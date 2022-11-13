- Home
- /
- Houston
- /
- Galleria/Uptown
- /
- Mediterranean
- /
- Craft Pita
Craft Pita
1,642 Reviews
$$
1920 Fountain View Dr.
Houston, TX 77057
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Shared Plates
Hummus
olive oil, pine nuts, aleppo pepper, chickpeas, parsley. (Vegan)(GF)(Contains Nuts)
Spicy Hummus
crispy chickpeas, olive oil, pine nuts, aleppo pepper, parsley (Vegan)(GF)
Labneh
olive oil, zataar, pomegranate seeds, parsley. (Vegetarian)(GF)
Babaganoush
roasted eggplant, olive oil, aleppo pepper, pomegranate seeds, parsley. (Vegan)(GF)
Fattoush Salad
organic greens, carrots, radish, tomato, cucumber, red onion, mint, parsley, baked pita chips, sumac, tossed in a pomegranate vinaigrette (V)
Taboulleh Salad
parsley, tomato, mint, onion, cucumber, bulgar wheat, tossed in a pomegranate vinaigrette (V)
Quinoa Tabouleh
parsley, tomato, red onions, cucumber, pomegranate vinaigrette, peruvian quinoa. (V)(GF)
Crispy Tahini Salad
organic greens, red cabbage, quinoa, crispy chickpeas, red onion, cucumber, tomato, cilantro, tahini dressing
Texas Feta Summer Salad
locally sourced cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, fresh mint, red onion, and lebanese olives tossed in a pomegranate vinaigrette topped with local TX feta and parsley. (Veg)(GF)