Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
Bars & Lounges
American

Crafthouse Gift Card

707 Reviews

$$

Crafthouse

Fairfax, VA 22030

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Shareables

Bavarian Pretzel

Bavarian Pretzel

$12.99

giant bavarian pretzel add house-made beer cheese

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$14.99

Cheese Curds

$10.99
Crafthouse Boneless Wings

Crafthouse Boneless Wings

$17.99

crafthouse dry rub • lemon pepper dry rub • cajun dry rub • sriracha honey • teriyaki • spicy ranch hot-honey bbq • spicy bleu cheese • buffalo 🔥 after-burner 🔥🔥 - served with celery • bleu cheese or ranch

Crafthouse Nachos

Crafthouse Nachos

$11.99

tortilla chips • beer cheese • jalapeños • cilantro sour cream • chili• tomatoes add chicken 1.00

Crafthouse Sampler

$16.99
Crafthouse Tots

Crafthouse Tots

$11.99

tater tots • beer cheese • jalapeños • bacon • parsley • sour cream

Fried Vidalia Onion

$8.99
Golden Shrimp

Golden Shrimp

$16.99

fried shrimp • served with sriracha lime aioli

Maryland Crab Dip

$16.99
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

golden brown and served with marinara sauce

Pickle Chips

$10.99

breaded & fried • crafthouse dipping sauce

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$10.99

flour tortilla • green peppers • sautéed onions • cheddar • pepper jack cheese add chicken 3.25 • add steak 4.25

Santa fe Eggrolls

$14.99

Spicy Corn Balls

$10.99
Stan's Baked Wings

Stan's Baked Wings

$17.99

crafthouse dry rub • lemon pepper dry rub • cajun dry rub • sriracha honey • teriyaki • spicy ranch hot-honey bbq • spicy bleu cheese • buffalo 🔥 after-burner 🔥🔥 - served with celery • bleu cheese or ranch

Stan's Fried Wings (Served with Mambo sauce)

$21.99

Tacos

3 Ahi Tuna Tacos

3 Ahi Tuna Tacos

$15.99
3 Crispy Chicken Tacos

3 Crispy Chicken Tacos

$14.99
3 Shrimp Tacos

3 Shrimp Tacos

$16.99
3 Steak Tacos

3 Steak Tacos

$15.99

Rice Bowls

Ahi Tuna Bowl

Ahi Tuna Bowl

$16.99

tuna tossed in our hawaiian sauce served with teriyaki sauce topped with shredded carrots • broccoli • fresh avocado • red cabbage • green peppers served with a side of gluten free soy sauce

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$14.99

marinated chicken served with teriyaki sauce, topped with shredded carrots • broccoli • fresh avocado • red cabbage • green peppers, served with a side of gluten free soy sauce

Grilled Salmon Bowl

Grilled Salmon Bowl

$16.99

served with teriyaki sauce topped with shredded carrots • broccoli • fresh avocado • red cabbage • green peppers served with a side of gluten free soy sauce

Grilled Steak Bowl

Grilled Steak Bowl

$15.99

marinated steak served with teriyaki sauce topped with shredded carrots • broccoli • fresh avocado • red cabbage • green peppers served with a side of gluten free soy sauce

Fried or Sautéed Shrimp Bowl

Fried or Sautéed Shrimp Bowl

$16.99

quinoa shrimp served with sriracha-lime aioli - topped with shredded carrots • broccoli • fresh avocado • red cabbage • green peppers served with a side of gluten free soy sauce

Veggie Bowl

Veggie Bowl

$12.99

Veggie Bowl avocado •shredded carrots • broccoli •red cabbage • green peppers • served with a side of gluten free soy sauce

Soups & Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Chili Bowl

$8.99
Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$15.99
Grilled Steak Salad

Grilled Steak Salad

$17.99

mixed greens • steak • feta cheese • tomatoes carrots • red onions • italian dressing

Southwest Chicken Salad

$15.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.99

Burgers & Sandwiches

Black Bean Veggie Burger

$15.99

black bean patty • avocado • lettuce • tomato

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.99
Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.99

fried chicken • lettuce • tomatoes • ranch • buffalo sauce sun-dried tomato tortilla

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.99

romaine • grilled chicken• caesar dressing • parmesan cheese •flour tortilla

Cowboy Burger

Cowboy Burger

$16.99

beef patty • jalapeno bacon • pepper jack cheese • hot honey bbq fried onion straws

Craft Your Own Burger

Craft Your Own Burger

$13.99

beef patty • lettuce • tomato

Crafthouse Burger

Crafthouse Burger

$16.99

beef patty • bacon • crunchy peanut butter • fried egg • cheddar cheese • thousand island dressing

Crafthouse Chicken Sandwich

Crafthouse Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

grilled chicken breast • bacon • swiss cheese lettuce • tomato • chipotle mayo

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$16.99

grilled steak • cheese • onions & peppers• hoagie bun

Southwest Burger Wrap

Southwest Burger Wrap

$16.99

chopped beef patty • bacon • pepper jack cheese • sautéed onions • peppers • jalapeños diced tomatoes • hot-honey bbq spicy brown mustard • sun-dried tomato tortilla

Swiss Mushroom Onion Burger

$16.99
Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$15.99

turkey breast • bacon • lettuce• tomato • mayo •sour dough

Grilled Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese

$14.99

sour dough bread • chicken breast• buffalo sauce drizzle of ranch • mozzarella cheese

Chicken Pesto Grilled Cheese

$14.99

sour dough bread • chicken breast pesto • mozzarella

Classic Grilled Cheese

$9.50

Bacon Cheddar Grilled Cheese

$14.99

Craft Pizza

Spicy Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza

Spicy Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza

$15.99

chorizo • pepperoni • mozzarella • marinara

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$13.99

diced tomato • mozzarella • balsamic glaze • basil pesto

Hot Honey BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.99

grilled chicken •sautéed onions • peppers • •cilantro bacon • mozzarella • hot honey bbq sauce

Entrees

Fish & Chips

$19.99

Ribeye

$19.99

Salmon Dinner

$19.99

Chicken Pasta

$17.99

Grilled Shrimp Pasta

$19.99

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$16.99

Sides

Side Beer Battered Onion Rings

$3.99

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Coleslaw

$2.99

Side Fries

$2.99

Side House Salad

$5.00

Side of Bacon

$1.99

Side of Bacon Bits

$1.99

Side of Celery

$0.50

Side of Fries - No Salt

$2.99

Side of Guac (2 oz)

$2.25

Side of Toast Points

$1.50

Side of Tortilla Chips

$1.00

Side of Tots - No Salt

$4.00

Side of Jasmine Rice

$3.99

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Side Tots

$2.99

Side Seasonal Veggies

$4.99

Side Broccoli

$3.49

Liquor(Alcohol)

Absolut Citron

$8.50

Absolut Vanila

$8.50

Belvedere Vodka

$10.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$8.50

Grey Goose

$12.50

House Vodka

$5.00

Ketel One

$10.75

Smirnoff Grapefruit

$8.50

Smirnoff Orange

$8.50

Smirnoff Vodka

$6.50

Tito's

$9.00

Absolut Vadka

$8.50

DBL Absolut Citron

$10.50

DBL Absolut Vanila

$10.50

DBL Absolut Vodka

$10.50

DBL Belvedere Vodka

$12.50

DBL Deep Eddy Lemon

$10.50

DBL Grey Goose

$14.50

DBL House Vodka

$7.50

DBL Ketel One

$12.75

DBL Smirnoff Vodka

$8.50

DBL Tito's

$11.25

Gordon's London Gin

$6.50

Hendrick's

$12.75

House Gin

$5.00

Tanqueray

$9.50

Bombay Saphire

$9.50

DBL Gordon's London

$8.50

DBL Hendrick's

$14.75

DBL House Gin

$7.50

DBL Tanqueray

$11.50

DBL Bombay Saphire

$11.50

Bacardi

$8.50

Captain Morgan Spiced

$8.50

Captain Morgan White Rum

$8.50

House Rum

$5.00

Malibu

$7.50

DBL Bacardi

$10.50

DBL Captain Morgan Spiced

$10.50

DBL Captain White Rum

$10.50

DBL House Rum

$7.50

DBL Malibu

$9.50

1800 silver

$10.50

Don Julio Blanco Tequila

$14.50

Don Julio Reposado

$16.50

House Tequilla

$5.00

Juarez Tequila

$6.50

Patron Silver

$12.75

DBL 1800 silver

$12.50

DBL Don Julio Blanco Tequila

$16.50

DBL Don Julio Reposado

$18.50

DBL House Tequilla

$7.50

DBL Juarez Tequila

$8.50

DBL Patron Silver

$14.75

Basil Hayden

$14.50

Bulleit Bourbon

$11.50

Bulleit Rye

$11.50

Crown Apple

$10.00

Crown Royal

$9.50

Fireball

$7.50

House Whiskey

$5.00

Jack Daniel's No. 7

$8.50

Jameson

$9.50

Jim Bean

$7.50

Knob Creek

$11.50

Maker's Mark

$10.50

Michter's Small Batch

$12.00

Roe & Co Irish Whiskey

$9.50

Screwball Peanut Butter Whiskey

$8.50

Seagram's 7

$6.50

Southern Comfort

$7.50

Woodford Reserve

$12.50

Hennessy

$9.50

DBL Basil Hayden

$16.50

DBL Bulleit Bourbon

$13.50

DBL Bulleit Rye

$13.50

DBL Crown Apple

$12.00

DBL Crown Royal

$11.50

DBL Fireball

$9.50

DBL House Whiskey

$7.50

DBL Jack Daniel's No. 7

$10.50

DBL Jameson

$11.50

DBL Jim Bean

$9.50

DBL Knob Creek

$13.50

DBL Maker's Mark

$12.50

DBL Michter's Single Barrel

$14.50

DBL Roe & Co Irish Whiskey

$11.50

DBL Seagram's 7

$8.50

DBL Southern Comfort

$9.50

DBL Woodford Reserve

$14.50

DBL Hennessy

$13.50

Glenlivet 12 yr

$14.50

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.50

Macallan 12 yr

$13.50

Oban

$24.50

Balvenie Doublewood 12 Year

$16.50

DBL Glenlivet 12 yr

$17.50

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$15.50

DBL Macallan 12 yr

$16.50

DBL Oban

$28.50

Baileys

$9.50

Disaronno Amaretto Liquer

$8.50

Frangelico Liqueur

$8.50

Grandmarnier

$13.00

Jagermeister

$8.50

Patron Citronge Liqueur

$7.50

Patron XO Café

$8.50

St. Germain

$12.50

kahlua

$8.50

DBL Baileys

$11.50

DBL Disaronno Amaretto Liquer

$10.50

DBL Frangelico Liqueur

$10.50

DBL Grandmarnier

$15.00

DBL Jagermeister

$10.50

DBL KahLua

$10.50

DBL Patron Citronge Liqueur

$9.50

DBL Patron XO Café

$10.50

DBL St. Germain

$13.50

Cocktails(Alcohol)

Bailey's Peppermint Martini

$11.50

Black Russian

$10.50

Bloody Mary

$9.50

Blue Motorcycle (Premium)

$14.50

Carn-Orange Ginger Smash

$11.00

Chocolate Martini

$11.50

Cosmopolitan

$11.50

Crafthouse Margarita

$13.00

Crafthouse Old Fashioned

$12.00

Crown Manhattan

$12.50

Crown Royal Flush

$10.50

Honey Rum Mint Tea

$11.50

Honey Rum Punch

$8.00

House Margarita

$9.50

Irish Car Bomb

$9.50

Irish Coffee

$10.50

Irish Trash Can

$16.50

John Daly

$9.50

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.25

Long Island (Premium)

$14.00

Long Island (Well)

$9.50

Mai Tai

$10.00

Mimosa

$8.25

Mocktail Mojito

$5.50

Mocktail Sunrise

$5.50

Mojito

$10.50

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Peach Sangria

$11.00

Sex on the Beach

$9.50

Southern Peach Tea

$12.50

Tropical Sangria

$11.00

Virginia Gimlet

$11.50

Virginia Manhattan

$13.50

White Russian

$10.50

Shots(Alcohol)

Baby Guiness Shot

$7.25

Birthday Cake Shot

$8.25

Blow Job Shot

$7.25

Buttery Nipple Shot

$7.25

Caramel Apple Shot

$8.25

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shot

$8.00

Creamsicle Hail Mary Shot

$10.25

Green Tea Shot

$8.00

Irish Car Bomb Shot

$10.00

JagerBomb Shot

$10.00

Kamikaze Shot

$8.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$8.25

Mind Eraser Shot

$7.25

PBJ

$8.00

Pineapple upside-down Cake Shot

$7.25

Pink Starburst

$8.50

Purple Gatorade

$8.00

Red Headed Slut Shot

$8.00

Reese's Bomb

$9.00

Vegas Bomb Shot

$10.00

Washington Apple Shot

$8.00

Wedding Cake Shot

$8.25

White Gummy Bear Shot

$8.25

White Tea

$8.00

Green Tea shot/Jameson

$9.00

Wine(Alcohol)

6oz Twisted Cedar Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.50

6oz Love Noir Pinot Noir

$9.50

9oz Twisted Cedar Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.50

9oz Love Noir Pinot Noir

$12.50

Twisted Cedar Cabernet Sauvignon

$25.00

Love Noir Pinot Noir Bottle

$25.00

6oz Ca'di Ponti Pinot Grigio

$9.50

6oz Chloe Chardonnay

$9.50

6oz Twisted Cedar Chardonnay

$9.50

9oz Ca'di Ponti Pinot Grigio

$12.50

9oz Chloe Chardonnay

$12.50

9oz Twisted Cedar Chardonnay

$12.50

187 Maschino Prosecco

$7.00

Ca'Di Ponti Pinot Grigio

$25.00

Chole Chardonnay Bottle

$25.00

Twisted Cedar Chardonnay

$25.00

NA Beverages

Boylans Grape Soda

$3.50

Boylans Rootbeer

$3.50

Coffee

$3.00

Coke/Pepsi

$2.89

Coke Zero

$2.89

Coke- 12 oz can

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.89

Diet Coke/ Diet Pepsi

$2.89

Diet Coke- 12 oz can

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.89

Employee Red Bull

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$2.89

Ginger Beer

$3.25

Iced Tea (Unsweet)

$2.89

Lemonade

$2.89

Orange Juice (OJ)

$2.89

Pineapple Juice

$2.89

Red Bull

$4.75

Red Bull - SF

$4.75

Red Bull- Blueberry

$4.75

Red Bull- Watermelon

$4.75

Sprite/ Sierra Mist

$2.89

Sprite- 12 oz can

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$2.89

Mules(Alcohol)

Crafthouse Dublin Mule

$11.00

Crafthouse Kentucky Mule

$11.00

Crafthouse Mexican Mule

$11.00

Crafthouse Moscow Mule

$11.00

Grandberry Mule

$11.00

Old Fashion Rye Mule

$11.00

Virginia Mule

$11.00

Crafthouse Crushes(Alcohol)

Orange Crush

$9.00

Grapefruit Crush

$9.00

Retail

32 oz. Growler

$18.00

Plain 32oz growler

$5.00

Bhangra Night

$10.00

Shareables

Bavarian Pretzel

Bavarian Pretzel

$12.99

giant bavarian pretzel add house-made beer cheese

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$8.25

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$14.99
Crafthouse Boneless Wings

Crafthouse Boneless Wings

$17.99

crafthouse dry rub • lemon pepper dry rub • cajun dry rub • sriracha honey • teriyaki • spicy ranch hot-honey bbq • spicy bleu cheese • buffalo 🔥 after-burner 🔥🔥 - served with celery • bleu cheese or ranch

Crafthouse Nachos

Crafthouse Nachos

$11.99

tortilla chips • beer cheese • jalapeños • cilantro sour cream • chili• tomatoes add chicken 1.00

Crafthouse Tots

Crafthouse Tots

$11.99

tater tots • beer cheese • jalapeños • bacon • parsley • sour cream

Golden Shrimp

Golden Shrimp

$16.99

fried shrimp • served with sriracha lime aioli

Charcuterie Board

$27.99
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

golden brown and served with marinara sauce

Pickle Chips

$10.99

breaded & fried • crafthouse dipping sauce

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$10.99

flour tortilla • green peppers • sautéed onions • cheddar • pepper jack cheese add chicken 3.25 • add steak 4.25

Santa fe Eggrolls

$14.99
Stan's Baked Wings

Stan's Baked Wings

$17.99

crafthouse dry rub • lemon pepper dry rub • cajun dry rub • sriracha honey • teriyaki • spicy ranch hot-honey bbq • spicy bleu cheese • buffalo 🔥 after-burner 🔥🔥 - served with celery • bleu cheese or ranch

Stan's Fried Wings (Served with Mambo sauce)

$21.99

Tacos

3 Ahi Tuna Tacos

3 Ahi Tuna Tacos

$15.99
3 Crispy Chicken Tacos

3 Crispy Chicken Tacos

$14.99
3 Shrimp Tacos

3 Shrimp Tacos

$16.99
3 Steak Tacos

3 Steak Tacos

$15.99

3 Birria Tacos

$15.99

Rice Bowls

Ahi Tuna Bowl

Ahi Tuna Bowl

$16.99

tuna tossed in our hawaiian sauce served with teriyaki sauce topped with shredded carrots • broccoli • fresh avocado • red cabbage • green peppers served with a side of gluten free soy sauce

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$14.99

marinated chicken served with teriyaki sauce, topped with shredded carrots • broccoli • fresh avocado • red cabbage • green peppers, served with a side of gluten free soy sauce

Grilled Salmon Bowl

Grilled Salmon Bowl

$16.99

served with teriyaki sauce topped with shredded carrots • broccoli • fresh avocado • red cabbage • green peppers served with a side of gluten free soy sauce

Grilled Steak Bowl

Grilled Steak Bowl

$15.99

marinated steak served with teriyaki sauce topped with shredded carrots • broccoli • fresh avocado • red cabbage • green peppers served with a side of gluten free soy sauce

Fried or Sautéed Shrimp Bowl

Fried or Sautéed Shrimp Bowl

$16.99

quinoa shrimp served with sriracha-lime aioli - topped with shredded carrots • broccoli • fresh avocado • red cabbage • green peppers served with a side of gluten free soy sauce

Veggie Bowl

Veggie Bowl

$12.99

Veggie Bowl avocado •shredded carrots • broccoli •red cabbage • green peppers • served with a side of gluten free soy sauce

Soups & Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Chili Bowl

$8.99
Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$15.99
Crafthouse Salad

Crafthouse Salad

$14.99

romaine • craisins • feta cheese • sliced granny smith apples • grilled chicken • choice of dressing

Grilled Steak Salad

Grilled Steak Salad

$17.99

mixed greens • steak • feta cheese • tomatoes carrots • red onions • italian dressing

Southwest Chicken Salad

$15.99

Burgers & Sandwiches

Beer Cheese & Bacon

$16.99

Black & Bleu Burger

$16.99

Black Bean Veggie Burger

$15.99

black bean patty • avocado • lettuce • tomato

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.99
Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.99

fried chicken • lettuce • tomatoes • ranch • buffalo sauce sun-dried tomato tortilla

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.99

romaine • grilled chicken• caesar dressing • parmesan cheese •flour tortilla

Cowboy Burger

Cowboy Burger

$16.99

beef patty • jalapeno bacon • pepper jack cheese • hot honey bbq fried onion straws

Craft Your Own Burger

Craft Your Own Burger

$13.99

beef patty • lettuce • tomato

Crafthouse Burger

Crafthouse Burger

$16.99

beef patty • bacon • crunchy peanut butter • fried egg • cheddar cheese • thousand island dressing

Crafthouse Chicken Sandwich

Crafthouse Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

grilled chicken breast • bacon • swiss cheese lettuce • tomato • chipotle mayo

Crafthouse Reuben

$15.99
Fiesta Burger

Fiesta Burger

$16.99

beef patty • guacamole• lettuce • pico de gallo •tortilla chips • jalapeño bacon • pepper jack cheese •fiesta sauce

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$16.99

beef patty • sautéed onions • swiss cheese • sour dough bread

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$16.99

grilled steak • cheese • onions & peppers• hoagie bun

Southwest Burger Wrap

Southwest Burger Wrap

$16.99

chopped beef patty • bacon • pepper jack cheese • sautéed onions • peppers • jalapeños diced tomatoes • hot-honey bbq spicy brown mustard • sun-dried tomato tortilla

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$15.99

turkey breast • bacon • lettuce• tomato • mayo •sour dough

Grilled Cheese

Bacon Cheddar Grilled Cheese

Bacon Cheddar Grilled Cheese

$14.95

sour dough bread • cheddar • bacon

Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese

$14.99

sour dough bread • chicken breast• buffalo sauce drizzle of ranch • mozzarella cheese

Caprese Grilled Cheese

$11.99

sour dough bread • mozzarella• tomato basil • balsamic glaze

Chicken Pesto Grilled Cheese

$14.99

sour dough bread • chicken breast pesto • mozzarella

Classic Grilled Cheese

$9.99
Jalapeno Bacon Grilled Cheese

Jalapeno Bacon Grilled Cheese

$11.99

sour dough bread • smoked jalapeño bacon pepper jack cheese

Washington Grilled Cheese

Washington Grilled Cheese

$15.99

sour dough bread • turkey • cheddar • sliced granny smith apple • bacon • avocado • cilantro • basil

Craft Pizza

Spicy Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza

Spicy Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza

$15.99

chorizo • pepperoni • mozzarella • marinara

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$13.99

diced tomato • mozzarella • balsamic glaze • basil pesto

Hot Honey BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.99

grilled chicken •sautéed onions • peppers • •cilantro bacon • mozzarella • hot honey bbq sauce

Entrees

Salmon Dinner

Salmon Dinner

$19.99

blackened or lightly seasoned with salt & pepper steamed & seasoned veggies

Crafthouse Ribeye

$28.99

Trust Major steak topped with chimichurri sauce • steamed & seasoned veggies • fries

Fish & Chips

$19.99

Sides

Side Beer Battered Onion Rings

$3.99

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Coleslaw

$2.99

Side Fries

$2.99

Side House Salad

$5.00

Side of Bacon

$1.99

Side of Bacon Bits

$1.99

Side of Celery

$0.50

Side of Fries - No Salt

$2.99

Side of Guac (2 oz)

$2.25

Side of Toast Points

$1.50

Side of Tortilla Chips

$1.00

Side of Tots - No Salt

$4.00

Side of Jasmine Rice

$3.99

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Side Tots

$2.99

Side Seasonal Veggies

$4.99

Soft Drinks

Coke- 12 oz can

$3.00

Diet Coke- 12 oz can

$3.00

Sprite- 12 oz can

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

Crafthouse, Fairfax, VA 22030

Directions

Gallery
Crafthouse image
Crafthouse image

Similar restaurants in your area

Crafthouse
orange star4.0 • 707
11861 Palace Way Fairfax, VA 22030
View restaurantnext
Breakers - Fair Oaks Mall
orange starNo Reviews
11724 Fair Oaks Mall k237 Fairfax, VA 22033
View restaurantnext
Mulligans Pub On the Green
orange starNo Reviews
3700 Golf Trail Lane Fairfax, VA 22033
View restaurantnext
Ocean Paradise Restaurant & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
3903 Fair Ridge Dr Fairfax, VA 22033
View restaurantnext
Dolce Vita Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar
orange star4.4 • 851
10824 Fairfax Blvd Fairfax, VA 22030
View restaurantnext
Ruffino's Spaghetti House--Fairfax
orange starNo Reviews
10427 North Street #102 Fairfax, VA 22030
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Fairfax

Jaipur Royal Indian Cuisine
orange star4.3 • 2,764
9401 Lee Hwy Fairfax, VA 22031
View restaurantnext
U-SA Thai Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 1,903
11270 James Swart Cir Fairfax, VA 22030
View restaurantnext
District Dumplings - Fairfax
orange star4.2 • 1,530
2985 District Ave,Ste 110 Fairfax, VA 22031
View restaurantnext
Alta Strada - Mosaic District
orange star4.3 • 1,416
2911 District Ave Fairfax, VA 22031
View restaurantnext
Blue Iguana - Neighborhood Favorite
orange star4.1 • 1,253
12727 Shoppes Lane Fairfax, VA 22033
View restaurantnext
Dolce Vita Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar
orange star4.4 • 851
10824 Fairfax Blvd Fairfax, VA 22030
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fairfax
Vienna
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Annandale
review star
Avg 5 (9 restaurants)
Chantilly
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Clifton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Reston
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Centreville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Herndon
review star
Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston