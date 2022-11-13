Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean

Craft Pita

1,642 Reviews

$$

1920 Fountain View Dr.

Houston, TX 77057

Order Again

Popular Items

Rice Bowl
Chicken Pita
Salad Bowl

Shared Plates

Order shared plates to share, or order mezze style and make it your meal.
Hummus

$7.95

olive oil, pine nuts, aleppo pepper, chickpeas, parsley. (Vegan)(GF)(Contains Nuts)

Spicy Hummus

$7.95

crispy chickpeas, olive oil, pine nuts, aleppo pepper, parsley (Vegan)(GF)

Labneh

$8.25

olive oil, zataar, pomegranate seeds, parsley. (Vegetarian)(GF)

Babaganoush

$8.25

roasted eggplant, olive oil, aleppo pepper, pomegranate seeds, parsley. (Vegan)(GF)

Fattoush Salad

$7.95

organic greens, carrots, radish, tomato, cucumber, red onion, mint, parsley, baked pita chips, sumac, tossed in a pomegranate vinaigrette (V)

Taboulleh Salad

$6.75

parsley, tomato, mint, onion, cucumber, bulgar wheat, tossed in a pomegranate vinaigrette (V)

Quinoa Tabouleh

$7.50

parsley, tomato, red onions, cucumber, pomegranate vinaigrette, peruvian quinoa. (V)(GF)

Crispy Tahini Salad

$7.95

organic greens, red cabbage, quinoa, crispy chickpeas, red onion, cucumber, tomato, cilantro, tahini dressing

Texas Feta Summer Salad

$7.95

locally sourced cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, fresh mint, red onion, and lebanese olives tossed in a pomegranate vinaigrette topped with local TX feta and parsley. (Veg)(GF)

Beet Hummus

$7.50