
Garlic Olive Oil Glazed Crust, Greek Tomato Blend, Artichokes, Fresh Mozzarella, Asiago, Pesto & Aged Balsamic Drizzle, Garnish with Fresh Basil.
12" Medi Retreat
Garlic Olive Oil Glazed Crust, Greek Tomato Blend, Artichokes, Fresh Mozzarella, Asiago, Pesto & Aged Balsamic Drizzle, Garnish with Fresh Basil.
14" Medi Retreat
Garlic Olive Oil Glazed Crust, Greek Tomato Blend, Artichokes, Fresh Mozzarella, Asiago, Pesto & Aged Balsamic Drizzle, Garnish with Fresh Basil.
8" Memphis Chicken
BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onions. Try it with Pineapple!
12" Memphis Chicken
BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onions. Try it with Pineapple!
14" Memphis Chicken
BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onions. Try it with Pineapple!
8" Shake Hands with Meats
Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Ham, and Bacon.
12" Shake Hands with Meats
Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Ham, and Bacon.
14" Shake Hands with Meats
Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Ham, and Bacon.
8" Small Town
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Chicken, Bacon, White Alabama BBQ Sauce Drizzle, and Grippo's Potato Chips
12" Small Town
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Chicken, Bacon, White Alabama BBQ Sauce Drizzle, and Grippo's Potato Chips
14" Small Town
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Chicken, Bacon, White Alabama BBQ Sauce Drizzle, and Grippo's Potato Chips
8" Thai Island
Sweet & Spicy Chili Sauce, Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Green Peppers, Peppadew Peppers, Pineapple, and Fresh Cilantro Garnish.
12" Thai Island
Sweet & Spicy Chili Sauce, Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Green Peppers, Peppadew Peppers, Pineapple, and Fresh Cilantro Garnish.
14" Thai Island
Sweet & Spicy Chili Sauce, Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Green Peppers, Peppadew Peppers, Pineapple, and Fresh Cilantro Garnish.
Create Your Own
8" CYO
8" Pizza with Classic Red Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.
12" CYO
12" Pizza with Classic Red Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.
14" CYO
14" Pizza with Classic Red Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.
8" WHITE PIE
Fresh Mozzarella, Asiago, Romano, Fontina, Ricotta, Garlic Olive Oil Glaze, Topped with Mike's Hot Honey, Aged Balsamic Drizzle, and Fresh Basil.
12" WHITE PIE
Fresh Mozzarella, Asiago, Romano, Fontina, Ricotta, Garlic Olive Oil Glaze, Topped with Mike's Hot Honey, Aged Balsamic Drizzle, and Fresh Basil.
14" WHITE PIE
Fresh Mozzarella, Asiago, Romano, Fontina, Ricotta, Garlic Olive Oil Glaze, Topped with Mike's Hot Honey, Aged Balsamic Drizzle, and Fresh Basil.
12" 1/2 & 1/2
12" Create Your Own Pizza on Both Sides of the Pie. The pizza comes with Classic Red Sauce and Mozzarella.
14" 1/2 and 1/2
14" Create Your Own Pizza on Both Sides of the Pie. The pizza comes with Classic Red Sauce and Mozzarella.
12" 1/2 & 1/2 WHITE PIE
12" Half and Half White Pie.
14" 1/2 & 1/2 WHITE PIE
New York CYO
New York 1/2 & 1/2
Crafted Pie 1/2 & 1/2
Pastas
Chicken Alfredo
Chicken Alfredo Pasta Bake. Served with Crostini.
Classic Baked Ziti
Baked Ziti with Marinara Sauce Topped with Mozzarella. Served with Crostini.
Zesty Baked Ziti
Baked Pasta with Spicy Marinara Sauce topped with Mozzeralla, Fresh Tomatoes, and Pepperoncini. Served with Crostini.
Salads
Crafters Chop House
Mixed greens, Mozzarella, Marinated Tomatoes, Topped with Crispy Onions Tossed in Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Side Crafters Chop House
Mixed greens, Mozzarella, Marinated Tomatoes, Topped with Crispy Onions Tossed in Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Caesar
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Marinated Tomatoes, Pretzel Croutons, Pecorino Romano, Drizzled Caesar Dressing
Side Caesar
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Marinated Tomatoes, Pretzel Croutons, Pecorino Romano, Drizzled Caesar Dressing
Crafters Signature
Mixed Greens, House Candied Walnuts, Dried Cherries, and Goat Cheese tossed in Balsamic Vinaigrette
Greek Chop
Crisp Romaine tossed in Greek Vinaigrette, Mediterranean Tomato Blend, Artichokes, Banana Pepper, Red Peppers, and Feta
BT Wedge
Crisp Romaine Hearts Drizzled in Blue Cheese Dressing, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Marinated Tomatoes, Bacon, Pickled Red Onions, and Topped with Everything Bagel Seasoning
Chicken Bruschetta Salad
Mixed Greens, topped with our Housemade Bruschetta, Fresh Grilled Chicken, Feta Cheese, and Toasted Flatbread. Garnished with Fresh Basil.
Spinach Salad
Spinach, Applewood Bacon, Sliced Mushrooms, Goat Cheese, tossed in our Honey Mustard Vinaigrette.
Sandwiches
Meatball Parm
Sliced Italian Meatballs, Garlic Aioli, Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano. Topped with Hot Marinara Sauce.
Cuban
Cuban Roasted Pork nestled atop sliced Prosciutto, Sweet Banana Peppers, melted Asiago Cheese, Garlic Aioli & Fresh Cilantro. Served with a Side of Local Mustard.
Italian Stallion
Melted Provolone, Mayo, Prosciutto, Salami, Pepperoni topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Banana Peppers, Seasoning & Oil.
Southern Grilled Chicken
Melted Provolone, Roasted Aioli, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Topped with Spinach and Honey Mustard.
Workout Warrior Plate
Served in a Bowl. Grilled Ancho Chicken. Served with Hot Honey Mustard Spinach and Bacon Salad.
Calzones
Stockyard Calzone
Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Hickory Smoked Ham, Crispy Bacon, Seasoned Ground Beef, with Marinara and Mozzarella.
Mediterranean Veggie Calzone
Artichokes, Roasted Red Peppers, Fajita Grilled Onions, and Bell Peppers, Roma Tomatoes, Black Olives, Creamy Pesto Ranch Sauce with a Cheese Blend. Served with a Pesto Ranch on the Side.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone
Grilled Chicken, Crispy Bacon, Roma Tomatoes, Red Onions, BBQ Ranch Sauce, Cheese Blend. Served with a Pesto Ranch on the Side.
CYO Calzone
Our Calzones Automatically comes with Mozzarella Cheese and Red Sauce inside unless otherwise noted.
Desserts
Kids Menu
Sides
Bowl of Beer Cheese
Extra Crostini
Extra Flatbread
Garlic Aioli
Parm Packet
Pomodoro
RANCH DIP TRIO
Red Pepper Packet
Side of Anchovies
Side of Applesauce
Side of Artichokes
Side of Asiago
Side of Bacon
Side of Balsamic Vin
Side of Banana Peppers
Side of Bang Bang
Side of BBQ Ranch
Side of BBQ Sauce
Side of BC Crumbles
Side of Beer Cheese
Side of Blue Cheese
Side of Buffalo Garlic Parm
Side of Buffalo Sauce
Side of Caesar Dressing
Side of Carrots
Side of Celery
Side of Chipotle Ranch
Side of Chipotle Red
Side of Chips
Side of Diced Tomatoes
Side of Fat Free Dressing
Side of Feta
Side of Garage Beer BBQ
Side of Garlic Aioli
Side of Garlic Butter
Side of Garlic Cream Sauce
Side of Garlic Olive Oil
Side of Goat Cheese
Side of Greek Vin
Side of Grilled Chicken
Side of Honey Mustard Vin
Side of Hot Bacon
Side of Jalopenos
Side of Kentuckyaki
Side of Marinara
Side of Marinated Tomatoes
Side of Meatballs
Side of Mike's Hot Honey
Side of Mozzarella
Side of Onions
Side of Peperoncino
Side of Peppadew Jam
Side of Peppadew Peppers
Side of Pesto
Side of Pesto Balsamic Vin
Side of Pesto Ranch
Side of Pickle Onions
Side of Pimento Ranch
Side of Pizza Butter
Side of Pretzel Croutons
Side of Ranch
Side of Seasonal Side
Side of Sweet Thai Chilli
Side of Tennessee Honey
Side of White BBQ
TOGO Silverware
Dip
TO GO DRINKS
Luchador Brother Crewneck
Doctor Jones Zip Up Blue
Doctor Jones Zip Up Orange
Corvette Cream Ale T-Shirt
Beer Made Me Do It T-Shirt
Bourbon Made Me Do It T-Shirt
Pint Glasses
Crafters Flat Bill Hat
Pizza Made Me Do It T-Shirt
Crafters Baseball T-shirt
Pizza Is My Love Language T-Shirt
Mozel Sanders BBQ Sauce
Dr Jones / Jerry Jones T Shirt
2 Job Jalen Sweatshirt
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
