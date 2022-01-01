Crafthouse Gift Card
707 Reviews
$$
Crafthouse
Fairfax, VA 22030
Shareables
Bavarian Pretzel
giant bavarian pretzel add house-made beer cheese
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Cheese Curds
Crafthouse Boneless Wings
crafthouse dry rub • lemon pepper dry rub • cajun dry rub • sriracha honey • teriyaki • spicy ranch hot-honey bbq • spicy bleu cheese • buffalo 🔥 after-burner 🔥🔥 - served with celery • bleu cheese or ranch
Crafthouse Nachos
tortilla chips • beer cheese • jalapeños • cilantro sour cream • chili• tomatoes add chicken 1.00
Crafthouse Sampler
Crafthouse Tots
tater tots • beer cheese • jalapeños • bacon • parsley • sour cream
Fried Vidalia Onion
Golden Shrimp
fried shrimp • served with sriracha lime aioli
Maryland Crab Dip
Mozzarella Sticks
golden brown and served with marinara sauce
Pickle Chips
breaded & fried • crafthouse dipping sauce
Quesadilla
flour tortilla • green peppers • sautéed onions • cheddar • pepper jack cheese add chicken 3.25 • add steak 4.25
Santa fe Eggrolls
Spicy Corn Balls
Stan's Baked Wings
crafthouse dry rub • lemon pepper dry rub • cajun dry rub • sriracha honey • teriyaki • spicy ranch hot-honey bbq • spicy bleu cheese • buffalo 🔥 after-burner 🔥🔥 - served with celery • bleu cheese or ranch
Stan's Fried Wings (Served with Mambo sauce)
Rice Bowls
Ahi Tuna Bowl
tuna tossed in our hawaiian sauce served with teriyaki sauce topped with shredded carrots • broccoli • fresh avocado • red cabbage • green peppers served with a side of gluten free soy sauce
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
marinated chicken served with teriyaki sauce, topped with shredded carrots • broccoli • fresh avocado • red cabbage • green peppers, served with a side of gluten free soy sauce
Grilled Salmon Bowl
served with teriyaki sauce topped with shredded carrots • broccoli • fresh avocado • red cabbage • green peppers served with a side of gluten free soy sauce
Grilled Steak Bowl
marinated steak served with teriyaki sauce topped with shredded carrots • broccoli • fresh avocado • red cabbage • green peppers served with a side of gluten free soy sauce
Fried or Sautéed Shrimp Bowl
quinoa shrimp served with sriracha-lime aioli - topped with shredded carrots • broccoli • fresh avocado • red cabbage • green peppers served with a side of gluten free soy sauce
Veggie Bowl
Veggie Bowl avocado •shredded carrots • broccoli •red cabbage • green peppers • served with a side of gluten free soy sauce
Soups & Salads
Burgers & Sandwiches
Black Bean Veggie Burger
black bean patty • avocado • lettuce • tomato
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
fried chicken • lettuce • tomatoes • ranch • buffalo sauce sun-dried tomato tortilla
Chicken Caesar Wrap
romaine • grilled chicken• caesar dressing • parmesan cheese •flour tortilla
Cowboy Burger
beef patty • jalapeno bacon • pepper jack cheese • hot honey bbq fried onion straws
Craft Your Own Burger
beef patty • lettuce • tomato
Crafthouse Burger
beef patty • bacon • crunchy peanut butter • fried egg • cheddar cheese • thousand island dressing
Crafthouse Chicken Sandwich
grilled chicken breast • bacon • swiss cheese lettuce • tomato • chipotle mayo
Philly Cheesesteak
grilled steak • cheese • onions & peppers• hoagie bun
Southwest Burger Wrap
chopped beef patty • bacon • pepper jack cheese • sautéed onions • peppers • jalapeños diced tomatoes • hot-honey bbq spicy brown mustard • sun-dried tomato tortilla
Swiss Mushroom Onion Burger
Turkey Club
turkey breast • bacon • lettuce• tomato • mayo •sour dough
Grilled Cheese
Craft Pizza
Entrees
Sides
Side Beer Battered Onion Rings
Side Caesar Salad
Side Coleslaw
Side Fries
Side House Salad
Side of Bacon
Side of Bacon Bits
Side of Celery
Side of Fries - No Salt
Side of Guac (2 oz)
Side of Toast Points
Side of Tortilla Chips
Side of Tots - No Salt
Side of Jasmine Rice
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Side Tots
Side Seasonal Veggies
Side Broccoli
Liquor(Alcohol)
Absolut Citron
Absolut Vanila
Belvedere Vodka
Deep Eddy Lemon
Grey Goose
House Vodka
Ketel One
Smirnoff Grapefruit
Smirnoff Orange
Smirnoff Vodka
Tito's
Absolut Vadka
DBL Absolut Citron
DBL Absolut Vanila
DBL Absolut Vodka
DBL Belvedere Vodka
DBL Deep Eddy Lemon
DBL Grey Goose
DBL House Vodka
DBL Ketel One
DBL Smirnoff Vodka
DBL Tito's
Gordon's London Gin
Hendrick's
House Gin
Tanqueray
Bombay Saphire
DBL Gordon's London
DBL Hendrick's
DBL House Gin
DBL Tanqueray
DBL Bombay Saphire
Bacardi
Captain Morgan Spiced
Captain Morgan White Rum
House Rum
Malibu
DBL Bacardi
DBL Captain Morgan Spiced
DBL Captain White Rum
DBL House Rum
DBL Malibu
1800 silver
Don Julio Blanco Tequila
Don Julio Reposado
House Tequilla
Juarez Tequila
Patron Silver
DBL 1800 silver
DBL Don Julio Blanco Tequila
DBL Don Julio Reposado
DBL House Tequilla
DBL Juarez Tequila
DBL Patron Silver
Basil Hayden
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Crown Apple
Crown Royal
Fireball
House Whiskey
Jack Daniel's No. 7
Jameson
Jim Bean
Knob Creek
Maker's Mark
Michter's Small Batch
Roe & Co Irish Whiskey
Screwball Peanut Butter Whiskey
Seagram's 7
Southern Comfort
Woodford Reserve
Hennessy
DBL Basil Hayden
DBL Bulleit Bourbon
DBL Bulleit Rye
DBL Crown Apple
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Fireball
DBL House Whiskey
DBL Jack Daniel's No. 7
DBL Jameson
DBL Jim Bean
DBL Knob Creek
DBL Maker's Mark
DBL Michter's Single Barrel
DBL Roe & Co Irish Whiskey
DBL Seagram's 7
DBL Southern Comfort
DBL Woodford Reserve
DBL Hennessy
Glenlivet 12 yr
Johnnie Walker Black
Macallan 12 yr
Oban
Balvenie Doublewood 12 Year
DBL Glenlivet 12 yr
DBL Johnnie Walker Black
DBL Macallan 12 yr
DBL Oban
Baileys
Disaronno Amaretto Liquer
Frangelico Liqueur
Grandmarnier
Jagermeister
Patron Citronge Liqueur
Patron XO Café
St. Germain
kahlua
DBL Baileys
DBL Disaronno Amaretto Liquer
DBL Frangelico Liqueur
DBL Grandmarnier
DBL Jagermeister
DBL KahLua
DBL Patron Citronge Liqueur
DBL Patron XO Café
DBL St. Germain
Cocktails(Alcohol)
Bailey's Peppermint Martini
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Blue Motorcycle (Premium)
Carn-Orange Ginger Smash
Chocolate Martini
Cosmopolitan
Crafthouse Margarita
Crafthouse Old Fashioned
Crown Manhattan
Crown Royal Flush
Honey Rum Mint Tea
Honey Rum Punch
House Margarita
Irish Car Bomb
Irish Coffee
Irish Trash Can
John Daly
Lemon Drop Martini
Long Island (Premium)
Long Island (Well)
Mai Tai
Mimosa
Mocktail Mojito
Mocktail Sunrise
Mojito
Old Fashioned
Peach Sangria
Sex on the Beach
Southern Peach Tea
Tropical Sangria
Virginia Gimlet
Virginia Manhattan
White Russian
Shots(Alcohol)
Baby Guiness Shot
Birthday Cake Shot
Blow Job Shot
Buttery Nipple Shot
Caramel Apple Shot
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shot
Creamsicle Hail Mary Shot
Green Tea Shot
Irish Car Bomb Shot
JagerBomb Shot
Kamikaze Shot
Lemon Drop Shot
Mind Eraser Shot
PBJ
Pineapple upside-down Cake Shot
Pink Starburst
Purple Gatorade
Red Headed Slut Shot
Reese's Bomb
Vegas Bomb Shot
Washington Apple Shot
Wedding Cake Shot
White Gummy Bear Shot
White Tea
Green Tea shot/Jameson
Wine(Alcohol)
6oz Twisted Cedar Cabernet Sauvignon
6oz Love Noir Pinot Noir
9oz Twisted Cedar Cabernet Sauvignon
9oz Love Noir Pinot Noir
Twisted Cedar Cabernet Sauvignon
Love Noir Pinot Noir Bottle
6oz Ca'di Ponti Pinot Grigio
6oz Chloe Chardonnay
6oz Twisted Cedar Chardonnay
9oz Ca'di Ponti Pinot Grigio
9oz Chloe Chardonnay
9oz Twisted Cedar Chardonnay
187 Maschino Prosecco
Ca'Di Ponti Pinot Grigio
Chole Chardonnay Bottle
Twisted Cedar Chardonnay
NA Beverages
Boylans Grape Soda
Boylans Rootbeer
Coffee
Coke/Pepsi
Coke Zero
Coke- 12 oz can
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke/ Diet Pepsi
Diet Coke- 12 oz can
Dr. Pepper
Employee Red Bull
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Iced Tea (Unsweet)
Lemonade
Orange Juice (OJ)
Pineapple Juice
Red Bull
Red Bull - SF
Red Bull- Blueberry
Red Bull- Watermelon
Sprite/ Sierra Mist
Sprite- 12 oz can
Mountain Dew
Mules(Alcohol)
Crafthouse Crushes(Alcohol)
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Crafthouse, Fairfax, VA 22030